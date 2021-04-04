Quartz Hill baseball rallies to stay undefeated
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team rallied from an early deficit, scoring 11 unanswered runs in a 12-5 Golden League victory over Knight on Saturday at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals (3-0) scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning, all with two outs.
Anthony Jones and Gus Swaner both drove in two runs apiece. Swaner finished 3-for-3, Jones scored two runs, Justin Freiberg had two hits and scored two runs and Brady Larsen had two hits.
Quartz Hill reliever Ryan Reddemann struck out seven in four shutout innings, giving him 13 strikeouts in eight shutout innings this season.
Knight first baseman Tommy Reyes went 3-for-3 with one RBI fo rthe Hawks.
Quartz Hill plays at Highland on Wednesday.
Angels’ pitcher Buttrey unexpectedly retires from baseball
ANAHEIM — Los Angeles Angels reliever Ty Buttrey has retired from baseball, saying he’s lost his affection for the game.
“I just wanted to prove everyone wrong,” the 28-year-old posted on social media Saturday. “As time went on baseball became more of a business and less of a game. I couldn’t help but notice my love and passion for this game started to diminish. I always thought baseball was a cool job. I also knew that same job paid extremely well. What young kid doesn’t want a cool job that pays well?”
The right-hander was one of the key pieces of the Angels’ bullpen the past three seasons, but he struggled with control problems during spring training and was optioned to the team’s alternate training site.
His 115 appearances from 2018-20 were fourth on the team among pitchers, and he was 8-11 with a 4.30 ERA.
Buttrey said he informed the Angels of his decision to leave baseball, and the organization asked him to take some more time to think about it. He did not outline his next steps in his statement.
Angels manager Joe Maddon said before Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox that he had been in contact with Buttrey since last weekend. He said the team would welcome him back if he decided to return to baseball.
“There’s a lot of times when you get that age you become confused by different things, and you choose different routes. Maybe something’s more important to him right now,” Maddon said. “It’s one of those things that’s up to the individual. I respect it. I respect him.”
Rock Your World rocks win in Santa Anita Derby; Baffert 2nd
ARCADIA — Rock Your World won the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby by 4 1/4 lengths on Saturday over 4-5 favorite Medina Spirit, preventing Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert from earning his 10th win in the West Coast’s prep for the Kentucky Derby.
Ridden by Umberto Rispoli, Rock Your World ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.17 and paid $12.40, $4.60 and $3.40 at 5-1 odds. It was the 3-year-old colt’s dirt debut; he won his first two starts on turf for trainer John Sadler.
“There’s a lot of different ways to hunt and I chose to lay in the weeds,” Sadler said. “We started this horse off on turf. It’s a nice way to kind of develop a horse a little bit. Everybody’s got a different plan. This is my plan this year and it worked, so I look smart for about an hour. See me tomorrow.”
Medina Spirit returned $2.80 and $2.20. Dream Shake was another 2 1/4 lengths back in third and paid $2.80 to show.
Baffert’s other entry, Defunded, finished fourth. Sadler’s other entry, Back Ring Luck, was eighth in the nine-horse field.
Baffert had been planning to run Life Is Good, who was the early favorite for the Kentucky Derby but has been sidelined by injury.
Rock Your World earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby and moved into sixth on the leaderboard. The top 20 earn spots in the May 1 race.
USA Basketball picks Grant Hill as Colangelo’s replacement
Grant Hill helped the U.S. win Olympic gold in 1996. He would have been on the team again in 2000 if not for injury. And he was among the college kids who famously beat the first “Dream Team” in a scrimmage before the 1992 Olympics.
Now, USA Basketball is bringing him back.
Hill will become the men’s national team managing director following the Tokyo Olympics, USA Basketball said Saturday. He’ll replace the retiring Jerry Colangelo, in a move where one Basketball Hall of Famer takes over for another in the critical role of assembling teams that will compete for gold.
“It’s just an incredible opportunity, also an incredible challenge,” Hill said Saturday. “I had the good fortune of participating in international play — the Pan American Games, of course the Olympic team — and I have been a fan of Team USA going back to the 1984 Olympic team when I first started to fall in love with basketball. The more I thought about it, the more intrigued, excited and the more willing I was to roll up my sleeves and move forward with this awesome responsibility.”
Hill’s resume is elite. He played 19 NBA seasons, was an All-Star seven times — likely would have been more if not for the ankle problems that derailed his career — and made five All-NBA teams. At Duke, he helped the Blue Devils win national championships in 1991 and 1992.
Hill went into the Hall of Fame in 2018 and has worked as an NBA and college basketball analyst for Turner Sports for nearly a decade. And he’s part of the broadcast team for the men’s Final Four this weekend in Indianapolis, the sixth straight year he’s been on that crew.
Spieth tied for lead heading into Texas Open’s final round
SAN ANTONIO — Jordan Spieth shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday to move into a tie for the lead heading into the final round of the Valero Texas Open.
Spieth and Englishman Matt Wallace are at 12 under after each player birdied their final two holes of the day. Wallace also posted a 67, and Charley Hoffman is alone in third at 10 under after shooting a 65.
Hoffman was seven shots back after a bogey at No. 4, but he finished up with six birdies and sank a five-foot eagle putt at the 14th. He won here five years ago.
Three consecutive bogeys early on the back nine sent second-round leader Cameron Tringale to a 1-over 73 that put him at 8 under for the tournament. India’s Anirban Lahiri is at 7 under after a 69.
Tom Hoge finished with five birdies and moved up 26 spots on the leaderboard with a third-round 66. He is in a group of four players at 6 under that includes Lucas Glover (70), Gary Woodland (67) and Matt Kuchar (70).
Patty Tavatanakit opens 5-shot lead in hot, windy ANA
RANCHO MIRAGE — Patty Tavatanakit opened a five-stroke lead on another hot and windy afternoon at the ANA Inspiration, all but crushing her challengers’ hopes with a striking combination of power and touch.
A stroke ahead after each of the first two rounds at Mission Hills, the 21-year-old Thai player shot a 5-under 67 in 100-degree heat Saturday to reach 14-under 202 in the first major championship of the year.
Tavatanakit matched the tournament 54-hole record set by Pernilla Lindberg in her 2018 victory. Dottie Pepper set the overall mark of 19 under in 1999.
Defending champion Mirim Lee and Ally Ewing were second at 9 under in the event being played without spectators for the second time in seven months.
Tavatanakit crushed drives — hitting a 337-yarder on the par-5 11th — and was equally as effective on and around the greens. The former UCLA star birdied the first three holes, holing a 20-footer on the par-4 third. She holed a 12-footer for birdie on the par-5 ninth after hitting her second into a greenside bunker, and made a 15-footer on 11 to open a five-stroke lead.
After a series of par saves, she couldn’t get a 4-footer to drop on the par-4 12th. She rebounded with a wedge to 4 feet for a birdie on the par-4 13th, and made an 8-footer on the par-4 15th.
Oklahoma hires Loyola Chicago’s Moser as basketball coach
Porter Moser orchestrated one of the great underdog stories in sports in recent years, leading mid-major Loyola Chicago to two deep NCAA Tournament runs with the blessing of Sister Jean.
Moser’s teams won’t surprise anyone now.
Oklahoma hired Moser as its basketball coach Saturday following Lon Kruger’s retirement. Moser embraces the challenge of coaching at a Big 12 program that reached the Final Four in 2016 and has featured NBA talents Buddy Hield and Trae Young.
“I’ve always said there are reasons why you win,” Moser said in a statement. “If you look at the standards that the programs at Oklahoma have set, there are reasons why they’ve won. The coaches, infrastructure and community are all championship caliber. You just want to be a part of that. To play in a premier league like the Big 12 and be a part of this championship culture excites me.”
Kruger led the Sooners to a 195-128 record in 10 years and reached seven of the past eight NCAA Tournaments. In Kruger’s final season at Oklahoma, the Sooners went 16-11 and finished with a loss to top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round.
No. 1 Barty repeats as Miami champ when Andreescu retires
MIAMI — Ash Barty pushed a forehand winner into the open court as her opponent, Bianca Andreescu, laid on her back in the far corner, injured yet again.
With that, the Miami Open final was decided.
Andreescu limped through 11 more points before she retired, crying, shaking her head and trailing 6-3, 4-0.
The No. 1-ranked Barty won her second successive Miami title Saturday, and the Australian was already in control of the match when Andreescu turned her right foot while hitting a forehand and sprawled to the hard court. Barty hit one more shot to win the point, and play continued.
But during the ensuing changeover, a trainer taped Andreescu’s foot, and after another game the injury-plagued Canadian reluctantly called it quits.
“I really do feel for Bianca,” Barty said. “She has had such a rough trot with injuries in the past.”
Andreescu was again tearful at the start of her postmatch news conference, when she explained that her trainer convinced her to retire rather than risk further injury.
Kajitani overcomes chaos to win Augusta National Women’s Am
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Japanese teenager Tsubasa Kajitani overcame a double bogey on the 17th hole by closing with a superb par save, getting her into a playoff that she won on the first extra hole Saturday to capture the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
In a fitting conclusion to a final round filled with more blunders than birdies, she won with a par when Emilia Migliaccio’s delicate chip on the 18th hole in the playoff didn’t clear the sand.
Kajitani thought she had lost the tournament, just like so many other players on a chaotic back nine, when she took four shots from the front of the 17th green for a double bogey.
She wasn’t alone in her mistakes, however, and when she used the slope to perfection on the 18th hole for a pitch that grazed the edge of the cup, she had an even-par 72. Migliaccio closed with a 70 and already was in at 1-over 217, with no idea she would have more holes to play at the home of the Masters.
In the playoff on the 18th, Migliaccio was right of the bunker near the green, leaving her a delicate shot over sand to a fast green. She left it in the bunker, and Kajitani won with beautifully judged pace from the back of the green that left her 4 feet away for the winning par.
The 17-year-old was in tears when it was over, saying only to an interpreter, “I can’t describe it.”
Anchorage to test hockey players after 64 positive cases
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Anchorage School District will implement weekly coronavirus tests for high school hockey players after at least 64 students tested positive for the virus or were told to quarantine because they were a close contact to someone who had the coronavirus.
The Anchorage district said all of the cases can be linked to two recent competitive hockey tournaments, Alaska’s News Source reported Thursday.
“Unfortunately we’ve gotten to the point where we have enough positive cases related to hockey that we are having to take extra precautions to keep schools open and keep kids safe while they are participating in ASD hockey,” said Kersten Johnson, the Anchorage School District’s senior director of secondary education.
Johnson said the district will pay for the tests and that starting next week they will test for the virus until the end of the season.
Hornets’ Hayward out at least 4 weeks with right foot sprain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gordon Hayward will miss at least a month after spraining his right foot during the Charlotte Hornets’ win Friday night over the Indiana Pacers.
The team said in a statement Saturday that Hayward will be reevaluated in roughly four weeks. He was injured when he stepped on Myles Turner’s foot while driving to the basket in the second quarter and immediately crumpled.
The 31-year-old forward is averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in his first season with the Hornets on a $120 million, four-year deal.
Charlotte is already without rookie guard LaMelo Ball, out indefinitely with a broken right wrist.
US forward Bobby Wood to join Real Salt Lake of MLS in July
SANDY, Utah — Out-of-form American forward Bobby Wood will leave Hamburg at the end of the season to join Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.
Salt Lake said Friday it had signed the 28-year-old to a contract that starts July 1 and runs through 2023.
The Honolulu native scored 17 league goals for Union Berlin in the second tier in 2015-16 and five for Hamburg in the Bundesliga in 2016-17 but has slumped since. He had just two league goals for Hamburg in 2017-18 and three during a loan to Hannover in 2018-19, then none in six league matches with Hamburg in the second tier last season.
Wood had one goal in 15 league matches with Hamburg this season.
Real Madrid beats Eibar 2-0 before Liverpool CL clash
BARCELONA, Spain — Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema scored in a 2-0 win over Eibar on Saturday as Real Madrid tightened the Spanish league title race before its meeting with Liverpool in the Champions League.
Asensio had already hit the woodwork before he opened the scoring in the 41st minute. Benzema added a second goal with a header in the 73rd.
Madrid moved to within three points of leader Atlético Madrid, which faces a tough test at fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday. Barcelona is four points back before it plays Valladolid on Monday.
Madrid hosts Liverpool on Tuesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Four days later it will play Barcelona in a key match in the Spanish league, followed by its second leg at Liverpool on April 14.
City running away with title, Liverpool closes in on Chelsea
LEICESTER, England — Without all the injuries, perhaps Liverpool would not be surrendering the Premier League title so easily to Manchester City.
Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday was a reminder of the quality that saw the champions still leading the standings in December before imploding. Now it is City 17 points in front of Manchester United after winning 2-0 at Leicester.
It means the win at the Emirates Stadium, secured by Diogo Jota’s double and Mohamed Salah’s strike, only pushed Liverpool up to fifth place.
Catching Chelsea to qualify for the Champions League became more attainable in the final eight games of the season thanks to Thomas Tuchel’s 14-match unbeaten start as manager surprisingly ending. Chelsea’s 5-2 loss to relegation-threatened West Bromwich enabled Liverpool to close the gap on fourth to two points.
Sociedad beats Basque rival Bilbao in Copa del Rey final
BARCELONA, Spain — Real Sociedad beat fierce Basque rival Athletic Bilbao 1-0 in the delayed final of the 2020 Copa del Rey on Saturday, giving the winners their first title in more than three decades.
Spain striker Mikel Oyarzabal scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute after Iñigo Martínez fouled Portu Portugués. Mikel Merino set up the scoring chance with a perfectly weighted pass for Portu.
The match had been postponed since the end of last season in the hope that the coronavirus pandemic would improve enough to allow fans to attend the highly anticipated clash between the two regional rivals.
But with coronavirus still forcing strict limits on social gatherings in Spain, officials said it was impossible for spectators to be allowed in at Seville’s La Cartuja Stadium.
Sociedad had only won the Copa del Rey twice previously in its history, in 1909 and in 1987, its last major trophy.
Bayern beats Leipzig, takes big step toward Bundesliga title
BERLIN — Leon Goretzka scored for Bayern Munich to take a giant step toward a record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title with a 1-0 win at Leipzig on Saturday.
Goretzka’s 38th-minute strike was enough for Bayern to move seven points clear of second-place Leipzig with seven games of the season remaining. Bayern has only dropped points in seven games from 27 so far and the players celebrated the final whistle as if they had already won the title.
“We don’t need to talk about the title,” Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff said.
Bayern had to make do without injured top-scorer Robert Lewandowski, a bitter blow for the Poland star who just needed to score against Leipzig to complete a remarkable feat of scoring against all 17 opposing teams in a Bundesliga season. With Leipzig the only exception this season, Lewandowski will have to be content sharing the record for scoring against 16 opponents in the 18-team league.
Milan title hopes dealt a blow in draw with Samp; Juve held
MILAN — AC Milan’s faltering title hopes diminished still further on Saturday as it drew 1-1 at home to 10-man Sampdoria.
Jens Petter Hauge rescued a point for Milan three minutes from time and the Rossoneri almost snatched all three points but Franck Kessié’s effort came off the post.
Fabio Quagliarella had scored in the 57th minute following a horrendous Milan error but Sampdoria midfielder Adrien Silva was sent off two minutes later.
Inter Milan can extend its advantage over second-place Milan to eight points with a win at Bologna later Saturday. It will also have played a match less than its city rival.
There was more misery for Juventus as it drew 2-2 at relegation-threatened Torino to slip to fourth. All 10 Serie A matches are taking place on the same day due to Easter Sunday.
Neymar sent off, PSG title chase hit by loss to leader Lille
PARIS — Neymar was sent off late and then tried to confront a player after the game, as defending champion Paris Saint-Germain lost 1-0 at home to Lille on Saturday, falling three points behind the new French league leader in a tense title race.
PSG is only one point ahead of third-place Monaco, which earlier beat Metz 4-0, and Lyon could move level on points with PSG by winning later Saturday at Lens.
Neymar was shown a second yellow card in the 90th minute for kicking right back Tiago Djalo off the ball, having been booked in the first half for shoving midfielder Benjamin Andre in the face. Djalo was also sent off and remonstrated angrily with the referee.
As both players argued as they walked back to the locker rooms, footage from broadcaster Canal Plus captured Neymar pushing Djalo on the shoulder and then trying to get past some security officials to confront him.
