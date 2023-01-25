49ers’ Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation.
San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges.
The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.”
The police said they were called to Omenihu’s home on Monday afternoon to investigate a domestic violence incident.
According to the police report, a woman who said she was Omenihu’s girlfriend said he pushed her to the ground during an argument.
Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries but the woman did complain of pain in her arm. She declined medical attention.
Police said Omenihu was cooperative with officers and was served with an emergency protective restraining order.
The 25-year-old Omenihu is in his second season with the 49ers and part of their defensive line rotation.
He had a career-high 4½ sacks in the regular season and added two sacks and a forced fumble in a wild-card win over Seattle on Jan. 14.
Omenihu played 15 defensive snaps in a win Sunday over Dallas. He injured his oblique during the game but was able to return. He is listed as day to day this week before the NFC title game on Sunday at Philadelphia.
Mike Clevinger investigated by MLB for domestic violence
NEW YORK — Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is being investigated by Major League Baseball following an allegation of domestic violence.
Olivia Finestead publicly revealed the allegations in an Instagram post Tuesday. Clevinger, a 32-year-old right-hander and a six-year major league veteran, agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract as a free agent that was announced on Dec. 4.
“MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations,” the team said in a statement. “The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”
Sam Levinson, one of Clevinger’s agents, did not respond to a request for comment.
Finestead said she is the mother of Clevinger’s child and alleged he fathered two other children that were not hers. She posted a photo of marks on her body with accompanying words that alleged the injuries were “from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant” and “finally left when he strangled me.”
“Mike Clevinger,” she added, “you really deserve hell I’ve kept quiet now for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant.” She said Clevinger “threw chew spit on our baby.”
The Athletic reported Finestead told it she notified MLB of her allegations last summer.
The Associated Press typically does not identify victims of domestic violence or sexual assault unless they agree to be named or come forward publicly with their allegations, as Finestead has.
Clevinger is 51-30 with a 3.39 ERA for Cleveland (2016-20) and San Diego (2021-22). He was 0-1 in a pair of postseason starts for the Padres.
Guardians manager Francona’s scooter stolen in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Guardians manager Terry Francona’s beloved ride has been stolen.
The scooter that Francona rides from his downtown Cleveland apartment to Progressive Field on game days was swiped over the weekend. Francona’s scooter was parked outside his residence.
A team spokesman said police were notified of the theft, which happened late Friday night or early Saturday.
Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said detectives are checking surveillance video in the area.
The 63-year-old Francona, who spends the offseason in Arizona, was in Cleveland over the weekend for Guards Fest, the team’s annual winter fan festival. He noticed his scooter was missing before attending Saturday’s event.
Francona has used a scooter for his short commute to the ballpark in recent years. It’s common to see the popular Francona, known simply as “Tito,” waving to fans as he zips around the city. The team had a bobblehead giveaway a few years ago with Francona riding his scooter.
This isn’t the first time a Francona scooter has made news.
At spring training in 2015, his ride sustained damage when a team employee crashed it during a promotional shoot in Arizona. At the time, Francona joked that his scooter was on the disabled list.
The theft is the second involving a prominent Cleveland sports figure in recent weeks.
A pickup truck owned by Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was one of several vehicles stolen from an area car dealership. The truck, which was being serviced, was later recovered in a ditch.
Rodgers open to possibility of playing elsewhere next season
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers says he hasn’t decided whether to continue playing next season.
However he is adjusting to the possibility he could end his career somewhere other than Green Bay.
The four-time MVP quarterback is still deciding whether he wants to return to the Packers, retire or request a trade. Rodgers also has noted the possibility the Packers might want to trade him and hand the quarterback job to 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love.
“Any time there’s a situation where change is possible, what’s the old adage?” Rodgers said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube. “People want to say, ‘Oh, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.’ I always say the grass is green where you water it. I think that’s the most important thing to remember.
“Change is a part of this business. It’s a part of life. I think being open to it and embracing whatever that change looks like is an important part of coming to peace with whatever decision lies ahead of you.”
Rodgers, 39, made this comment one week after saying he believed he could still play at an MVP level in the right situation, but added that he wasn’t sure if the right situation would be in Green Bay or somewhere else.
Rodgers also had said last week that he didn’t want to be part of a rebuild “because there’s no point in coming back if you don’t think you can win it all.”
Rodgers has played his entire career with the Packers, who selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft.
Michigan RB Blake Corum’s Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor.
Corum’s camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to Ann Arbor Police Department records.
Corum tweeted Tuesday that his “parents used their hard earned money” to buy him the car after he graduated from high school.
“God bless whoever stole it,” he tweeted.
The car was stolen shortly after Corum made a relatively surprising decision to return to play as a senior for the Wolverines.
The 5-foot-8, 210-pound Corum had a season-ending left knee injury against Illinois on Nov. 19 after running for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had 952 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021.
Corum makes money with name, image and likeness agreements and has said he gives away half of what he makes to Michigan offensive linemen and the community, including an annual giveaway that has donated hundreds of turkeys.
Durant’s knee improving, to be evaluated again in 2 weeks
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant is at least two weeks away from returning to the Brooklyn Nets, though his right knee is improving enough for him to resume some basketball activities this week.
The Nets gave an update Tuesday on Durant’s recovery from a sprained ligament in his right knee, saying he was evaluated Monday and was progressing well.
The All-Star forward was examined by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery, and Williams said Durant is progressing as expected and can begin running and on-court basketball this week.
Durant was injured during a victory in Miami on Jan. 8, when the Heat’s Jimmy Butler fell backward into Durant’s knee. An MRI exam revealed an isolated sprain in his medial collateral ligament.
The Nets have won two straight after losing their first two games without Durant. They said he will be reassessed again in two weeks, leaving open the possibility he could return before the Feb. 19 All-Star Game.
Chris Stapleton, Babyface to sing at Super Bowl pregame
LOS ANGELES — Country music star Chris Stapleton will hit next month’s Super Bowl to sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.”
The performances will take place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, before the championship matchup and halftime show featuring Rihanna. The performances will air on Fox.
Actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won an Emmy last year, will also perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” She stars in the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary,” which stars Quinta Brunson.
Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American sign language. He became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award for his role in the film “CODA.” Colin Denny will sign “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be signed by Justina Miles.
The U.S. Navy’s flyover of State Farm Stadium will commemorate 50 years of women flying in the service.
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is executive producing the halftime show for a fourth year. Jesse Collins returns as an executive producer.
Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy winner, is considered one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. He took home three Grammys last year and was honored with a Country Music Association Awards for male vocalist of the year in 2021.
Babyface, who won 12 Grammys, has recorded multiple hits throughout his lauded career including “Whip Appeal,” “When Can I See You” and “Give U My Heart” with Toni Braxton. He’s the co-founder of LaFace Records and collaborated with a number of big names including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai and Patti LaBelle.
Ralph won an Emmy as a first-time nominee at the age of 66 last year. She has spent decades in the business with multiple iconic roles from “Dreamgirls” on Broadway in the 1980s to the stepmother to the title character on the 1990s sitcom “Moesha.”
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to 1-year contract
NEW YORK — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason.
Pham provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
The 34-year-old Pham spent last season with Cincinnati and Boston, batting .236 overall with 17 home runs, 63 RBIs and a .686 OPS. He scored 89 runs in 144 games.
“Tommy adds another versatile right-handed bat to our lineup,” general manager Billy Eppler said in a statement. “His ability to grind through at bats, stay within the strike zone, impact the baseball, and run the bases is a valuable addition to our ballclub.”
Pham is a .259 career hitter with 114 homers, 97 stolen bases and a .787 OPS in nine major league seasons with the Cardinals, Rays, Padres, Reds and Red Sox.
He made headlines in May when he was suspended for three games by Major League Baseball after he slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson because of a dispute about their fantasy football league. While the Giants warmed up in the outfield before their series opener with the Reds, Pham confronted Pederson and smacked him in the face before they were separated.
In a corresponding roster move, left-handed pitcher Tayler Saucedo was designated for assignment by the Mets.
Green Bay fires Will Ryan as coach after 11th straight loss
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay fired coach Will Ryan on Tuesday, three days after the Phoenix suffered their 11th consecutive loss.
Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, posted a 15-61 record in 2½ seasons. Freddie Owens, who had been an assistant coach on Ryan’s staff, will be interim head coach for the rest of the season.
“UW-Green Bay is committed to continuing its legacy as an outstanding Division I athletics program in the future, and Phoenix men’s basketball needs to help lead the way as we work to elevate all of our programs and be a shining light for this region and beyond,” athletic director Josh Moon said in a news release announcing the move.
Moon thanked Ryan and his family for their contributions to the program and said that “we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
Stadium first reported Ryan’s firing.
Green Bay dropped to 2-19 overall and 1-9 in the Horizon League on Saturday with a 72-38 home loss to Robert Morris.
Ryan was hired by Green Bay after going 14-13 in his lone season as the head coach at Division II program Wheeling (West Virginia). Green Bay went 8-17 in Ryan’s debut season and finished 5-25 last year.
Ryan had taken over for Linc Darner, who went 92-80 and posted a winning record in four of his five seasons.
Tennessee gives Josh Heupel big pay raise to $9 million
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee gave coach Josh Heupel a big raise that puts him among the highest-paid coaches in college football after he led the Volunteers to their best season in more than 20 years.
Heupel will make $9 million per year through the 2028 football season under the contract extension announced by the school Tuesday and signed Jan. 19. That’s an increase from the $5 million extension signed last July that pushed his deal through 2027.
Athletic director Danny White said Heupel’s results speak for themselves with an 18-8 record, including 11-2 last season, capped by a win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. White said Heupel and his staff have energized the program and fans with his aggressive style of football.
“We just needed an innovative leader like Josh Heupel to reignite the spark,” White said of program that dealt with what he called a brief period of dormancy. “It’s been fun to crash the party, but as Josh said after our Orange Bowl triumph, the best is yet to come.”
The Vols have beaten seven Top 25 teams since Heupel was hired in January 2021, which ranks third nationally among FBS head coaches in that span. Tennessee went 3-7 in 2020 before Heupel was hired to replace Jeremy Pruitt.
Tennessee finished Heupel’s second season ranked sixth by The Associated Press college football poll, the Vols’ highest finish since 2001.
The pay increase features a $225,000 base salary with $8.725 million in supplemental pay.
Heupel’s bonus if he wins a national championship was doubled from $500,000 to $1 million. He now is among at least 10 head football coaches at public schools making at least $9 million.
Royals get LHP Taylor from Boston for oft-injured SS Mondesi
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals acquired left-hander Josh Taylor from the Boston Red Sox for injury-prone shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and an additional player on Tuesday, the second straight day that Kansas City dealt one of its surplus position players in a bid to upgraded its lackluster bullpen.
The 30-year-old Taylor missed all of last season with a back injury, but he was stellar over the previous three seasons in Boston, with a 3.69 ERA and 129 strikeouts over 121 appearances. At one point during the 2021 season, he had a streak of 26 consecutive scoreless outings, the longest streak for a left-hander in franchise history.
He also pitched in six of 11 postseason games for the Red Sox in ‘21, allowing one earned run over four innings pitched.
“Josh Taylor is someone we’ve valued for a long time,” Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said. “If you go back and look at what he did in 2019 in Boston and what he did again in 2021 in Boston in a playoff run, it was really really impressive.”
Mondesi signed with the Royals in 2011 and has played his entire career with the club. He made his big league debut in the 2015 World Series, when it seemed as if his future was limitless. But despite elite speed and defense, and showing flashes at the plate, Mondesi was never able to stay healthy, appearing in just 109 games over the past three seasons.
Despite having one year left on his deal, Mondesi’s future with the Royals was thrown in doubt last season, when heralded prospect Bobby Witt Jr. made his debut. He proceeded to hit .252 with 20 homers and 30 stolen bases.
The Red Sox, who have been in the market for shortstop help, hope the 27-year-old Mondesi can stay on the field and make good on the promise he showed in 2019, when he hit .263 with nine homers and 43 stolen bases in 102 games.
