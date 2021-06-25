Man who gave tortillas thrown at game denies racist intent
CORONADO — A California man who claims he provided the tortillas that San Diego-area high school students threw at the basketball team of a mostly Latino high school last weekend has said that his intentions were not racist.
Coronado High School alumnus Luke Serna said he gave packs of tortillas to players for a celebration and that throwing them was a tradition at University of California, Santa Barbara, where he attended, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. In a statement posted online, Serna said the tortillas were thrown after the game was over and a confrontation broke out between players of the two teams.
“There was absolutely no racial intent behind that action,” he wrote.
“I brought the tortillas to the game and provided them to players and cheerleaders to toss out onto the floor of the gym in celebration IF, and they certainly did, win the Regional Championship Game.”
Serna also criticized the firing of Coronado’s head basketball coach following the incident with mostly Latino Orange Glen High School of Escondido, Calif.
The Coronado Unified School Board voted unanimously this week to release coach JD Laaperi following Saturday’s division championship game, where mostly white Coronado High School beat visiting Orange Glen 60-57 in overtime.
There was a squabble between coaching staff from both schools. Video widely shared on social media showed at least two Coronado students throwing tortillas into the air toward the other team.
The incident sparked a local outcry from some community activists and has drawn national attention.
Laaperi said on social media that a community member brought the tortillas to the game and that the incident was “unacceptable and racist in nature” and he did not condone it.
Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller issued a public apology, calling the act “reprehensible.”
“No matter the intent of the tosser, the ethnic implications are unavoidable; they’re undeniable,” Lee Pontes, Coronado school board president, said this week.
Orange Glen’s coach and two parents of the team’s players said they believe Laaperi started the post-game altercation. Serna, who attended the game, said in his statement that the Orange Glen team approached Coronado and Laaperi ordered his players into the locker room to avoid any further confrontation.
Mueller declined to comment on the decision to release Laaperi, saying it was a personnel issue.
Heat send help: After building collapse, NBA team rallies
MIAMI — Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was working out Thursday morning with assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Eric Glass, when they were told there was a more pressing need.
Before long, Herro, Quinn and Glass had left the team’s arena for the short drive north to Surfside, Florida, where a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed around 1:30 a.m. At least one person was killed, dozens were unaccounted for and teams of rescuers were searching rubble with hope of finding anyone alive.
The Heat trio helped load a truck with water, food and other essentials.
“This is 12 miles from our arena,” Heat vice president and charitable fund executive director Steve Stowe said. “We heard about this, and our immediate reaction was that we had to find a way to help.”
Herro also addressed the frontline workers, thanking them for their heroism and efforts.
The Heat, through some of their corporate partners like World Central Kitchen and Direct Relief, were arranging for more help to arrive. Food trucks were secured to keep rescuers and other personnel at the scene fed through hot meals and grab-and-go boxes, and the team was working to help find accommodations for the displaced by the collapse.
“These are the moments when a community has to come together, rise up and help,” Stowe said.
Palace: Japan emperor ‘worried’ about Olympics amid pandemic
TOKYO — Japan’s Emperor Naruhito is “extremely worried” that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics could accelerate the spread of the coronavirus, the head of the Imperial Palace said Thursday with the games opening in one month.
The games will bring thousands of foreign athletes, officials, sponsors and journalists to Japan during a pandemic, despite caution raised by experts about the risk of infections and the public’s persistent calls for cancellation or further postponement.
Yasuhiko Nishimura, grand steward of the Imperial Household Agency, told a news conference that the Emperor has voiced concerns.
“His majesty is extremely worried about the current situation of the COVID-19 infections,” Nishimura said. “While there are voices of unease among the public, I believe (the emperor) is concerned that holding the Olympics and Paralympics ... may lead to the expansion of the infections.”
The delayed games open July 23, and the Paralympics begin a month later.
Salas leads Women’s PGA and sees brighter days post-pandemic
JOHNS CREEK, Ga.— Lizette Salas was in her happy place Thursday, and not just because she kept bogeys off her card at tough Atlanta Athletic Club and posted a 5-under 67 for a one-shot lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
She led by one shot over Charley Hull of England, who had a 68 for the best score in the afternoon. What makes Hull happy is she’s going home on Monday after a month on the road, which preceded a seven-week stretch playing the LPGA Tour schedule.
Jessica Korda and former U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 were in a group at 69, among nine players who managed to post scores in the 60s.
Kodaira, Hickok each shoot 63 to share Travelers lead
CROMWELL, Conn. — Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok each shot a PGA Tour career-best 7-under 63 to share the first-round lead Thursday in the Travelers Championship.
Talor Gooch was a stroke behind Hickok after the morning rounds. Kodaira took the lead at 8 under in the afternoon after making the turn onto the front nine birdie-eagle-birdie, but a bogey on the par-3 eighth dropped him back into a tie with Hickok.
Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who held the world No. 1 ranking until Jon Rahm passed him Sunday with his U.S. Open victory, stumbled at the start with a bogey on the second hole and then a double on No. 3. He finished with a pair of birdies to end the day at 70 at TPC River Highlands.
Two-time Travelers champion Phil Mickelson sank a 64-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 ninth hole — his second-longest putt since the tour began tracking such things in 2004. The 2001 and ‘02 winner then made a 40-footer for par on No. 10.
Micklelson was 1 over on the back in a 69.
Expansion Seattle Kraken hire Dave Hakstol as first coach
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken hired Dave Hakstol on Thursday as head coach of the expansion franchise that will begin play this fall.
Hakstol will take on the challenge of leading the first-year organization in his second head job in the NHL. He coached the Philadelphia Flyers for three plus seasons from 2015-19 and spent the past two years as a Toronto Maple Leafs assistant.
The 52-year-old Hakstol coached the Flyers to two playoff appearances and was fired midway through his fourth season after no series victories. Hakstol before that coached at the University of North Dakota for 11 years and was an off-the-board hire six years ago for then-Philadelphia general manager Ron Hextall, as he is for Seattle’s Ron Francis this time.
Carlisle takes over Pacers for 2nd time after leaving Mavs
INDIANAPOLIS — Rick Carlisle is coming back to Indiana to coach the Pacers after deciding his time leading Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks was over.
Carlisle confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday he has agreed to return to the club he coached for four seasons from 2003-07. He led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference finals his first season.
The 61-year-old Carlisle decided to leave the Mavericks last week, a day after general manager Donnie Nelson left the club. Dallas owner Mark Cuban said it was Carlisle’s decision to leave.
After a decade as an assistant coach, Carlisle’s first head coaching job was with Detroit in 2001. He spent two seasons with the Pistons, leaving after leading them to the East finals in 2003.
Carlisle will be the Pacers’ third coach in less than 12 months. Nate McMillan was fired in August after four consecutive first-round playoff exits. McMillan’s replacement, Nate Bjorkgren, was fired after one tumultuous season with Indiana.
BMW International Open round 1 suspended
MUNICH — The threat of lightning caused the first round of the BMW International Open to be suspended on Thursday with Wade Ormsby the clubhouse leader.
Ormsby, Sam Horsfield, Masahiro Kawamura and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez were all on 7 under par when the round was suspended. Of those four, only Ormsby had completed his round.
The round will be restarted early Friday morning.
“I’ve been swinging pretty good the last week and a half,” Ormsby said. “The putter hasn’t been cooperating, but it did today, so that’s how you shoot those numbers.”
U.S. Open runner-up Louis Oosthuizen completed his round on 2 under after six birdies and four bogeys.
Need to breastfeed could block Canadian’s path to Olympics
TORONTO — A Canadian basketball player is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mom or an Olympic athlete.”
Kim Gaucher says COVID-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month. In an Instagram video, she adds that she has tried appeals but “nobody can do anything.”
The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications.
Gaucher says Olympic organizers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.”
The Canadian women’s team is ranked fourth in the world. Canada opens Olympic play against Serbia on July 26.
Jersey boys: MLB to use unique uniforms for All-Star Game
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is getting rid of club uniforms and caps for the All-Star Game in favor of specially-designed league outfits.
MLB released the looks Thursday that will be used for the July 13 game at Denver’s Coors Field.
The host National League has white jerseys and the American League blue. Each two-button jersey features three red letters for a player’s club arranged vertically on the left side with the club logo superimposed over the first and second letter, in black or white for NL teams and khaki for AL.
Stars on the back will mark each player’s All-Star selection total, and the right sleeves have the MLB All-Star logo patch.
Caps have team logos mostly in red, with some white and blue, superimposed over a star in the Rockies’ purple with white points.
Clubs uniforms traditionally had been used for the All-Star Game since its inception in 1933.
Ex-Blackhawk sues team, alleging sexual assault by assistant
CHICAGO — An unidentified former Chicago Blackhawks player says in a lawsuit against the team that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted him in 2010 during a playoff run to a Stanley Cup title and that the team did nothing after he informed a now-retired employee.
After leaving the Blackhawks, former assistant coach Bradley Aldrich was convicted in 2013 in Michigan of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student and is now on that state’s registry of sex offenders, Chicago public radio station WBEZ reported in a series of stories based on legal filings, police records and interviews.
Inaction by the Blackhawks helped enable Aldrich to go on and assault the Michigan student, and possibly others, said Susan Loggans, the former player’s attorney.
“This entire man’s life has been destroyed,” Loggans told WBEZ. “These professional athletes have to function at the top of their game at all times in order to be competitive, and these things are really debilitating.”
The lawsuit, filed on May 7 in Cook County Circuit Court, alleges Aldrich also assaulted another unidentified Blackhawks player. The former player who sued and is seeking more than $150,000 in damages is referred in the document as “John Doe.”
An attorney for Aldrich told WBEZ that his client denies the allegations in the lawsuit. In a May statement to the radio station, the Blackhawks said the allegations directed at it were groundless.
This makes cents: Yogi Berra gets a stamp named in his honor
LITTLE FALLS, N.J. — Yogi Berra once said, “A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.”
Well, neither are postage stamps. They cost 55 cents for a forever stamp, and that’s the price for the Yogi Berra stamp issued Thursday by the U.S. Postal Service.
The stamp honoring the New York Yankees Hall of Famer and the man of endless philosophical musings was dedicated during a ceremony at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center in Little Falls, New Jersey. The stamp is now being sold at post offices nationwide.
“We hope this stamp will serve as a reminder of Yogi’s larger than life personality — both on and off the field,” said Ron Bloom, chairman of the U.S. Postal Service board of governors.
Bloom was joined at the ceremony by sons Larry, Tim and Dale Berra and sportscaster Bob Costas.
A family statement lauded the Postal Service for honoring a “baseball icon who demonstrated the right way to earn the respect of family, friends, competitors and people everywhere.”
Berra won three American League MVP awards, was an 18-time MLB All-Star and played in the World Series in 14 of his 18 seasons in Yankees pinstripes.
After retiring in 1963, Berra took two teams to the World Series as a manager. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1972 and posthumously received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He died in 2015 at 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.