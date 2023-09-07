MLB places Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías on administrative leave after arrest
LOS ANGELES — Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, three days after the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
The leave was imposed under baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the first step toward a suspension. Players are paid but cannot play while on leave.
“They have to go through the process — players’ association, Julio’s group. Baseball is working through this,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said in Miami.
MLB and the union agreed to the leave, which did not specify a length. Absent an agreement, MLB could have imposed a leave of up to seven days with the possibility of a seven-day extension.
Urías was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles. The park is home to BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance.
DPS offered no details Wednesday on the circumstances of the arrest, but asked for any witnesses with information regarding the incident to contact them.
Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released early Monday. He is due in court on Sept. 27.
Urías, a 27-year-old Mexican-born pitcher, was arrested in May 2019 for domestic battery. He was suspended 20 games by MLB, but he wasn’t prosecuted by the Los Angeles city attorney on the condition he complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program. No player has been suspended twice under MLB’s joint domestic violence policy.
Urías is the second star player on a contending team placed on administrative leave by MLB in recent weeks after Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who is being investigated by authorities in the Dominican Republic for an alleged relationship with a minor.
Urías’ attorney, Blair Berk, has not returned a message seeking comment.
49ers sign Nick Bosa to a record-setting contract extension to end his lengthy holdout
SANTA CLARA — Nick Bosa’s lengthy contract holdout ended four days before the start of the season for the San Francisco 49ers when he agreed to a contract extension that will make him the NFL’s richest defensive player ever.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that the two sides agreed to the contract and that Bosa is on his way to the team facility. Now Shanahan is glad he can stop thinking about what it would be like for the Niners to open their season without their best defensive player.
“You try not to think about it much because it’s not really in my control and let the process play itself out,” Shanahan said. “As it went through the weekend, I just kind of got it in my mind that we weren’t playing with him. If I had gone back and forth, I would have been miserable. I just decided we weren’t. ... It’s a hell of a bonus to get him here. We’re obviously really excited about it.”
Shanahan said Bosa would have to show up with a “beer belly” and “be out of shape” not to play the season opener at Pittsburgh on Sunday but added that’s “not in Bosa’s DNA.”
How much he is able to play after spending all of training camp working out on his own remains to be seen.
“We’ll see when he gets here,” Shanahan said. “I know Nick will come in shape. I know he’ll be good. ... We’ll be smart with it and that will be based on these next two practices.”
But getting the deal done in time for Bosa to play this week provides a big boost for a team that comes into the season with championship aspirations and doesn’t need to contemplate the worst-case scenario with Bosa.
Carl Nassib, first openly gay player to play in NFL games, announces his retirement
Edge rusher Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday.
Nassib came out in 2021 while with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“This is a bittersweet moment for me but after seven seasons and just over 100 NFL games I am officially retiring from football to focus on my company Rayze,” Nassib wrote on Instagram. “It really feels like just yesterday starting out as a walk-on at Penn State.
“Football has given me more than I ever could have imagined. I can truly hang up my helmet for the last time knowing I gave it everything I had. Growing up I loved how fun football was. I loved the pursuit of perfection. I loved the small window where every player has to chase their dreams. It makes it all the more exciting if you get there. It was always my dream to play in the NFL, even as a walk-on, and I really feel like the luckiest guy on the planet.”
The 30-year-old Nassib, a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016, had 25½ sacks in seven seasons with Cleveland, Las Vegas and two stints in Tampa Bay.
Marko Mitrović hired as U.S. Olympic men’s soccer coach
CHICAGO — Marko Mitrović was hired Wednesday to coach the U.S. under-23 men’s soccer team at next year’s Paris Games, the first Olympics for the Americans since 2008.
The 45-year-old Mitrović was an assistant for the Chicago Fire from 2016-19 and Reading from 2020-22, then became head coach of the U.S. under-19 team in April 2022. He served as an assistant to national team interim head coaches Anthony Hudson and B.J. Callaghan from this April until July.
After the U.S. under-23 team failed to qualify for the last three Olympics, the regional governing body of North and Central American and the Caribbean said the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in June and July of 2022 would serve as qualifying for the 2024 Olympics. The U.S. won the tournament and qualified for both the Olympics and the Under-20 World Cup, where the Americans lost 2-0 to Uruguay in the quarterfinals.
Olympic men’s soccer is limited to players under 23, with each nation allowed three wild-card players over the age limit.
Michael Nsien replaced Mitrović as U.S. under-19 coach after coaching the under-16 team since last November.
Belmont Stakes could be moved to Saratoga Race Course for 2024 and 2025
The Belmont Stakes could be relocated to Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York as soon as next year, an earlier-than-anticipated move for the third leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown.
The New York Racing Association’s hope is to hold the Belmont at historic Saratoga in 2024 and 2025. The move, which had already been committed to for 2025 because of a $455 million renovation of Belmont Park, is subject to the approval of an oversight board and the New York State Gaming Commission.
A final decision is expected in the coming months.
NYRA vice president of communications Patrick McKenna said Wednesday the organization envisions two years of the race at Saratoga “to allow for the uninterrupted construction of a new and completely re-imagined Belmont Park.”
There is no plan to move the Belmont Stakes anywhere on a permanent basis. Nor is there any plan to change the timing of the race from its traditional spot on the calendar in early June, three weeks after the Preakness and five weeks after the Kentucky Derby.
“The transformational project to re-imagine Belmont Park and create one of the finest sports and entertainment destinations in the country will require temporary adjustments to the traditional racing schedule,” McKenna said in a statement sent to The Associated Press. “A Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Couse would capture the attention of the sports world while driving tourism and economic impact for upstate New York.”
Tom Brady has a new job as a strategic adviser for Delta Air Lines
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines says it’s bringing former star quarterback Tom Brady on board as a “long-term strategic adviser.”
Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winner for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“Bringing a leader like Tom onto the Delta team furthers our mission to connect the world while accelerating our drive to continuously improve for our colleagues, customers and communities,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a news release announcing the partnership.
Delta declined to disclose how much it is paying Brady or describe other terms of the deal.
Delta said Brady will play a role in marketing and help the Atlanta-based airline develop training and teamwork tools for its more than 90,000 employees. He will also appear on a series of Bastian’s “Gaining Altitude” video interviews to discuss topics including overcoming adversity.
Brady said he and NFL teammates flew on Delta many times, “even celebrating Super Bowl wins on the plane,” and has “loved and respected” the airline for years.
“Growing up with a mother as a flight attendant, I have always admired the people that make seamless air transportation possible,” he said in a statement issued by the airline.
Brady retired after the 2022 NFL season, and he spoke recently to The Associated Press recently about his various new projects.
The five-time Super Bowl MVP, who turned 46 last month, signed a 10-year deal with Fox Sports to be its lead NFL analyst on game broadcasts, he is a minority owner of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces, has apparel and wellness brands, and has appeared in TV ads for Hertz rental cars and even a feature film — “80 for Brady,” about four elderly women who travel to see him play in the Super Bowl.
Brady also endorsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which collapsed last year. He is among celebrities being sued over the endorsements. According to a bankruptcy filing by FTX, Brady owned more than 1.1 million shares as of January.
Saints reserve rookie QB Jake Haener suspended 6 games
METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints rookie reserve quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers, a league spokesman said Wednesday.
Despite showing promise during the preseason, Haener was not expected to play this season. The Saints’ starting quarterback is veteran Derek Carr and his backup is veteran Jameis Winston.
The Saints also could have Taysom Hill play quarterback full time if needed, as he has done before. But Hill’s primary role is as a utility player who can execute designed quarterback runs, line up as a tight end and also serve as the upback on the punt team.
Haener will be eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster on Oct. 16, the Monday before New Orleans’ Week 6 game against Houston.
A fourth-round draft choice out of Fresno State, Haener made the regular-season roster after playing in all three of New Orleans’ preseason games. He completed 38 of 72 passes (52.8%) for 395 yards and a touchdown. He also was intercepted three times.
The NFL statement did not specify the banned substance for which Haener tested positive.
Bryant Gumbel’s ‘Real Sports,’ HBO’s longest-running show, will end after 29 seasons
NEW YORK — Bryant Gumbel’s “Real Sports” newsmagazine on HBO will end its run after 29 seasons on the air, the network said on Wednesday.
The show has been like a “60 Minutes” of sports, taking a look at social and economic issues beyond the games, and has won 37 Sports Emmy Awards. Gumbel, 74, won a lifetime achievement award at the Sports Emmys earlier this year.
During one season for which “Real Sports” won a Peabody Award, some of its stories included looks into football head injuries and athletes who came out as gay, as well as investigations into the hazing death of a college drum major and a deadly plane crash involving a pro hockey team in Russia.
“We’ve had the opportunity to to tell complex stories about race, gender, class, opportunity and so much more,” Gumbel said. “Being able to do so at HBO for almost three decades has been very gratifying. I’m proud of the imprint we’ve made, so I’m ready to turn the page. Although goodbyes are never easy, I’ve decided that now’s the time to move on.”
Although HBO has seen cutbacks since the merger that created parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, the network said those financial considerations had nothing to do with the end of “Real Sports,” HBO’s longest-running series.
It was not immediately clear when the final episode would air.
“The series will continue to resonate in the realm of sports journalism, and we are so proud to have been part of such a remarkable odyssey,” said Casey Bloys, HBO’s chair and CEO.
Dream clinch their first WNBA playoff spot since 2018 with a 79-68 victory over the Storm
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Allisha Gray scored 18 points, Monique Billings set season-highs with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 79-68 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2018.
Atlanta (18-20) is tied with Washington for sixth in the WNBA standings. The Dream host the Mystics on Friday before closing the season against fourth-place Dallas. Atlanta has beaten Washington in two of three matchups this season.
Cheyenne Parker added 17 points and Rhyne Howard scored 10 for the Dream.
Atlanta trailed 36-33 before closing the first half on a 14-4 run to lead 47-40 at the break. Gray and Parker each made 5 of 8 shots in the first half to help the Dream shoot 54% from the field.
Aari McDonald made a long 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down to extend Atlanta’s lead to 65-52 with 23.7 seconds left in the third quarter. Billings completed a three-point play for a 72-62 lead midway through the fourth, and Rhyne Howard made Atlanta’s third 3-pointer of the game with 2:55 remaining for a 12-point lead.
Jewell Loyd led Seattle (11-27) with 26 points on 8-of-25 shooting. Sami Whitcomb added 13 points and Ezi Magbegor had 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.
