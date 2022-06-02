Ukraine beats Scotland 3-1 in World Cup qualifying playoff
GLASGOW, Scotland — Ukraine’s emotion-filled quest to qualify for the World Cup amid an ongoing war moved a step closer with a 3-1 win over Scotland in a pulsating playoff semifinal on Wednesday.
Veteran captain Andriy Yarmolenko lifted his nation by scoring a deft lobbed goal in the 33rd minute and then helped set up Roman Yaremchuk’s header in the 49th.
Ukraine dominated for much of a deserved win though had to resist a Scotland revival as risk-filled attacks brought a goal in the 79th by Callum McGregor, before Ukraine substitute Artem Dovbyk broke clear to score with the last kick of the game.
Dovbyk led teammates toward the corner of the stadium to share the celebration with 3,000 Ukraine fans in the 51,000 crowd, applauding each other with hands raised high above their heads.
Now Ukraine moves on to face Wales on Sunday with a place at the World Cup at stake.
The winner in Cardiff will go to Qatar in November to play in a group against England, the United States and Iran.
Pulisic critical of level of US support at win over Morocco
CINCINNATI — U.S. captain Christian Pulisic was critical of the level of American support from the crowd of 19,512 at TQL Stadium during a 3-0 victory over Morocco on Wednesday night in the first of four World Cup warmup matches in June.
“For whatever reason, I’m not super happy with the amount of Americans here, however, that works out, if I’m being completely honest,” the 23-year-old Chelsea forward told a live audience on ESPN2. “But thanks to the ones who did come, and the support is always great from them.”
Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah scored midway through the first half and Haji Wright converted a second-half penalty kick in his international debut.
The 15th-ranked Americans, using a roster at about 75% of full-strength, won for the first time in four matches with No. 24 Morocco, also preparing for the November tournament in Qatar.
Wearing rainbow numbers on white jerseys for LGBTQ Pride month, the U.S. extended its home unbeaten streak to 24 matches since a September 2019 loss to Mexico, two shy of the team record.
Pulisic set up Aaronson for his sixth international goal in the 26th minute after pulling down a 50-yard pass from Walker Zimmerman, taking touches with both feet to spin defender Samy Mmaee and passing off.
Weah scored in the 32nd minute for his third international goal, a 22-yard shot off the goalkeeper’s glove.
Pulisic drew a penalty kick from Achraf Hakimi in the second half and handed the ball to Wright, his teammate at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup, and Wright beat goalkeeper Yassine Bounou in the 64th minute.
‘We’re moving on’: Fisher says public spat with Saban done
DESTIN, Fla. — The spat between Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban appears to be over -- at least publicly.
A jovial Fisher said repeatedly Wednesday that he was “moving on” from the war of words with his former boss that added some soap-opera drama to the Southeastern Conference’s spring meetings this week.
Fisher said he and Saban had “normal conversations” during two days of meetings with the other 12 SEC football coaches. The coaches covered topics such as future scheduling models for the conference, transfer rules and how college sports can get a handle on the way athletes are compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses.
“It’s over with. We’re done talking about it. We’re moving on to the future of what goes on and try to fix the problems that we have in college football,” Fisher said. “There’s a lot more pressing needs than our arguments.”
“We’re done. We’re moving on. I have no problem,” he added.
The next time Saban and Fisher are guaranteed to get together is Oct. 8 when the Crimson Tide hosts the Aggies. Texas A&M upset then-No. 1 Alabama last season in College Station, Texas.
Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in vehicle accident in Florida
POLK CITY, Fla. — Bart Bryant, who once beat Tiger Woods to win the biggest paycheck of his career, was killed when a truck slammed into his SUV while he was stopped in a line of vehicles on a central Florida road for a construction crew, authorities said.
Bryant, 59, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, was unresponsive when emergency responders in Polk City found him Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital where he died. His wife, Donna, 49, also was in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed statement.
Man ID’d after death looking for Frisbees in alligator lake
LARGO, Fla. — Authorities on Wednesday identified a man who died after investigators believe he waded into a lake inhabited by alligators to find Frisbees and other flying discs to sell.
Largo police said Sean Thomas McGuinness, 47, was found Tuesday morning at the Taylor Park lake by someone walking a dog. Although the exact cause of death is unknown, police said it was clear that McGuinness “suffered injuries related to alligators in the lake.”
Authorities said McGuinness was known to frequent Taylor Park, home to a disc golf course adjacent to the lake. That was where McGuinness would find Frisbees and other discs that he could resell.
It’s not clear if McGuinness was killed by an alligator or if one of the reptiles found him after he died. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two alligators were trapped — one 10 feet (3 meters) long, the other eight feet (2.4 meters) — but necropsies did not implicate either in McGuinness’ death.
“Efforts are underway to monitor for additional alligators in the area,” the commission said in an email.
The wildlife commission says there have been no fatal alligator attacks in Florida since 2019, although people and animals have been bitten on occasion. Signs at the Taylor Park lake warn about alligators and that people should not swim there.
Texas holds off Arizona State for fourth national title
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Texas won the national title that eluded its current seniors three years ago.
No tornadoes, no letdowns, just one clutch shot after another.
Travis Vick two-putted from 30 feet on the 18th hole to beat Cameron Sisk and Texas won its fourth national championship by holding off Arizona State’s late charge for a 3-2 victory Wednesday.
“Everything has meaning and the adversity we faced only made us stronger,” Texas senior Parker Coody said.
Texas lost the 2019 title to Stanford, in part, to the weather. Predictions of severe storms pushed championship tee times up to just before dawn and the Longhorns were out of sorts in the 3-2 loss.
Texas spent the next three years trying to get back, fighting through pressure-packed moments to reach the final eight of the NCAA championships. The Longhorns seemed to free up in quarterfinal wins over Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt, which carried over into the final against Arizona State even as the matches got tight.
Vick closed it out, but it was far from easy.
He led 2 up with with three holes left, but missed a 15-foot par putt on Grayhawk Golf Course’s 16th hole to see his lead cut to one. Sisk missed a chance to tie when he left an 8-foot birdie putt short after driving it through the short par-4 17th.
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike arrives at Belmont Park
NEW YORK — Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike has arrived at Belmont Park for the final jewel of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.
The track announced Wednesday the long shot winner of the Derby arrived around 1 a.m. to start preparations for the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on June 11. The colt was shipped by van from Kentucky.
With exercise rider Gabriel Lagunes riding, Rick Strike visited Belmont’s training track at 9:30 a.m. accompanied by a pony. They went two laps the wrong way around on the dirt surface.
“He settled down a lot the second time round,” trainer Eric Reed said. “A lot of that was trying to get him used to the pony. You could see the farther he went the better he accepted the pony. I think by the end of the week they’ll be good buddies and on race day he needs a buddy.”
Reed said the colt, who is owned by Rick Dawson’s RED TR-Racing, is tired and will sleep the rest of the day.
Reed said Rich Strike will be schooled in the paddock in the morning before training on the main track.
“He’s so routine oriented,” Reed said. “We’re in a new place, so we can set his routine here and in two days, he’ll be fine,” Reed said.
Rich Strike breezed five-eighths in 59 seconds Monday on the main track at Churchill Downs. Reed said he won’t breeze again ahead of the Belmont.
De Bruyne bidding to win England’s player award for 3rd time
LONDON — Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is in contention to win English football’s Player of the Year award for the third straight season.
De Bruyne was on a six-man shortlist for the award announced Wednesday, alongside Liverpool trio Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
City was outnumbered by Liverpool on the shortlist despite beating its rival to the Premier League title to retain the trophy.
De Bruyne won the prestigious award, voted by the players, in 2020 and ‘21. Van Dijk and Salah won it the years before that.
The shortlist for the women’s Player of the Year award consisted of Chelsea duo Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr, Arsenal pair Vivianne Miedema and Kim Little and Manchester City’s Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp.
Champions League final averages 2.76 million viewers in US
NEW YORK — Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final set a record for the largest audience to view the final in the U.S. on English-language television.
Nielsen ratings show the game Saturday averaged 2.76 million viewers on CBS, surpassing the previous mark of 2.6 million for the 2011 final between Barcelona and Manchester United on Fox.
It is also a 23% increase over last year’s final between Chelsea and Manchester City (2.10 million). The match Saturday peaked at 3.24 million viewers near the end of the game (5:15-5:30 p.m. EDT).
This was the second straight year the final has aired on CBS. The network won the rights to UEFA’s Champions and Europa leagues in November 2019 but was not supposed to start televising the competitions until last August. But Turner opted out of its deal in July 2020 and CBS picked up the end of the 2020 tournament and 2021 competition.
It is the fifth time the game has averaged at least 2 million fans on a broadcast network. The others were Barcelona-Juventus in 2015 (2.2 million) and Real Madrid-Liverpool in 2018 (2.01 million). Fox carried the Champions League from 2010-18.
Serie A champion Milan to be sold to RedBird for $1.3B
MILAN — Less than two weeks after celebrating AC Milan’s league title win with thousands of fans, Gerry Cardinale is on the verge of becoming the new owner of the storied Serie A club.
Cardinale is the founder and managing partner of American investment firm RedBird Capital Partners, which has signed a preliminary agreement to buy Milan for 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion).
Milan said Wednesday that RedBird is expected to complete the purchase from fellow American firm Elliott Management by September at the latest. The announcement comes 10 days after Cardinale was pictured joining in celebrations in Piazza del Duomo, in front of the city’s iconic cathedral, after the Rossoneri clinched the scudetto.
Canadiens sign head coach St. Louis to 3-year extension
MONTREAL — Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis officially became the 32nd head coach in Montreal Canadiens’ history after signing a three-year contract extension on Wednesday, nearly four months after being named interim coach.
St. Louis, 46, took over from Dominique Ducharme, who was fired on Feb. 9. The Canadiens finished out the season with a 14-19-4 record under St. Louis.
“Martin is a proven leader, a great communicator with a deep understanding of and passion for the game of hockey,” general manager Kent Hughes said. “His arrival brought a renewed energy to our group, and we look forward to him returning behind the bench to continue guiding our team for the foreseeable future.”
The Canadiens, who were Stanley Cup finalists in 2021, finished last in the NHL this season, going 22-49-11.
They hold the first overall selection in the NHL draft, which is scheduled for July 7-8 at Montreal’s Bell Centre.
Andretti pulls Kirkwood back for 2023 as Rossi replacement
IndyCar rookie Kyle Kirkwood will replace Alexander Rossi next season at Andretti Autosport, the team that developed the Floridian but did not have an open seat for him when Kirkwood was ready for the big leagues.
Kirkwood has won at every level of IndyCar’s ladder system and was last year’s Indy Lights champion. But Michael Andretti had a full lineup this year, so Kirkwood signed a one-year deal to drive for A.J. Foyt Racing.
Rossi is expected to announce he signed a contract with Arrow McLaren SP before this season even started, leaving the No. 27 seat open for Andretti to bring back his prized young driver for 2023.
Trial of Fox executives in FIFA case reset for Jan. 12
NEW YORK — The trial of two former 21st Century Fox Inc. executives and a sports marketing company on charges related to a U.S government investigation of corruption in soccer was postponed again, this time to Jan. 12.
U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn announced the new schedule Wednesday. The trial was to have started May 23 but Chen said last month that she was putting it off until Jan. 3. The government disclosed additional discovery documents, and the schedules of Chen and lawyers involved in the case prevented an earlier date.
Under the latest schedule, potential jurors will fill out questionnaires on Jan. 5 and 6, the sides are to file challenges by Jan. 11 and jury selection will start the following day.
Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez were charged in March 2020 as part of an alleged scheme related to rights to the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament, South America’s club championship. The Uruguayan sports marketing company Full Play Group SA also was charged.
All three defendants have pleaded not guilty.
End game: Browns sign TE Njoku to 4-year contract extension
BEREA, Ohio — David Njoku has gone from wanting out of the Cleveland Browns to locking in with them.
Cleveland announced Njoku’s four-year, $56.75 million contract extension on Wednesday, a deal that could take the tight end through the 2027 season.
A first-round draft pick in 2017, Njoku will be among the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends without putting up elite statistics. He caught 36 passes for 475 yards and a team-high four touchdowns last season.
Marquette’s Justin Lewis staying in NBA draft
MILWAUKEE — Justin Lewis has decided to remain in the NBA draft rather than return to Marquette for the 2022-23 season.
The 6-foot-7 forward issued a social media post saying, “Thank you Marquette,” on Wednesday, which marked the NCAA deadline for players who had entered the draft to withdraw from consideration and maintain their college eligibility.
Lewis had announced April 12 he was declaring for the draft and hiring an agent but was maintaining his eligibility throughout the process. His announcement clarifies his plans to stay in the draft rather than play for Marquette next season.
Lewis earned first-team, all-Big East honors from the league’s coaches and was named the conference’s most improved player last season. He ranked third in the Big East in scoring (16.8) and fourth in rebounding (7.9) while helping Marquette go 19-13 with an NCAA Tournament first-round loss to eventual runner-up North Carolina.
Illot sidelined with broken hand; Ferruci to drive Detroit
DETROIT — Callum Illot will miss the Detroit Grand Prix because of a broken hand suffered in a crash during the Indianapolis 500. Juncos Hollinger Racing replaced him with Santino Ferrucci to race in Detroit this weekend.
Illot was an early crash at Indy and finished 32nd; Ferrucci was 10th on Sunday.
Illot crashed 68 laps into the Indy 500 and was wearing a brace on his right hand when he exited the care center following Sunday’s initial evaluation. The British driver posted a picture on social media of the swollen, bruised hand before Monday’s awards ceremony and was not cleared Wednesday to race at Detroit for JHR.
“I am devastated not to be racing,” said Ilott. “The damage to my hand was slightly worse than when first looked at. They suggested that the long-term healing was the top priority, and any damage that could be done in the short term by racing would be a longer-term problem.”
JHR chose Ferrucci, the young American who always delivers at Indianapolis but has struggled to land a full-time IndyCar deal.
He raced a partial schedule last season for Rahal Letterman Lanigan that included an eventful doubleheader in Detroit; Ferrucci finished sixth in the first race, then wrecked in qualifying for the second race. Driving a car made up of various RLL parts, Ferrucci finished 10th.
Steelers’ Tuitt retires: ‘Called to move beyond the sport’
PITTSBURGH — Stephon Tuitt’s NFL career is over.
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman announced his retirement on Wednesday, saying he feels called to move on from the game following the death of his younger brother in June 2021 and Tuitt’s recent graduation from Notre Dame.
“I am thankful to have had the opportunity to represent the city of Pittsburgh for the past eight seasons, and am blessed to leave this game with my health,” Tuitt said in a statement released by the team.
Tuitt had 34 1/2 sacks with the Steelers, who selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft. He had a career-best 11 sacks in 2020 while helping Pittsburgh win the AFC North title.
Tuitt, however, did not play last season after his younger brother, Richard Barlett III, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Georgia last June. Tuitt also underwent knee surgery over the summer and while he did go through an extensive rehab, he did not return to action. His teammates expressed optimism that Tuitt would play in 2022, with good friend and defensive captain Cam Heyward saying he believes Tuitt would be back “sooner or later.”
France’s interior minister admits mistakes at CL final
PARIS — France’s interior minister admitted that mistakes were made in dealing with the crowd outside the Champions League final in Paris but justified the use of tear gas, saying the move was crucial to prevent supporters getting killed.
Gerald Darmanin was grilled by a senate commission and asked to provide explanations for the organizational fiasco outside the Stade de France in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, where Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 on Saturday.
He maintained that the presence of 30,000 to 40,000 supporters without tickets or with forged tickets led to the incidents that marred the event, despite being challenged by a lawmaker who said he did not bring the proof to back up those numbers.
Darmanin threw his full support behind the police and security officers who were in charge of policing the event. He said that dispersing the crowd that had amassed near the stadium’s fences was the only way to prevent people getting crushed.
Man City’s Benjamin Mendy charged with eighth count of rape
CHESTER, England — Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy will stand trial accused of eight counts of rape after being charged with an additional offense.
The latest allegation of rape relates to a new complainant and could only be reported for the first time on Wednesday after reporting restrictions were lifted during a hearing at Chester Crown Court.
The World Cup-winning France defender pleaded not guilty last month to all but the latest charge, for which he has yet to enter a plea.
The 27-year-old Mendy also denies one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.
All the offenses are alleged to have taken place at his home address between October 2018 and August last year when he was suspended by City.
Kurt Zouma banned from keeping cats for 5 years for abuse
LONDON — West Ham defender Kurt Zouma was banned from keeping cats for five years and ordered Wednesday to carry out 180 hours of community service as a punishment for kicking and slapping his pet cat in abuse caught on video.
The France international received his sentence at Thames Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty last week to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
In footage of the abuse that took place on Feb. 6 and surfaced on social media, the soccer player could be seen kicking his Bengal cat across his kitchen, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head.
District judge Susan Holdham described the actions as “disgraceful and reprehensible.”
Zouma’s younger brother, Yoan, filmed the incident involving the cat and posted it on Snapchat.
