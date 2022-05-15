Thomas, Jones help Sun rout Sparks 77-60 in home opener
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas had 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Connecticut Sun routed the Los Angeles Sparks 77-60 on Saturday night.
Jonquel Jones added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Sun (1-1) in their home opener. Dijonai Carrington had 13 points and three steals, and Brionna Jones finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Nneka Ogwumike and Jordin Canada each scored 12 points for Los Angeles (2-2).
The Sun led 26-14 after the first quarter and 49-25 at the half.
Ferreira’s brace propels FC Dallas past Galaxy 3-1
CARSON — Jesus Ferreira scored two goals and FC Dallas cruised to a 3-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday.
Ferreira gave Dallas (6-1-4) an early lead with a goal in the 11th minute. Paul Arriola stretched the lead to 2-0 with a score in the 20th minute and Ferreira added his MLS-leading ninth goal just three minutes later.
The win vaults Dallas into second place in the Western Conference, one point behind LAFC.
Douglas Costa scored in the 67th minute for the Galaxy (6-4-1), who began the day in a third-place tie with Dallas.
The Galaxy outshot Dallas 14-7.
Jimmy Maurer saved four of the five shots he faced for Dallas. Jonathan Bond saved one of the four shots he faced for the Galaxy.
Rapids up home streak to 22 with 2-0 victory over LAFC
Gyasi Zardes and Diego Rubio scored first-half goals on penalty kicks and the Colorado Rapids extended their home unbeaten streak to 22 matches with a 2-0 victory over Western Conference-leading LAFC in MLS play on Saturday.
With the victory, the Rapids (5-4-3) have tied Columbus (2008-09) and Portland (2013-14) for the fifth longest streak in MLS history. Next up is the 23-match run of the LA Galaxy (2014-15). The Houston Dynamo set the bar with a 30-game stretch (2011-13).
Zardes picked up his first goal for the Rapids since being acquired from the Columbus Crew four matches ago. The U.S. men’s national team forward beat LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy for a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. The penalty-kick opportunity came after LAFC’s Sebastian Ibeagha was whistled for kicking Rubio in the head on a clearance attempt inside the box.
Rubio’s penalty-kick score came in the 28th minute — on his second attempt. McCarthy guessed right and deflected Rubio’s first try, but McCarthy was ruled off his line after a video review and Rubio drilled his second kick into the top left corner for a 2-0 lead.
McCarthy finished with four saves for LAFC (7-3-2), which had a six-match unbeaten streak end. William Yarbrough had one save for the Rapids.
Zardes had 54 goals and six assists in 110 regular-season games with Columbus. Zardes has 14 goals in 68 games with the U.S. men’s national team.
AP source: Bauer’s appeal of suspension to begin May 23
NEW YORK — Trevor Bauer’s arbitration appeal of his unprecedented two-year suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy has been scheduled to start May 23, a person familiar with the hearing told The Associated Press.
The person spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because the date was not announced.
The appeal will be heard by a three-person panel chaired by independent arbitrator Martin Scheinman. It will include one representative each from MLB and the players’ association.
Bauer was suspended by Commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29, a penalty that if unchanged will cost the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher just over $60 million of his $102 million, three-year contract. Bauer immediately said he would challenge it.
A San Diego woman, whom the pitcher had met through social media, has alleged Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. She later sought but was denied a restraining order. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt.
Bauer, who hasn’t played since the allegations surfaced last summer and MLB began investigating, repeatedly has said that everything that happened between the two was consensual.
Bauer also has sued the woman in federal court, a move that came less than three months after prosecutors decided not to file criminal charges against him.
The lawsuit said “the damage to Mr. Bauer has been extreme” after the woman alleged that he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters last year.
The pitcher has said the two engaged in rough sex at his Pasadena home at her suggestion and followed guidelines they agreed to in advance. Each encounter ended with them joking and her spending the night, he said.
Padres: No cancer found during Bob Melvin’s prostate surgery
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres say no cancer was found when manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery on Wednesday.
Melvin, 60, was recovering at home Friday after being released from the hospital, the team said.
Melvin said Tuesday that he didn’t think he had cancer, but the doctors wouldn’t know until the surgery. He said he hoped to miss only the first six games of the team’s forthcoming nine-game trip, which started Friday night in Atlanta and continues through Philadelphia and San Francisco.
Bench coach Ryan Christenson is serving as interim manager during Melvin’s absence. He was Melvin’s bench coach the last four seasons in Oakland. Melvin was hired away from the Athletics on Nov. 1 and is in his 19th season as a big league manager.
Melvin said he had been feeling various symptoms since the team returned from a road trip that ended May 4. He missed a game the next night with what the team said was a gastrointestinal issue.
Djokovic back in a big final at Italian Open, vs. Tsitsipas
ROME — This is just what Novak Djokovic needed a week before the French Open.
The top-ranked Serb beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 at the Italian Open on Saturday to reach his biggest final of the year.
Having missed a big portion of the season because he wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus, Djokovic will attempt to extend his five-match winning streak over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final.
“I can expect a big battle,” Djokovic said. “But I’m ready for it.”
Tsitsipas reached his first Rome final by rallying past Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Djokovic is seeking his sixth title in the Italian capital.
In the women’s semifinals, top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-1 for her 27th straight win and will face another player on a run, Ons Jabeur, as she attempts to defend her Rome title.
Jabeur beat Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 for her 11th consecutive victory after lifting the Madrid Open trophy last week.
Djokovic recorded the 1,000th win of his career, making him only the fifth man to reach that mark after Jimmy Connors (1,274 wins), Roger Federer (1,251), Ivan Lendl (1,068) and Rafael Nadal (1,051).
Swiatek equals Serena Williams with 27-match winning streak
ROME — Not since Serena Williams seven years ago has another woman had such a hot streak.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to extend her winning streak to 27 matches and reach the Italian Open final.
Williams won the same number of consecutive matches over 2014 and 2015.
Aiming to defend her Rome title and win her fifth straight tournament, Swiatek dominated the eighth-ranked Sabalenka with a mix of power, consistency and finesse.
While she struggled with her serve at times, Swiatek was able to consistently crush both forehand and backhand winners on the slow, red clay court at the Foro Italico. The 20-year-old Polish player also hit a delicate backhand half-volley winner in the final game of the first set.
Swiatek had the same number of winners and unforced errors, 15, while Sabalenka produced just eight winners and had a whopping 31 unforced errors.
The hard-hitting Sabalenka took a medical timeout late in the second set and had her back treated.
Swiatek, who was a surprise champion at the French Open in 2020 when she was ranked No. 54, will be the favorite to add a second title at Roland Garros when the year’s second Grand Slam starts next weekend.
Minjee Lee takes 1-shot lead into last round of Founders Cup
CLIFTON, N.J. — Minjee Lee had an eagle-birdie run on the back nine and took a one-shot lead over Madelene Sagstrom on Saturday, heading into the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup.
Lee, the LPGA Tour’s leading scoring this year, shot a 3-under 69 on a day Upper Montclair Country Club showed some teeth with the wind picking up early and rain falling on the leaders for the final 11 holes.
The 25-year-old Australian who had a three-shot lead at the halfway point, was at 17-under 199 after 54 holes. She’s looking for her first win of the year and seventh on tour.
Sagstrom, the Swede who had the first-round lead after a 63, had the best third-round with a 67. The 29-year-old is seeking her second win.
Lexi Thomson started the round tied with Sagstrom at 11 under, and was alone in third, three shots back after a 69. She might have been closer to her first win since 2019 but she just missed at least five or six putts.
“The weather was a big factor, it got quite wet on the greens,” said Sagstrom, who briefly moved into a tie for the lead with a birdie at the par-5 12th as Lee bogeyed No. 11 after an errant tee shot.
Lee followed with the eagle and birdie on putts ranging from 15-to-18 feet and never lost the lead.
Angel Yin shot a 68 and moved into fourth place at 11 under.
Ally Ewing, who was tied for second after two rounds, never got anything going in posting a 74. She was tied for fifth at 9 under with Paula Reto of South Africa and Megan Khang.
Mickelson decides not to defend title at PGA Championship
Phil Mickelson withdrew Friday from the PGA Championship, electing to extend his hiatus from golf following his incendiary comments about a Saudi-funded rival league he supports and the PGA Tour he accused of greed.
Mickelson made history in the PGA last year when he won at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest champion in 161 years of the majors.
He has not played since Feb. 6 at the Saudi International and has been out of public view.
Mickelson met the deadline to sign up for the PGA Championship on April 25, though his manager said Lefty was unsure about playing but wanted to keep his options open.
The PGA of America announced his decision on social media.
He is only the third PGA champion not to defend his title in the last 75 years. Tiger Woods missed in 2008 while recovering from reconstructive knee surgery, and Ben Hogan couldn’t play in 1949 while recovering from his car getting struck by a bus.
Smith drives away on restart to win Trucks race at Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Zane Smith drove away from pole-sitter John Hunter Nemechek and Ty Majeski on a restart with nine laps to go at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night for his third NASCAR Truck Series victory of the season.
The 22-year-old Smith, who moved from GMS Racing to Front Row Motorsports earlier this year, was slicing through lapped traffic with a comfortable cushion on the rest of the field when Dean Thompson crashed in the closing laps.
It didn’t matter one bit.
Smith chose the inside lane and launched away from the pack on the restart to add to his season-opening win at Daytona and his victory at Circuit of the Americas. Majeski was second and Grant Enfinger third while Nemechek, the winner last weekend at Darlington, got a terrible jump on the final restart and wound up sixth.
“Just so cool. That was one of my easier ones I’ve ever had to win,” Smith said, “but that late-race restart scared me a little bit. Good thing I didn’t have another one there because I’m stuck in fourth (gear), so sorry about no burnout.”
As for Nemechek?
“I spun tires. Didn’t get a good push from behind. It’s on me,” he said. “I spun the tires. That’s pretty much it.”
Majeski’s career-best Truck Series finish came a week after finishing fourth at Darlington.
“We were really close,” he said. “We kept easing on the adjustments all night, getting the balance better on every run. ... We’ve been really hitting it off this year. It’s been a ton of fun.”
Chandler Smith was fourth and Christian Eckes finished fifth.
Padres sign Robinson Canó, plan to use him off the bench
ATLANTA — The San Diego Padres have signed veteran second baseman Robinson Canó to a major league contract and plan to use him as a left-handed bat off the bench.
Canó was not in Friday’s lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Acting manager Ryan Christenson said he could get some occasional starts at second and designated hitter.
“I’ve got a lot left in the tank,” Canó said. “I know I can still play this game and just go out on top.”
The New York Mets, who released Canó on Sunday, owe him nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He will earn a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum.
Canó, 39, was designated for assignment on May 2 after hitting .195 with one home run and three RBIs in 43 plate appearances for the NL East-leading Mets. He sat out last season serving a second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.
Boudreau to return as coach of Canucks next season
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Bruce Boudreau will return as coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midyear replacement.
Speaking Friday afternoon after completing a “rough round” of golf, the 67-year-old Boudreau said “we have some unfinished business in Vancouver and I want to complete the task.”
Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5, after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning.
Boudreau’s hiring made an immediate impact as he became just the third coach in NHL history to win his first seven games with a new team. The Canucks went 32-15-10 the remainder of the season and went from last place in the Pacific Division to finish five points out of a playoff berth.
Liverpool beats Chelsea to win FA Cup, keeps quad bid alive
LONDON — Add the FA Cup to the collection. Jürgen Klopp has now won every major title for Liverpool.
A 6-5 victory over Chelsea on penalties in Saturday’s final produced Liverpool’s first FA Cup triumph since 2006 and kept it in contention for, potentially if unlikely, a quadruple of trophies.
Just like in the League Cup final in February, the FA Cup showpiece ended 0-0 through 120 minutes before Liverpool prevailed again. This time, the Reds were helped by Chelsea midfielder Mason Mason’s penalty being saved before Konstantinos Tsimikas clinched the shootout win with his first-ever goal for the club.
“The small margins are again the difference and I cannot be more proud of my boys,” said Klopp, who has emulated Alex Ferguson with Manchester United and become only the second manager to win the European Cup, Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup with the same English club.
In two weeks, Liverpool will be hoping to win the Champions League final against Real Madrid. Before then, Klopp has to hope Manchester City slips up in the final two rounds of the Premier League and Liverpool takes advantage to regain that trophy.
Stricker’s lead at 3 going into finale at Regions Tradition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Steve Stricker took a three-stroke lead over Steven Alker into the final round of the Regions Tradition, birdieing the final hole Saturday for a 6-under 66.
Playing his third straight tournament after a six-month hiatus for health reasons, Stricker was at 17-under 199 as he seeks his second win in the past three tries in the PGA Tour Champions major at Greystone Golf & Country Club. He had three straight birdies from holes 13-15 after his lone bogey and polished off the round with a fourth.
Stricker is seeking his fourth major championship on the 50-and-over circuit.
Alker birdied the final two holes for a 65. A two-time winner this year already, the Charles Schwab Cup points leader is chasing his first major championship.
“It would mean a lot,” Alker said. “I’ve won three times and the majors are a big deal out here. We’ve got five of them so we’ve got a good shot at a few.
“You always say try and treat it as another day. But that’s what I’m going to try to do. I’m just having fun out here and hitting my shots.”
Miguel Angel Jimenez, the 2018 winner, had a 67 to get to 12 under. He finished the round with a birdie and is also seeking his third win of the year.
Stuart Appleby and Padraig Harrington were 11 under.
Last-gasp Stuttgart survives in dramatic Bundesliga finale
BERLIN — Wataru Endo scored in injury time for Stuttgart to clinch Bundesliga survival at Hertha Berlin’s expense after a dramatic 2-1 win over Cologne in the final round on Saturday.
Endo’s 92nd-minute winner lifted Stuttgart ahead of Hertha on goal difference to set off scenes of jubilation with fans storming the field.
Hertha lost at Borussia Dortmund 2-1. Youssoufa Moukoko’s late winner for Dortmund sent Hertha into the dreaded relegation playoff against the second division’s third-place finisher to see which will play in the Bundesliga next season.
Hertha will likely face former Bundesliga heavyweight Hamburger SV on May 19 and 23.
On a day of farewells in the Bundesliga, Erling Haaland also scored for Dortmund and Robert Lewandowski brought his league-leading tally to 35 goals for Bayern Munich, while Arminia Bielefeld was finally relegated to join last-placed Greuther Fürth in the second division.
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić confirmed before the league champion’s 2-2 draw in Wolfsburg that Lewandowski wants to leave the Bavarian powerhouse.
Ben Yedder scores 3 as Monaco moves into 2nd above Marseille
PARIS — Wissam Ben Yedder’s rapid hat trick helped Monaco rally from 2-0 down to beat Brest 4-2 for a ninth straight French league win on Saturday and move above Marseille into second place and the automatic Champions League place.
Brest went 2-0 up midway through the first half, but Ben Yedder scored a penalty just before the interval. The France forward then netted in the 51st minute with a fine solo goal and a sharp header in the 55th. He has nine goals in the past nine games, and his strike partner Kevin Volland made it 4-2 in the 70th after Ben Yedder’s volley was saved.
With one round remaining, Monaco and Marseille are level on points. Monaco has a better goal difference than Marseille, which was soundly beaten at Rennes 2-0. That lifted Rennes into fourth spot and automatic entry into the Europa League.
Ben Yedder’s prolific season took him to 24 league goals, one less than top scorer Kylian Mbappe, who netted a second-half penalty as French champion Paris Saint-Germain won at Montpellier 4-0.
Salernitana rescues 1-1 draw at Empoli, Venezia relegated
MILAN — Diego Perotti was in tears at the final whistle and had to be consoled by teammates after his late penalty was saved in relegation-threatened Salernitana’s 1-1 draw with Empoli in Serie A on Saturday.
Salernitana inched two points clear of the drop zone — but missed a chance to gain more ground — before Cagliari and Genoa play on Sunday.
Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario pulled off some fine saves, including the penalty stop, though he was also somewhat at fault for Federico Bonazzoli’s second-half equalizer after Patrick Cutrone gave Empoli the lead.
The result sent last-placed Venezia straight back to Serie B even before drawing at Roma 1-1 later.
Eldor Shomurodov scored a late equalizer for Roma after David Okereke put Venezia ahead in the opening minute.
Roma remained sixth and in a tight battle for the Europa League places, which it can also secure by beating Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final on May 25.
Defending champ Canada, US win openers at ice hockey worlds
HELSINKI, Finland — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and led defending champion Canada to a 5-3 victory over Germany in their opening game at the world ice hockey championship on Friday.
Cole Sillinger and Dubois scored from the slot in the first period of the Group A game in Helsinki.
Germany reduced the deficit to one then Dubois and Kent Johnson scored power play goals and Noah Gregor added one more to stretch the lead to 5-1 after the middle period.
Moritz Seider had a goal and two assists for Germany.
The United States jumped to a commanding 3-0 lead over Latvia after the opening period and cruised to a 4-1 victory in their Group B opener in Tampere
Captain Seth Jones had a power play goal and added an assist on a shorthanded goal, and Riley Barber, Thomas Bordeleau and Sam Lafferty each scored. Goaltender Strauss Mann stopped 24 shots.
Finland downs Latvia, Germany tops Slovakia at hockey worlds
TAMPERE, Finland — Host Finland recovered from a first period scare to beat Latvia 2-1 for a second victory in two games at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.
Mikael Granlund scored the winner on a power play with 2:52 to go in the final period of the Group B game in Tampere. Rudolfs Balcers put Latvia 1-0 ahead in the opening period then Sakari Manninen equalized on a power play in the middle frame. Manninen added an assist on Granlund’s goal.
Finland, runner-up in last year’s tournament, shut out Norway 5-0 on Friday while Latvia lost to the United States 4-1.
Germany rebounded losing to Canada the previous day by defeating Slovakia 2-1 in Group A in Helsinki. Matthias Plachta and Leonhard Pfoderl gave the Germans a 2-0 advantage with Kristian Pospisil answering with the lone Slovak goal.
In Group B, Sweden had only three lines available at the opener against Austria as the team was waiting for the results of the NHL playoffs to complete the roster together with players from the Swedish league, whose playoffs finished only on Thursday.
Joel Kellman, Max Friberg and Joakim Nordstrom contributed a goal each to a 3-1 victory against a team that together with France replaced the Russian and Belarusian squads.
In their opener, the Czech Republic eased past Britain 5-1 in another Group B game. Matej Blumel led the Czechs with two goals and an assist.
Lions sign DE Aidan Hutchinson to $35.7 million, 4-year deal
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions signed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a $35.7 million, four-year contract with a team option for a fifth season on Friday.
Hutchinson’s fully guaranteed deal includes a $23.15 million signing bonus, according to his agent, Mike McCartney.
Detroit drafted the former Michigan star with the No. 2 pick overall last month.
The Lions also announced they signed 12th overall selection Jameson Williams, the standout wide receiver from Alabama who injured his knee late in the season, Illinois safety Kerby Joseph, Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell, Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, Jackson State edge rusher James Houston, and Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas.
Cleveland Guardians place slugger Naylor on COVID-19 list
MINNEAPOLIS — Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor was added to the team’s COVID-19 injured list on Friday, marking the first player to be sidelined by the team’s recent outbreak.
Cleveland’s game at the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, and the team was off Thursday. Pitching coach Carl Willis was slated to run the team Friday night at Minnesota after manager Terry Francona was among several coaches placed in health and safety protocols.
As of Friday, Naylor was the only Guardians player to land on the COVID-19 list.
“We’ve had dozens of tests over the last few days,” general manager Chris Antonetti said. “We’ve been following the guidance of both MLB protocols and recommendations from our medical personnel to determine our testing.”
Naylor has been one of the team’s best hitters so far this season, batting .347 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 20 games.
Under the current guidelines, Naylor will need to be out either 10 days from the day of symptom onset or after receiving two negative tests, per Antonetti. That means the members of Cleveland’s coaching staff who were sent home this week will not rejoin the team in Minnesota.
China cites pandemic and withdraws as host of 2023 Asian Cup
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — China withdrew as host of soccer’s 2023 Asian Cup on Saturday in the latest cancellation of the country’s sports hosting duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Asian Football Confederation praised Chinese soccer officials for making “this very difficult but necessary decision in the collective interests of the AFC Asian Cup.”
The 24-nation tournament was due to be played in 10 cities in mostly newly built stadiums in June and July of next year.
China’s withdrawal could let Qatar or Saudi Arabia step up as hosts while both are bidding in a contest to host the 2027 edition. India and Iran are also candidates for the 2027 edition with a decision expected early next year.
Qatar has stadiums in place to host the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November. However, a June 2023 start for the Asian Cup could be unlikely because of the extreme heat in the Qatari summer, making early 2024 a better option.
The quadrennial Asian Cup is traditionally played in January and February. Qatar (2011) and Australia (2015) hosted the tournament when it was played in January, while the 2019 event in the United Arab Emirates was held from Jan. 5 to Feb. 1.
Qatar is the defending champion after it upset Japan 3-1 in the 2019 final to earn the country’s first major soccer title.
De Gendt wins Giro 8th stage, López keeps overall lead
NAPLES, Italy — A decade after his first Giro d’Italia stage victory, Belgian cyclist Thomas De Gendt claimed his second on the eighth stage on Saturday and Juan Pedro López remained wearing the pink jersey.
De Gendt was helped by Lotto–Soudal teammate Harm Vanhoucke and edged out Davide Gabburo and Jorge Arcas in the sprint at the end of an undulating 153-kilometer (95-mile) route that started and finished in the seaside city of Naples.
The 35-year-old De Gendt sat up and pumped his fist in celebration as he crossed the line.
“I was working for Harm that he could attack on the climb but he said he didn’t have good legs anymore so I said the last three kilometers to him, ‘You ride full and I’m sure I will win the sprint, I’m sure.’ And he did it perfectly until 300 meters to go, so I have to thank Harm a lot,” De Gendt said.
“Today was one of those days that suits me … but if you’d asked me two weeks ago if I was able to win a stage in the Giro I would have said no because I was in so bad shape, and now the good legs are coming.”
All four riders were part of a 21-man breakaway that got away in a fast start, driven by Mathieu Van Der Poel, who was keen for the stage win.
The route took in four laps of a 19-kilometer (12-mile) circuit in the volcanic surrounding area.
It was on the penultimate lap that Van Der Poel tried to attack, but he was caught by other riders from the breakaway. Shortly after, the quartet that contested the final sprint managed to get clear with 40 kilometers remaining.
