NFL looks at contingency sites for Super Bowl amid COVID-19
NEW YORK — The NFL, not surprisingly in the midst of a rise in COVID-19 cases, has looked into other potential sites for next month’s Super Bowl.
That’s not unusual because the league does so every year. But with Los Angeles the site for this year’s title game, and restrictions increasing for attendance at indoor events, it has become more noteworthy.
“We plan on playing Super Bowl 56 as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday. “As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances.
“Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs.”
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, reportedly is one of the facilities contacted. The stadium hosted the Rose Bowl in 2021 when it was switched from Pasadena because of COVID-19 restrictions in California.
California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said that it’s not just the Super Bowl that brings people to Los Angeles County, but a week or more of events across the region. He said officials are committed to making sure the events go forward as planned, “that the mitigation strategies that create safety around that event are in place.”
“I know L.A. County is closely in contact with the NFL to make sure that strategies are put in place to ensure that people can enjoy this important event while making sure that we put things in place that allow COVID mitigation to be an important feature of the approach to that game that is just over a month away,” Ghaly said Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, the Grammy Awards were postponed indefinitely. They were scheduled for Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. Organizers cited health and safety concerns.
The Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for Feb. 13.
Top US pairs skaters withdraw from nations due to COVID-19
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Defending champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier withdrew from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday night when he tested positive for COVID-19.
The pairs event begins Thursday at what amounts to the U.S. trials for the Beijing Olympic team. Knierim and Frazier, who became a duo last season when her husband, Chris, retired from skating still could be selected for the games. They would need to petition to a selection committee and prove they are fit to be chosen.
The United States has two spots in the pairs field for China.
“We’re aware of the process and I have been through it before,” said Knierim, who successfully petitioned to make the 2017 Four Continents event after she underwent abdominal surgeries and was sidelined. “It’s not a great feeling to go through it for anyone, but we are grateful that our federation has this mechanism.”
Knierim competed at the 2018 Winter Games with her husband, finishing 15th.
Frazier tested negative Saturday when he began having symptoms. By Tuesday, he was much more ill, and he tested positive Wednesday. He will need to isolate through the weekend.
“I am devastated,” Frazier said. “Any athlete would agree with me, you always want to have the ability to go out and compete. This has been one of the most emotional days of my career. There’s nothing you can do, you have to be safe and smart, but the competitor in you wants to go out and compete and defend your title.”
Both Frazier and Knierim are vaccinated and have received boosters. So have their coaches, former U.S. champions Jenni Meno and Todd Sand.
“We feel we provided a safe bubble environment at home, kept the skaters so they weren’t cross mixing,” Sand said. “We’ve been extremely careful.”
Meno added: “It’s pretty shocking and upsetting.”
U.S. Figure Skating’s process for determining who goes to the Olympics takes into account finishes in key competitions over the past year. Knierim and Frazier have put up the best numbers of any American pairs, and it’s not particularly close.
Antonio Brown says he was forced to play injured by Bucs
Antonio Brown says he was forced to play injured by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that an MRI on Monday revealed damage to his ankle.
While not specifying which ankle was hurt, Brown — through a statement released by his attorney Wednesday — said the MRI showed broken bone fragments, a ligament tear and cartilage loss “which are beyond painful. You can see the bone bulging from the outside.”
Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Brown did not claim he was injured when he refused to re-enter Sunday’s game at the Jets. Arians then told Brown to leave and the wide receiver did so by storming off the field,tossing some of his gear into the stands and waving to fans at MetLife Stadium.
Brown told a different story in his statement.
“Because of my commitment to the game, I relented to pressure directly from my coach to play injured,” he said. “Despite the pain, I suited up, the staff injected me with what I now know was a powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller that the NFLPA has warned against using, and I gave it my all for the team. I played until it was clear that I could not use my ankle to safely perform my playing responsibilities.
“On top of that, the pain was extreme. I took a seat on the sideline and my coach came up to me, very upset, and shouted, `What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you?’ I told him, `It’s my ankle.’ But he knew that. It was well documented and we had discussed it.
“He then ordered me to get on the field. I said, `Coach, I can’t.’ He didn’t call for medical attention. Instead, he shouted at me, `YOU’RE DONE!’ while he ran his finger across his throat. Coach was telling me that if I didn’t play hurt, then I was done with the Bucs.”
Oilers MVP McDavid on NHL COVID list; Benn, Stars returning
Edmonton captain and reigning league MVP Connor McDavid went on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday, while the Dallas Stars and their captain Jamie Benn prepared to return to the ice after missing six games over 2 1/2 weeks because of virus issues.
McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenseman Tyson Barrie were placed in COVID-19 protocols before the Oilers’ game Wednesday night at Toronto. McDavid hadn’t missed any of Edmonton’s first 33 games. Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews was cleared for that game after a second false positive scare in recent weeks.
On Wednesday night, the NHL postponed three more games in Canadian cities because of the current attendance restrictions in some provinces. The league said the games — New Jersey at Montreal on Saturday night, New Jersey at Toronto on Jan. 17 and Chicago at Edmonton on Jan. 18 — will be rescheduled for later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted.
Dallas was getting ready to play for the first time in 17 days after Benn and 10 other Dallas players went through COVID-19 protocols since their last game Dec. 20. The Stars got them all back before a home game Thursday night against Florida.
Dallas returns with two games in less than 48 hours: Pittsburgh visits Saturday for an early afternoon puck drop.
The 29 games for the Stars match Colorado for the fewest played among Western Conference teams, though the Avalanche’s 40 points are eight more than Dallas. Vegas and Anaheim, the top two teams in the Pacific Division, have both played 36 games.
“We’ve got some tough challenges ahead of us, there’s no question,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said Wednesday. “We’re seven games behind Anaheim and Vegas. That’s unreal, but 17 days between games is going to do that to you. ... It’s nice to sit there and see how we’ve got those games in hand, but now we’re forced to win them just to get back up in the pack.”
Dallas won its last two games before its pause that extended well past the NHL’s overall shutdown. Before those games, the Stars had a five-game losing streak that followed a season-best seven wins in a row.
While Stars players continued to practice during their pause, they didn’t have a full-squad session until a scrimmage Tuesday. They practiced again Wednesday, and don’t plan to try to over-complicate things when they play their first game since before Christmas.
Titans star running back Derrick Henry cleared to practice
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have made the easy move opening the 21-day window for Derrick Henry to practice Wednesday.
The next decision, particularly the timing, will be more challenging.
Taking the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year off injured reserve by Sunday means he could help beat Houston, clinching the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Waiting means the Titans try to earn the first-round bye without Henry, giving him more time to shake off the rust from missing the past nine weeks with a broken right foot.
“See how he responds and ask him to start doing some of those things that he’s going to need to do in the football game,” coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday. “No different than what we have done with any other guy that’s come back from the injured reserve and as they start their return to play.”
The Titans have to balance Henry’s health against the benefits of playing in a game compared to the quality of work available in practices at the end of the NFL regular season.
“We will try to do everything we can for the players that are coming back to try to recreate, to give them the confidence and the trust that they can go out there and do their job,” Vrabel said. “We try and do that with every player that is returning.”
Henry, who turned 28 on Tuesday, broke his right foot Oct. 31 and had surgery Nov. 2 to repair his fifth metatarsal. Henry led the league with 937 yards rushing when he was put on injured reserve, and the NFL’s 2019 and 2020 rushing leader still ranks sixth in the league despite missing eight games.
Bucks’ Budenholzer in health and safety protocols
MILWAUKEE — Mike Budenholzer has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and Giannis Antetokounpo is sidelined with an illness unrelated to COVID-19, leaving the Milwaukee Bucks without their coach and star player Wednesday night against Toronto.
Assistant Darvin Ham will serve as acting coach.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.9 points and 11.5 rebounds. The Bucks didn’t specify the nature of the NBA Finals MVP’s illness.
Guards Grayson Allen and George Hill, along with forward Pat Connaughton, also entered protocols on Wednesday.
Reserves Jordan Nwora, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Semi Ojeleye, who had previously been unavailable due to the protocols, were all cleared to return to the lineup, Ham said.
“My job is to keep the bus moving forward,” Ham said. “These are some unfortunate times and unfortunate circumstances. I’m not looking to make a big splash and prove to the world that I can really coach. I know that already. I’m very comfortable in my role here.”
Ham said he stepped in for Budenholzer in 2017 when the pair coached together with the Hawks in Atlanta and Budenholzer had to serve a one-game suspension for bumping an official.
Ham, a former player who spent time with the Bucks, has been an NBA assistant for 11 years. He said he learned of Budenholzer’s positive test after a practice session on Tuesday evening.
“We have a tight-knit group. It would be nice to have Giannis, but he’s dealing with his own issues,” Ham said. “We have a lot of strong leadership in that locker room across the board. They are going to help me as much as I’m going to help them.”
The Bucks are coming off a 115-106 loss at home to the Detroit Pistons, who had the league’s worst record entering the game, on Monday night. The defeat ended Milwaukee’s six-game winning streak.
NFL teams could lose draft pick for interview violations
The NFL has issued a warning to teams that they could lose a draft pick and face significant fines if club representatives conduct themselves unprofessionally in interviews with draft prospects.
In a memo obtained by the AP that was sent to clubs on Wednesday, the league said a team would forfeit a draft pick between the first and fourth round and be fined a minimum of $150,000 if it’s determined a club representative displayed conduct that is “disrespectful, inappropriate, or unprofessional” during an interview. Fines and/or suspensions of individual club employees also could be imposed, according to the memo.
“We aim for dignity, respect and professionalism,” league executive Troy Vincent told the AP. “It’s that simple.”
The league also plans to eliminate the Wonderlic test for prospective players, and it is revising some of its scouting combine drills to better simulate game-related movement. Wide receivers and tight ends will run crossing routes instead of wheel routes, and running backs will run option routes instead of corner and post-corner routes.
Parsons, Mixon latest stars added to COVID-19 list
Dallas star rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon were the latest big-name players added to the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.
Parsons will likely miss the season finale for the Cowboys on Saturday against Philadelphia when Dallas has a chance to improve its playoff seeding. Parsons will finish the season with 13 sacks, 1 1/2 behind the rookie record set by Tennessee’s Jevon Kearse in 1999.
The NFL is allowing players to return five days after a positive COVID-19 test if they don’t have symptoms. The reduction last week from the previous isolation time of 10 days includes unvaccinated players.
Mixon joins Bengals sacks leader Trey Hendrickson and a handful of other key players for Cincinnati on the COVID-19 list headed into Sunday’s finale against Cleveland. The Bengals have clinched the AFC North, but have a slight chance at the top seed and a bye if things break the right way this weekend.
The Bengals also placed defensive tackle DT B.J. Hill on the list and activated receiver Trenton Irwin and cornerback Trae Waynes after they missed last week’s game on the COVID-19 list.
Minnesota activated quarterback Kirk Cousins from COVID-19 reserve, after he missed the game at Green Bay — the first unplanned absence of his career — and saw the Vikings eliminated from playoff contention in the loss.
Seven Vikings players remain on the COVID-19 reserve list, including three starters that are on track to be cleared in time to play in the final game against Chicago.
The 49ers placed two more defensive backs on the COVID-19 list Wednesday with rookie cornerbacks Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir joining safety Jimmie Ward, cornerback K’Waun Williams and cornerback Dontae Johnson.
Cepuran, Manganello Kilburg earn Olympic speedskating berths
MILWAUKEE — Ethan Cepuran rallied on the last lap to win the men’s 5,000 meters and Mia Manganello Kilburg took the women’s 3,000 on Wednesday on opening night of the U.S. Olympic speedskating trials without spectators.
Cepuran made up more than a second in his pairing with Casey Dawson to win by 0.03 seconds after trailing most of the 12 1/2-lap race at the Pettit National Ice Center.
“You can’t die too early. The moment you give up in a 5k, the race is over. You can’t get it back,” Cepuran said. “I knew if I could just keep Casey within my sights I could dig deep the last couple laps.”
Cepuran was timed in 6 minutes, 16.53 seconds. Dawson finished second in 6:16.57. Cepuran earned a berth for next month’s Beijing Olympics. Dawson could still make the team depending on quotas.
Two-time Olympian Emery Lehman was third at 6:16.70. Lehman only skated one lap over 30 seconds and had the top time before he was surpassed by Cepuran and Dawson. The top three men were separated by just 0.17 seconds.
The women’s event wasn’t close.
Manganello Kilburg won the 3,000 in 4:07.60 to earn a spot in Beijing. She won a bronze medal in team pursuit at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
“My coach told me it’s the best 3K I’ve ever done under him,” Manganello Kilburg said.
Dessie Weigel finished second at 4:15.34 — a whopping 7.74 seconds behind. Jamie Jurek was third at 4:18.98.
US women to face Iceland, New Zealand and Czech Republic
CHICAGO — The United States will play Iceland, New Zealand and the Czech Republic in the SheBelieves Cup tournament next month.
The seventh annual event will be played Feb. 17-23 at venues in Carson, California, and Frisco, Texas.
The defending World Cup champion U.S. is focused on qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. The CONCACAF W Championship will be held this summer and determine the region’s fourth berths.
New Zealand has an automatic berth in the 2023 World Cup as a cohost with Australia.
After the U.S. finished with the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski has focused on developing young players.
Blazers’ Lillard out next 3 games with abdominal injury
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland guard Damian Lillard will miss the next three games because of lower abdominal tendinopathy.
The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Lillard will undergo further evaluation and consultation concerning the injury, which has bothered him since the Tokyo Olympics.
Lillard was expected to miss Wednesday night’s game against visiting Miami, as well as home games Friday against Cleveland and Sunday against Sacramento.
Lillard has averaged 24 points and 7.3 assists in 29 games this season. He has missed seven games this season because of the injury, including Monday night’s 136-131 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
AFC North champ Bengals will rest Burrow in season finale
CINCINNATI — The AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals won’t play quarterback Joe Burrow in the regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to make sure he is healthy for the first round of the playoffs.
Burrow is nursing aches and pains, including his right knee and pinky finger on his throwing hand, but said he could have played this week had it been necessary. Coach Zac Taylor told the quarterback earlier in the week that he would sit Sunday.
“I think any time you can get a little break at this point in the season,” Burrow said Wednesday. “You know, we played a lot of games, bodies are starting to wear down a little bit. You can rest me this week and get my body back to where it needs to be so I can be full strength, running around the way I need to be for Week 1 of the playoffs.”
Running back Joe Mixon and other Cincinnati starters will be sidelined because of reserve/COVID-19 protocols, but should be back for the playoffs. They also include defensive end and sacks leader Trey Hendrickson, defensive lineman B.J. Hill, center Trey Hopkins, guard Quinton Spain and safety Vonn Bell.
Barty opens her 2022 season with win over Gauff in Adelaide
ADELAIDE, Australia — Top-ranked Ash Barty had a tough opener to her 2022 season, having to rally from a set and a break down to beat 17-year-old American Coco Gauff 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday in the second round of the Adelaide International.
The Wimbledon champion dropped serve twice in the first set and was 4-2 down, facing another break point, in the second before recovering to win 11 of the last 13 games.
A two-time major winner, Barty is aiming to be the first Australian woman to win her home major since Chris O’Neil in 1978.
Barty reached the Australian Open semifinals in 2020 and the quarterfinals in 2019 and last year.
She had a bye in the first round at Adelaide, one of the main tune-up tournaments for the Australian Open which starts Jan. 17.
“I felt like I played a pretty-good quality match, considering it was the first match in a few months,” Barty said. “Coco played great. She made me hit a lot of balls tonight and I got better and better as the match wore on so it was nice to come out here and get some court time.”
The second and third seeds didn’t survive the second round.
Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka had an upset 7-6 (6), 6-1 loss to No. 100-ranked Kaja Juvan and Shelby Rogers fended off third-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4.
Sabalenka, a semifinalist at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, wasted a set point as she struggled with her serve in the tiebreaker. She then had 11 double-faults in the second set to give her 18 in total for the match.
Blackhawks get Sam Lafferty from Penguins for Alex Nylander
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Sam Lafferty in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for forward Alex Nylander.
Lafferty is slated to join the slumping Blackhawks in Arizona. The 26-year-old Lafferty, who is signed through this season with a $750,000 salary-cap hit, has no goals and two assists in 10 games with the Penguins this season.
Nylander has spent this season with Rockford of the American Hockey League, collecting eight goals and four assists in 23 games. He had 10 goals and 16 assists in 65 games for Chicago during the 2019-20 season and then missed last year because of a left knee injury.
Nylander, 23, was selected by Buffalo with the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft. He was traded to Chicago in July 2019 for Henri Jokiharju, who has developed into a promising young defenseman for the Sabres.
Lafferty, a fourth-round selection by Pittsburgh in the 2014 draft, has six goals and 15 assists in 94 career NHL games.
Chicago has dropped five in a row heading into Thursday night’s game at Arizona.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson rehabbing away from the team
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to allow star forward Zion Williamson to continue his rehabilitation from a broken foot away from team headquarters.
Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said Wednesday that the club agreed that “in order to put Zion in the best position to succeed, he will rehab away from the team at this time so he can focus on the task at hand.”
Williamson, who averaged a team-high 27 points and was an All-Star last season, was trying to return to practice in mid-December from an injury that occurred during the summer. But imaging of his foot revealed a setback and the club said at that time that Williamson would cease practicing and focus on healing.
Chelsea gifted goals by Spurs to gain 2-0 cup semifinal lead
LONDON — With Tottenham’s defenders giving away easy goals, Chelsea could restore tranquility while easing Romelu Lukaku back into the team.
For Antonio Conte, though, it was a night of frustration on his return to Stamford Bridge four years after being fired by Chelsea as Tottenham lost 2-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday.
Kai Havertz’s shot after five minutes was inadvertently diverted into his own net by Davinson Sanchez.
More absurd was the own goal in the 34th minute after Hakim Ziyech’s swung a free kick into the penalty area. There were no Chelsea players around Tottenham duo Japhet Tanganga and Ben Davies as they combined comically to gift the hosts a second goal. Tanganga’s attempt at a headed clearance came off the shoulder of Davies and past their own goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris.
“We try to improve the personality, try to make less mistakes during the game,” Conte said. “Don’t lose stupid balls. This is part of a process and I repeat — I want to be very clear — in these games that we played since I was in charge, if you analyze the games, we struggle.”
There’s still a second leg to turn it around next Wednesday back on Tottenham’s home field. But the trip to west London on Wednesday, two months into Conte’s reign, reinforced the need to rebuild a team that is without a title since the 2008 League Cup
“This type of game can show us the difference, the gap,” Conte said. “We struggled a lot and they showed to be much stronger than us. For sure, we are disappointed.”
Collecting trophies — as Conte did in the Premier League and FA Cup — is familiar territory for reigning European champion Chelsea. So is the occasional off-field distraction.
Lukaku’s outburst in an interview aired last week, where he said he was unhappy with how he’s being used by Tuchel, led to the club’s record signing being dropped for Sunday’s Premier League draw against Liverpool.
Restored to the team after apologizing, the Belgium striker had a quiet first half with few touches until having a chance to head in a third before the break. In the second half, he managed a tame shot at Lloris. Most significantly, there was no sense of any dissent against him from Chelsea’s own fans.
COVID: Liverpool-Arsenal semifinal off, Messi now negative
A coronavirus outbreak among Liverpool’s players and staff led to the team’s match against Arsenal in the English League Cup semifinals being postponed Wednesday, adding to the backlog in English soccer caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant.
The English Football League, which runs the cup competition, approved a request from Liverpool for the game to be called off because of a slew of positive tests at the club that has led to the closure of its training ground.
Player availability had already been impacted because of injuries and absences for the African Cup of Nations, which is depriving Liverpool of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita.
The first leg that was scheduled to take place at Arsenal on Thursday will now be staged at Anfield on Jan. 13. The second leg will take place at Emirates Stadium on Jan. 20.
“The league has accepted Liverpool’s request after determining, albeit reluctantly, that a postponement was the only option,” the EFL said, “as the club looks to mitigate against the further risk of infection amongst its squad and staff alongside ensuring public health was protected by not traveling from Liverpool to London.”
Liverpool thanked Arsenal and the EFL for their understanding “as we continue to navigate through this challenging period.”
Pepijn Lijnders, the assistant coach who has been filling in for Jurgen Klopp while the Liverpool manager is in isolation, was one of “multiple players and staff” who tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of checks on Tuesday, the club said.
US figure skating championships move forward with fans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The sight of figure skating fans strolling past the historic Ryman Auditorium and mingling around the entrance to Bridgestone Arena for the U.S. championships this week is at once fabulous and frightening.
Fabulous in that it should provide plenty of energy and atmosphere for the athletes, who last year had to skate before a sea of cardboard cutouts in Las Vegas because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frightening for those with Olympics ambitions who, despite stringent protocols and vaccination requirements for everybody from fans on down, could be put at risk less than a month before the Beijing Games.
Bad weather forces men’s slalom to be moved to Thursday
ZAGREB, Croatia — Bad weather on Wednesday forced the rescheduling of the first men’s World Cup race of the calendar year, with the event moved to Thursday.
Rain, fog, and strong winds on the Crveni Spust course prevented organizers from starting the night slalom at 3.30 p.m local time (1430 GMT) as scheduled.
The International Ski Federation initially postponed the event by 15 minutes “due to an extra course inspection by the jury,” before calling off the race for the day “due to the extreme weather condition.”
The event opens Thursday at 1 p.m. local time (1200 GMT), followed by the second leg at 4:10 p.m.
It will be only the third men’s slalom of the season, after Clément Noël won in Val d’Isère and Sebastian Foss-Solevåg in Madonna di Campiglio last month. The men’s World Cup calendar includes five slaloms over the next three weeks before the Beijing Olympics open on Feb. 4.
Belmont Stakes moving to FOX Sports in 8-year deal
NEW YORK — The Belmont Stakes is moving to FOX Sports as part of an eight-year deal beginning in 2023.
The deal announced Wednesday between FOX and the New York Racing Association includes NYRA Bets as the title sponsor of the third leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown series.
NYRA Bets is an advance deposit wagering business operating in more than 30 states and majority-owned by NYRA with Fox Corp. holding a minority interest.
The Belmont Stakes has aired since 2011 on NBC when the network brought together all three Triple Crown races — the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes. The Derby and Preakness have aired on NBC since 2001.
The deal with Fox includes airing several stakes races in the days leading up to the Belmont Stakes.
NYRA and FOX Sports got into business together in 2016 with a daily show airing on FS2 from Saratoga in upstate New York. FOX Sports’ total coverage of horse racing has grown every year since the partnership began and amounted to over 700 hours in 2020.
In 2019, FOX Sports became the national television home for Belmont Park, airing live coverage of nearly every race day throughout the fall and spring-summer meets.
Chiefs pivot again after game vs Broncos flexed to Saturday
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is a meticulous creature of habit, choosing to hold meetings and practices at the same time and in the same order every week during the long NFL season.
If it was up to him, the Chiefs would play their games at the same time every week.
Definitely not on Saturday, either.
As part of the league’s decision to expand to an 18th week — already a deviation from the norm — it added the ability to shift games from Sunday afternoon to standalone slots on Saturday. And wouldn’t you know it? The Chiefs are one of ‘em, their trip to Denver getting moved up 24 hours (the Cowboys-Eagles game being the other one moved).
The idea is to provide even more juice to the final weekend of the regular season by showcasing games that have playoff implications. And the Chiefs-Broncos game has ramifications that could extend right into Sunday night.
The Chiefs (11-5) need to win and hope the Titans lose in their trip to Houston the following day to earn the No. 1 spot in the AFC, which includes a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout. If the Chiefs lose, they could conceivably drop off the two-line in the playoff bracket depending on how other games play out.
Mavs set to retire Nowitzki’s 41 against Curry, Warriors
DALLAS — The concourse of Dirk Nowitzki’s old home arena displayed memorabilia from the franchise icon’s career as the Dallas Mavericks prepared for a ceremony to retire his No. 41 after a game against Stephen Curry and Golden State.
The Mavericks were honoring Nowitzki on Wednesday night, nearly three years after he announced his retirement on the court at the American Airlines Center after the final home game of the 2018-19 season. He played one more game at San Antonio.
The 43-year-old Nowitzki played a record 21 seasons with the same franchise, beating the late Kobe Bryant’s previous mark of 20 with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The highest-scoring foreign-born player in NBA history led the Mavericks to their only championship in 2011 and their only other NBA Finals appearance five years before that. The Big German changed the game as the best 7-foot shooter from 3-point range.
The accolades aren’t quite finished for Nowitzki, who has part of a street near the arena named after him. Nowitzki said during a news conference a day before the jersey retirement that he had just spent time in Chicago with the artist commissioned for a statue that will stand outside the facility.
St. Louis MLS expansion team hires Bradley Carnell as coach
ST. LOUIS — The new MLS team in St. Louis named Bradley Carnell as head coach on Wednesday.
The 44-year-old Carnell is a former defender who played in more than 300 professional games and made three starts in the 2002 World Cup for his native South Africa. He’ll lead St. Louis City SC when the team joins the league in 2023.
Carnell was named an assistant coach of MLS’ New York Red Bulls in 2017 and became interim head coach in September 2020, leading the Red Bulls to a sixth-place finish and a postseason berth. He returned to his role as assistant coach for the 2021 season after the Red Bulls hired Gerhard Struber.
St. Louis City SC will play in a new stadium under construction on the western end of downtown. The addition of Charlotte FC this year and St. Louis City SC will give MLS 29 teams.
Barcelona rallies to beat 3rd-tier team in Copa opener
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona needed Ousmane Dembelé and Ferran Jutglà to score second-half goals to avoid an upset in its Copa del Rey opener, while third-division Atlético Baleares eliminated a second topflight side by beating Celta Vigo 2-1 on Wednesday.
Barcelona’s two forwards secured a 2-1 come-from-behind win at third-tier Linares Deportivo to put Barcelona into the round of 16.
Dembelé went on at halftime and canceled out Hugo Díaz’s 19th-minute goal for Linares with a strike from outside the area to level in the 63rd.
Jutglà completed the turnaround six minutes later to save Barcelona from an embarrassing exit from the cup in southern Spain.
Dani Alves played his first match since returning to Barcelona. The 38-year-old Brazil right back played for Barcelona from 2008 to 2016, helping it win 23 titles including three Champions League trophies.
Spain beats Serbia, joins Poland in ATP Cup semifinals
SYDNEY — Pablo Carreno Busta beat Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4 to secure an ATP Cup semifinal spot for Spain and Roberto Bautista Agut completed the group-stage victory over Serbia with a 6-1, 6-4 defeat of Dusan Lajovic later Wednesday in the second of the singles matches.
Spain only needed to win one of the three matches against Serbia to top Group A and set up a semifinal against Poland.
Carreno Busta got the job done in 80 minutes, registering his third singles win of the round-robin stage.
“It was the best match of the group,” Carreno Busta said in a post-match interview. “I am close to 100%. Today I played very well, very aggressively, very solid. I feel very comfortable on court, so it is going well.”
Spain dropped only one set on its way to victories over Chile, Norway and Serbia, the 2020 champions.
Chile’s 2-1 win over Norway in the day session meant Serbia needed to sweep Spain to advance.
Alejandro Tabilo beat Viktor Durasovic 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-1 to give Chile the lead before No. 8-ranked Casper Ruud leveled it for Norway with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Christian Garin.
Lawmaker apologizes after ejection at HS basketball game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A top Tennessee House Republican lawmaker has apologized for losing his temper and being ejected from watching a high school basketball game after a confrontation with a referee. The dustup included what appeared to be either a feigned or failed attempt at pulling down the official’s pants, according to video footage.
On Tuesday, Rep. Jeremy Faison, 45, posted on Twitter that he “acted the fool tonight and lost my temper on a ref.”
“I was wanting him to fight me. Totally lost my junk and got booted from the gym,” Faison wrote. “I’ve never really lost my temper but I did tonight and it was completely stupid of me.
“Emotions getting in the way of rational thoughts are never good. I hope to be able to find the ref and ask for his forgiveness. I was bad wrong.”
Providence Academy, a private religious school in Johnson City, livestreamed the boys game Tuesday against Lakewood Christian Academy, a private religious school in White Pine. The video feed shows Faison sitting in the stands before players hit the ground on a loose ball in the third quarter, spurring the referee’s whistle and a brief scuffle between the two teams.
According to the video, Faison shows up on the court talking to a referee, who appears to call a technical foul. Faison is shown pointing a finger at the referee’s face and then gestures as if he were trying to pull down the referee’s pants.
Jazz owner Smith, 76ers part owner Blitzer buying RSL
SALT LAKE CITY — Major League Soccer has approved the sale of Real Salt Lake to David Blitzer and Smith Entertainment Group.
Blitzer also has an ownership stake in the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and the Premier League’s Crystal Palace. Smith Entertainment Group, led by Ryan Smith, owns the NBA’s Utah Jazz.
The league’s Board of Governors announced approval of the sale Wednesday. The deal includes Rio Tinto Stadium, the RSL Academy, the MLS Next Pro team Real Monarchs and the club’s Zions Bank Training Center. A news conference introducing the new owners was set for Thursday.
“David and Ryan’s teams have become synonymous with how athletics and community intersect, as they have demonstrated leading world-class organizations outside of professional soccer,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “Both understand the tremendous value that sports teams bring to a community, and they are deeply committed to Utah. This is a proven ownership group that brings resources and experience to elevate every aspect of the RSL organization.”
Dell Loy Hansen was the previous owner of the club but put it up for sale in August 2020 after reports surfaced that he had made racist comments. Unable to find a buyer, the league took over the sales process in January, 2021.
