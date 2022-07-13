Zimmerman, Ferreira, Arriola, Yedlin Long head MLS All-Stars
NEW YORK — U.S. national team regulars Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Aaron Long, Jordan Morris, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman were among 26 players picked Tuesday for Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game.
Mexico’s Javier Hernández and Carlos Vela, and Canada’s Kamal Miller also were selected for the team, which will face Mexican league All-Stars on Aug. 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Defending champion New York City and league-leading Los Angeles have three players each on the MLS team.
Twelve players were selected in fan, player and media voting, while another 12 were chosen by All-Star coach Adrian Heath of Minnesota United. MLS Commissioner Don Garber got to name two others: New York City goalkeeper Sean Johnson and Montreal defender Kamal Miller.
The full roster is:
Goalkeepers: Andre Blake, Philadelphia; Sean Johnson, New York City; Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota.
Defenders: Julián Araujo, LA Galaxy; Alexander Callens, New York City; Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls; Kamal Miller, Montreal; Diego Palacios, Los Angeles; Kai Wagner, Philadelphia; DeAndre Yedlin, Miami; Walker Zimmerman, Nashville.
Midfielders: Luciano Acosta, Cincinnati; Sebastián Driussi, Austin; Carles Gil, New England; Hany Mukhtar, Nashville; Darlington Nagbe, Columbus; Emanuel Reynoso, Minnesota; Ilie Sánchez, Los Angeles.
Forward: Paul Arriola, Dallas; Valentín Castellanos, New York City; Jesús Ferreira, Dallas; Taxiarchis Fountas, D.C.; Javier Hernández, LA Galaxy; Jordan Morris, Seattle; Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle; Carlos Vela, Los Angeles.
All-Stars Rodón, Martinez, Cooper in; Hader, Harper out
NEW YORK — San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodón, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Miami first baseman Garrett Cooper were added Tuesday for next week’s All-Star Game.
They replaced Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper and Houston’s Yordan Álvarez, who are hurt, and Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, who is skipping the July 19 game at Dodger Stadium because of family responsibilities.
Rodón made the All-Star team for the second straight season. He is 8-5 with a 2.70 ERA in 17 starts, striking out 124 and walking 32 in 100 innings.
Martinez, 34, is a five-time All-Star who is hitting .313 with nine homers, 38 RBIs and 29 doubles, tied for the American League lead. He earned a $100,000 bonus for his selection.
Cooper, 31, becomes the 31st first-time All-Star this year. He is batting .299 with seven homers and 40 RBIs.
Martinez and Cooper each were next in player voting. Rodón was selected by Major League Baseball.
Hader spent a week on the paternity list in June after his son, Lucas, was born. His wife, Maria, had complications with her pregnancy.
Women’s professional hockey league expands into Montreal
Montreal is finally getting its long-promised women’s pro hockey franchise, though the Premier Hockey Federation put the brakes on adding a second expansion team entering its eighth season, the league announced Tuesday.
In unveiling the U.S.-based, privately backed league’s seventh franchise and second in Canada, PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey said it was in the sport’s best interest to take a slower approach toward growth to ensure long-term stability.
“Sometimes, there’s a little energy and enthusiasm and urgency to add teams. But at the same time, you have to do it in a really thoughtful way and make sure that we’re doing everything at the right time with the right people moving forward,” Carey told The Associated Press.
“There’s been a lot of evaluating, assessing and a lot conversations in just trying to get a better understanding of what the league needs at the immediate moment, and what we need long term for a sustainable future,” she added. “And Montreal has been at the top of that since Day 1.”
The yet-to-be-named Montreal franchise has been in the works for some 18 months, with its launch already delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic. PHF officials in January had also committed to expanding into a U.S. location, without disclosing where.
Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons
EDMONTON, Alberta — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks’ defense.
And following a season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he’s in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league’s top defenseman.
Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a news conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him along the way of his Hall of Fame-caliber career.
Keith will turn 39 on Saturday, and said there’s a noticeable change in how he’s felt in recent postseasons. That, coupled with the desire to spend more time with his son Colton, helped him reach a difficult decision.
“I still love the game, always will,” Keith said, Colton by his side. “But with getting older ... and the thought of being around my son more, and being around him and his hockey — being able to help my brother coach our boys and my niece — the more it got closer to that, the more excited about it I became.”
In his final season, he put up 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) over 64 games with an average ice time of nearly 20 minutes. He added a goal and four assists in 16 playoff outings as the Oilers made it to the Western Conference final for the first time since advancing to the Stanley Cup series in 2006.
“I think that’s how I wanted to go out, knowing that I still had some game left in me and I’m relatively healthy,” the four-time all-star said.
Pelicans 2nd-rounder Liddell diagnosed with torn right ACL
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans second-round draft choice E.J. Liddell has been diagnosed with torn knee ligaments that will keep him out indefinitely, the club said Tuesday.
The injury to the 6-foot-6 forward from Ohio State occurred in the third quarter of a Summer League game in Las Vegas on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks.
Subsequent imaging confirmed that Liddell has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Drafted 41st overall, Liddell averaged 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds with the Buckeyes last season.
It wasn’t clear if he was going to make the Pelicans’ regular-season roster because the club already had 15 players under contract for next season. But Liddell could have been a two-way player, also spending time with the Pelicans’ G League affiliate in Birmingham.
The Pelicans said a date for surgery had not yet been determined.
Phillies’ Thomson first Canadian to manage in home country
TORONTO — Philadelphia’s Rob Thomson became the first Canadian to manage a major league game in his home country when he led the Phillies against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
“It’s great to be home,” Thomson said before batting practice. “I love coming back here. I love the ballpark, especially when the roof is open. I have a lot of family and friends here. It means a lot.”
Among those friends were eight former teammates from the 1984 Canadian Olympic baseball team, for whom the 58-year-old Thomson was catcher.
“I guess they rented out a suite,” Thomson said. “I don’t know how they got the money. It’ll be nice to see them, too.”
Thomson is from Sarnia, Ontario, a city on the Michigan border about 200 miles west of Toronto. He was promoted from his role as bench coach to interim manager after Joe Girardi was fired on June 3.
That made Thomson the first Canadian-born manager in the big leagues since Pittsburgh’s George Gibson was fired in June 1934.
The Phillies were 24-12 under Thomson entering play Tuesday.
23XI Racing makes surprise hire in Tyler Reddick for 2024
23XI Racing got a jump on the 2024 Cup Series season with the surprising announcement Tuesday that it signed Tyler Reddick to join the NASCAR team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.
Reddick, a two-time Xfinity Series champion, is in his third full season driving for Richard Childress Racing. He is coming off his breakthrough first career Cup victor y on July 3 at Road America.
The 26-year-old Reddick still has one season left driving for RCR, a potentially awkward situation the team addressed in a tweet when it wrote the “ timing of this announcement could not be any worse.”
It seemed a perfect moment to strike for 23XI. The race team fields cars this season for Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch and both drivers are signed through the end of next season. Hamlin said he expected 23XI to remain a two-car organization and did not address how Reddick and the other drivers would fit -- though at 43, Busch’s career could be winding down. Both drivers won a race -- Wallace won last season at Talladega; Busch this year at Kansas -- for 23XI.
The 26-year-old Reddick signed a multi-year deal with 23XI and is now positioned as an anchor for the team for years ahead.
“I watched him, I raced against him, I wanted him and I got him,” Hamlin said.
Rooney hopes to improve D.C. United, take next step as coach
WASHINGTON — Wayne Rooney hopes taking over as D.C. United coach helps turn the struggling MLS team around and advances his managerial career.
Rooney was introduced Tuesday as coach four years after he joined D.C. United as a player, saying he’s in a completely different place now as a human being. That place is still in the early stages of coaching, an area he’d like to stay in after leaving English club Derby last month following 18 months in charge.
“To really come here, back to the MLS, back to D.C. United was an exciting challenge for me and something which I feel can develop me as a coach,” Rooney said at a news conference at Audi Field. “I’m at the point of my managerial career where I have to put the work in, I have to put the hours in. Of course I’m an ambitious person. One day I went to manage at the top level, and this is part of that process in terms of committing time to develop this club, time to get success here but also develop myself as a manager.”
The 36-year-old former England star said he was approached by teams in his native country and elsewhere in Europe after leaving Derby but was planning to take a break. D.C. United was the only MLS club he would join, and Rooney jumped on that offer after speaking with his wife, who he said will remain in England with their children for the time being.
“That’s not an issue whatsoever from a family point of view,” said Rooney, whose stint as a player with United ended in part because of his family’s wishes.
Texas Tech plans $200M football stadium, facilities project
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech is planning a $200 million project consisting of a new four-story building in the south end zone that will include locker rooms, offices for coaches and a field-level club area that the Red Raiders will go through before games.
That building will enclose the south end of Jones AT&T Stadium and connect by a skybridge to the school’s sports performance center and the already-planned two-story Womble Football Center that will replace a current training facility.
“It’ll be as great of a layout as you will see in college football, with the practice field location, the adjacency of the indoor practice facility and then the connection to the stadium,” Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said.
While revitalizing the south end zone, the project will also preserve the school’s famed Double T scoreboard. A new Double T scoreboard, which could be slightly larger than the original installed in 1978, will be atop the four-story building and flanked on each side by bell towers and video boards.
The south end zone project and Womble Football Center combined will contain space for both recruiting and players’ lounges, a new player locker room and a television studio for game day and social media content.
“We couldn’t be more excited for the future of our football program and what this facility will do in terms of player development and recruiting,” coach Joey McGuire said.
The school said the project will be largely funded through private fundraising and annual athletic department revenue streams, such as the sale of new premium seating. If Texas Tech regents approve the project at their meeting next month, groundbreaking would be planned for after the 2022 season, with the anticipated completion before the 2024 season.
Ackerman, Hamilton, Morris, Byrd to receive Lapchick Award
NEW YORK — Val Ackerman, Leonard Hamilton, Speedy Morris and Rick Byrd are this year’s recipients of the Joe Lapchick Character Award.
Ackerman helped found the WNBA and served as the first president. She also has had a successful career as commissioner of the Big East Conference since 2013, leading the rebirth of the conference following the decision of basketball schools to separate from the original conference.
Hamilton is the winningest coach in Florida State basketball history and fifth all-time in Atlantic Coast Conference history. He has 394 victories in his 20 years at the school and 594 overall in his 34-year career that included stops at Oklahoma State and Miami before coming to the Seminoles in 2002.
Morris guided La Salle from 1986-2001 and collecting 238 wins and four NCAA Tournament appearances. In the 1989-90 season, his team went 30-2 and finished 12th in the AP poll behind Lionel Simmons and Doug Overton. Morris was the first Division I coach to coach both the men’s and women’s basketball programs at the same school.
Byrd spent 33 years coaching at Belmont from 1986-2019. He won 713 games there and 805 overall. The Bruins went 27-6 in his final season and made the NCAA Tournament. Belmont made eight NCAA appearances during Byrd’s tenure.
This is the 14th year the award will be presented to those who have shown the character traits of Lapchick, who coached at St. John’s and with the New York Knicks.
The quartet will be honored at a luncheon on Sept. 16 in New York.
Former Red Wings coach Blashill joins Lightning as assistant
TAMPA, Fla. — Former Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill is joining the Tampa Bay Lightning as an assistant.
Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois announced the move Tuesday, selecting Blashill to replace Derek Lalonde on coach Jon Cooper’s staff. Lalonde was hired to replace Blashill in Detroit.
Blashill, 48, coached the Red Wings the past seven seasons, compiling a 204-261-72 record. Detroit missed the playoffs in six of the seven seasons.
With the Lightning, Blashill joins a staff that includes assistant coaches Jeff Halpern and Rob Zettler, goaltender coach Frantz Jean and video coaches Nigel Kirwan and Brian Garlock.
The two-time defending champion Lightning were dethroned last month by the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.
Notre Dame hires VCU’s Shawn Stiffler as new baseball coach
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame has hired VCU’s Shawn Stiffler to replace head baseball coach Link Jarrett, who left for Florida State after leading the Irish to the College World Series.
Stiffler, whose hiring was announced Tuesday, led the Rams to three Atlantic 10 regular-season championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances in 10 seasons. The Rams are among seven programs to win at least 34 games each of the last eight full seasons.
“Notre Dame is the finest university in the country,” Stiffler said. “It challenges everyone to become the best version of themselves and I cannot wait to continue recruiting, developing and working with student-athletes with that type of mindset.”
VCU reached its first NCAA super regional in 2015 and made regional appearances in 2021 and 2022. Stiffler was 340-198 at VCU, including 146-71 in Atlantic 10 play.
Stiffler takes over a program that went 41-17 for its first 40-win season since 2006. The Irish beat No. 1 national seed Tennessee in super regionals and went 1-2 in its first CWS appearance since 2002.
Former Formula One race director Masi leaves FIA
PARIS — Michael Masi has left his role at motorsport’s governing body five months after being replaced as Formula One race director.
Masi is relocating to Australia “to be closer to his family and take on new challenges,” the FIA said Tuesday.
The 44-year-old Masi had been race director for three years but was replaced following the controversy surrounding the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last December, when Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on the last lap.
At the time, it was announced Masi was staying with the FIA but in an undetermined role.
In March, the FIA concluded that Masi made a “ human error “ but acted in good faith with a disputed restart procedure at the season-ending race.
The FIA thanked Masi for his commitment and noted he carried out “the numerous functions he was tasked with in a professional and dedicated manner.”
