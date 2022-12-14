McVay: Rams WR Kupp probably out for season
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is likely to miss the rest of the season with his sprained right ankle, coach Sean McVay says.
McVay announced Tuesday that he doesn’t expect Kupp to play again this season, although he left open the slightest possibility the 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year could return. Kupp has missed the past four games for the Rams (4-9), who have four games remaining.
“You won’t see Cooper this year,” McVay said. “Aaron (Donald), there’s still a possibility, but Cooper, I would be hard-pressed to see any scenario that he would play again this year.”
Donald has missed the Rams’ past two games with a high ankle sprain. McVay said there’s still a chance for Donald, the seven-time All-Pro and three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year, to get back into practice this month for a possible late-season return.
Kupp was injured Nov. 13 against Arizona when he went down awkwardly while trying to catch a poorly thrown ball from backup quarterback John Wolford. He has missed the Rams’ past four games, but the Super Bowl MVP had expressed optimism shortly after his injury about a possible late-season return.
Instead, McVay says the Rams expect Kupp to sit out the final four games of the season as well.
“It’s really just the timing of the injury and how long it would take for him to get back to even being medically cleared to return to performance,” McVay said. “He’s making good progress ... but I still think you’re anything between three and four weeks away. I’ve got to be careful speaking in absolutes. I think it would be surprising if he was able to play again (this season), but I don’t want to say there’s a 0% chance.”
Cardinals QB Murray out for season with torn ACL
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the extent of the injury during his Tuesday news conference.
The news is not a surprise after the 25-year-old injured his knee on the third play of Monday night’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots.
The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain.
Players from both teams surrounded the quarterback before he was carted off the field with a towel draped over his head.
The Cardinals and Kingsbury feared that Murray had a serious injury after Monday’s game with Kingsbury admitting it “doesn’t look good.”
Further tests on Tuesday confirmed that pessimism.
US sprinter Ross banned 3 years after fake email
MONACO — United States sprinter Randolph Ross has been banned for three years for whereabouts failures and faking an email to anti-doping authorities.
The Athletics Integrity Unit announced Tuesday that the back-to-back NCAA champion from North Carolina A&T will be suspended until June 30, 2025, meaning he’ll be ineligible for the Paris Olympics in 2024.
Ross had been provisionally suspended on the eve of his 400-meter preliminary race at the world track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 16, about a month after officials could not locate him to take a doping test — his third whereabouts failure in a 12-month period.
Ross had provided a copy of an automatic email “allegedly confirming an update made to his whereabouts information for the relevant period,” the AIU said.
The sprinter “immediately admitted” that he had altered the email when he was questioned by the AIU representatives, the unit said.
Ross won his second straight title in the 400 meters at NCAA championships in June.
Ross won an Olympic gold medal as part of the 4x400m squad at the Tokyo Games in 2021, though he didn’t compete in the final. In the 400, he was eliminated in the heats in Tokyo.
The Jordan Trophy: NBA rebrands, redesigns its MVP award
Michael Jordan was moments away from hoisting his third of what would become five NBA Most Valuable Player awards, and then-Commissioner David Stern greeted him at the midcourt ceremony with words that were both simple and profound.
“You are simply the standard,” Stern said that night in 1992, “by which basketball excellence is measured.”
That’s never been more true.
The NBA MVP award has been renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy, the league announced Tuesday. Jordan is a five-time MVP so he has five trophies named for Maurice Podoloff — the league’s first commissioner. But after six decades of the award bearing Podoloff’s name, the NBA decided the time was right to rebrand.
The Jordan trophy will stand 23.6 inches tall and weigh 23.6 pounds — nods to his jersey number and six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls — but is not a depiction of him. The chairman of the Charlotte Hornets approved the design, one that symbolizes someone reaching for excellence, but did not want the statue to be of himself. He also declined a request for comment through the NBA.
“Anybody should be able to see this and see themselves in it,” said Mark Smith, a longtime designer at Jordan Brand and the person who oversaw the trophy’s design. “They should feel the excellence of Michael Jordan and his pursuit. It’s got his name on it, but it isn’t him. It’s everybody. It could be a shipbuilder or it could be a teacher or a lawyer or a writer who looks at it and says, ‘That’s what I’m trying to do.’”
The league has rebranded almost all its trophies in the last two seasons, even adding some new ones. As part of Tuesday’s announcement, the league revealed that The Jerry West Award is being introduced and will be given to the NBA Clutch Player of the Year — which, like almost all other league awards, will be voted on by a media panel. NBA coaches will nominate players for the clutch award.
Also, the Defensive Player of the Year will now receive The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy; the Rookie of the Year will receive The Wilt Chamberlain Trophy; the Sixth Man of the Year will now receive The John Havlicek Trophy; and the NBA’s Most Improved Player will receive The George Mikan Trophy.
Righty Stripling reaches $25M, two-year contract with Giants
SAN FRANCISCO — Free agent right-hander Ross Stripling reached agreement on a $25 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
He expects to be a starter in a rotation featuring Logan Webb, newcomer Sean Manaea, Alex Cobb and Alex Wood. Stripling’s contract includes a $5 million signing bonus and allows him to opt out after next season, when he will earn $7.5 million. He has a $12.5 million salary for 2024.
Stripling had Giants manager Gabe Kapler as his minor league coordinator with the Dodgers, San Francisco outfielder Joc Pederson as a roommate in the Los Angeles farm system and Giants executive Farhan Zaidi as general manager.
Stripling’s deal also calls for an annual donation of $62,500 to the Giants Community Fund.
Right-hander Miguel Yajure cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Sacramento, clearing room on the 40-man roster for Stripling.
A’s reach deals with infielder/outfielders Díaz, Peterson
OAKLAND — Aledmys Díaz and Jace Peterson, who both can play the infield and outfield, reached agreements with the Oakland Athletics on two-year contracts through the 2024 season.
The A’s announced the deals Tuesday, one day after trading away catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves in a three-team swap. Oakland acquired catcher Manny Piña and pitching prospects Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas from Atlanta and outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz from Milwaukee.
Also Tuesday, the A’s designated infielders Ernie Clement and Yonny Hernandez for assignment.
Díaz started games at six different positions for Houston this year — 22 in left field, 18 at second base, 16 at shortstop, eight at third base, seven at designated hitter and five at first base. He batted .243 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs and a .691 OPS in 92 games for the World Series champion Astros.
Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team.
The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday’s game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain.
Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is having a chronic knee problem checked out and was expected to be placed on injured reserve.
Logan Woodside, who was signed off Tennessee’s practice squad, will serve as Ridder’s backup against the Saints.
Williams was projected to be the top backup to Cordarrelle Patterson, but instead was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 17 with the rib injury suffered in Atlanta’s 27-26 season-opening loss to New Orleans. He had only two carries for 2 yards in his only game with Atlanta, never coming off IR.
Rookie Tyler Allgeier, Patterson and Caleb Huntley have led Atlanta’s balanced running game.
Williams began his career with Miami in 2014. Following four seasons with the Dolphins, he also played for Kansas City for two seasons before appearing in eight games with Chicago in 2021.
One day after releasing inside linebacker Nate Landman, the Falcons signed Landman to their practice squad on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Parker Ferguson was released from the practice squad.
Landman has one tackle in seven games this season.
Purdue hires Illini coordinator Ryan Walters as new coach
Purdue has hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its new coach.
Walters will replace Jeff Brohm, who left to become the new head coach at Louisville.
Walters, 36, becomes the fourth-youngest coach in the Bowl Subdivision behind Kenny Dillingham (32, Arizona State), Kane Wommack (35, South Alabama) and Dan Lanning (36, Oregon).
The Illini posted an 8-4 record this season, with five wins holding their opponents under seven points and seven wins at 10 points or fewer.
“I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University,” Walters said Tuesday. “Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus.”
Purdue is preparing for the Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU on Jan. 2.
It’s been a historic season for the Boilermakers (8-5), who won their first Big Ten West Division title before a loss to Michigan in the conference championship game. The LSU game will come in front of a national television audience with a shot at a second consecutive bowl win.
Spanish court acquits soccer star Neymar in fraud trial
BARCELONA, Spain — A Spanish court has acquitted soccer star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona.
The plaintiff, Brazilian company DIS, had accused Neymar, his father, and the former presidents of Santos and Barcelona of having intentionally hid the cost of his transfer to avoid paying DIS what it was due as the partial holder of his player rights.
However, the court said in a statement Tuesday that “it has not been proven that there was a false contract or that DIS was intended to be harmed.”
The verdict is not a surprise following the decision by Spanish state prosecutors to drop all charges during the trial. That left only the lawyers of DIS to continue arguing their case.
DIS had initially sought a five-year prison sentence for the 30-year-old Neymar. But following the withdrawal of the state prosecutors, DIS’ lawyers reduced their demands to two-and-a-half years of prison.
Ex-Arkansas, NFL assistant Loggains named South Carolina OC
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has hired ex-Arkansas and NFL assistant Dowell Loggains as the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Loggains received a three-year deal worth $1 million per season. The contract was approved by the school’s board of trustees on Tuesday.
Loggains was most recently tights ends coach for the Razorbacks. Before that, he spent 16 seasons in the NFL, working on or leading offenses for six teams from 2005 through 2020.
His most recent stint in the NFL was as New York Jets offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020.
Loggains takes over at South Carolina for Marcus Satterfield, who left to become Nebraska’s offensive coordinator under new coach Matt Rhule.
The 20th-ranked Gamecocks (8-4, No. 19 CFP) finish the season in the Gator Bowl against No. 19 Notre Dame (8-4, No. 21 CFP) on Dec. 30.
Also Tuesday, school trustees approved a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season and a raise for special teams coordinator Pete Lembo. Lembo was among 15 semifinalist for this year’s Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant.
Lembo received a pay increase of $247,050 for a yearly salary of $725,000.
Smith, Maier both get bronze 10 months after Beijing Games
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — A second bronze medal will be awarded to end a dispute over third place in women’s skicross at the Beijing Olympics.
Under a settlement reached 10 months after the race — and following a second change in the result — both Fanny Smith of Switzerland and Daniela Maier of Germany will get a bronze medal.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Tuesday it had ratified the settlement.
Smith had originally been demoted to fourth — and Maier upgraded — following the Feb. 17 race. An International Ski Federation (FIS) race jury had blamed Smith for causing contact with other skiers.
But nine days later, Smith and the Swiss ski federation won an appeal and she was declared the bronze medalist.
“Following a conciliation between all parties under the CAS umbrella, FIS has agreed to adjust the ranking of that particular event by placing both athletes in 3rd position,” the sports court said in a statement. “As a consequence, the IOC has agreed to follow the FIS ranking in this case and to allocate the medals accordingly.”
The dispute did not affect gold medalist Sandra Naeslund of Sweden and silver medalist Marielle Thompson of Canada.
Texas forward Moore out for season with torn left knee ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas starting forward Aaliyah Moore tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and will miss the remainder of the season, the school announced Tuesday.
Moore was averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds this season for the Longhorns (5-4), who started the season ranked No. 3 only to struggle on the court. She was injured in Sunday’s win over Alabama State and will have surgery.
The sophomore emerged as a potentially dominant player in the NCAA Tournament last season when she averaged nearly 14 points over four games as Texas reached the Elite Eight for the second consecutive season.
“I’m going to attack the rehab process and be the best teammate I can from the sidelines,” Moore said.
Rockies sign reliever Pierce Johnson to 1-year deal
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies added right-hander Pierce Johnson to their bullpen as they signed the Denver native to a one-year major league contract.
Johnson spent the last three seasons with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in three postseason games last season for the Padres, who made it to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by Philadelphia.
The 31-year-old Johnson went to high school in a Denver neighborhood before attending Missouri State. He was a first-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 2012 draft.
Johnson has a 10-9 record with a 4.05 ERA spanning parts of five seasons with the Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Padres.
MLS renews with Fox Sports for 4 years, ends run with ESPN
Fox Sports will keep on broadcasting Major League Soccer games in the U.S. as part of a four-year agreement, ending the run of ESPN and ABC, which had carried matches since the league launched in 1996.
MLS also announced linear television agreements on Tuesday with TSN and RDS in Canada and TelevisaUnivision.
MLS went with only one television partner in the U.S. due to its 10-year partnership with Apple that begins next season.
The rights deal with Apple, first announced in July, allows fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions.
Fox Sports will carry at least 34 regular-season, eight playoff matches and the MLS championship. At least 15 regular-season games will air on Fox, with the remainder on FS1. All Fox and FS1 matches will air in Spanish on Fox Deportes
The agreement also includes 16 Leagues Cup matches on FS1 through the round of 16. Beginning next season, the Leagues Cup will be a summer competition between MLS teams and Liga MX clubs. TelevisaUnivision will air 21 Leagues Cup matches, including the final.
TSN and RDS will average two matches per week across the season’s 34 rounds, including one per round involving a Canadian team. It also includes eight playoff matches, the MLS championship and some Leagues Cup matches.
The linear deals complete the framework of MLS’ rights deals after the Apple announcement in July. MLS Season Pass will be available in over 100 countries exclusively through the Apple TV app beginning next year.
MLS Season Pass will launch on Feb. 1, while the 2023 season begins on Feb. 25 with a full slate of games., including defending champion Los Angeles FC facing the LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl. LAFC beat Philadelphia on penalty kicks for its first MLS title.
The league will have a more streamlined schedule beginning next season, with most matches played on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. local time and some on Wednesdays. MLS intends to announce its schedule this month.
