AVC women lose at Sequoias 86-50
VISALIA — The Antelope Valley College women’s basketball team was outscored by 20 points in the fourth quarter of an 86-50 loss at College of the Sequoias on Friday night.
The Marauders (2-1) will host the undefeated Giants (3-0) today at AVC at 1 p.m.
Bailey Cassell was the only AVC player to score in double figures, finishing with 20 points off the bench on 6-for-18 shooting, including 4-for-13 from behind the 3-point arc. Cassell also finished with five rebounds.
Eriona Williams had nine points and seven steals for the Marauders and Jadis Watson had eight points and nine rebounds.
The Marauders shot 28 percent from the field, connecting on 19-of-66 shots, while Sequoias shot 47 percent from the field.
COS had five players score in double figures, led by Celeste Lewis, who finished with 23 points.
COS also outrebounded AVC, 49-36.
Positive COVID-19 tests derail Kansas, Virginia tourney runs
For the second time in as many days, major conferences have called off tournament games due to COVID-19 concerns — this time involving No. 11 Kansas and No. 16 Virginia.
The Jayhawks withdrew from the Big 12 Tournament on Friday after a positive COVID-19 test within the program, which led to the cancellation of their semifinal matchup with No. 13 Texas.
And earlier Friday, the Atlantic Coast Conference canceled the league’s semifinal game between the top-seeded Cavaliers and Georgia Tech due to a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program. The announcement came less than 12 hours before the Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers were set to play the first of two semifinal games.
It is unclear what the COVID-19 issues mean for the Virginia and Kansas going forward, though the Jayhawks released a statement that they would continue preparing for the NCAA Tournament.
What is clear is that Georgia Tech will advance to Saturday’s championship game to face the winner of the North Carolina-Florida State matchup. And in the Big 12, the Longhorns moved on to the title game to face the Oklahoma State-Baylor winner.
Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett described the outcome of the tests as a “gut punch.”
Westwood takes lead at Players Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Lee Westwood isn’t interested in comparing himself with the player who rose to No. 1 in the world a decade ago. All he knows is he’s playing some of his best golf, and he gets another chance to see if it can hold up against the best field.
Westwood had all the shots Friday in a bogey-free round at The Players Championship, with two birdies at the start and a nifty pitch to a troublesome pin on the par-5 ninth to close with a another birdie and a 6-under 66.
That gave him a one-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick (68) going into the weekend on the Stadium Course at the TPC Sawgrass, with U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau not too far behind.
Brady signs extension, frees salary cap space for Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady has agreed to a contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that provides the Super Bowl champions with much-needed salary cap relief and will help the seven-time NFL champion reach a goal of playing until he’s at least 45.
Brady posted a picture of himself on Twitter, signing the extension Friday with the message: “In pursuit of 8 ... LFG@ Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together.”
The extension confirmed by the team frees about $19 million in salary cap space, a move that improves Tampa Bay’s chances of returning as much of its championship roster as possible for 2021.
Seven starters from the Super Bowl were among two dozen Buccaneers eligible to become free agents next week.
AP source: Patriots completing 1-year deal to re-sign Newton
BOSTON — The New England Patriots are completing an agreement to re-sign free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The one-year deal is worth close to $14 million, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because new signings can’t be announced until the league year begins Wednesday. The deal was first reported by The Boston Globe.
With the new pact, the Patriots bring back the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player after an up-and-down 2020 season. He missed time after contracting COVID-19 and struggled to lead the offense as he tried to fill the void created by Tom Brady’s departure to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Patriots finished 7-9, missing the postseason for the first time since 2008 when Brady sustained a season-ending knee injury in the opener.
New England could still pursue a long-term option at quarterback through the draft, but this move for now sets Newton up to be the front-runner to start again in 2021.
Nick Markakis retires after 15 years with Braves, Orioles
ATLANTA — Outfielder Nick Markakis has retired after 15-year career with the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles.
The 37-year-od Markakis, who was a free agent, told The Athletic in a story published Friday that he was done playing after accumulating 2,388 hits, earning his lone All-Star selection in 2018 and coming within one win of reaching the World Series in his final season.
Braves manager Brian Snitker called Markakis “the consummate pro in everything he did.”
Even though he no longer fit into the team’s plans, Snitker said Markakis’ presence was missed in the Braves clubhouse. The manager talked with him on Thursday about his retirement plans before he made them official.
NCAA rules panel recommends change to shorten overtime games
The NCAA Football Rules Committee on Friday recommended a slight change to overtime rules that would require a team to try a two-point conversion after a touchdown when a game reaches the second overtime instead of the third.
The committee also addressed the problem of teams faking injuries to slow an opponent’s momentum and blocking below the waist, among other areas.
Changes must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to discuss football rules recommendations April 22.
The overtime recommendation was based on player safety and intended to reduce the number of plays it takes for a winner to be determined. National coordinator of officials Steve Shaw said overtime games add an average of 16.4 plays to a contest.
The new rule would have teams run alternating two-point plays in the third overtime instead of starting another drive at the opponent’s 25-yard line. Alternating two-point plays currently start in the fifth overtime.
Teams could still choose whether to kick the point after touchdown or run a two-point conversion play in the first overtime.
No. 24 USC holds off Utah 91-85 in double overtime at Pac-12
LAS VEGAS — Evan Mobley scored 13 of his 26 points in the two overtimes and No. 24 Southern California outlasted scrappy Utah 91-85 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals Thursday night.
The second-seeded Trojans (22-6) had a hard time shaking the seventh-seeded Utes in a game filled with methodical possessions.
Utah (12-13) hung around after trailing by 10 midway through the second half and rallied to tie the game on Ian Martinez’s two free throws with 2.3 seconds left in regulation. The Utes tied it again in the first overtime on Alfonzo Plummer’s 3-pointer with 24 seconds left.
Mobley had five points in the first overtime and eight more in the second to send the Trojans in to Friday’s semifinals against the California-Colorado winner.
Timmy Allen had 20 points and Martinez 16 to lead the Utes, who held on to beat Washington 98-95 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals,
USC won the teams’ first meeting by holding Utah to 46 points, but the Utes won by 10 at home by shutting the Trojans down.
Clippers snap 3-game skid with 130-104 rout of Warriors
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points in three quarters and the Los Angeles Clippers routed Golden State 130-104 on Thursday night, sending the Warriors to their season-worst fourth consecutive loss.
Paul George added 17 points and Serge Ibaka had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Clippers, who ended their own three-game skid to begin the second half of the season.
Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 15 points each for the Warriors. Steph Curry was held to 14 points on 6-of-16 shooting. He missed seven of eight shots from long-range after winning the 3-point contest at last weekend’s All-Star Game.
The Clippers rode a dominant third quarter to a 104-68 lead heading into the fourth. They scored 45 points and hit seven 3-pointers. Los Angeles opened on a 13-3 spurt, in which Nicolas Batum and George made back-to-back 3-pointers. The Clippers closed with a 29-13 run that featured a combined 17 points from Leonard and George.
Curry scored seven points in the third, when the Warriors were limited to 25 points, before sitting out the fourth. The Clippers rested their starters over the final 12 minutes.
Big South Conference postpones two football games
The Big South Conference has postponed FCS football games between Robert Morris and Charleston Southern and Monmouth and Gardner-Webb scheduled for Saturday because of the coronavirus.
The league said COVID-19 issues for Robert Morris and Gardner-Webb led to the postponements. The conference said it is working with the schools to reschedule the games at a later date.
Robert Morris was scheduled to play at Charleston Southern, while Monmouth was traveling to Gardner-Webb.
Trevor Cahill finalizes $1.5 million deal to join Pirates
BRADENTON, Fla. — Right-hander Trevor Cahill and the Pittsburgh Pirates have finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract, a deal that allows him to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for innings.
The team announced the signing on Friday, giving a very young pitching staff an experienced voice.
The 33-year-old Cahill went 1-2 with a 3.24 ERA last season while pitching for the San Francisco Giants. Cahill began the season in the starting rotation but moved to the bullpen in mid-September.
Cahill struck out 31 and walked 14 in 24 innings, holding opponents to a career-low .184 batting average. After moving to the bullpen, he pitched five shutout innings in five games.
Cahill is 85-94 with a 4.20 ERA in 352 career appearances (225 starts) with with Oakland (2009-11, ’18), Arizona (2012, ’14), Atlanta (2015), the Chicago Cubs (2015-16), San Diego (2017), Kansas City (2017), the Los Angeles Angels (2019) and San Francisco (2020).
Indians trade INF Freeman to Reds, Bieber to start opener
CLEVELAND — The Indians traded utility infielder Mike Freeman to the Cincinnati Reds on Friday for cash.
Manager Terry Francona announced the deal from the team’s year-round training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, shortly after he said reigning Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber will start the opener at Detroit on April 1.
“That’s probably not any big secret,” Francona said.
No, but dealing the 33-year-old Freeman was a little surprising as the Indians valued his versatility and experience. Freeman played 99 games and batted. 270 over the past two seasons with Cleveland, which signed him to a minor-league deal last month with a camp invitation.
However, with Freeman behind Amed Rosario, who came over from the New York Mets in the Francisco Lindor deal this winter, and Yu Chang, he was probably not going to make Cleveland’s roster and the club found him a fresh start.
2 MLB players test positive for COVID-19 in past week
NEW YORK — Two tests were positive for COVID-19, both among players, during 14,704 samples collected in the past week under Major League Baseball’s monitoring program.
That comes to a positive rate of 0.01%,
Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto had tested positive, the Reds said Wednesday.
There have been 12 positive tests — nine for players, three for staff, among 43,928 monitoring tests during spring training, a rate of 0.3%, the commissioner’s office said Friday. The positive tests were among nine of the 30 teams.
Indiana baseball coach tests positive for COVID
Indiana baseball coach Jeff Mercer has tested positive for COVID-19, and the Hoosiers’ home doubleheader against Penn State on Friday has been called off.
Mercer tested positive Friday and said he was experiencing minor symptoms. He said he would isolate for 10 days. The rest of the team and coaching staff are undergoing further testing.
The teams hope to play doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday.
AP source: Punter Palardy to sign 1-year deal with Dolphins
MIAMI — Punter Michael Palardy agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, a person familiar with the negotiations confirmed Friday to The Associated Press.
The person confirmed the agreement on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn’t announced it.
Palardy, who grew up in South Florida, has a career average of 45.3 yards in six seasons, all with Carolina.
Matt Haack, Miami’s punter the past four years, is a free agent. His career average is 44.7.
Rockets say they’re trying to trade P.J. Tucker
SACRAMENTO — The Houston Rockets say they are attempting to trade disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker.
Tucker traveled with the Rockets to Sacramento for their game against the Kings on Thursday night but did not play and was on his way back to Houston before the game ended.
“I was under the assumption that he was going to be playing tonight,” coach Stephen Silas said following the Rockets’ 125-105.
“Before the game I found out that he was not going to be playing. At some point there was some mutual agreement with P.J., his agent, (Rockets general manager Rafael Stone) and the organization that P.J. will not be with the team anymore.”
Tucker, 35, is in the final season of a $31.8 million, four-year deal. The veteran forward has been pushing for a trade for the past few weeks and had grown increasingly frustrated by the organization’s apparent lack of attempts to make a deal happen.
Vlhova wins slalom in Åre to reclaim overall lead
ÅRE, Sweden — Petra Vlhova is back on course to become the first Slovakian to win skiing’s overall World Cup title.
Vlhova defended her first-run advantage in a slalom to claim her 20th career victory on Friday. She moved 64 points ahead of Swiss rival Lara Gut-Behrami — who does not race slaloms — in the overall standings.
Vlhova finished 0.20 seconds ahead of recently crowned world champion Katharina Liensberger and 0.64 ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin.
Vlhova held her arms out wide and spun around in the finish area to celebrate.
She led the overall for almost the entire season until Gut-Behrami’s recent success in speed events pushed her ahead.
Bautista Agut ends Rublev’s Qatar Open defense in semis
DOHA, Qatar — Roberto Bautista Agut ended Andrey Rublev’s Qatar Open title defense in the semifinals by upsetting the Russian 6-3, 6-3 on Friday.
Rublev was also aiming for back-to-back titles after winning the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Sunday.
The Russian was in the unusual position of playing a semifinal without having spent a minute on court in the singles tournament following a bye and two walkovers, though he had been playing doubles. Rublev served eight aces but still had his serve broken four times by Bautista Agut.
Bautista Agut is into his second final of 2021 following a loss to David Goffin in Montpellier last month. His win at the Qatar Open in January 2019 remains his most recent title on the tour.
The 13th-ranked Spanish player will face Nikoloz Basilashvili for the title in Saturday’s final after the Georgian beat Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 6-1.
Basilashvili is in his first final since July 2019 after a Qatar campaign which included a win over Roger Federer’s in the quarterfinals.
Muguruza beats Mertens in Dubai to reach 3rd final of 2021
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Garbiñe Muguruza reached her third final of the season after needing seven match points to beat Elise Mertens 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the semifinals of the Dubai Championships on Friday.
Muguruza will play Barbora Krejcikova in Saturday’s final as the Spanish player seeks her first title since April 2019. She lost the Qatar Open final last week to Petra Kvitova and the Yarra Valley Classic final last month to Ash Barty.
Mertens saved three match points in her quarterfinal win over Jessica Pegula and briefly looked on course for a similar escape against Muguruza.
Muguruza served for the match at 5-3 up in the second set but Mertens saved match point and broke Muguruza’s serve. Mertens then saved three more match points in the next game and two in the tiebreak. By the time Muguruza finally secured the win, nearly half an hour had passed since her first match point.
“She’s a very talented player, always gives you an extra ball back,” Muguruza said of Mertens. “Even if I was 5-3 up and had match points I didn’t lose the focus.”
Czech doubles specialist Krejcikova reached her second career singles final with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Swiss player Jil Teichmann. Krejcikova has won five Grand Slam titles in doubles, most recently her third consecutive Australian Open mixed doubles title last month. Her only WTA singles final was a 2017 loss to Kiki Bertens in Nuremburg.
Medvedev brushes aside Sinner to reach Open 13 semis
MARSEILLE, France — Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev made light work of reaching the Open 13 semifinals in brushing aside fifth-seeded Jannik Sinner 6-2, 6-4 on Friday.
The imposing Russian saved the only break point he faced and broke the Italian player’s serve three times at the indoor tournament.
The Australian Open runner-up has won 21 of his last 23 matches and will climb to second in the ATP rankings next week.
“It is my first time here in the semifinals in Marseille ... I was on top of the match the whole time,” Medvedev said. “Jannik always tries to hit the ball as hard as he can. You cannot give him easy balls, otherwise you are going to run all over the place and he is probably going to hit a winner.”
When the two-time Grand Slam runner-up climbs to No. 2 on Monday, he will be the first outside the Big Four of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray — to do so since Nadal in July 2005.
Medvedev is chasing a 10th career title and next faces qualifier Matthew Ebden, who at No. 287 became the lowest-ranked semifinalist in the tournament’s 28-year history.
Van der Poel wins 3rd stage of Tirreno; Van Aert keeps lead
GUALDO TADINO, Italy — The classics riders are dominating the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race.
Mathieu van der Poel claimed the third stage on Friday with an authoritative sprint to follow up on wins from Wout van Aert and Julian Alaphilippe on the opening two days.
Van der Poel, the Dutch champion who won the Strade Bianche race on Saturday, edged Van Aert and Davide Ballerini at the end of the undulating 219-kilometer (136-mile) route from Monticiano to Gualdo Tadino.
Van der Poel, who rides for the Alpecin-Fenix team, required nearly 5 1/2 hours to complete the race’s longest stage.
Lyon could face French rival PSG in Women’s Champions League
NYON, Switzerland — Five-time defending champion Lyon will play either French rival Paris Saint-Germain or Sparta Prague in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League.
Friday’s draw also paired Chelsea with two-time champion Wolfsburg, Barcelona against Manchester City, and Bayern Munich with Swedish club Rosengård.
Quarterfinal matches begin March 24 and the semifinals will be a month later. The final is scheduled for May 16 in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Seven quarterfinalists are set. The final spot will go to either PSG or Sparta Prague, with the French club leading 5-0 going into the second leg on Wednesday.
French powerhouse Lyon has won five straight titles and seven overall. It’s also on a 30-game unbeaten streak in the Champions League.
Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer
TOKYO — Japan will not take part in China’s offer — accepted by the International Olympic Committee — to provide vaccines for “participants” in the postponed Tokyo Games and next year’s Beijing Winter Games.
Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said Friday that Japan had not been consulted by the IOC about the Chinese vaccines, and that Japanese athletes would not take them. She said the vaccines have not been approved for use in Japan.
“We have been taking comprehensive anti-infectious disease measures for the Tokyo Games in order to allow participation without vaccinations,” Marukawa said. “There is no change to our principle of not making vaccinations a prerequisite.”
Announced by IOC President Thomas Bach on Thursday, the surprise deal comes as China faces mounting international pressure over the internment of at least 1 million Muslim Uyghurs, which has been labeled a “genocide” by several governments and human rights bodies.
Asian soccer gets 8 host hubs for World Cup qualifying games
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The delayed World Cup qualifying matches in Asia will be completed in June with each of the eight groups playing in a separate host nation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Asian Football Confederation said Friday one team in each five-nation group will stage the remaining games from May 31-June 15.
The hosts will be: China, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan, United Arab Emirates and South Korea.
Only one World Cup qualifier has been played in Asia since November 2019. Three games involving six of the 40 teams are still scheduled for this month.
The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the next group stage in September.
Max Verstappen fastest in F1 testing as Mercedes struggles
SAKHIR, Bahrain — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was fastest on the first of three days of Formula One testing on Friday, while unexpected reliability issues restricted Mercedes’ time on track and offered its long-frustrated rivals a rare glimmer of hope.
Verstappen set the pace on a hot, windy day with sand blowing across the track and restricting visibility. He was .215 seconds ahead of McLaren rival Lando Norris and .472 ahead of Alpine driver Esteban Ocon.
