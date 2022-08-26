Villarreal signs Senegalese defender Fall on loan from LAFC
MADRID — Spanish club Villarreal signed Senegalese defender Mamadou Fall on loan from Los Angeles FC on Thursday.
The loan runs through June of next year, with LAFC keeping the right to recall the player.
Fall joined LAFC as an 18-year-old in 2021. He has made 35 regular-season appearances for the Major League Soccer club, scoring five goals. He made 16 appearances this season, with 13 starts.
The 19-year-old Fall played with Senegal’s Under-17 squad in 2019.
Villarreal, which made a surprise run to the semifinals of the Champions League last season, has won its first two matches in the Spanish league.
Paula Reto shoots course-record 62, leads CP Women’s Open
OTTAWA, Ontario — Paula Reto shot a course-record 9-under 62 on Thursday at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club to take a two-stroke lead in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.
“It’s not something I’m familiar with,” Reto said about the low score.
Winless on the LPGA Tour, the 32-year-old South African opened with a 6-under 29 on the back nine and added three birdies on the front nine — the last on the par-5 ninth. She birdied all four par-5 holes.
“It was a good putting day,” Reto said. “A lot of putts went in and that kind of makes the round easier. Seeing my lines and the speed was pretty good, so made it a lot easier. I was like, `Just get on the green.′”
Reto broke the course mark of 63 set by Canadian star Brooke Henderson in the third round of the 2017 tournament.
“I didn’t know it was the course record, so kind of finding out after my round takes the pressure off,” Reto said. “So I’m happy about it. You know, I’m hoping to do some more good rounds coming here.”
Narin An of South Korea was second after a bogey-free 64.
Emma Talley, Robynn Ree and Lilia Vu shot 65. Atthaya Thitikul was at 66 with Perrine Delacour, Peiyun Chien, Wei-Ling Hsu, Nasa Hataoka, Lucy Li, Mo Martin, Elizabeth Szokol and A Lim Kim.
Alena Sharp and Maddie Szeryk were the top Canadians at 67. Nelly and Jessica Korda also were at 67 in a group that included Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, 2006 winner Cristie Kerr and 2016 champion Ariya Jutanugarn.
US, Canada open women’s hockey worlds with wins
HERNING, Denmark — The United States routed Japan 10-0 in the opening game of the women’s hockey world championship on Thursday and defending champion Canada started the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Finland.
The Americans had nine different scorers against Japan, with Alex Carpenter the only player to net twice. Taylor Heise went scoreless but equaled a tournament record with five assists for the U.S., which led 9-0 after two periods and outshot Japan 62-6.
Olympic and world champion Canada faced tougher resistance from Finland, the bronze medalist at the Beijing Games in February.
Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and assist for Canada in the first period but Finland stayed within one goal until Meaghan Mikkelson made it 3-1 with seven minutes left of the second. Blayre Turnbull added the fourth into an empty net.
Finland missed a penalty at the end of the first period when Kiira Yrjanen’s shot was saved by Ann-Renée Desbiens.
Finland captain Jenni Hiirikoski set a tournament record by playing in her 14th world championship.
In Group B, Sweden beat host Denmark 5-2 behind a hat trick from Hanna Olsson and Hungary upset Germany 4-2.
The United States next plays Finland on Saturday, when Canada faces Switzerland. The two North American rivals are both in Group A and play each other in the last preliminary round on Tuesday.
Canada beat the U.S. in the final of both last year’s worlds and the Olympics.
Former Browns center, NFLPA president JC Tretter retires
CLEVELAND — JC Tretter’s days blocking defensive linemen are over. He’s not through going up against the NFL.
The former Cleveland Browns center and current NFLPA president announced his retirement on Thursday, saying on Twitter that he ended a playing career that started in Green Bay and spanned nine seasons “on my own terms.”
However, Tretter said in an interview that he believes his work with the union played a role in him not being re-signed after the Browns released him in March.
“There are teams right now that I would say are desperate for a center based off how camp’s going,” Tretter told Sports Illustrated. “Still no calls.”
Tretter, who plans to stay on and serve his second term leading the union, missed only one game for Cleveland over the past five seasons despite playing on bad knees. He rarely practiced so he could get treatment but always managed to be ready for games.
The 31-year-old didn’t miss a snap until last season, when he tested positive for COVID-19 before a Christmas game in Green Bay.
US plans to announce World Cup roster on Nov 9
CHICAGO — The U.S. Soccer Federation plans to announce its World Cup roster on Nov. 9.
Kay Bradley, the USSF’s director of marketing, said Thurday the federation is planning to have coach Gregg Berhalter announce the roster during an event in New York.
The U.S. is returning to the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament. At this year’s World Cup in Qatar, the 14th-ranked Americans open against No. 19 Wales on Nov. 21, face No. 5 England in a Black Friday matchup, and finish the first round against No. 22 Iran on Nov. 29.
Two exhibitions remain before the World Cup: against 24th-ranked Japan on Sept. 23 at Düsseldorf, Germany; and No. 53 Saudi Arabia in a friendly four days later in Murcia, Spain.
Thunder No. 2 pick Holmgren to miss season with foot injury
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season because of a right foot injury.
Holmgren was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he starred last season for Gonzaga, and the Thunder announced Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury. Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending LeBron James.
“We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community,” Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. “One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.”
The 7-foot Holmgren averaged 14.1 points and was fourth in the nation last season with 3.7 blocked shots per game.
John Velazquez rides 1,000th winner at Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — John Velazquez, already the leading career rider at Saratoga, had his 1,000th winner Thursday at the historic track.
The 50-year-old Hall of Fame jockey won the eighth race by a neck aboard Precursory, who paid $14 to win. The filly is trained by fellow Hall of Famer Bill Mott.
“It’s a special number, no matter what,” said Velazquez, who first came to Saratoga from his native Puerto Rico at age 18.
Back then, Velazquez traveled with Hall of Fame jockey Angel Cordero Jr. on a flight upstate.
“On the ride here he told me everything about Saratoga and how special it is,” Velazquez said. “The first year I won maybe three races, the second year maybe two races. I was furious, this was not a special place for me. In 1992, I was almost going back home but with the help of a new agent, it got me started again and it went on the right way with steady business.”
Some of Velazquez’s biggest career moments have occurred at Saratoga.
His 64 victories at the 2004 summer meet was a record at the time. On Sept. 9, 2001, he won six races in one day to set a record. On July 27, 2013, he won his 694th race to become the track’s winningest jockey.
Injured Kurt Busch to miss start of NASCAR playoffs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kurt Busch will miss the start of NASCAR’s playoffs with concussion-like symptoms that have sidelined him six for weeks, meaning two spots in the 16-driver field will be open Saturday night in the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
23XI Racing on Thursday withdrew the medical waiver that was holding Busch’s spot in the playoffs.
“As much as I wanted and hoped to be able to get back in the No. 45 cae to make a playoff run with our team, it’s still not the right time for me,” Busch said on social media. “In addition to not being cleared to return to racing, I know that I am not ready to be back in the car.”
Busch has been out since he crashed in qualifying July 23 at Pocono. Ty Gibbs, the 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs, has replaced Busch since he was injured.
Busch earned his spot in the playoffs with a win at Kansas Speedway in May and, had he not been injured, NASCAR’s 2004 champion would have participated in the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season. By pulling its medical waiver, 23XI gave some breathing room to fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr., who was battling Ryan Blaney for the final spot in the field.
Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims requests trade
NEW YORK — Frustrated New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has requested to be traded, according to a statement released Thursday by his agent.
“It’s just time,” agent Ron Slavin wrote. “Denzel has tried in good faith, but it is clear he does not have a future with the Jets.”
Mims, a second-round pick in 2020 out of Baylor, has struggled to find a role with the Jets. He has just 31 catches for 490 yards and no touchdowns in 20 games over two seasons.
He dealt with hamstring issues as a rookie, a case of food poisoning that caused him to lose 20 pounds last offseason, a bout with COVID-19 last season and saw his role in the offense dwindle to nearly nonexistent.
He was still low on the depth chart this summer, no better than sixth behind Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith.
“Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and he worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen,” Slavin said. “Still, he has been given very few opportunities to work with the starting offense and get into a groove with them.
“We feel at this point, a trade is our only option since the Jets have repeatedly told us they will not be releasing him.”
The Jets had no immediate comment.
Phils star Harper back Friday, 2 months after broken thumb
PHILADELPHIA — Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper is set to start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, just two months after having his left thumb broken by a pitch.
Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson announced Harper’s impending return from the injured list Thursday after consulting with the star.
“One, you get a great hitter back,” Thomson said before a game against Cincinnati. “But he’s also healthy. That’s really important to us. To get another batter in that lineup makes a lot (of difference) … everyone knows how great a hitter he is.”
Harper was 5 for 8 with two home runs, two doubles and six RBIs in a two-game rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. His minor league stint was originally expected to last through the weekend, but ended after a game-winning RBI double in the ninth inning on Wednesday night.
“It all depended on how he felt seeing pitches, his timing and how comfortable he was in the box,” Thomson said.
Harper took off Thursday to recover from some soreness, but is set to be the designated hitter when the Phillies host Pittsburgh to start of a three-game weekend series.
Baylor, Gonzaga players to get paid for promoting rematch
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Baylor and Gonzaga will meet in a men’s basketball game in South Dakota on Dec. 2 and organizers will pay players on both teams who agree to help promote the game.
Complete Sports Management and Range Sports announced this week that it would put on the game at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Baylor and Gonzaga will meet for the seventh time, and first since the Bears beat the Bulldogs in the 2021 national championship game.
The game is an opportunity for players to cash in on their celebrity under name, image and likeness (NIL) rules. Matt Haberman, a spokesman for the organizers, said players would be paid for participating in “tune-in to the game” promotions on the network that televises the game.
Haberman said he couldn’t disclose the amount of payment each player would receive. Organizers were still seeking a television partner Thursday.
“We’re working to find a media partner who believes in providing this generation of student-athletes more opportunities as well as align with iconic powerhouse basketball brands Baylor and Gonzaga,” Range Sports president Will Funk said. “Engaging the players to help activate the game broadcast sponsors is the future of college athletics.”
K-State All-American Ayoka Lee to have season-ending surgery
MANHATTAN, Kan. — All-American forward Ayoka Lee will undergo knee surgery and miss Kansas State’s upcoming season, though Wildcats coach Jeff Mittie said Thursday she intends to take a medical redshirt and return for one more year.
Lee, who has dealt with lingering knee injuries the past two seasons, set a Division I record by scoring 61 points in a game against Oklahoma on Jan. 23.
She went on to average 22.0 points last season, setting the Kansas State school record, while pulling down 10.3 rebounds per game. The Wildcats reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Lee already ranks ninth in school history with 1,661 points, sixth with 887 rebounds and third with 235 blocks.
The 6-foot-6 forward from Byron, Minnesota, graduated in May with a decree in psychology.
Lee said she plans to work on her graduate degree in couples and family therapy while rehabbing from the surgery. The school didn’t specify which knee.
Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas win UEFA best player awards
ISTANBUL — Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas won UEFA’s player of the year awards on Thursday, making it a sweep for Spanish clubs.
Benzema had been the heavy favorite for the men’s award after scoring 15 Champions League goals to lead Real Madrid to a record-extending 14th European title.
Putellas won a second straight UEFA women’s best player award after helping Barcelona reach the Champions League final in defense of its title. Barcelona lost to Lyon.
She was expected to lead Spain at the European Championship in July but suffered a serious knee injury days before the tournament started in England.
Putellas limped up several steps to the stage to collect her trophy minutes after the men’s Champions League groups were drawn.
The coaching awards went to the winners of the two biggest events last season – Carlo Ancelotti of Madrid and Sarina Wiegman, who led England to the Euro 2022 title.
Voting was done by coaches whose teams played in European competitions and selected journalists across Europe.
Benzema won from a three-player shortlist that included Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.
Ancelotti again beat Jürgen Klopp, whose Liverpool team lost the Champions League final, and Pep Guardiola of Premier League winner Man City.
Putellas won her vote ahead of England forward Beth Mead, who was the Euro 2022 joint top scorer with six goals, and Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf.
Wiegman again finished ahead of Germany’s Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Sonia Bompastor of Lyon.
