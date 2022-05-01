Three former Valley players named on final day of NFL Draft
Three Antelope Valley natives heard their names called on the final day of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
One former Valley resident was drafted, one signed as an undrafted free agent and another was invited to a rookie minicamp.
Palmdale native Jalen Nailor, a Michigan State wide receiver who moved to Las Vegas prior to high freshman year of high school, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round.
Devon Williams, an Antelope Valley High graduate and Oregon wide receiver, agreed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens as an mundrafted free agent.
Tyrese Dedmon, an Antelope Valley High graduate and Idaho safety, was invited to the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp.
Silva, MacMath, video review lead RSL past LA Galaxy 1-0
SANDY, Utah — Marcelo Silva, Zac MacMath and a late video review led Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over the LA Galaxy in MLS action on Saturday.
Silva scored the only goal just four minutes into the second half — heading in a corner kick by Pablo Ruiz — and MacMath saved all four shots he faced for RSL (4-2-4), which ended a five-match winless streak.
Dejan Joveljic appeared to score the equalizer in second-half stoppage time for the Galaxy (5-3-1), but an LA foul disallowed the goal after a video review.
The Galaxy had a 12-7 edge in shots, but RSL had five shots on goal to four for LA.
Jonathan Bond saved four of the five shots he faced for the Galaxy, who saw a four-match unbeaten streak end. MacMath’s saves all came in the second half.
Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer retires after 50 years
Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer announced her retirement Saturday after 50 years in college basketball.
She finished with 1,055 wins — fourth all-time among Division I women’s basketball coaches. Stringer made four Final Four appearances and reached the NCAA Tournament 28 times while leading Cheyney State, Iowa and Rutgers. Stringer was emotional when she talked to her team Friday night on a Zoom call.
“I am officially announcing my retirement,” Stringer in a statement. “My life has been defined by coaching and I’ve been on this journey for over five decades. It is rare that someone gets to do what they love for this long and I have been fortunate to do that. I love Rutgers University for the incredible opportunity they offered me and the tremendous victories we achieved together.”
The 74-year-old coach had been on leave this past season because of COVID-19 concerns. She signed a five-year extension before going on leave last April. Her retirement becomes effective on Sept. 1, and she agreed to an $872,988 retirement buyout. Rutgers will name its basketball court in her honor next season.
Kobe Bryant rookie jersey to be auctioned, $3M-5M estimate
LAGUNA NIGUEL — A jersey worn by Kobe Bryant in his rookie season, including two playoff games, will be sold at auction.
The jersey from the 1996-97 season could fetch between $3 million and $5 million in an online auction that begins May 18, David Kohler of SCP Auctions said Saturday.
“We feel this could bring a record for any basketball jersey,” he said.
Kohler said the seller, who wants to remain anonymous, has had the jersey for 25 years.
The seller approached Kohler after seeing another of Bryant’s rookie jerseys went for $3.69 million last year. That autographed, yellow game-worn jersey fetched the highest price ever for a basketball jersey.
Also last year, a rookie trading card of Bryant’s sold for $1.8 million. Neither of the 2021 sales were conducted by SCP Auctions.
The upcoming auction features the No. 8 jersey Bryant wore for the Los Angeles Lakers in regular-season wins at the old Forum on April 13, 1997, against Utah and April 17, 1997, against Sacramento.
76ers waiting to see if Embiid can come back
MIAMI — The best that Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers could offer Saturday about Joel Embiid’s possible availability for the Eastern Conference semifinal series against Miami was a two-word answer.
“There’s hope,” Rivers said.
For now, Philadelphia will cling to that.
The 76ers and Heat both hit the practice floor Saturday to begin the process of adjusting for a playoff series that won’t have Embiid at the start -- at minimum. Embiid, the NBA’s scoring champion and an MVP finalist this season, has a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion, injuries that were suffered Thursday in a first-round series-clincher at Toronto and were announced Friday night.
Game 1 is Monday in Miami. And the 76ers will be without their center who averaged 30 points per game this season.
72-year-old John Force tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying
CONCORD, N.C. — John Force topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday with his zMAX Dragway-record run Friday night in the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.
The 72-year-old Force, a 16-time Funny Car season champion, had a 3.850-second pass at 334.24 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro, eclipsing the track record of 3.851 set by daughter Courtney Force five years ago.
Justin Ashley led the Top Fuel field with his Friday pass of 3.669 at 331.77. Angelle Sampey topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup with a 6.714 at 201.16 on Saturday on a Suzuki.
RFK Racing driver Buescher surprises at Dover with pole
DOVER, Del. — Chris Buescher was the surprise pole winner Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway, turning a lap of 160.149 mph to win his first career top spot.
The RFK Racing driver will be joined on the front row by Denny Hamlin, ordered this week by NASCAR to begin sensitivity training after he posted an anti-Asian meme.
“Pretty cool of RFK to get our first pole,” Buescher said. “It’s a pretty cool start for us.”
Buescher also earned the first pole for RFK Racing in the No. 17 Ford. Brad Keselowski left Team Penske in November for an ownership stake in Jack Roush’s organization, forging a new partnership. Keselowski and Buescher opened strong for RFK Racing when they won the 150-mile qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway in February.
It’s been a bit of a rough ride over the past two months.
Keselowski was rocked last month with crushing penalties for illegal modifications made to his Ford and Buescher hasn’t finished better than 15th in his any of his last four races. Buescher has only one career win over 232 career Cup starts.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Buescher said. “We’re slowly and steadily building up through the season. It’s not the race. We have a lot of laps left to go. But a heck of a start.”
Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott for Hendrick Motorsports start third and fourth in Chevrolets. Ryan Blaney rounds out the top five for Sunday’s race on the mile concrete track.
Detroit Red Wings fire coach Jeff Blashill after 7 seasons
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings fired Jeff Blashill on Saturday, moving on from the coach tabbed to guide the storied NHL franchise through a long rebuilding process.
General manager Steve Yzerman said the team was not renewing the contracts of Blashill, assistant Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko.
Blashill spent the past seven seasons behind the bench for the Red Wings, who have missed the playoffs the past six seasons while transitioning into a youth movement. They last qualified for the postseason in 2015-16 when they lost in the first round.
The previous regime led by Stanley Cup-winning GM Ken Holland hired Blashill as Mike Babcock’s replacement, a natural selection given his reputation of developing young talent. Blashill has been with the organization for 11 years, including one season as an assistant on Babcock’s staff and three as coach of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.
The Red Wings went 204-261-72 with Blashill at the helm. That .447 points percentage is second-worst in the league since then, not counting the expansion Seattle Kraken that debuted this season.
Rahm closes with birdie to build 2-shot lead in Mexico Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico — Jon Rahm birdied the last two par 5s and got some help from a couple of poor chips by Cameron Champ to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Mexico Open.
Rahm, whose last victory was the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines last summer, pumped his fist Saturday when he holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th for a 3-under 68.
He liked how he played tee-to-green. Rahm said he hopes he can see a few more putts drop.
“That one on 18 was the first one outside 10 feet I saw roll in,” Rahm said. “If I can just keep that going and make putts like I did the first two days, I think tomorrow I’ll give myself a really good chance.”
An hour or so before that key birdie on the 18th, Rahm was two shots behind and trying to keep up with Champ, one of the game’s longest hitters whose penetrating ball flight has been ideal for breezy conditions at Vidanta Vallarta,
Champ went over the back of the green on the 15th and stubbed a chip that didn’t reach the green, leading to bogey. He went just over the back on the next hole, and this time clipped it too hard and watched it roll some 10 feet by the hole, leading to another bogey.
From just right of the 18th in two, Champ’s chip came up some 15 feet short and he had to settle for par and a 67.
Kurt Kitayama was tied with Champ after a 66 that also featured some late struggles. He was tied for the lead when he blocked his tee shot on the par-3 17th so far to the right that it ran across a cart path onto a dirt lie under the trees. He did well to make bogey.
Then, the former UNLV player with two European tour wins had 109 yards to the par-5 18th and came up 25 feet short, having to settle for a par.
Rahm was at 13-under 200, two clear of Champ and Kitayama. Another shot behind were Nate Lashley (64), Davis Riley (67) and Patrick Rodgers (66).
Hannah Green takes 1-shot lead into Palos Verdes finale
PALOS VERDES ESTATES — Hannah Green held onto the lead Saturday in the Palos Verdes Championship after a frustrating start on the hilly, windswept course perched above the Pacific Ocean.
Three strokes ahead of Lydia Ko and three other players entering the day, Green overcame bogeys on the first two holes to shoot a 1-over 72 and take a one-shot lead over playing partner Ko into the final round.
“I got off to a horrendous start, I guess you could say,” Green said. “Just short-sided myself too many times today, so I was actually pretty happy with the 1-over score. Just hit a couple of funny wedge shots and also didn’t read the lies and the wind direction.”
Green closed the back nine bogey-eagle-bogey-birdie and also dropped a stroke on the par-4 12th. The Australian birdied the par-5 16th and parred the last two to finish at 8-under 205 in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay.
“It’s hard,” Green said. “You know there are some opportunities on this golf course, but you also know there are a couple tough holes. You just have to stay patient like every other golf course, but it’s hard when Lydia is breathing down your back and there are so many good scores from earlier in the day.”
Ko shot a 70, also overcoming a bad start. The New Zealander had a double bogey on the par-4 second and a bogey on the par-4 fourth.
“I think I made it a little harder than it was,” Ko said. “But considering how I started, to finish under par for the day, upwards and onwards.”
She rallied with five birdies, the last a 30-footer on the 16th. She bogeyed the par-3 17th and saved par with a 7-footer on the par-4 18th.
Hamlin respects NASCAR punishment for crass anti-Asian meme
DOVER, Del. — Denny Hamlin said someone sent him a crass anti-Asian meme that poked fun at Kyle Larson’s driving and out it went without a care — from his mobile phone to Twitter.
“I thought it was hilarious,” Hamlin said. “Also, it’s insensitive. I understand.”
He didn’t laugh long. NASCAR and scores of fans and casual observers who lashed out at Hamlin for linking Larson’s ancestry — he’s half Japanese — with an offensive stereotype linked to Asian drivers certainly didn’t find the meme funny.
Hamlin is headed to NASCAR-mandated sensitivity training after he posted the anti-Asian meme from the television comedy “Family Guy” to criticize Larson’s driving last weekend on the last lap at Talladega Superspeedway.
“I respect their decision. I understand where they are with it,” Hamlin said Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway.
Danish teen Rune to play Van de Zandschulp in BMW Open final
MUNICH — Danish teenager Holger Rune will play Botic van de Zandschulp in the final of the BMW Open after they came through the semifinals on Saturday.
Rune defeated home favorite Oscar Otte 6-4 6-4 in both players’ first ATP Tour semifinal, and Van de Zandschulp rallied to defeat Miomir Kecmanovic 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Rune, who celebrated his 19th birthday on Friday, two days after he stunned the top-seeded Alexander Zverev in the second round, also ousted Jiri Lehecka and Emil Ruusuvuori at the clay-court tournament.
Van de Zandschulp had a much tougher match, taking nearly three hours to get past Kecmanovic in damp conditions.
The 70th-ranked Rune is the third youngest finalist and bidding to become the third youngest champion in Munich after Guillermo Perez-Roldan won it at age 17 in 1987 and successfully defended his title a year later.
Halep beats No 2 Badosa to return to Madrid Open last 16
MADRID — Simona Halep played some of her best tennis at the Madrid Open again in defeating home crowd favorite Paula Badosa in straight sets to reach the last 16 on Saturday for the seventh time in 11 appearances.
The two-time Madrid Open champion had 21 winners as she defeated No. 2-ranked Badosa 6-3, 6-1 on the Caja Mágica center court.
“I knew that I have to be for every point focused and to give everything I have, and I did it great today,” the 21st-ranked Halep said. “I’m really pleased with the way I played.”
Halep will next face Coco Gauff in the third round. The 18-year-old American defeated two-time French Open quarterfinalist Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 after converting six of her 21 break points.
Badosa, at a career-high ranking, converted only one of her seven break points against Halep. The Spaniard broke through on home soil last year with a run to the Madrid semifinals as a 62nd-ranked wild card.
“She’s played at a really good level, all of her merit, and I haven’t played very well,” Badosa said. ”I missed absolutely everything. That’s why I was only able to win four games. ... At the important moments, the ball fell her side, and at the end of the day we just have to give her an applause. That’s why she’s a champion in this sport.”
Halep won consecutive titles in Madrid in 2016 and 2017, and was runner-up in 2014 and 2019. She has 29 main draw wins, behind only the 31 she has at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. Only three-time champion Petra Kvitova has won more main draw matches than Halep in Madrid, with 32.
Man City, Liverpool win in EPL title race; Norwich relegated
LONDON — It’s still advantage Manchester City in the English Premier League title race after the league leader and Liverpool won tricky away matches at in-form teams on Saturday.
First up was Liverpool, which won at Newcastle 1-0 despite resting several players, and was briefly atop the table.
Then City won at Leeds 4-0 a few hours later to move back above Liverpool by one point.
There are four rounds left in their compelling title fight.
Both sides also have the second legs of their Champions League semifinals next week: Liverpool travels to Villarreal with a 2-0 lead, and City plays at Real Madrid having also won the first leg 4-3.
With that in mind, Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp rested Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah from the starting lineup.
They should nevertheless have won more comfortably as they dominated. In the end, Naby Keita’s first-half goal stood up.
Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota combined to feed Keita, who stepped inside before dispatching the ball past a hapless Martin Dubravka.
Newcastle had been bidding for a fifth straight win but struggled to escape Liverpool’s press.
Relegation-threatened Leeds also came in with impressive form from being unbeaten in the previous five matches.
Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title
MADRID — In a dominating season for Real Madrid, it was fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league.
Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Liga title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday.
Players and coaches celebrated with the crowd at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium long after the match ended, then paraded to the team’s usual party spot at Cibeles plaza, but there was not a lot of time to rejoice. On Wednesday, Madrid is back at the Bernabéu to host Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. Madrid lost 4-3 in the first match in England.
“We know we have an important match ahead of us, but today we have to celebrate,” said Brazilian veteran Marcelo, who reached a milestone with his 24th career title with Madrid, the most in the club’s history.
“We have to enjoy it, this could help us on Wednesday,” said Carlo Ancelotti, who became the first coach to lift trophies in the top five European leagues.
The Italian manager won with AC Milan in Serie A, Chelsea in the English Premier League, Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
Bayern, Dortmund lose; relegation keeps Bundesliga exciting
BERLIN — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund lost in the Bundesliga on Saturday. But the real drama was elsewhere.
Hertha Berlin thought it had survival secured until it conceded in injury time to draw at Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 while Stuttgart also scored late to keep the relegation scrap going into the final two games.
Hertha substitutes Luca Wollschläger and Maximilian Mittelstädt should have scored their team’s second goal to secure the win when they had only the goalkeeper to beat in the 88th minute, and Hertha was to rue their gaping miss when Joakim Nilsson equalized for Bielefeld.
Chris Führich scored in the 89th for Stuttgart to draw against visiting Wolfsburg 1-1.
