ESPN’s Vitale rings bell in celebration of being cancer free
Dick Vitale smiled. “Hey, ring that bell baby,” he said. “Ring that bell.”
This time, Vitale wasn’t calling a big dunk or a clutch play by another college basketball star. It was his own victory, his own Big Dance in April.
The famed college basketball figure, a former coach and longtime broadcaster for ESPN, is celebrating after finishing chemotherapy at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida. He tweeted Thursday that he was cancer-free, and posted a video of himself ringing the bell in excitement.
Vitale, 82, said in the fall he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, months after multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. He has chronicled his treatments and recovery on social media, posting photos of doctor visits and hospital stays while issuing motivational tips recorded before he was put on voice rest.
Vitale has been with ESPN since 1979, the year the network launched. He called ESPN’s first college basketball broadcast.
For nearly as long as Vitale has been a part of college basketball, he has been fighting against cancer. He helped friend Jim Valvano to the stage at the ESPYs, where Valvano delivered his iconic “Don’t give up” speech.
A prominent fundraiser for children’s cancer research, Vitale is planning his 17th annual Dick Vitale Gala in early May in Sarasota. The event has raised more than $50 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.
Hyo Joo Kim maintains 3-shot lead in windy LOTTE Championship
EWA BEACH, Hawaii — Hyo Joo Kim rallied with two late birdies for an even-par 72 to maintain a three-stroke lead Friday in the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship.
After dropping strokes on the par-4 seventh and par-3 12th with her only bogeys of the week at breezy Hoakalei Country Club, Kim birdied the par-4 14th and par-5 18th to get back to 10 under with one round left.
“It was very windy today,” said Kim, the 26-year-old South Korean player who won the last of her four LPGA Tour titles in 2019. “There was a lot of wind going back and forth. I think it was difficult because it was not specifically (from one) direction. The pin position was also difficult compared to the first and second rounds. I had a hard time in that regard.”
Kim nearly holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle on 18.
“It was very important because it was a matter of over par or not. I had a chance at the 16th hole, but I missed so I was a little angry,” said Kim, the winner of the major Evian Championship in 2014. “Now I feel much better since I made a birdie on the last hole.”
American Brianna Do (67) and Japan’s Hinako Shibuno (68) were tied for second. Sunday qualifier Do birdied the first three holes.
Mississippi man catches 131-pound catfish, sets state record
JACKSON, Miss. — Talk about a fish tale: A Mississippi man reeled in a massive blue catfish that set a state record.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said Eugene Cronley of Brandon caught the 131-pound (59.4-kilogram) fish April 7 in the Mississippi River near Natchez.
“I’ve been catfishing all my life and I never dreamed of something like this,” Cronley told the Clarion Ledger.
He said he used a rod and reel with skipjack herring as bait.
The department said Cronley’s fish broke the previous rod-and-reel record of a 95-pound (43.1-kilogram) fish caught in 2009. It’s also larger than the 101-pound (45.8-kilogram) blue catfish caught by a team of two people in 1997. Both of those fish were also caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez.
The world-record catch for blue catfish was broken in 2011 when a 143-pound (64.9-kilogram) behemoth was reeled in from a Virginia lake, according to the International Game Fish Association.
Cronley said his fish was 56.6 inches (1.4 meters) long with a girth of 41 inches (1.04 meters).
“He is a monster,” Cronley said.
Larger than life: Mets unveil Seaver statue at Citi Field
NEW YORK — The Franchise is finally on display outside Citi Field.
A long-awaited statue of pitcher Tom Seaver was unveiled Friday by the New York Mets in a 40-minute ceremony that began about 2½ hours before their home opener against Arizona.
With thousands of fans gathered around, cell phones held high and craning their necks to see, the late Hall of Famer’s wife and two daughters were front and center for the festivities.
Following an introduction from longtime Mets radio announcer Howie Rose and speeches by owner Steve Cohen and former slugger Mike Piazza, the blue curtain was pulled away to reveal a striking monument that stands 10 feet tall and 13½ feet long. It depicts Seaver in the middle of his classic drop-and-drive delivery, baseball in his right hand.
“Hello, Tom,” said his emotional widow Nancy, choking back tears. “It’s so nice to have you here where you belong.”
The sculpture by William Behrends — who also designed and created statues of Willie Mays in San Francisco and Tony Gwynn in San Diego — weighs 3,200 pounds (2,000 pounds of bronze and 1,200 pounds of structural stainless steel). The granite pitcher’s mound came in nine pieces that weighed 33,600 pounds and added about 3 feet in height.
“Tom Seaver is our royalty,” Piazza said.
The statue was placed next to the Mets’ popular home run apple from old Shea Stadium in front of the Jackie Robinson Rotunda that serves as the main entrance to Citi Field. Fans streaming off the elevated No. 7 subway train are now greeted by the Seaver memorial just beyond the foot of the steps they descend.
Louisville coach Payne adds Danny Manning to staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has hired former Kansas great Danny Manning as an assistant, a month after he completed an interim stint at Maryland.
The 55-year-old Manning guided the Terrapins to a 15-17 finish after taking over for Mark Turgeon in December. Manning was 78-111 as Wake Forest’s coach from 2014-2020 and 38-29 with Tulsa from 2012-14 after working as a Kansas assistant the previous six seasons.
Payne said in a release that Manning “encompasses all the experiences that a college basketball player goes through.’’ The first-time head coach called Manning a family member and added he’s “thrilled” to bring aboard a former player and coach to help establish the culture.
“I didn’t want to miss out on getting in on the ground level with Kenny as he builds this program,” Manning said during a news conference. “Part of my job is to throw ideas at him, and continue to throw ideas at him to help him navigate.”
Manning led Kansas to the 1988 NCAA championship as a two-time All-American before becoming the No. 1 overall selection in the NBA draft. He scored 12,367 points in 15 NBA seasons with seven teams and earned All-Star honors in 1993 and ‘94 along with the Sixth Man of the Year award in 1998. Inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008, he played on the 1988 U.S. Olympic team.
On Monday, Payne added former Duke assistant Nolan Smith to his staff.
US takes 2-0 lead over Ukraine at Billie Jean King Cup
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Alison Riske and Jessica Pegula gave the United States a 2-0 lead over Ukraine on Friday in the best-of-five Billie Jean King Cup qualifier.
Riske beat Dayana Yastremska 7-6 (18-16), 7-5, surviving an epic first set that lasted 1 hour, 27 minutes. Pegula beat Katarina Zavatska 6-2, 6-1 in the second match.
The 34-point tiebreaker was the second-longest in Billie Jean Cup history, surpassed only by the 40-point tiebreaker in a doubles match when India’s Manisha Malhotra and Sania Mrza beat Uzbekistan’s Ivanna Israilova and Vlada Ekshibarova in the 2004 Asia/Oceanic Group 1 event, 21-19.
“Honestly, I don’t even know what happened,” Riske said. “It was so bizarre and amazing at the same time. I felt like every time I got a set point, she would come up with something, a great serve or a great return, that would put me on offense. I had a couple second serves throughout that time that I was a little nervous on and didn’t quite execute, so those were unfortunate.”
Riske, who had only one ace, said it was an emotional match.
“I was just really proud that I was able to keep my head in there and overcome that,” Riske said. “I wanted to win for my team. I want to win for my country. I’m honestly just very proud that I was able to do that.”
Yastremska had six aces, but four double faults.
Pegula will play Yastremska, and Riske will face Zavatska on Saturday in the reverse singles. There will also be a doubles match. The United States only needs to win one of those matches to advance to the finals.
Suns guard Shamet misses practice with left foot injury
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet didn’t practice Friday because of a left foot injury.
The Suns have the NBA’s best overall record and are preparing for the first round of the playoffs against either the Clippers or Pelicans. Shamet has been one of the team’s top players off the bench, averaging 8.3 points per game.
“Injuries are a part of it,” coach Monty Williams said. “We’re not sure the severity of it. He just didn’t practice today and that’s all we have to report. But we’re built for situations like this. ... We just have to deal with stuff as it pops up.”
The Suns have one of the deepest rosters in the league, which is a big reason they broke a franchise record with 64 wins this year. If Shamet is unavailable for any games, that likely means more time for guard Aaron Holiday, who has averaged 6.8 points over 22 games since being acquired from the Wizards in a midseason trade.
Bulls assistants Fleming, Cotter test positive for COVID-19
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls will be without two assistant coaches for at least their playoff opener against the Milwaukee Bucks after Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter tested positive for COVID-19, coach Billy Donovan said.
Donovan said the team found out Friday morning that Fleming — Chicago’s lead assistant — and Cotter tested positive. He said they were experiencing mild symptoms and will not travel to Milwaukee for Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday.
Donovan was not sure how long they will be out. Game 2 is Wednesday in Milwaukee, with the best-of-seven series shifting to Chicago for Game 3 on April 22.
“I think one of the things that I really have been happy with and pleased with and I think it speaks to the staff is whether it was myself being out or John Bryant being out or different staff members being out, we’ve all worked together and collaborated and everyone’s kinda stayed involved,” Donovan said. “I know when I was out, I tried to help as much as I can. Chris will try to help. So will Damian.”
Nimmo, Canha on IL after Mets coach tests positive
NEW YORK — Mets outfielders Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha were placed on the injured list Friday after a New York coach tested positive for COVID-19.
Neither player was with the team for its home opener at Citi Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Mets manager Buck Showalter, without identifying the coach, confirmed that a member of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus and was absent Friday.
The team did not say whether Nimmo and Canha tested positive. Showalter would not say whether either player is vaccinated against COVID-19, but did acknowledge the rules for returning to the roster under baseball’s new labor agreement are different for players who are vaccinated versus those who aren’t.
