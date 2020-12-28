Charlatan ends bumpy year with Grade 1 win in California
ARCADIA — Charlatan tracked favorite Nashville to the quarter pole and then drew off to a 4 1/2-length victory in the $300,000 Malibu Stakes on opening day of Santa Anita’s 84th winter meet Saturday.
Ridden for the first time by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Charlatan ran seven furlongs in 1:21.50. Trained by fellow Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, the chestnut colt had been idle since May 2.
Charlatan paid $5.20, $3.60 and $2.60 as the 8-5 second choice.
It was the first loss for Nashville, who had won his first three starts by a combined 24 3/4 lengths for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. The colt finished fourth behind Charlatan, beaten 8 1/4 lengths as the 6-5 favorite.
“There was a really good horse he was chasing,” Baffert said. “With what this horse has been through, I’m just happy for the whole team and everybody involved, to show he is a really special horse.”
Charlatan also came into Saturday’s Grade 1 race unbeaten in three starts. However, his most recent victory in a division of the Arkansas Derby on May 2 resulted in a disqualification because of a medication violation. The colt has three wins in four starts and career earnings of $247,200.
Express Train returned $13.40 and $6 at 16-1 odds. Collusion Illusion was a half-length back in third and paid $3 to show at 10-1.
Santa Anita set an opening day wagering record of $23,003,159, eclipsing the mark of $20,491,016 bet on 11 races on Dec. 26, 2018.
Saturday’s card featured 11 races, including six stakes, and was run without fans. Nearly all of the betting was done via advance-deposit platforms and a small number of satellite locations that have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Messi floats future US move, immediate Barça plans unclear
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi won’t make a decision on his long-term future at Barcelona until the season is over, with the soccer great also raising the possibility of playing in the United States one day in a TV interview broadcast Sunday.
“I am going to wait until the end of the season (to decide),” the 33-year-old Messi told private Spanish station La Sexta.
About fifth-place Barcelona’s future prospects, Messi said “there is no money” and “it is not going to be easy to turn this around.”
As of Jan. 1, Messi could negotiate with other clubs as his contract with Barcelona is set to expire in June.
Agent to AP: Federer to miss Australia; planning 2021 return
Roger Federer is withdrawing from the Australian Open while he continues preparing to return to action after two operations on his right knee, his agent told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Tony Godsick — Federer’s long-time representative and CEO of their management company, TEAM8 — said he is working on putting together a 2021 tennis calendar for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who plans to get back on tour soon after the year’s first major tennis tournament.
“Roger has decided not to play the 2021 Australian Open. He has made strong progress in the last couple of months with his knee and his fitness. However, after consultation with his team, he decided that the best decision for him in the long run is to return to competitive tennis after the Australian Open,” Godsick said in a statement released to the AP.
“I will start discussions this coming week for tournaments that begin in late February and then start to build a schedule for the rest of the year,” Godsick said.
The start of the Australian Open’s main draw was delayed by three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic and is now scheduled to begin on Feb. 8 at Melbourne Park.
Murray receives Aussie Open wild-card entry
MELBOURNE, Australia — Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray has been given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of next year.
Former top-ranked Murray has slipped to No. 122 in the ATP rankings after several years of battling hip injuries and surgery.
“We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Monday. “As a five-time finalist he has been an integral part of so many amazing matches and storylines in the recent history of the Australian Open.”
Murray made a teary retirement announcement in Melbourne two years ago before undergoing a second round of surgeries to extend his career.
“His retirement was an emotional moment and seeing him come back, having undergone major surgery and build himself back up to get onto the tour again, will be a highlight of AO 2021,” Tiley added.
The rescheduled Australian Open will be played from Feb. 8-21, three weeks later than the original date in order to allow players and officials to spend 14 days in quarantine once they arrive in Australia. The players will be allowed five hours of practice each day at Melbourne Park, but must stay confined to their hotel rooms otherwise.
Authorities: Utah’s Ty Jordan died in accidental shooting
DALLAS — Ty Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah, died at a Dallas-area hospital after accidently shooting himself, authorities said Sunday.
University officials announced Jordan’s death Saturday, a day after he was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year, but did not release details.
Jordan, 19, died in an emergency room at a hospital in Denton around 10:45 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to medical examiner’s records.
Police officers had responded about an hour earlier to reports of a shooting at a home in Denton, a city 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of downtown Dallas. The officers found a man had accidently shot himself in the hip and began giving first aid, Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith told The Associated Press Saturday. She said the man later died at a hospital and that investigators did not know how he came to shoot himself.
Beckwith declined to identify the man by name, but online case records from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s on Sunday showed it was Jordan.
Jordan’s cause of death is listed as “gunshot wound of abdomen” in the records. His manner of death has not yet been released and officials with the medical examiner’s office could not be immediately reached for comment Sunday. The Denton police did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.
Jordan came up as a tailback playing in Mesquite, a Dallas suburb about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Denton.
Jeff Neill, the head coach at the high school where Jordan played, told the Dallas Morning News, “his smile was infectious and his spirit shined bright on everyone that knew him.”
Pirates’ Polanco breaks wrist in winter ball, OK for spring
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco broke a bone in his right wrist playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic.
The Pirates said Saturday that Polanco has a small nondisplaced fracture of the triquetrum bone and that the wrist will be immobilized for a short time. The team did not say how the injury occurred.
The 29-year-old Polanco is expected to be 100% by the start of spring training.
Polanco batted just .153 with seven homers and 22 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after testing positive for the coronavirus during the team’s summer camp.
Polanco was hitting .197 with two homers in 21 games for Leones del Escogido in the Dominican League prior to the injury.
