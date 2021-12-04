No. 5 UCLA at Washington canceled due to COVID-19 issues
SEATTLE — No. 5 UCLA’s game at Washington on Sunday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Huskies’ program.
The game won’t be rescheduled and it will count as a Pac-12 victory for the Bruins. That’s because of the league’s rule for games impacted by COVID-19, which says that if two schools can’t agree on a date to reschedule, then the team dealing with the coronavirus outbreak will forfeit the game. Although the teams’ conference records will reflect the forfeit, it won’t be included by the NCAA in their overall records.
Following the forfeit, UCLA is 2-0 in the Pac-12 and remains 7-1 overall. Washington is 4-5 overall and 0-1 in the league.
The Huskies were previously forced to postpone their game scheduled for Thursday at Arizona.
The cancellation means UCLA won’t play again until Dec. 11 at Marquette. The Bruins last played Wednesday, beating Colorado at home in their Pac-12 opener.
Washington’s next scheduled game is Dec. 12 at No. 3 Gonzaga.
Ointment led to Medina Spirit’s failed test after Kentucky Derby
Urine testing of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has shown that a steroid present in the colt’s system came from a topical ointment and not an injection, according to an attorney for trainer Bob Baffert.
Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone after winning the May 1 race and is facing disqualification. Baffert had said an ointment used to treat the colt for a skin condition daily up until the Derby included the substance. Betamethasone is a legal substance, but it is not allowed on race day in Kentucky, Maryland and New York, home to the Triple Crown series.
Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney, said late Friday that testing of the split sample was completed by a lab in New York.
“It has now been scientifically proven that what Bob Baffert said from the beginning was true — Medina Spirit was never injected with betamethasone and the findings following the Kentucky Derby were solely the result of the horse being treated for a skin condition by way of a topical ointment — all at the direction of Medina Spirit’s veterinarian,” Robertson said in an email.
Robertson said the betamethasone in an injection is betamethasone acetate, while the betamethasone in the topical ointment is betamethasone valerate. He said Kentucky’s racing rules only regulate betamethasone acetate.
Robertson said the New York lab’s testing confirmed both the presence of betamethasone valerate and the absence of betamethasone acetate.
“This should definitively resolve the matter in Kentucky and Medina Spirit should remain the official winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby,” Robertson said. “Since May, Mr. Baffert has been the subject of an unfair rush to judgment. We asked all along that everyone wait until the facts and science came to light.”
Notre Dame promotes Freeman, 35, to replace Kelly as coach
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame has completed a whirlwind coaching search that never seriously left campus, promoting defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to coach of the Fighting Irish on Friday.
Freeman, 35, takes over less than a week after Brian Kelly’s surprising departure for LSU with the Irish still in contention for the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame posted a video on social media of Freeman being introduced to the team at a morning workout for the first time as head coach.
“Marcus’ ability to connect with people, his fit at Notre Dame and the way he coaches young men set him apart as we went through our search process,” athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see how the culture created by these remarkable student-athletes continues to grow under the tutelage of Marcus and his staff.”
In a statement, Freeman said he was “eternally grateful” to both Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins and Swarbrick for the opportunity.
“Notre Dame is a very special place and I look forward to pursuing a national championship with the most outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in college football,” Freeman said.
Notre Dame scheduled a news conference on campus with Freeman for Monday.
Giveback demands in MLB bargaining lead to work stoppages
NEW YORK — When baseball players agreed a decade ago to restraints on signing bonuses for draft picks, then-union head Michael Weiner said: “If it doesn’t work, we can always try something else.”
Getting a side to give back something it gained previously in collective bargaining can lead to difficult negotiations, which is why Major League Baseball has its first work stoppage in 26 years.
Free agency has been the central issue in baseball collective bargaining for a half-century, joined by the luxury taxes, salary arbitration and cost controls on amateur spending.
Following a rare decline in the average salary, these are some of the areas in which the Major League Baseball Players Association demands change. Major League Baseball has told the union there is no support among the owners for the union’s proposals on free agent and arbitration eligibility.
DeChambeau leads a holiday event shaping up to be much more
NASSAU, Bahamas — This holiday event in the Bahamas is taking on a little more meaning for Bryson DeChambeau seeking a small measure of revenge and for Collin Morikawa pursuing a more noble goal of reaching No. 1 in the world.
One week after getting whipped by Brooks Koepka in Las Vegas at their made-for-TV match, DeChambeau made five birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn at Albany and overcame a late double bogey from a wild drive for an 8-under 64. That was good for a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Hero World Challenge.
The group one shot behind included Koepka, of course, who made a 12-foot par putt on the final hole for a second straight 67.
They won’t be in the final group on Saturday, though DeChambeau would appear to relish that chance. “That would be sweet,” he said to Golf Channel.
Koepka shrugged and said, “I already proved everything.”
Morikawa, newly engaged and not one for petty battles, made a strong move on the back nine with a birdie-birdie-eagle sequence until falling victim to the tough 18th, playing into a strong breeze. His bogey led to a 66, but he was right where he needed to be.
“Just got to use that momentum for tomorrow,” he said.
A victory against this 20-man field is the only way Morikawa can reach No. 1 in the world, and only then for a week before Jon Rahm — not playing this week — is projected to return to the top based on the two-year rolling formula.
Blazers executive Neil Olshey dismissed after probe
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers fired Neil Olshey, the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager, on Friday after an investigation into workplace conduct.
The Blazers promoted director of player personnel Joe Cronin to interim GM.
The team said in a statement that Olshey was dismissed for violating its code of conduct. The Blazers had hired an outside firm last month to investigate workplace environment concerns stemming from allegations of misconduct involving Olshey.
The dismissal is effective immediately.
“Out of respect for those who candidly participated in that privileged investigation, we will not release or discuss it. We are confident that these changes will help build a more positive and respectful working environment,” the Blazers said in a statement.
Olshey, 56, had been general manager of the Blazers since 2012. He was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2015.
Olshey came to the Blazers after nine years with the Los Angeles Clippers, which included stints as director of player development, assistant coach, director of player personnel and assistant GM.
The move comes amid significant turnover within the Blazers.
Trail Blazers president and CEO Chris McGowan stepped down last month after nine years in the position. Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President Dewayne Hankins took over as the team’s new president of business operations.
Portland parted ways with longtime coach Terry Stotts at the end of last season and hired Chauncey Billups as his replacement. The move came amid questions about how the Blazers selected Billups over more experienced candidates and concerns about sexual assault allegations lodged against him nearly a quarter-century ago.
USGA adds national championship for disabled golfers
FAR HILLS, N.J. — The U.S. Golf Association is providing a national championship for players with disabilities that will start next year on the No. 6 course at Pinehurst.
The U.S. Adaptive Open Championship is the 15th national tournament for the USGA, open to men and women, professionals and amateurs, with physical, sensory or intellectual impairment. The USGA said it will announce later such details as how to comprise the 96-player field and other format and competition criteria.
It will be a 54-hole event, and players will be required to have a “World Ranking for Golfers with Disabilities” pass (WR4GD) and an authorized handicap index, golf’s method of rating players based on their skill level.
Pinehurst No. 6 in North Carolina will host the championship in 2022 and 2023. The USGA recently announced a second headquarters at Pinehurst.
“We believe this effort will spur participation for golfers with disabilities and hope it inspires others in the industry to make the game and its competitions more welcoming to all,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of championships.
The 2022 dates are July 20-22, and the application process is expected to start in February.
Berhalter: US takes cold better than El Salvador, Honduras
Gregg Berhalter thinks American players will adjust to a freeze with ease.
The U.S. picked Columbus, Ohio, for its World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Jan. 27 and St. Paul, Minnesota, for its Feb. 2 match against Honduras, games wrapped around a Jan. 30 meeting with Canada in Hamilton, Ontario.
“We know a large portion of our guys are playing in Europe. They’re playing in cold weather right now,” the U.S. coach said Friday. “They should be able to adapt pretty nicely. ... If it’s tough for us, and we have guys playing in Europe in cold weather, what’s it going to be like for Honduras, whose coming from Honduras mid-week, coming from 85-, 90-degree temperatures?”
Wanting to minimize travel and draw a pro-U.S. crowd, Berhalter decided to avoid the Eastern seaboard and Florida. He said of Washington, D.C.: “You can’t play there. It would be a home game for El Salvador.”
January highs in Columbus average 53 degrees Fahrenheit (12 Celsius) and lows average 35 degrees (2), while the average Feb. 2 high in the Twin Cities is 25 (minus-4) and the average low is 9 (minus-13).
Montana State QB enters transfer portal before playoff game
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State’s starting quarterback Matthew McKay entered the NCAA transfer portal just two days before the eighth-seeded Bobcats were to play UT Martin in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
McKay made the announcement on social media on Thursday. Montana State (9-2) hosts the Skyhawks (10-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
An MSU spokesperson confirmed to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that McKay had entered the portal and said the team would announce its starting quarterback on Saturday.
Possible starters include Tommy Mellot or the team’s 2019 starter Tucker Rovig. Troy Anderson, an all-conference linebacker who was an All-American quarterback for the Bobcats in 2018, could also see some time on offense.
Mellot has rushed for 294 yards and four touchdowns this season. Rovig, who was listed second on the depth chart released Wednesday, passed for nearly 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019.
McKay transferred to Montana State from North Carolina State at the end of the 2019 season. MSU didn’t play in 2020 and McKay started all 11 games for the Bobcats this season. He passed for 2,021 yards and 16 touchdowns and ran for 316 yards and two more scores this season.
Arians urges NFL look at vaccination status of more teams
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians would like to see the NFL expand an investigation of the COVID-19 vaccination status of two players on his team to include other rosters around the league.
Responding publicly for the first time to the league suspending wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards for three games for misrepresenting their status with fake vaccination cards, Arians said Friday those may not be the only cases of their kind in the league.
“The league did their due diligence and we move on,” Arians said after practice. “I will not address these guys for the next three weeks. They’ll just be working out, and we’ll address their future at that time. Other than that, there’s really nothing to say.”
A third player, former Bucs receiver John Franklin III, also was suspended for three games. He was cut during training camp and currently is a free agent.
Arians said the reigning Super Bowl champions have done as good a job as any team managing the coronavirus pandemic the past two seasons.
US bobsledder Aja Evans hurt, teammates spring to her aid
U.S. bobsled push athlete and Olympic hopeful Aja Evans was hospitalized in Germany on Friday after she suffered facial lacerations during a training accident.
Evans is expected to be released Saturday, though it is unclear when she will be able to return to racing.
But to U.S. coach Mike Kohn, that is a secondary part of the story.
Evans was with a handful of U.S. push athletes — Lolo Jones, Lauren Gibbs and Lake Kwaza among them, Kohn said — when she got hurt at the track near Altenberg, Germany. They were the ones who sprang into action, making phone calls to alert coaches, rushing to Evans’ side to provide comfort, even administering the initial rounds of first aid before more help could arrive.
“I’m just really impressed with this team and so proud to be its coach today,” Kohn said. “This is the American spirit, beyond what most people are doing in this world. This was unbelievable. They inspired me today. I never thought I would see those four girls, all hugging, in tears, to support a teammate. Incredibly inspirational.”
Further complicating matters for the U.S. team on Friday was that skeleton athlete Austin Florian had gotten hurt, around the same time of Evans’ mishap. Florian crashed in the men’s World Cup race at Altenberg, and he needed about a half-dozen stitches over his eye.
Evans needed about 30 stitches for an array of cuts, Kohn said.
“I don’t know if it was instinct or just came to us automatically,” Jones said. “We all had our different strengths in that moment. We never came more together as a team. Lauren was comforting Aja, I was on the phone calling people for help, Lake was the glue going back and forth between all of us.”
Jones and bobsled pilot Kaillie Humphries, who returned to Germany on Friday after becoming a U.S. citizen and clearing the last big hurdle she had to gain Olympic eligibility for this winter’s Beijing Games, paid to bring massage therapist Don Butzner on the World Cup circuit to help with their training and recovery this season.
Bears to go with Andy Dalton as QB starter against Cardinals
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Quarterback Andy Dalton will be making his second straight start Sunday for the Chicago Bears as a result of Justin Fields’ broken ribs.
The Bears face the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field, and on Friday coach Matt Nagy said Fields’ health improved, but not enough to play. Fields is doubtful for the game.
“Justin is making good progress, just not there medically for the clearance,” Nagy said.
Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback behind Dalton. Nagy is hopeful Fields can return soon.
“I think progress is definitely the good word for him,” Nagy said. “Being able to get out there in practice and throw the ball around and get used to doing the common stuff that you do, and now the biggest thing for him is just going to being able to understand, probably more than anything, just the pain management of how things feel.
“We’re obviously not going to go out there and hit him while he’s running around in practice and see. So it’s going to be a constant communication between him, our trainers, myself, just to how he’s feeling and how everything is going.”
Fields practiced all week but only on a limited basis after missing the 16-14 Thanksgiving Day win over Detroit.
For Dalton, it’s been a rare week of preparing to face an opponent as a starter. Last week the Bears held no actual practices, only lighter walk-throughs because they had only three days in between their loss to Baltimore on Nov. 21 and the Thanksgiving Day game.
Daniel Jones will not play against Dolphins, neck injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday because of a neck injury, and he could be out longer.
Coach Joe Judge ruled out Jones on Friday after being told by the team’s medical personnel that the third-year quarterback had not been cleared for contact. Veteran Mike Glennon will get the start, his first with the Giants.
“I know this is frustrating for him, but I think it’s best for him,” Judge said of Jones.
The second-year coach would not discuss the specifics of Jones’ injury, saying the decision to rule him out was solely for this week. Judge said it is uncertain at this point when Jones will be cleared to play.
The 24-year-old Jones did not talk to the media after practice.
Jones, who has been the Giants’ starter since early in his rookie season of 2019, will be evaluated next week when the team trains in Tucson, Arizona for a game against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.
Turgeon out as Maryland men’s hoops coach; Manning interim
Mark Turgeon’s tenure at Maryland is over, less than a month after the start of his 11th season at the helm.
Again, the Terrapins were struggling to reach their potential — although the abrupt change still came with a jolt, just eight games into the 2021-22 campaign.
“After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland men’s basketball program,” athletic director Damon Evans said in a statement. “He has dedicated over a decade of his life to the University of Maryland, and has coached with distinction and honor.”
Maryland announced Friday that Turgeon was stepping down, and the athletic department described the move as a mutual decision. Assistant Danny Manning was made interim coach for the rest of the season.
When he took over, Turgeon had the challenging task of replacing Gary Williams, who led the Terrapins to their only national title in men’s basketball in 2002. Turgeon mostly kept Maryland relevant in both the ACC and Big Ten, but the program never reached its previous heights.
The Terrapins won at least 23 games in five of the past seven seasons, but Maryland has reached the Sweet 16 just once under Turgeon and hasn’t gone further. The Terps began this season ranked in the Top 25, but a loss at home to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night dropped them to 5-3 on the season.
Olympic champion Goggia dominant in downhill; Shiffrin 26th
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta — Reigning Olympic champion Sofia Goggia of Italy won the first downhill race of the women’s World Cup season by a whopping margin of nearly 1 1/2 seconds on Friday, with Breezy Johnson second and her American teammate Mikaela Shiffrin back in 26th.
Goggia dominated the course on a sunny afternoon without wind, finishing in 1 minute, 46.95 seconds for her ninth career World Cup victory in downhill.
She was the discipline champion last season — accumulating four consecutive wins before a right knee injury in January forced her to miss the world championships — and at this point must be considered the favorite to claim another gold medal in Beijing when the Winter Games start there in two months.
Johnson, a 25-year-old from Wyoming, claimed a second-place showing for the first time in her World Cup career by crossing the line in 1:48.42 — 1.47 seconds off Goggia’s pace. She was third in each of the initial four downhill races of the 2020-21 season.
Mirjam Puchner of Austria was third Firday in 1:48.49.
World champion Corinne Suter was fifth.
Jackson wins 4th World Cup speedskating title of season
KEARNS, Utah — Erin Jackson won her fourth World Cup speedskating gold medal of the season Friday, taking the 500 meters on home ice at the Utah Olympic Oval.
Skating in front of family and friends, the 29-year-old American finished in 36.809 seconds, breaking the American record of 36.90 set by Heather Richardson in a World Cup meet at the oval in 2013.
“It’s definitely confidence-building,” Jackson said. “I was just happy to do a good one for the fans.”
In the men’s 5,000, Nils van der Poel of Sweden broke the world record, winning with a time of 6 minutes, 01.566 seconds.
He bettered the old mark of 6:01.86 set by Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada in December 2017 on the same ice at a World Cup. Bloemen, the 2018 Olympic silver medalist, finished eighth Friday.
Jackson finished 0.12 seconds ahead of world champion Angelina Golikova of Russia, who clocked 36.935. Femke Kok of the Netherlands was third at 37.017, which broke the Dutch national record.
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon doubtful for Chiefs game
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Rookie running back Javonte Williams will get his first start Sunday night at Kansas City if Melvin Gordon III can’t play.
Gordon didn’t practice all week because of hip and shoulder injuries and was listed as doubtful Friday.
Coach Vic Fangio doesn’t expect Gordon to participate in Saturday’s walkthrough, either.
“We’ll see. It’s doubtful, but that’s why we didn’t list him as ‘out’ because if he makes a turn he can play,” Fangio said.
If Gordon is out, Williams will get the bulk of the workload with veteran running back Mike Boone also getting some work, Fangio said.
Despite a pair of fumbles, Gordon has rushed for 605 yards and five touchdowns to go with 22 receptions for 166 yards and two TDs.
Williams, a second-round pick out of North Carolina, has rushed for 568 yards and two touchdowns on 117 carries with 27 receptions for 193 yards and a TD.
Blackhawks F Tyler Johnson sidelined by neck surgery
Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson on Friday became the second NHL player to have an artificial disk replacement in his neck.
Johnson’s operation was the same surgery that Jack Eichel underwent last month, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce what kind of operation Johnson had.
The 31-year-old Johnson will be sidelined for approximately three months, according to team physician Michael Terry.
Johnson has one goal and two assists in eight games in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in a July trade with Tampa Bay. Terry said Johnson had been trying to manage his neck pain conservatively for the past couple weeks.
“Coming here as a new player, fresh start again, and just this happens,” interim coach Derek King said. “So I feel for him. Obviously we’d love to happen on the team, in the lineup. He would help us. But he’s got to do what’s best for Tyler, and we’ll back him up on the decisions he makes.”
The Blackhawks also announced defenseman Connor Murphy had entered concussion protocol, and forward Jujhar Khaira was being held out of practice with an illness that isn’t COVID-19.
Iowa high school player arrested in post-game attack
CARLISLE, Iowa — An Iowa high school basketball player has been arrested following an apparent assault on an opposing player at the end of a game as the two teams lined up to shake hands, authorities said.
The attack reportedly followed a boys’ high school basketball game Tuesday night between Nevada High School and Carlisle High School in Carlisle’s gym. A video that has been viewed millions of times on Twitter shows a Carlisle player suddenly punch a Nevada player who had his hand extended for a handshake as the teams passed each other in a traditional practice of sportsmanship following a game.
In the video, the Carlisle player appears to hit the Nevada player at least two more times before he’s pulled away.
The Nevada player suffered a concussion and required stitches for a cut to his mouth. The 17-year-old Carlisle player faces a felony charge of willful injury.
Carlisle Community Schools Superintendent Bryce Amos said in a statement the matter was “an unfortunate incident” that didn’t represent the district’s culture.
His Cause: NFL broadcaster’s shoes will show damaged brain
BOSTON — NFL player turned broadcaster Ross Tucker will wear shoes showing an image of a traumatized brain to raise money for the families of players who suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
As part of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” initiative, Tucker designed the shoes that picture Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau and offensive lineman Tom McHale, who were both diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease linked to concussions and repeated head trauma.
The shoes say “End CTE” on the side, and on the toe is an image of McHale’s brain showing the decay caused by the disease. They will be auctioned off to raise money for the Concussion Legacy Foundation, which funds research into CTE and supports families of those afflicted with the disease.
An offensive lineman who spent parts of five seasons in the NFL, Tucker said he will wear the shoes during the pregame radio show on Westwood One when the New York Jets play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
“I vividly remember playing against Junior Seau in 2003 and specifically remember a couple of collisions with Junior in that game,” Tucker said. “Now that I know what they can do to a football player’s brain and how CTE can impact a family, I’m committed to doing my part to help the Concussion Legacy Foundation team learn how to diagnose and treat this terrible disease.”
McHale, who played nine seasons with the Buccaneers, Eagles and Dolphins, died in 2008 at the age of 45 and was one of the first former NFL players to be diagnosed with CTE.
Clemson WR Ladson, QB Phommachanh leaving football program
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson starting receiver Frank Ladson Jr. and backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh are leaving the program.
Team spokesman Ross Taylor said Friday the pair have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Ladson is a 6-foot-3 junior from Miami who started the first four games. He did not play the final seven games of season for the 22nd-ranked Tigers and eventually had season-ending groin surgery.
Ladson’s best season was in 2020 when he had 18 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns.
Ladson had 31 catches for 440 yards and nine touchdowns in his three seasons.
Phommachanh was behind starting passer D.J. Uiagalelei this season, playing in six games. Phommachanh, a 6-3 sophomore from Bridgeport, Connecticut, finished the year completing 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Croatia beats Serbia in doubles to reach Davis Cup final
In a showdown between the world’s best player and doubles pair, Croatia’s top-ranked twosome beat a Serbia led by Novak Djokovic to send their country into the Davis Cup final.
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic brushed aside Djokovic and partner Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-1 in doubles on Friday to win the semifinal for Croatia 2-1.
Croatia will seek its third Davis Cup come Sunday against the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal between Russia and Germany.
Djokovic had already done what he could to force the doubles match after Borna Gojo put Croatia in front by upsetting Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening singles.
Djokovic pulled Serbia level at 1-1 by beating Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-2 before he stepped back on the Madrid Arena’s indoor hard court for the decider.
Adrian Peterson could play Sunday for Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. — With three running backs listed as questionable, the Seattle Seahawks could elevate Adrian Peterson from the practice squad to play against San Francisco, coach Pete Carroll said Friday.
Peterson was signed this week by the Seahawks due to concerns about depth at running back. Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer are all dealing with injuries that left DeeJay Dallas as the only healthy running back on the roster.
Carroll didn’t say it was a certainty Peterson would be elevated, but said the 36-year-old was ready if called upon.
“It’s probably hard for people on the outside to understand an impact that a guy with this kind of background can make and at a time when we’re battling to try to win a game and get going,” Carroll said. “He jumped in here and had a remarkable influence on the week. With three guys banged up at the spot we’ll see how it goes on the weekend.”
Peterson appeared in three games earlier this season for Tennessee following a season-ending injury suffered by Derrick Henry. Peterson started two games and had 27 carries for 82 yards and a 3.0-yard average per rushing attempt and one touchdown run.
Sport climbing gets a boost with Olympic debut
Sport climbing’s popularity has risen in recent years as more climbers have turned out to scale walls indoors and out.
The sport, like nearly everything else, lost its footing a bit during the pandemic but most indicators show it’s well on its way to returning to peak numbers from 2019.
Climbing’s inclusion in the Olympics for the first time has given the sport a bit of a boost as well.
“We’ve definitely seen some growth and just a peak in interest in the sport post-Olympics,” said Charlotte Bosley, chief marketing officer of El Cap Climbing Gym. “It really does speak to the idea of people getting exposed to a sport and really trying to figure out how they can learn more.”
Sport climbing was one of four new sports added to the Olympic program at the Tokyo Games this summer, along with skateboarding, surfing and karate.
The buildup to the Olympics gave sport climbing a boost in exposure, particularly with print media outlets wanting to explain the new sports. The visuals in Tokyo were great, too, — athletes hanging by fingertips, leaping, sometimes hanging upside down on multicolored holds on walls reaching upwards of 15 meters.
Granada beats Alavés 2-1 despite own goal in Spanish league
GRANADA, Spain — Substitute Santiago Arias scored late to help Granada recover from an own goal and secure a 2-1 win at home over Alavés in the Spanish league on Friday.
Arias struck the winner with four minutes remaining, shortly after defender Luis Abram swept a cross by Alavés into his own net with a poor clearance attempt.
Granada had gone ahead in the 14th from a goal by Antonio Puertas.
Granada coach Robert Moreno missed the game to serve the second of a two-game suspension for protesting during a loss to Real Madrid three rounds ago. His team rose above Alavés into 15th place.
Alavés, in 16th, is two points above the relegation zone before the rest of the round.
Union Berlin beats Leipzig 2-1 to climb to 4th in Bundesliga
BERLIN — Roared on by its biggest crowd for the foreseeable future, Union Berlin defeated Leipzig 2-1 to climb to fourth in the Bundesliga and deepen the visitor’s crisis on Friday.
Goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Timo Baumgartl lifted Union into a Champions League qualification place ahead of the rest of the 14th round and left Leipzig scrambling for answers after its third successive domestic defeat.
Leipzig was without coach Jesse Marsch and his assistant Achim Beierlorzer due to coronavirus infections. Players Willi Orban and Hugo Novoa were also in isolation amid an outbreak at the club, while striker Yussuf Poulsen was out with a calf injury after recovering from his COVID-19 infection.
Assistant Marco Kurth conveyed Marsch’s instructions from afar, but the visitors’ star player was goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi amid snowfall in the eastern Berlin borough of Köpenick.
Union was allowed half capacity in its 22,000-capacity stadium, but new restrictions are taking hold with effect from Wednesday limiting numbers at 5,000 in a bid to control rising infection rates.
Awoniyi opened the scoring in the sixth minute, finishing off from close range for his ninth goal of the season after Baumgartl headed on a Julian Ryerson cross.
Christopher Nkunku equalized a few minutes later when Union goalkeeper Andreas Luthe misjudged the French player’s harmless looking shot from distance. The ball bounced in front of Luthe before passing over through his hands.
Germans sweep golds at skeleton World Cup race
ALTENBERG, Germany — Germany took three of six possible medals in World Cup skeleton racing on Friday, including a sweep of the golds with Tina Hermann winning the women’s race and Axel Jungk getting the men’s win.
Hermann held off Russia’s Alina Tararychenkova by 0.31 seconds, while Austria’s Janine Flock was third.
Katie Uhlaender led the U.S. contingent with an eighth-place finish, only 0.56 seconds off Hermann’s winning time of 1 minute, 55.36 seconds. Kelly Curtis was 13th and Megan Henry placed 20th for the U.S. women.
Jungk’s time was 1:51.71, just 0.11 seconds better than fellow German Christopher Grotheer. Martins Dukurs of Latvia was third, about a half-second off the pace.
John Daly was 20th for the U.S. men. Austin Florian had a medal-contending run going, then crashed late in his first heat and finished 22nd. Florian needed about a half-dozen stitches to close a cut over an eye, the U.S. team said.
Hamilton fastest in both practices ahead of Saudi Arabian GP
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Lewis Hamilton may not feel comfortable racing at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but his reluctance to compete in the country hasn’t shown on the track: The seven-time world champion was fastest in both of Friday’s practice sessions at Formula One’s newest circuit.
Hamilton led Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in the Friday evening session, which was ended about three minutes early because Charles LeClerc brought out the red flag with a high-speed crash in Turn 22.
In Friday’s first session, Hamilton led championship leader Max Verstappen on the speed chart. The Red Bull driver holds an eight-point lead over Hamilton with two races remaining, including Sunday’s debut on the second-longest course on the F1 schedule.
The high-speed street circuit is 6.2 kilometers (3.8 miles), with 27 corners (16 left turns, 11 right turns) built along a 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) coastal resort area in Jeddah. Workers rushed to complete the circuit ahead of Saudi Arabia’s inaugural F1 event — the track itself was built in about eight months with finishing touches still underway this week — but portions of the facility remain under construction.
Hamilton has been the most outspoken driver about F1’s visit to Saudi Arabia, a country that has been accused by human rights groups of “sportswashing” by staging Sunday’s race to detract from abuses throughout the country.
F1 is closing its season with three consecutive races in the Middle East, and four total stops in the region on the 2021 calendar. Hamilton spoke out in Bahrain and Qatar, and said Thursday he wouldn’t choose to race in Saudi Arabia. The season concludes next week in Abu Dhabi.
Rangnick couldn’t turn down chance to lead Man United
MANCHESTER, England — Ralf Rangnick turned down an offer to coach Chelsea on an interim basis last season. He couldn’t say no to Manchester United, though.
The 63-year-old German held his first news conference Friday as interim manager after receiving his work permit and watching from the stands as United beat Arsenal 3-2 on Thursday at Old Trafford.
Rangnick’s contract calls for him to take up a consultancy role for two years after managing United for the remainder of the Premier League season, but he suggested he might be open to staying on as manager.
“In the end, to be honest, if a club like Manchester United contacts you for such a role, you cannot possibly turn it down,” said Rangnick, whose first game in charge will be Sunday at home against Crystal Palace.
Chelsea had offered just the short-term manager’s job, Rangnick said, after it fired Frank Lampard in late January, eventually hiring Thomas Tuchel on an 18-month contract and finishing the season as European champions.
No fans for Bayern’s Champions League game against Barcelona
MUNICH — No spectators will be allowed in the stadium next week when Bayern Munich hosts Barcelona in the Champions League because of stricter coronavirus measures, the governor of the German state of Bavaria said Friday.
Markus Söder said Bavaria will bar fans from sports events starting Saturday. German federal and state leaders agreed on a maximum attendance limit of 15,000 on Thursday but states are allowed to set stricter rules if they wish.
Bayern hosts Barcelona on Wednesday. Bayern has already qualified for the knockout stage but Barcelona will be eliminated if it fails to win and Benfica beats Dynamo Kyiv.
“It hits us very hard that we have to play in front of empty stands in the Allianz Arena again,” Bayern executive vice chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen said. “Without our fans in the stadium, soccer is only half as beautiful, to say nothing of the financial consequences.”
The first top-division men’s soccer game to be affected by the new rules in Bavaria is Augsburg’s game against Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Bavaria has had some of Germany’s highest coronavirus infection rates in recent weeks. The eastern state of Saxony already mandated empty stadiums for games last month, meaning Leipzig will not have fans when it hosts Manchester City on Tuesday.
The southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg has set a limit of 750 spectators, affecting Freiburg, Stuttgart and Hoffenheim. But there will be 15,000 allowed when Borussia Dortmund hosts Bayern Munich for the “Klassiker” on Saturday.
Sporting, Porto face 1-year European bans for unpaid debts
GENEVA — Portuguese soccer clubs Sporting Lisbon and Porto were threatened with a one-season ban from the Champions League and other European competitions on Friday if they fail to pay outstanding debts within two months.
UEFA announced fines for eight teams — and potential one-season bans for six of them — following a decision by the financial monitoring panel which oversees revenue and spending by clubs in European competitions.
Each case involves “overdue payables,” a category which can include unpaid salaries, transfer fees or social taxes.
Clubs are still being punished by the UEFA-appointed Club Financial Control Body for unpaid debts even though much of the Financial Fair Play monitoring system is being reviewed because of huge revenue losses in the soccer industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sporting, which has advanced to the round of 16 in the Champions League, and Porto, which is second in its group, could be excluded the next time they qualify for the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League in the next three seasons.
