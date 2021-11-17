Chargers’ Bosa, Tillery placed in NFL’s COVID-19 protocol
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers may be missing a pair of important defensive players going into Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after linemen Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery entered the league’s reserve/COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.
Bosa is tied for the league lead with three strip-sacks and has 5½ sacks this season. He has a sack in two straight games and three of the past four.
Tilley has started eight games and is third on the team with eight quarterback hits. He also has 2½ sacks.
Los Angeles (5-4) has three players in protocol after linebacker Drue Tranquill entered last Friday and missed the team’s 27-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
The Steelers (5-3-1) are expected to be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was placed on the list Monday. Coach Mike Tomlin said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a chance to play after missing the Detroit game, but that they are preparing for backup Mason Rudolph to start.
Tomlin said Roethlisberger will be virtually participating in meetings this week.
Fishlock, Harvey and Dydasco earn NWSL honors
OL Reign midfielder Jessica Fishlock has been named the National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player for this season.
Fishlock, who has been with the Reign since the league’s launch in 2013, had five goals and four assists in 21 starts this season, with 76.4% passing accuracy.
The Reign finished second in the NWSL standings, despite the upheaval of switching head coaches midway through the season.
“If you speak to most people around the league and ask the coaches if they could take one player from our team, it would always be (Jess),” Reign coach Laura Harvey said in a statement. “I think that’s just a compliment of what she’s always brought to this team. The journey that she’s been on to get to this point has been phenomenal. I’m glad that she’s getting some recognition that she deserves.”
Harvey won NWSL Coach of the Year after taking over the team in July following the dismissal of Farid Benstiti. It is Harvey’s second stint as coach of the Reign, which she led from 2013-17.
“I was just so excited to work with Laura again, truly so excited. I knew she was going to be phenomenal for us and especially for the youngsters in this group. We learned loads from her and that just made us better and better,” Fishlock said.
The Reign were eliminated from the playoffs last weekend with a 2-1 semifinal loss to the Washington Spirit.
The Spirit will play for the league championship Saturday against the Chicago Red Stars, who defeated the top-seeded Portland Thorns 2-0 in last weekend’s other semifinal.
The league previously announced that Caprice Dydasco of Gotham FC was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Bucks’ Middleton ready to return after missing 8 games
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is practicing with his teammates again and expects to play Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing eight games due to a positive COVID-19 test.
“I’ve been working out the last couple of days here while guys were on the road,” Middleton said after Tuesday’s practice. “In practice, I felt good. But everybody knows game shape is a totally different ballgame. I can’t wait to see how I feel tomorrow.”
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton will gradually work toward his usual amount of playing time.
In that regard, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday’s return after sitting out 10 games with COVID-19 last season could serve as a guide. Holiday played 18 minutes in each of his first two games back, then worked his way up to 23 minutes and 25 minutes before getting up to 32 minutes in his fifth game back.
Middleton acknowledged he was worried when he first learned about his diagnosis. He was not asked Tuesday about his vaccination status.
“Definitely panic,” Middleton said. “You hear all the stories out there. I definitely feel like my family and I were very fortunate that we didn’t have to end up in the hospital or get severe symptoms.”
The defending champion Bucks are hoping Middleton’s return can help them break out of a slump. Milwaukee went 3-5 in the games the two-time All-Star missed, and has a 6-8 record this season. The Bucks are about to play five straight home games after going 2-3 on a five-game trip.
Mavs star Doncic out against Suns with sprained ankle, knee
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against Phoenix with a sprained left ankle and knee after getting injured late in a win over Denver.
Doncic’s lower left leg got caught and bent awkwardly under Austin Rivers as the Nuggets guard fell on a layup attempt after colliding with Doncic in the final minute Monday night. Dallas won 111-101.
The team said the 22-year-old wouldn’t be available for the first of two consecutive games at the Suns. Dallas then has two games at the Los Angeles Clippers to finish its four-game trip.
It will be the first missed game this season for Doncic, who has had issues with sprained ankles in the past. The most significant was a seven-game absence in 2019-20, not long before the pandemic suspended the season.
The injury comes after the most impressive win for the Mavericks this season going into a difficult stretch of the schedule, and with Doncic and European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis clicking better than they have in some time.
Guardians MLB team settles lawsuit with roller derby club
CLEVELAND — Cleveland will have two teams called the Guardians.
The Major League Baseball franchise and a local roller derby club have reached a resolution in a lawsuit filed over the use of the name Guardians, allowing both to continue using it.
The sides on Tuesday jointly announced an “amicable resolution,” an agreement that permits the Indians to continue their changeover to Guardians — a switch that was delayed due to the legal matter and isn’t completely finished.
No other terms of the agreement were disclosed.
The legal scuffle was another hurdle in a long route to the official name change for the Indians, whose decision to drop Indians angered some fans and alienated others. The American League team has been known as the Indians since 1915.
Next season, they’ll be the Guardians, a name chosen following a yearlong process that sprang from a national reckoning over racist names and symbols.
Last month, the Cleveland Guardians roller derby team, which was formed in 2013, filed its lawsuit alleging the baseball team’s switch from Indians to Guardians infringed on its trademark and employed deceptive trade practices, violating a state law.
“A Major League club cannot simply take a smaller team’s name and use it for itself,” the lawsuit said. “There cannot be two ‘Cleveland Guardians’ teams in Cleveland, and, to be blunt, Plaintiff was here first.”
Now that the legal entanglement has been resolved, the Guardians baseball team can begin selling merchandise. The team had been hoping to have new jerseys and caps on store shelves in time for holiday shopping.
Le’Veon Bell waived by Ravens after minimal impact
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens waived running back Le’Veon Bell on Tuesday.
Bell was one of three veterans the Ravens picked up after losing running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to preseason injuries. Baltimore also brought in Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman, and Bell had the fewest carries of the three even though Murray has missed the past three games with an ankle injury.
The 29-year-old Bell rushed for 83 yards on 31 carries for the Ravens.
He did run for two touchdowns.
“This hurt, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least,” Bell said on Twitter. “I’ve enjoyed every second of this short period.”
Now Bell’s career is at another crossroads. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times in five seasons for Pittsburgh, then sat out the whole 2018 season in a contract dispute. After signing with the New York Jets, he rushed for 789 yards in 2019.
Bell was cut early last season by the Jets. He then rushed for 328 yards in 11 games with Kansas City, but he did not play in the Super Bowl for the Chiefs.
Injured US forward Hoppe out for at least 6 more weeks
MADRID — American forward Matthew Hoppe will be sidelined for at least six more weeks with a muscle injury, Spanish club Mallorca said Tuesday.
Hoppe hurt his right thigh in a training session on Nov. 6, the day before Mallorca’s 2-2 draw at home against Elche in the Spanish league.
The club said he still has six to eight weeks of recovery time.
The 20-year-old Hoppe has appeared in only two matches since joining Mallorca from German club Schalke this season.
His last game with Mallorca was a 6-1 loss at Real Madrid. He came off the bench in the United States’ match against Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying on Oct. 14.
Mallorca is in 13th place in the Spanish league with 15 points from 13 games. Its next match is at Rayo Vallecano on Monday.
South Carolina injured freshman Johnson out for the season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina freshman guard Raven Johnson will miss the rest of the season after injuring her left knee in the top-ranked Gamecocks win over South Dakota last Friday.
The school announced Johnson’s status Tuesday.
Johnson was the Naismith Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-America. The 5-foot-8 guard from Atlanta was part of South Carolina’s No. 1-rated signing class this season.
Johnson had come off the bench in both of South Carolina’s victories this season.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Johnson brought a tenacity and toughness in her short time with the program she’ll now use in her recovery.
Illini’s Bielema positive for COVID-19, will miss Iowa game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday.
Bielema said Tuesday he was tested for the coronavirus Monday night after developing mild symptoms during the day.
“I’m disappointed that I will not be with our team this week when we travel to Iowa, but I’m grateful that I’m vaccinated and received the booster shot last week,” he said in a statement.
Bielema said without elaborating that “through technology” he would be “as present as possible.” Assistant head coach George McDonald will be in charge during Bielema’s absence. Bielema said he hoped to return to the team next week.
Athletic director Josh Whitman said the athletic department medical staff was monitoring the team and that precautions have been taken to limit a potential spread within the program.
AP source: Blue Jays, Berrios reach deal for 7 years, $131M
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher Jose Berríos on a seven-year, $131 million deal, pending a physical, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old right-hander at the July trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins. The two-time All-Star was due to become a free agent after the 2022 season.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement from the Blue Jays about the deal and the person was not authorized to speak about it.
Berríos went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto down the stretch. He finished 12-9 last season with a 3.52 ERA overall. Berríos, who is from Puerto Rico, was taken 32nd overall by the Twins in the 2012 amateur draft and has been a durable and reliable starter.
The contract will become only the third $100 million-plus deal in Blue Jays history. Toronto signed outfielder George Springer to a $150 million, six-year contract last offseason. Vernon Wells and the Blue Jays agreed to a $126 million, seven-year contract in 2006. At the time, it was sixth-largest deal in baseball history.
Hokies AD: Fuente ‘wanted to move on’ now, not be in limbo
Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente could see the writing on the wall so the Hokies football coach decided he would rather leave the program now rather than wait and be told to pack his bags.
Virginia Tech announced Tuesday that Fuente is out, effective immediately.
Discussions about Fuente’s future picked up last Wednesday when Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock informed Fuente in a weekly meeting that his return for another season was far from certain. Instead of remaining in limbo, Fuente “wanted to move on,” the AD said during a news conference Tuesday.
The Hokies named defensive line coach and Hokies alum J.C. Price as the interim coach for the last two regular season games.
That announcement came after Fuente and Virginia Tech officials worked out the details of his buyout Monday. Fuente and the school agreed to reduce Virginia Tech’s buyout obligation from $10 million to $8.75 million. Before the negotiated settlement, according to his contract, if Fuente were to be fired before mid-December he was to be paid $10 million; if he remained in his job until after that time, he was owed $7.5 million.
Babcock said the lack of an identity and consistency were two big factors in his decision to make the coaching change and begin a national search for Fuente’s successor. The AD said he would have preferred Fuente finish the season.
Dion Phaneuf, 14-year NHL veteran, retires at 36
TORONTO — Dion Phaneuf, a former Calgary Flames star defenseman and Toronto Maple Leafs captain, announced his retirement Tuesday after 14 NHL seasons.
Phaneuf, 36, hadn’t played since appearing in 67 games with the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018-19 season.
The Edmonton native was selected ninth overall by Calgary in the 2003 draft and finished third in rookie of the year voting after putting up 20 goals and 29 assists in 82 games. He was named an NHL All-Star in 2007-08, when he had a career-high 60 points (17 goals, 43 assists) and had a plus-12 defensive rating.
The three-time All Star had 494 points (137 goals, 357 assists) in 1,048 regular-season games with Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Los Angeles.
“As I look back, it’s hard to encapsulate and thank the great number of people who supported and guided me both as a player and a person throughout my career,” Phaneuf said in a statement. “I was very fortunate to play in the NHL for a long time.”
Phaneuf was dealt to the Maple Leafs in 2010 in a seven-player deal. He was named captain before the 2010-11 season, and held the position until he was traded to the Senators in 2016.
Dutch head back to World Cup; playoffs for Turkey, Ukraine
The Netherlands will be back at the World Cup after an eight-year gap, forcing Norway star Erling Haaland to wait until at least 2026 to make his debut on the biggest stage.
The Dutch did just enough Tuesday with late goals in a 2-0 win in Rotterdam that eliminated the Norwegians who were missing Haaland, their injured 21-year-old forward.
Turkey overtook Norway into second place in Group G, winning 2-1 in Montenegro to enter the European playoffs in March.
Ukraine also won away, 2-0 at Bosnia-Herzegovina, to join Turkey as unseeded teams who will be on the road again in the playoffs semifinals.
The unbeaten Ukrainians, who drew six of their eight Group D games, rose into second place above Finland, which was eliminated by losing 2-0 at home to table-topping France.
Kylian Mbappe set up Karim Benzema to score in the 66th before getting the second himself 10 minutes later after a speedy solo run down the left flank.
Wales secures playoff seeded spot with draw against Belgium
CARDIFF, Wales — Wales secured a seeded spot in the World Cup playoffs on Tuesday by holding Belgium to a 1-1 draw after rallying from a goal down in their final qualifier in Group E.
Wales was guaranteed a playoff spot before kickoff through its Nations League results and the draw ensured that Rob Page’s players will get a home draw in the playoff semifinals in March.
Unbeaten in the group, Belgium secured the top spot and direct qualification last weekend with a 3-1 win over Estonia.
The Czech Republic beat Estonia 2-0 on Tuesday in the group’s other match and finished third, one point behind Wales. The Czechs take one of the two playoffs entries for teams that won a Nations League group last year.
Kieffer Moore scored Wales’ first-half equalizer after Kevin de Bruyne gave Belgium the lead.
“It’s massive,” Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey said. “Full credit to the boys who’ve put in a massive shift again against top opposition. We always believed we could get a result, especially at home with the fans behind us.”
The 12-team playoffs will decide who joins the 10 European qualifying group winners at the tournament.
De Bruyne captained a Belgium team deprived of many regular starters featuring just five players from the side that defeated Estonia.
Australia stumbles to 1-1 draw with China in WC qualifier
SEOUL, South Korea — Australia slipped out of the automatic World Cup qualification spots on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw with China in Sharjah.
The Socceroos had been on course for a first win in three games thanks to Mitchell Duke’s first-half header but Wu Lei’s penalty, eventually given after a VAR review suggested defender James Jeggo handled the ball with 20 minutes remaining, earned China the draw.
“I don’t think we did enough tonight,” Australia goalkeeper and captain Mathew Ryan said. “We didn’t create enough clear-cut chances. Obviously there’s a controversial talking point but there are other moments throughout the game where we need to be better if we want to take away a result.”
Australia, seeking a fifth successive World Cup appearance, fell to third with 11 points from six games in Group B, one point behind Japan, which won 1-0 over Oman, in second. Saudi Arabia is the leader with 16 points after a 1-0 win over last-placed Vietnam and is on course to clinch its sixth berth.
Only the top two in both of the six-team groups are guaranteed a place in Qatar in November 2022. The two third-place finishers go to a playoff with the winner meeting a team from another confederation.
Duke basketball players face DWI-related charges
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two Duke basketball players — coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and a top NBA prospect — were arrested over the weekend on charges related to impaired driving, according to court records.
Michael Savarino, Krzyzewski’s grandson, was pulled over for a stop sign violation in rural Orange County just after 1 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Chris Knox, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesman. The 20-year-old junior was driving teammate Paolo Banchero’s white Jeep and admitted that he had consumed “several shots,” according to court records.
A test showed Savarino had a blood alcohol content of 0.08, the level at which a driver is considered impaired, and he was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21, records show. He was released under a written promise to appear in court on Dec. 9, and his license was temporarily revoked.
Banchero, who was riding in the back seat, was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving and was released. He has a Dec. 8 court date.
The 19-year-old freshman was one of last year’s most coveted recruits and is expected to be picked early in next spring’s NBA draft. Charges of aiding and abetting a DWI can be brought when a person knowingly turns over a vehicle to someone who is impaired or fails to prevent an impaired person from getting behind the wheel.
The players’ status for Tuesday night’s game against Gardner-Webb wasn’t immediately clear. The team is reviewing a legal matter including two players and any further action will be determined by the university, Krzyzewski said in a statement that offered no additional details.
Tigers officially add LHP Eduardo Rodríguez to boost rebuild
The Detroit Tigers plan to be relatively aggressive in free agency and they proved that while giving their rebuild a boost, adding left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to their rotation with a $77 million investment.
The team announced Tuesday that it agreed to terms on a five-year contract with Rodríguez.
“Eduardo was clearly one of our top targets in this year’s free agent pitching class, and we are extremely happy to add someone of his caliber to our rotation,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said. “There are a number of strong qualities that Eduardo brings to our ballclub, including his leadership abilities, and we look forward to the positive impact he will have on our team both on and off the field.”
The 28-year-old, hard-throwing Rodríguez joins a pair of 24-year-old starters, Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal, on a third-place team that finished with 77 wins for its best season in five years.
The A.J. Hinch-led Tigers know they have a lot of catching up to do after trailing the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox by 16 games.
Rodríguez, who is from Venezuela, should be able to his part as a veteran pitcher with a career record of 64-39 with a 4.16 ERA in six major league seasons with the Boston Red Sox.
Loyola Chicago to join Atlantic 10, leave Missouri Valley
CHICAGO — Loyola Chicago has accepted an invitation to join the Atlantic 10 Conference and is leaving the Missouri Valley Conference.
The move announced Tuesday by the school and leagues takes effect on July 1. Adding Loyola as the conference’s 15th member gives the Atlantic 10 a foothold in Chicago and a boost in men’s basketball.
The Ramblers advanced to the Final Four in 2018 and reached the Sweet 16 last season. They are 2-0 under Drew Valentine, who was promoted to head coach after Porter Moser left for Oklahoma.
Loyola also won NCAA championships in men’s volleyball in 2014 and 2015.
“The A-10 is widely regarded as one of the top leagues in the country for its success in competition and in the classroom,” school president Dr. Jo Ann Rooney said. “This move will continue to grow our visibility at a national level, while at the same time placing us in a league with three other Jesuit institutions. We are confident this is a move that positions Loyola for even greater success, both athletically and academically, in the future.”
Loyola joins fellow Jesuit schools Fordham, Saint Joseph’s and Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10. It also renews rivalries with Dayton, Duquesne, La Salle and Saint Louis from its time in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference.
Loyola moved from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley in 2013, after Creighton left for the Big East.
Phanatic is back! The original Phanatic can stay in Philly
PHILADELPHIA — Fire up the hot dog cannon — the Phillie Phanatic is back in Philadelphia.
Not that the mascot largely — large as in that green, furry, bulbous belly — ever really went anywhere. But a legal dispute between the Philadelphia Phillies and the mascot’s creator forced the team to give baseball’s most beloved native of the Galapagos Islands an extreme makeover.
But the Phillies and Harrison/Erickson, the New York company that created the Phanatic, reached a settlement his week that allowed the more familiar version to return in 2022 to Citizens Bank Park.
“We welcome the original Phillie Phanatic back with open arms,” Phillies executive vice president David Buck said Tuesday. “We are so proud of the 44-year history of the Phanatic and what the character means to the organization, to the City of Philadelphia and to Phillies fans everywhere. Our goal throughout this process was to come to an amicable solution that guaranteed the Phanatic could continue to entertain future generations of fans.”
The Phillies unveiled the redesign of the green mascot in February 2020, a new look featuring flightless feathers rather than fur-colored arms, stars outlining the eyes, a larger posterior and a powder blue tail, blue socks with red shoes, plus a set of scales under the arms.
The Phillies sued Harrison/Erickson, the New York company that created the Phanatic, in August 2019 in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The team alleged Harrison/Erickson threatened to terminate the Phillies’ rights to the Phanatic and “make the Phanatic a free agent” unless the team renegotiated its 1984 agreement to acquire the mascot’s rights.
Medvedev reaches ATP Finals semifinals, Sinner impresses
TURIN, Italy — Defending champion Daniil Medvedev clinched his place in the ATP Finals semifinals after beating 2018 champ Alexander Zverev on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two in Turin.
Late entrant Jannik Sinner could join him after storming past Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets in the evening match, just hours after replacing Italian compatriot Matteo Berrettini in the tournament.
Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open in September for his first Grand Slam title, took just over 2½ hours to beat Zverev 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6) and move level with the German on a tour-leading 56 wins after a tense tiebreaker in the decisive set.
“Definitely one of the matches to remember,” Medvedev said. “When you win 8-6 in the tiebreak in the third, it was 4-2 for him so I was like OK, he serves a few aces it’s done. I made it 6-4 and I was like OK, that’s my moment now. It’s back to 6-6 ... Just an amazing feeling. Not actually much to say about the match, just amazing.”
Medvedev leads Red Group and was assured of his place in the final four after Berrettini pulled out of the tournament. Berrettini retired against Zverev on Sunday with an abdominal injury and although he trained Tuesday he could not recover in time and was replaced by Sinner — the first alternate.
Helped by fast conditions inside the Pala Alpitour, Medvedev served 14 aces and Zverev 18.
Medvedev was in a fight from the start, fending off three break points in his opening two service games but also breaking Zverev to take a 3-0 lead. The world No. 2 went on to win the opening set with a delightful backhand down the line.
Victory looked in good time in the second set as Medvedev dropped only two points in his first five service games. But Zverev held on and saved three break points to force the tiebreaker which the German won.
Muguruza dominates Badosa, reaches WTA Finals title match
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Garbiñe Muguruza dominated Paula Badosa in a 6-3, 6-3 victory on Tuesday and will play for the WTA Finals title for the first time in her career.
The sixth-seeded Muguruza, who lost in the semifinals in 2015, is the first Spaniard to reach the singles final since 1993, when Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario was runner-up to Steffi Graff.
“I’m very happy with my performance, it was the best match I played here in Guadalajara,” Muguruza said. “It’s the first time we encountered each other. I’m very proud of Paula, she started the year back in the rankings and made all the way to the top 10.”
The 28-year-old Spaniard now has a 13-2 record on Mexican soil, where she won back-to-back titles in Monterrey in 2018 and ‘19.
Mugurza awaits the winner of eighth-seeded Anett Kontaveit and fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari who play the other semifinal match later at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara.
Muguruza started the season-ending tournament with a loss to third-seeded Karolina Pliskova but bounced back with victories over second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, Kontaveit and Badosa.
“I don’t feel like a favorite, maybe on paper or for the TV, but I don’t feel like it,” she said. “I started here losing and I thought that I could be eliminated, so for me to say that I feel like a favorite for the final is complicated.”
The Spaniard reached 41 victories this season, her most in a single campaign since 2017 when she finished with 45.
Muguruza broke the seventh-seeded Badosa in the third game and then held to win the first set in 35 minutes.
Packers sell $10 million in stock in 1st 3 hours of offering
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers opened its sixth stock offering in franchise history Tuesday and sold $10 million worth of stock in the first three hours, the team said.
The NFL’s only community-owned club last offered stock 10 years ago. There are 300,000 shares available at $300 each, which the team promotes not as an investment in the common usage of the term, but rather as “pride of ownership.”
The team has no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase Packers stock. The Packers say anyone considering whether to buy stock in the team shouldn’t make the purchase in the interest of making a profit or receiving a dividend or tax deduction.
The team sold 33,000 shares in the first three hours, WLUK-TV reported. The money will go to fund upgrades at Lambeau Field, including new video boards.
NBA signs deal to play preseason games in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The NBA is bringing two preseason games to Abu Dhabi next season, marking the first time the league will play in the Arabian Gulf.
The games will be in October 2022. The exact dates and the teams involved have not been announced.
No preseason games have been played outside of North America since 2019 because of the pandemic, though the league has said for months it was targeting a return to overseas games in 2022.
“Abu Dhabi is a vibrant multicultural hub with a demonstrated track record of hosting world-class sporting events,” said NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, who was in Abu Dhabi to sign the league’s multiyear agreement with tourism officials there.
