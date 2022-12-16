Infielder Yonny Hernández acquired by Dodgers from Athletics
LOS ANGELES — Infielder Yonny Hernández was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday for cash.
The 24-year-old was 2 for 24 in 12 games this year for Arizona, which obtained him from Texas in April. He was claimed by Oakland off waivers in November, then designated for assignment on Tuesday.
He has a .198 average with 13 stolen bases in 55 games with Texas and Arizona over the past two seasons.
Nurse scores late, Canadian women’s hockey team beats US
HENDERSON, Nev. — Sarah Nurse scored with less than five minutes to play and Canada beat the United States 3-2 on Thursday night after losing the first three games in the seven-game Rivalry Series.
Moments after missing its chance to capitalize on a power play, Canada grabbed the lead when Nurse fired from a wicked angle on the far end of the goal line to beat goaltender Maddie Rooney.
“Sometimes tricky shots can go in, you put the puck on net, you put the goalie in a bad position, so that’s what happened tonight,” Nurse said. “That’s why we have our goalie coach, he studies these girls that we play against and he does a great job putting packages together.”
Jamie Lee Rattray and Blayre Turnbull also scored for Canada, and Kristen Campbell stopped 21 shots. Amanda Kessel and Hilary Knight scored for the Americans and Rooney made 13 saves.
The series wll resume Saturday in Los Angeles.
“I love the way that the players play instinctually in this series,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said. “As coaches, it feels like we try to give them a blueprint to play with, but it’s not as much of a chess match as you’ll see sometimes (on) the men’s side of things. The women, they play instinctually, they play with a ton of passion, and it’s another tight game that really could have gone either way.”
Kessel opened the scoring when she stretched her stick behind Rattray to knock in Kendall Coyne-Schofield’s pass at the doorstep in the first period.
It turned out to be a goal heard round social media, as brother Phil scored for the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights at nearly the same moment in Chicago, sending shockwaves throughout Twitter.
Red Sox sign Japanese batting champ Masataka Yoshida
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and twice led Japan’s Pacific League in batting, to a five year deal that will pay him $90 million.
Yoshida, 29, helped Orix to a victory in the Japan Series in October, homering twice in Game 5 – including a walk-off as the Buffaloes rallied from a ninth-inning deficit.
“He’s someone that we like, we’ve spent a lot of time on,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said at the winter meetings in San Diego before the deal was announced. “Really, really good hitter, quality at-bat and a great talent. I think first and foremost, when you look at a player like him, the quality of the at-bat stands out.”
Yoshida has a .326 average with a .419 on-base percentage in seven seasons in Japan, all with Orix.
Word of the signing first emerged at the same time that free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts agreed to leave the Red Sox and join the San Diego Padres. Bogaerts had been the cornerstone of Boston’s offseason plans.
AP sources: Tigers agree to $8.5M contract with RHP Lorenzen
The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Lorenzen will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched, another person told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
The 30-year-old Lorezen began his career as a starter before mostly pitching out of the bullpen for the Reds. Lorezenstarted in every game he pitched last year.
The Tigers agreed with left-hander Matthew Boyd on Wednesday, bringing him back to the team with a $10 million, one-year contract.
UNLV hires Bobby Petrino to run offense
LAS VEGAS — Bobby Petrino, known for his high-powered offenses and messy departures, was hired Thursday as UNLV’s new offensive coordinator.
Petrino, who went 18-15 over the past three seasons at FCS-level Missouri State, will be part of UNLV coach Barry Odom’s staff. Odom was hired Dec. 6 to replace Marcus Arroyo, who was fired after the Rebels went 5-7 this season.
“I believe coach Petrino is one of the greatest offensive minds in all of football,” Odom said in a statement. “I know he will be a tremendous leader, mentor and teacher for our student-athletes. I’m thrilled to bring his experience to UNLV. His creativity on offense will compliment our program in every way.”
Petrino was 119-56 over 14 seasons as an FBS head coach, taking Louisville to eight bowl appearances over two stints and Arkansas to three bowls. Under Petrino, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016.
“We had a great three years at Missouri State, but I thought this was the time in my career to step away from the head role and get back into a coordinator position to focus on moving the ball and scoring points and helping win games in Las Vegas,” Petrino said in a statement.
Dutch forward Miedema stretchered off field with knee injury
LONDON — Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema sustained a knee injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher while playing for Arsenal in a women’s Champion’s League match against Lyon on Thursday.
The Dutch forward went down under no contact in the first half after landing awkwardly as she challenged for a loose ball.
Arsenal advanced to the quarterfinals despite losing 1-0 at Emirates Stadium, but manager Jonas Eidevall said he’s “very concerned” about Miedema’s injury. He hadn’t spoken to team doctors and had no other update.
The 26-year-old Miedema is the Dutch national team’s all-time leading scorer and helped the Netherlands reach the final of the 2019 World Cup. She has scored 95 goals in 115 international appearances. She joined Arsenal in 2017.
Australia and New Zealand are hosting the World Cup beginning July 20. The Netherlands is in Group E with the United States, Vietnam and the winner of a playoff.
Last month, England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament, raising questions about her availability for the World Cup.
Hawks center Capela to be out 1 to 2 weeks with calf injury
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to be out for one to two weeks after suffering a strained right calf in Wednesday night’s 135-124 loss at Orlando.
The Hawks on Thursday said an MRI revealed the strain.
Capela left the game with what was described as tightness with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Capela is averaging 12.1 points and ranks third in the NBA with 12 rebounds per game. Onyeka Okongwu, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds against the Magic, likely will fill in for Capela.
Capela’s injury adds to Atlanta’s long list of prominent players who have been forced to miss time. Power forward John Collins has missed seven consecutive games with an ankle injury. Guard Dejounte Murray has been out a week with an ankle injury.
Top scorer Trae Young missed Monday’s loss at Memphis with lower back tightness before returning against Orlando.
OF Kevin Kiermaier, Blue Jays finalize $9M, 1-year contract
TORONTO — Gold Glove-winning centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier finalized a $9 million, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
The 32-year-old slumped to a .228 average with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 63 games this year in a season cut short by left hip surgery in August. Tampa Bay declined a $13 million option for 2023.
“As a player you just want to feel wanted and no other team seemed to want me more than the Blue Jays,” Kiermaier said. “That appealed to me so much. They made me feel loved right from the start.”
George Springer could shift to right from center, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. likely will remain in left.
“They want me manning center field out there and getting my rest when I need to,” Kiermeier said during a video news conference. “But there were no platoon talks or anything like that. It seems like it’s my job to lose, I guess you could say.
“I’m going to do everything in my power to go out there and play Gold Glove-caliber defense and do what I can offensively to just be a nice complement to an already great offensive team. I’ve got a lot more left in the tank.”
Kiermeier’s addition followed the departure of slugger Teoscar Hernández, who was traded to Seattle. The Blue Jays also allowed outfielders Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer to go free.
Orioles agree to $8 million, 1-year deal with Adam Frazier
BALTIMORE — Second baseman Adam Frazier and the Baltimore Orioles agreed Thursday to an $8 million, one-year contract.
Frazier hit .238 with three home runs and 42 RBIs in 156 games last season for the Seattle Mariners and stole a career-high 11 bases. He hit a career-best .305 for Pittsburgh and San Diego in 2021.
He played all three outfield positions and both middle infield spots in 2022, but he spent most of his time at second base. He joins a Baltimore team that made a big improvement this year behind rookie catcher Adley Rutschman and a surprisingly impressive bullpen.
The Orioles have had a pretty quiet offseason, but they did add right-hander Kyle Gibson and now Frazier. The 31-year-old Frazier has played seven years in the majors. He played his whole career with the Pirates until he was traded to the Padres in July 2021. Then he was dealt to the Mariners before last season.
Frazier gives the Orioles yet another versatile player in the infield. Ramón Urías played every infield position except first base last season, and so did top prospect Gunnar Henderson after he was called up.
St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster leaving after DWI arrest
ST. LOUIS — Longtime St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will not return to the broadcast booth following his arrest this month on a driving while intoxicated charge.
Bally Sports Midwest and McLaughlin issued statements Thursday announcing he was stepping away after more than two decades calling Cardinals games. He has also worked NFL games for Fox.
McLaughlin was charged Dec. 5 as a persistent offender of driving while intoxicated after his arrest the previous day in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur.
McLaughlin had pleaded guilty to DWI charges in 2010 and 2011. He was sentenced to two years of probation in 2010 and a suspended 90-day sentence in 2011.
McLaughlin said in a statement that he intended to focus on his family and his recovery, which he has started.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.
Chilean tennis player gets 3-year ban for match-fixing
LONDON — Chilean tennis player Bárbara Gatica Avilés has been banned from the sport for three years after admitting she was paid to deliberately lose a match in 2016, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Thursday.
The 26-year-old Gatica Avilés, whose career-best WTA ranking is No. 158, was also fined $5,000.
“The charges relate to a match in 2016, which Gatica admitted losing deliberately in return for payment,” the ITIA said in a statement.
The agency did not specify which match or how much she was paid.
A hearing officer found Gatica Avilés guilty of violating three sections of the sport’s anti-corruption rules. Her ban extends to Dec. 8, 2025.
Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany
LONDON — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday.
The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter.
Becker “has thus served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany,” his lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser, said in a statement. He did not give additional details about Becker’s location in Germany.
The three-time Wimbledon champion had been sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. He would normally have had to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for release, but was released early under a fast-track deportation program for foreign nationals.
He had been convicted by London’s Southwark Crown Court on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.
Becker rose to stardom in 1985 at the age of 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon singles title.
The former world number one was declared bankrupt in June 2017.
