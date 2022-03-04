Ukraine asks FIFA to postpone World Cup playoff vs. Scotland
ZURICH — Ukraine wants to postpone its World Cup qualifying playoff against Scotland, FIFA said Thursday, amid a shutdown in domestic soccer during the invasion by Russia.
“FIFA can confirm it has received a request from the Ukrainian Association of Football today to postpone their matches scheduled for March,” world soccer’s governing body said.
Ukraine is set to play Scotland in Glasgow on March 24, with the winner then taking on either Wales or Austria five days later for a place at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.
A large part of Ukraine’s team is typically made up of players playing for domestic clubs such as Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk. They have been disrupted by the national league stopping last week and many players who are not from Ukraine left the country to seek safety.
FIFA said it was in talks with Scottish officials and European soccer body UEFA “to find an appropriate solution. FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to everybody affected by what is happening in Ukraine.”
One option would be to postpone the games in the four-team playoff bracket until the next national-team match dates in June. The global World Cup qualifying program has already seen several delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The draw for the tournament is scheduled for April 1 in Doha, but at least two of the 32 entries will not be known by that date.
The final two places are set to be decided in June when four teams – from Asia, North or Central America, South America and Oceania – go to Qatar for the intercontinental playoffs.
Ukraine has qualified for the World Cup only once since becoming an independent soccer nation 30 years ago, reaching the quarterfinals in 2006. Ukraine also reached the quarterfinals at the European Championship last year.
Athletes force a change in ban of Russians at Paralympics
Athletes around the world cheered when leaders of the Paralympics booted Russia from the Games. The move, in many eyes, marked the high point of a growing movement by the people who actually deliver the show to find a greater voice in the Olympic world.
“It is because of the athletes,” said Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych, who has been living about 100 miles from Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, fearful of an attack by Russian troops who invaded the country earlier this week.
The tipping point to the rapid turn of events Thursday was “a very, very volatile environment” in the athletes village in Beijing at the Paralympics, according to the head of that organization.
The International Paralympic Committee was faced with the very real possibility that athletes might simply pick up and go home before their Games start Friday. To prevent that, it made an abrupt about-face and chose to ban the Russian and Belarusian Paralympic teams that, previously, were being allowed to compete under a neutral flag.
“We did not think that entire delegations, or even teams within delegations, will withdraw, will boycott, will not participate,” IPC president Andrew Parsons said.
Rob Koehler, the head of the advocacy group Global Athlete, called the moment “a clear message to every single athlete about how valuable and important their voices are for change.”
Early in the week, a cadre of Ukrainian athletes aligned with Koehler’s group to put out a statement condemning Russia’s invasion and asking for an immediate ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Olympics and Paralympics. The list of signers to this letter grew by the hour. It encompassed several hundred athletes, when adding the individuals who put their names on the letter to those who were members of the federations and athlete committees that signed on, as well.
It could have been more, but as the letter poignantly stated, “it has been a challenge to speak with all athletes from Ukraine as they are seeking safety in bomb shelters.”
NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites ‘encouraging trends’
The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining.
In an agreement with the players’ association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams Thursday in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move.
Should the NFL find reasons to reimpose any aspects of the protocols, it will do so in conjunction with the NFL Players Association.
Teams are required to remain in compliance with state and local laws and may continue “reasonable measures to protect their staff and players,” said the memo obtained by The Associated Press.
Regardless of vaccination status, players and staff no longer must wear face coverings at team facilities, though each club can require it individually. Social distancing signs no longer are required as well.
The league eliminated mandatory testing of players and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Testing will occur only when clinically indicated or at the direction of a team physician.
But each team must have a facility to accommodate anyone who reports symptoms that require testing.
Weight room restrictions, including capacity limits, have been dropped, though each team can impose its own rules for weight room usage.
Rory McIlroy with 65 off to another great start at Bay Hill
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rory McIlroy opened with a 7-under 65 on Thursday and had reason to expect a score like this at Bay Hill, not so much because of the course but rather the day of the week.
Good starts have not been a problem for McIlroy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational the last two years. Now it’s about keeping them going to the finish line.
With three birdies and a 40-foot eagle on the par 5s, McIlroy set a daunting target for Jon Rahm and the others playing in the afternoon. He drove the ball beautifully and was never in too much trouble when he missed the green.
He had a three-shot lead among early starters over Adam Scott, Graeme McDowell, Sungjae Im and Will Zalatoris.
“I think you turn up at any golf course where you’ve had success, and automatically you’re going to have some confidence coming in,” said McIlroy, who won at Bay Hill in 2018 and hasn’t finished out of the top 10 the last five years.
He opened with a 66 each of the last two years, both times failing to break par on the weekend.
But there is a rhythm to playing Bay Hill that makes McIlroy comfortable, mainly taking advantage of the par 5s and some of the shorter par 4s. He had eagle putts on three of the par 5s, making the long one up the ridge on the 16th, his seventh hole of the round.
“I played the par 5s particularly well, and that was the bulk of the score,” he said. “I’ve said this all along, you can play within yourself here and still shoot a good score, I feel, if you’re just disciplined and pick off the birdies where you’re supposed to.”
MLB, union meet for 1½ hours, discuss next step in talks
NEW YORK — Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer met for 1½ hours Thursday and discussed the major issues in the stalled talks to reach a deal that would end Major League Baseball’s lockout.
Union general counsel Ian Penny and MLB Executive Vice President Morgan Sword also participated in the session.
The players’ association executive board held a conference call later Thursday. There was no known decision on the timing of the next negotiating session.
Baseball’s ninth work stoppage was in its 92nd day Thursday and is the sport’s first labor conflict to cause games to be canceled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years.
Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that opening day on March 31 and the first two series for each team this season had been canceled. He said there would be insufficient training time for the March 31 openers.
New vaccine rules could allow Djokovic to play French Open
France is easing its vaccination rules later this month, which could pave the way for Novak Djokovic to compete at this year’s French Open.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday that people will no longer have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access venues such as sports stadiums and restaurants from March 14. That means Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, could be allowed to compete at Roland Garros in May unless the restrictions are tightened again.
“The situation is improving thanks to our collective efforts,” Castex said. “The conditions are met for a new phase of easing of measures. From Monday March 14, we will suspend the application of the vaccination pass wherever it applies.”
Djokovic was deported from Australia in January after a legal battle over whether he should be allowed to enter the country, forcing him to miss the Australian Open. He told the BBC last month that he was willing to miss upcoming Grand Slam tournaments as well if they required him to get vaccinated.
Djokovic has won the French Open twice and has a total of 20 major titles, one short of the record held by Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard won the Australian Open.
The new French rules could also allow Djokovic to play in the Monte Carlo Masters clay-court tournament in April.
Arizona State’s Turner Thorne retiring after 25 seasons
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State women’s basketball coach Charli Turner Thorne is retiring after 25 years.
Turner Thorne announced her retirement Thursday, a day after the Sun Devils lost to Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.
Turner Thorne turned Arizona State into a national powerhouse after being hired in 1996. She led the Sun Devils to the NCAA Tournament 14 times, including five trips to the Sweet Sixteen and two to the Elite Eight.
The 55-year-old Turner Thorne is the winningest coach in Arizona State history and second in the Pac-12 to Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, her former coach, with a record of 500-308.
Turner Thorne played four seasons at Stanford before embarking on a coaching career that started when she was a graduate assistant at Washington, followed by an assistant job at Santa Clara and four seasons as Northern Arizona’s head coach.
Arizona State went 20-60 in the three seasons before Turner Thorne was hired and she built the program back up, leading the Sun Devils to their first league championships in history during the regular season and Pac-10 tournament.
Study: Percentage of Black college coaches remains low
The lack of Black head coaches in college sports remains problematic, according to a diversity study for racial and gender hiring practices.
The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at the University of Central Florida released its annual report on Thursday, showing the representation of Black head coaches for all college sports has not shown much improvement over the last year.
Black coaches held only 9% of head positions at the Division I level, which was the same as last year. There were minimal increases at the Division II level (6.2%, up 0.2%) and in Division III (5.9%, up 0.4%) sports.
In all, 82.2% of men’s basketball head coaches are white, along with 89% of football head coaches and 94.5% of baseball head coaches across all three divisions. On the women’s side, white people comprised 82.1%, 84.9% and 88.7% in Divisions I, II, and III of head coaching positions, respectively.
In men’s Division I basketball, 24.3% of all head coaches were Black. While that is up 1.6% from last year, it remains 0.9% short of the all-time high of 25.2% reported in 2005-2006.
Dr. Richard Lapchick, the director of TIDES and the primary author of the study, called the continued lack of minority hires “unacceptable” adding that it is “concerning that we are not headed in the right direction.”
Ash Barty withdraws from Indian Wells, Miami tournaments
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ashleigh Barty, the world’s top-ranked female tennis player, pulled out of Indian Wells and the Miami Open on Thursday citing a need for ongoing recovery after winning the Australian Open.
Indian Wells begins next week, and had she played it would have been Barty’s first appearance there since 2019. The Miami Open, where Barty is the two-time defending champion, begins March 21.
Barty’s withdrawal means that Indian Wells will be without both players who made the women’s final at the season’s first Grand Slam event. Danielle Collins, the top-ranked American in the women’s rankings at No. 11 worldwide, also cited ongoing injuries in her decision to not play there.
“Unfortunately, my body has not recovered the way I’d hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami,” Barty said. “I don’t believe I am at the level necessary to win these events and as a result I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments. I love these events and am sad not to be there competing but getting my body right must be my focus.”
Miami Open tournament director James Blake said he hopes Barty can make a quick return.
Kim, Seiffert share lead in breezy Puerto Rico Open
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Chase Seiffert started fast and closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and a share of the Puerto Rico Open lead with Michael Kim on Thursday.
Trying to win for the first time on the PGA Tour, Seiffert birdied Nos. 2-5 at breezy Grand Reserve, bogeyed the sixth and added birdies on Nos. 9, 13, 16 and 18.
“Absolutely stoked,” Seiffert said. “We have wonderful conditions. I came out of the gates really putting well. That got my round off to a nice start. ... It seemed like every time I missed the green, it was an easy up-and-down, so... Just kind of stress-free golf.”
Kim had a bogey-free round. Since winning the John Deere Classic in 2018, he has made only 15 cuts in 75 starts on the PGA Tour, including one stretch of 25 consecutive events without making it to the weekend. He was No. 75 in the world when he won and now is at No. 1,030.
The event is being played opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida. The winner will receive a two-year exemption and gets in the PGA Championship, but will not be exempt for the Masters.
Ryan Brehm was a stroke back, and Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Aaron Baddeley shot 67.
Nets’ Joe Harris to have season-ending ankle surgery
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets swingman Joe Harris will have more surgery on his left ankle and miss the remainder of the season.
Harris had surgery on the ankle Nov. 29 and has missed the last 49 games. Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement Thursday that Harris would need an additional arthroscopic surgery in the coming weeks.
That means the Nets will finish the season without one of the best outside shooters in the NBA. Harris led the league in 3-point percentage last season and in 2018-19. He is one of only five players to top the league in that category multiple times.
Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim says there’s a plan for retirement
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Wednesday on a sports radio call-in show that there’s a plan in place for when he steps down.
“There’s a plan,” Boeheim told ESPN Radio in Syracuse. “I’m just telling you there’s a plan.”
Boeheim did not reveal any details of the arrangement because that could have an effect on recruiting. He said the university will decide when to make it public and he expects to have input on the selection of his replacement.
The 77-year-old Boeheim, the second-winningest coach in Division I history with 997 victories, behind only Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, is nearing the end of his 46th season at the helm. He has said repeatedly that he intends to coach next season with a handful of freshmen enrolling.
“I think if I said I’m quitting now, after giving my word to these players, to me it would look like, ‘Oh, they’ve had a bad year, so he’s just going to quit,’” Boeheim said. “That’s what it would look like to me. Maybe not to you. Maybe not to someone else. But that’s what I would see. ‘He’s given his word to these players, he’s healthy, he feels great, but they’re having a bad year, so he’s just going to quit.’’’
Syracuse (15-15) had a 25-point loss to Duke at home on Saturday night. It has one game remaining in the regular season against Miami on Saturday in the Carrier Dome, before the ACC Tournament begins. Boeheim has never had a losing season.
“At the end of the day, I can promise you that I’m trying to leave this program in the best position that it can be in when I leave,’′ Boeheim said. “I think we will be able to do that.’’
This is the second plan for Boeheim’s retirement. When Syracuse was hit with NCAA sanctions in 2015 and Boeheim had 101 of his victories vacated, former assistant coach Mike Hopkins was designated to succeed him. Instead, after 25 years with the program as a player and a coach, Hopkins suddenly departed in March 2017 when he was offered the job at Washington and Boeheim continued to coach the Orange.
Patty Tavatanakit leads Singapore LPGA by 1 stroke
SINGAPORE — Patty Tavatanakit shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship, which includes nine of the top 10 female golfers.
Danielle Kang was tied for the lead before bogeying her final hole. She was tied for second with Inbee Park and A Lim Kim.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson were among those tied for third, two strokes behind, after 69s.
US women to play Uzbekistan in Ohio, Pennsylvania in April
The U.S. women’s national team will play a pair of matches against Uzbekistan next month in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
The games will be the first time the United States has faced Uzbekistan, ranked No. 45 in the world. The team has never qualified for the World Cup or an Olympics.
The games also come as teams continue to deal with international COVID-19 restrictions, making scheduling and logistics a challenge. Both CONCACAF and UEFA also have World Cup qualifying matches during the April window, limiting available opponents.
The United States plays its World Cup qualifiers in July in Monterrey, Mexico. The defending World Cup champions have limited opportunities to prepare with only two international breaks — the upcoming window in April and another in June — until then.
Coach Vlatko Andonovski has been focused on developing younger players ahead of qualifying, including up-and-comers Catarina Macario and Trinity Rodman.
Virginia fires women’s hoops coach Thompson after 4 seasons
Virginia dismissed women’s basketball coach Tina Thompson after four seasons on Thursday,
Athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement. It came one day after the 14th-seeded Cavaliers were eliminated 61-53 by Wake Forest in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Thompson has one year remaining on her contract.
The Cavaliers were 5-22 this season and 30-63 in four years under Thompson, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and four-time WNBA champion. They were 15-38 against conference competition.
“Unfortunately, we have not experienced the kind of success this program has come to expect and deserve,” Williams said in a statement released by the school. “I am thankful for Coach Thompson’s efforts and I wish her the very best.”
Thompson’s tenure included an 0-5 mark last season, before the Cavaliers opted out of the season, and a a 2-16 conference ledger during the regular season this year that includes a pair of forfeits.
Virginia took a loss without taking the court after a game scheduled Feb. 10 at No. 4 Louisville was canceled following an announcement by the ACC that the Cavaliers’ plane had mechanical and staffing issues so the team couldn’t get out of Charlottesville in time.
The most recent forfeit became official last week when a rescheduled home game against No. 14 Notre Dame was not played. The game was initially scheduled for Jan. 25, but was canceled, Thompson said, to allow the Fighting Irish to play another opponent. However, Notre Dame ultimately played no one on Jan. 25.
Capitals to visit Hurricanes in 2023 outdoor game in Raleigh
WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals will be the Carolina Hurricanes’ opponent in the NHL’s outdoor Stadium Series game next season.
The game is scheduled to take place Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium across the parking lot from the Hurricanes’ home arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The league announced the rivalry matchup Thursday, hours before the Hurricanes visit the Capitals in a potential playoff preview.
It’s Carolina’s first outdoor game and Washington’s fourth. The Hurricanes were supposed to host an outdoor game in 2021, but that was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The teams met in the first round of the 2019 postseason, the year after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup. The Hurricanes won that series with a double-overtime goal in Game 7.
“It was a battle of a playoff series,” Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said. “Very good team, and it was a lot of fun. It was a great grind.”
The Boston Bruins are set to host the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park, with the Pittsburgh Penguins their expected opponent. Fenway Sports Group bought a majority stake in the Penguins late last year.
Everton ends Boreham Wood’s FA Cup run to reach quarters
LIVERPOOL, England — Salomon Rondon scored twice as Everton ended Boreham Wood’s surprising FA Cup run by beating the non-league team 2-0 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals.
Boreham Wood had not conceded a goal in the competition this season until Rondon finally created the breakthrough for Everton in the 57th minute after meeting a cross at the near post.
Everton striker Richarlison had a goal ruled out by VAR before Rondon added the second with a powerful header that goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond could not prevent from crossing the line.
Everton will play away at Crystal Palace for a place in the semifinals.
The Premier League club had paid for a special one-off kit for Boreham Wood to avoid a colour clash and also paid for the visitors’ travel and overnight stay.
It looked like that generosity would be extended to the pitch as well as Everton rarely threatened during a poor first half, watched for the first time by Everton’s new director of football Kevin Thelwell.
Ukraine international Vitalii Mykolenko was made Everton captain for the night and there was a poignant pre-match show of solidarity with his homeland as players and officials held a banner reading “Imagine all the people, sharing all the world” — a line from John Lennon’s “Imagine” which was played over the ground’s public address system.
Stoppage-time goal puts Real Betis into Copa del Rey final
MADRID — Real Betis needed a stoppage-time equalizer to hold Rayo Vallecano to a 1-1 draw Thursday and reach the Copa del Rey final for the first time in 17 years.
The match appeared to be headed to extra time after Bebé scored for the visitors with a long-range free kick in the 80th minute. But Borja Iglesias sent Betis into the final with his goal from close range after a breakaway two minutes into injury time at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville.
“I don’t know why, but I knew I was going to score,” Iglesias said. “This morning I felt that I was going to score the decisive goal. I woke up with this special feeling about it.”
The goal allowed Betis to advance 3-2 on aggregate after a 2-1 come-from-behind win in the first leg in Madrid.
Manuel Pellegrini’s team will face Valencia, which defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 at home on Wednesday to advance 2-1 on aggregate. The final will be played April 23 in Sevilla.
Daniel Gavins leads Kenya Open by 1 after first-round 64
NAIROBI, Kenya — English golfer Daniel Gavins went on a run of six birdies in seven holes around the turn in shooting 7-under 64 Thursday to lead the Kenya Open by one stroke after the first round.
The 190th-ranked Gavins made nine birdies in total at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.
Johannes Veerman of the United States and Shubhankar Sharma of India were tied for second after 66s.
South Africa’s Justin Harding, the defending champion of the European tour event, was in a tie for ninth after shooting 68.
Projected 1st-round pick Miroshnichenko facing health issues
MOSCOW — A projected first-round pick in this year’s NHL draft is experiencing “serious health problems” which could mean he isn’t able to play for more than a year, the Russian Hockey Federation said Thursday.
Ivan Miroshnichenko, an 18-year-old left winger, was on the Russian team which finished runner-up to Canada at the under-18 world championships last year. He has 16 points in 31 games in Russia’s main minor league this year for a team in the Avangard Omsk organization.
“Forward Ivan Miroshnichenko has been diagnosed with serious health problems. At the moment, he is receiving medical treatment in Germany and might miss the entirety of next season,” the RHF wrote on Twitter. “We believe that you will overcome this illness and return to the ice!”
Avangard said it was covering all of Miroshnichenko’s medical expenses.
Last week, the Toronto Maple Leafs said 20-year-old Russian prospect Rodion Amirov was being treated in Germany for a brain tumor but was still skating and hopeful of a return to professional hockey. The Maple Leafs selected him with the 15th pick in the 2020 draft.
