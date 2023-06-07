LA Sparks re-sign Karlie Samuelson for rest of season
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks re-signed guard Karlie Samuelson to a contract for the remainder of the season on Tuesday.
She is averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists while starting once in five games this season. Her 59% shooting from 3-point range ranks second in the WNBA.
Samuelson was signed by the team to a hardship contract on May 18. She played with Phoenix last season on a hardship deal.
The 28-year-old guard has also played for Seattle and Dallas during her career.
LeBron James named honorary starter for 24 Hours of Le Mans
LE MANS, France — NBA superstar LeBron James has been named the official starter for the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans, which this year is welcoming American teams to the world’s most prestigious endurance race.
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer said he’s honored to be included in the celebration of 100 years at Le Mans.
“There’s nothing like seeing and experiencing sports at their highest level,” James said in a statement. “It’s an honor for me to be part of this historic moment in motorsport and help celebrate the centenary of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.
“I look forward to kicking off this iconic race and watching its world-class drivers compete on Le Mans’ global stage.”
The twice-round-the-clock race begins Saturday.
The role of honorary starter has since 1949 typically been given to a celebrity. Previous honorary starters include Rafael Nadal, Brad Pitt and Steve McQueen.
Track action at Le Mans resumes Wednesday and the 62-car field this year includes teams from the top class in the United States-based IMSA sports car series. The teams entered are owned by Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi and Action Express Racing, which is supported by NASCAR chairman Jim France.
NASCAR, which owns IMSA, is also heavily represented at the race with its new Next Gen car racing as part of the “Garage 56” project designed to showcase technology. The car is a Chevrolet fielded by Hendrick Motorsports and driven by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller, who was part of the 2010 overall winning team at Le Mans.
Jacob deGrom, oft-injured Rangers ace, to have season-ending Tommy John surgery
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas ace Jacob deGrom will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, cutting short his first season after the oft-injured right-hander signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers.
General manager Chris Young said Tuesday the decision on surgery came after an MRI on deGrom’s ailing right elbow.
The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner hadn’t pitched since April 28, when he exited early against the the New York Yankees because of injury concerns for the second time in a span of three starts. The announcement of surgery came a day after deGrom was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Young said the latest MRI showed more inflammation and significant structural damage that wasn’t there on the scan after deGrom exited the game against the Yankees.
The Rangers signed deGrom, who turns 35 later this month, in free agency after he had played his first nine big league seasons with the Mets. He was limited by injuries to 156.1 innings over 26 starts his last two years in New York.
Future of Olympic boxing body on agenda at IOC meeting on Wednesday
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The Olympic future of boxing’s long-exiled governing body could be decided Wednesday at an IOC meeting called at short notice.
The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday its executive board will meet for a special session two weeks before a scheduled three-day meeting that has been expected to debate the issue.
The IOC stripped the International Boxing Association of recognition in 2019 over long-standing financial, sports integrity and governance issues. It could decide to reinstate the governing body or banish it completely.
Boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics is set to be overseen by the IOC for the second straight games. The IBA had no involvement in bouts at the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021.
Boxing’s place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has not been confirmed amid the IOC-IBA dispute.
Hendrick wins class in Le Mans pit crew competition
LE MANS, France — NASCAR scored a victory at Le Mans on Tuesday when the Hendrick Motorsports crew won its class in the pit crew competition.
NASCAR’s “Garage 56” is entered in the 24 Hours of Le Mans but not eligible to win the twice-round-the-clock race because the No. 24 Chevrolet is competing in a specialized category.
But the five-person Hendrick team was eligible to win the pit crew competition and it topped 16 teams to capture the GTE class. HMS was the only team to compete with a manual jack.
The Hendrick crew pulled off a final four-tire change in 10.364 seconds to beat Northwest AMR by 0.12 seconds to win the class. Hendrick finished fifth overall.
“It was actually our fastest stop of the day, so I would say I was surprised, but also very pleased,” said Hendrick pit crew coach Evan Kureczka. “You can tell the fans were very impressed with the fact that we were using a jack to jack the car up. You could see the smiles on their faces, we put on a great show for the fans.”
The Hendrick crew all compete for Hendrick cars in NASCAR’s Cup Series.
“This is a special moment to be able to represent Hendrick Motorsports, represent our families, America and NASCAR as a whole,” said Donovan Williams, the only jackman competing in the competition. “We just relied on our training and it came into place instinctively. I think we all just went out there and performed and didn’t think too much.
“That’s what’s special about sports — we all come from athletic backgrounds and were able to lean on that when you talk about canceling out the crowd, locking in and being in the moment. It was a special moment and we were able to capitalize.”
Blue Jays send struggling RHP Manoah to rookie-level Florida Complex League
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays demoted struggling right-hander Alek Manoah to the Florida Complex League on Tuesday, one day after the 2022 All-Star and AL Cy Young finalist couldn’t get out of the first inning against the Houston Astros.
Manoah was booed by Toronto fans after allowing six runs and seven hits in.1 of an inning Monday, his seventh straight losing decision. He’s 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA in 13 starts after going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts last season.
Manoah has allowed 45 runs in 58 innings. He allowed 55 in 196.2 innings in 2022. He went 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 20 starts as a rookie in 2021.
Previously the Gulf Coast League, the Florida Complex League is a rookie-level league with most games played at spring training facilities.
After Monday’s loss, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said “everything is on the table” when asked about Manoah’s status.
On Tuesday, Schneider said there was no timeline for Manoah’s return to Toronto’s rotation.
“Whenever he’s ready is when he’s ready,” Schneider said, adding that he wanted the slumping pitcher to focus on his form and not have to worry about regular competition.
Schneider said Manoah was “upset” when told of the demotion.
“It wasn’t an easy conversation,” Schneider said. “He understands that the performance hasn’t really been there.”
Toronto is the only big league team to use no more than five starting pitchers so far this season. The Blue Jays are 33-28, fourth in the AL East.
Schneider said right-hander Bowden Francis, who was selected from Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday, could be an option when Manoah’s turn comes up Saturday against Minnesota. Francis was 0-2 with a 3.45 ERA in four Triple-A starts.
The Blue Jays also activated right-hander Chris Bassitt off the paternity list, and activated infielder Santiago Espinal (right-hamstring) off the 10-day injury list.
Toronto optioned right-hander Jay Jackson and infielder Ernie Clement to Triple-A. Minor league right-hander Zach Thompson was designated for assignment.
Marquette extends Shaka Smart’s contract through 2029-30 season
MILWAUKEE — Marquette coach Shaka Smart has received a contract extension after leading the Golden Eagles to their first outright regular-season championship and tournament title in the Big East.
Smart’s contract now runs through the 2029-30 season. This is the first extension Smart has received since signing a six-year deal when he took over as Marquette’s coach in 2021.
Marquette didn’t release financial terms of Smart’s deal.
“In a very short period of time, Shaka and his staff have done a tremendous job of establishing a winning culture, both on and off the court,” athletic director Bill Scholl said in a statement. “Shaka’s vision for the program is focused on extended, sustainable success. The individuals who interact with the team on a daily basis are able to observe frequent examples of growth and the excitement around the program is contagious.”
Marquette has gone 48-20 in Smart’s two seasons and reached the NCAA Tournament each of those years.
The Golden Eagles went 29-7 and won the Big East’s regular-season and tournament championships last season after the league’s coaches had picked them to finish ninth out of 11 teams. Marquette’s season ended with a 69-60 loss to Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32.
Browns defensive players robbed of jewelry, vehicle by masked men in downtown stickup
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski expressed relief that two of his defensive players were not physically harmed while being robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a downtown nightclub.
According to Cleveland Police, the players had jewelry and a truck taken during the early morning stickup.
Police redacted the names of the players in a field case report. However, a person familiar with the situation identified the players as cornerback Greg Newsome II and tackle Perrion Winfrey. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The Browns opened mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. After the workout, Stefanski said he has spoken to Chief Wayne Drummond.
“I’m glad our guys are OK,” he said. “I want all of our community to be safe. The Cleveland Police have been outstanding. We want everybody to be safe and we want to get violent people off of our streets.”
Stefanski did not reveal the players’ names.
According to the report, one of the players was returning to his truck in a parking lot at 3:30 a.m. Monday when the masked suspects jumped out of a car and robbed him of jewelry before fleeing in his vehicle. The player told police he was not injured.
In a separate incident, Browns running back Demetric Felton had his vehicle stolen from a downtown parking garage on Sunday.
Garrett has been outspoken about his fondness for Cleveland and said the incidents have not changed his feelings about the city.
“It shows that me, my team, all of us here at the Browns have more work to do in the community,” he said. “There’s more that we can do here. There’s still more lessons that we need to give each other, because it’s not just one side or another side. Things like this happen because of so many different actions that led up to that.”
WNBA’s Dream lose Aari McDonald for 3 to 4 weeks because of torn labrum
ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream guard Aari McDonald is expected to miss three to four weeks as she recovers from a torn labrum.
McDonald, who has started each of Atlanta’s first five games and leads the team with 3.8 assists per game, suffered the injury in Friday’s 92-87 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. The team announced the injury on Tuesday.
Rookie Haley Jones could take on a bigger role to help the Dream adjust to losing McDonald.
McDonald is averaging 6.0 points per game.
McDonald, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft from Arizona, is in her third season.
Charlotte men’s basketball coach Sanchez resigns after winning CBI title
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ron Sanchez has resigned as head coach of the Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team.
Sanchez took over the 49ers on March 19, 2018, inheriting a team coming off a 6-23 campaign. In five years Charlotte went 72-78 under Sanchez, highlighted by winning the College Basketball Invitational championship this past season, the Niners’ first post-season tournament title in school history.
The 22 wins this past season are the most for Charlotte since 2001.
“Ron took over a proud but struggling program and carefully rebuilt it into a 22-game winner. He has led with class, dignity and devotion to our young men,” Charlotte director of athletics Mike Hill said. “His decision to step down from Charlotte was a difficult one for him and everyone associated with our program. We wish him and his family every happiness.”
Hill said the team has already begun a national search for a replacement.
“This is a bittersweet day for me and my family as I step down to pursue other opportunities,” said Sanchez, who came the 49ers after working as an assistant coach at Virginia under Tony Bennett. “It has been a tremendous privilege to lead the 49ers basketball program over the past five years and I want to thank Niner Nation for its support. I will be forever grateful to my staff, players and the university.”
CONCACAF reverting to Champions Cup from Champions League
MIAMI — CONCACAF is changing the name of its top club competition back to the Champions Cup, what the tournament was called from 1962 through 2008.
The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football announced the change Tuesday, two days after Mexico’s León won this year’s title.
Twenty-two teams will play in the first round and five teams will receive byes, with first-round winners advancing to a round of 16. The first round, round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals will be home-and-home, total-goals series. The final will be one match.
CONCACAF had eliminated a format utilizing a first-round group stage after the 2016-17 tournament. It had been called the Champions League since 2008.
The tournament winner advances to the Club World Cup.
Mexican clubs have won 17 of the last 18 titles. Seattle won in 2022.
