Angels’ Luis Rengifo injures left biceps with a swing in the on-deck circle
ANAHEIM — Luis Rengifo strained his left biceps while taking a swing in the on-deck circle Thursday night, forcing him to leave the Los Angeles Angels’ 3-2 victory over Cleveland in the first inning.
The Angels’ trainers left the dugout to check on Rengifo after he took a practice swing with the heavy bat while Brandon Drury was at the plate. Rengifo was slumped over in apparent pain, and he eventually walked off the field to the clubhouse.
“As he went to drop (the bat), he felt something in his (biceps),” Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “This one, it doesn’t look good. I’m sick for him. Hopefully, we get good news tomorrow.”
Rengifo will have more tests Friday.
Randal Grichuk, who was supposed to have the day off, singled after pinch-hitting for Rengifo, who was playing right field and batting third.
About 2½ hours later, Grichuk delivered a walk-off single with the bases loaded and two outs, ending the Angels’ first win in seven games.
Rengifo, who is riding a 14-game hitting streak, has been the struggling Angels’ best hitter in recent weeks. He batted .443 with five homers and 14 RBIs over the previous 16 games.
Rengifo’s injury occurred shortly after the Angels were forced to scratch center fielder Mickey Moniak several minutes before first pitch. Moniak developed another bout of the back tightness that has bothered him recently, but Nevin indicated the club is more optimistic about this injury.
The Angels already are playing without former AL MVPs Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, $245 million third baseman Anthony Rendon, rookie shortstop Zach Neto, outfielder Taylor Ward and several additional veterans due to significant injuries.
“We’ve certainly taken a lot of our gut punches,” Nevin said. “We lose two guys before the game starts, really. ... I’m never going to say I’ve seen it all, as far as these things go, but I’m getting there.”
Chien posts 64 and builds 4-shot lead on LPGA in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Peiyun Chien of Taiwan holed out for eagle on the sixth hole and played bogey-free on Friday for an 8-under 64 to build a four-shot lead in the Kroger Queen City Championship as she tries for her first LPGA Tour victory.
Chien has won three times on what is now the Epson Tour and twice on the Taiwan LPGA.
“I really want to play well in America and go back to Asia, play Asian Games for my country” said Chien, who reached the halfway mark at 14-under 130 at Kenwood Country Club.
Ruoning Yin of China, who captured her first major this summer at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, also played bogey-free for a 66 that left her four shots behind with Morgane Metraux of Switzerland (66) and 18-hole leader Ruixin Liu of China (69).
Yin has a mathematical chance of reaching No. 1 in the women’s world ranking, which would allow her to join Shanshan Feng as the only players from China to be atop the ranking.
Chien attributed her great round to her putting. She said she prefers to swap out putters every week and is proud that she has kept this one in play for at least a month. It’s a good weapon to have on the Kendale course, which has firm and fast greens from dry weather.
Liu also was superb with the putter, and she needed to be. She didn’t hit the ball as well as she did Thursday when she shot a 65, but she holed plenty of putts for par to stay close, and then finished her round with a shot out of the fairway bunker to 12 feet for birdie.
Former U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso (66) and Charley Hull of England (68) were five shots behind.
Rose Zhang had a 68 and was eight shots behind.
Ram and Salisbury win third straight US Open men’s doubles title, first to do that since 1912-14
NEW YORK — Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury were having a difficult year, struggling to win even a couple matches in a row.
Everything changed once they returned to the U.S. Open, where Ram and Salisbury dominate like no men’s team in 110 years.
The No. 3 seeds captured their third straight title at Flushing Meadows, rallying to beat Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday.
“We knew we were having a tough time. But we put in the work starting kind of after Wimbledon was over, “Ram said, ”(realizing) that, this is the tournament that we know we can play well at, proven it before, and it wasn’t going to happen by accident.”
Ram and Salisbury extended their winning streak at Flushing Meadows to 18 matches. They are the first men’s team to win three straight U.S. Opens since Americans Tom Bundy and Maurice McLoughlin from 1912-14.
Ram and Salisbury arrived in New York on a three-match losing streak and acknowledged losing some confidence. That’s partly why Salisbury, from Britain, cried into a towel on his chair after the match ended.
“I don’t think I have ever cried after any matches, especially not ones that we have won, even at the Grand Slams,” Salisbury said. “But yeah, there is something about being here, about doing it again and I think doing it after the year we have had. We have had some struggles, had some pretty low times.”
Sharma and Smith share lead at Irish Open as McIlroy struggles to mount title bid
STRAFFAN, Ireland — Shubhankar Sharma and Jordan Smith shared the halfway lead at the Irish Open on Friday as Rory McIlroy struggled to mount a bid to win his home event for the second time.
Sharma shot 6-under 66 and Smith followed with a 65 as they finished the second round at The K Club on 13 under for the tournament, one shot ahead of Ross Fisher (66).
Smith, the world No. 85, was the only player in the top eight ranked inside the top 100, with the leading names in the field needing a big weekend to get into contention.
Shane Lowry, who was born about 45 minutes away in Clara, was alone in ninth place after a second straight 68 while McIlroy shot 70 — to lie eight off the lead on 5-under par — after a mixed end to his round.
The 2016 champion and No. 2-ranked player holed out for eagle from 116 yards at No. 16, only to follow that up with a double-bogey at the 17th after finding the rough off the tee and his second shot and missing a bogey putt from 4 feet. He then got up-and-down from a greenside bunker for a birdie at the last.
McIlroy was tied for 26th place and in a group including Adrian Meronk, the defending champion from Poland who also shot 70.
Sharma, who tied for eighth at the British Open at Hoylake either side of four straight missed cuts on regular European tour events, briefly had a six-shot lead on 14 under after racing to the turn in just 28 shots with seven birdies and two pars.
The Indian player could only cover the last seven holes in 1 over, then saw Smith — an afternoon starter — reel him in.
The second of Sharma’s two European tour wins came in February 2018.
“I took a four-week break after the Open and was sick last week so spent most of the weekend sleeping on my couch, but I still have good memories from the Open so I am just trying to continue that form,” Sharma said.
Brown and Langenbrunner highlight the US Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Former NHL players Dustin Brown and Jamie Langenbrunner highlight the 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class unveiled Friday by USA Hockey.
Longtime executive Brian Burke, women’s star Katie King Crowley and official Brian Murphy also are being inducted into the hall at a ceremony Dec. 6 in Boston.
“It’s an amazing class and a group that truly reflects extraordinary,” USA Hockey President Mike Trimboli said. “Their accomplishments are varied and far-reaching, and the positive impact they’ve had on the game — and will continue to have — will no doubt benefit generations to come.”
Brown in 2012 became the second American captain to hoist the Stanley Cup when the Los Angeles Kings won it for the first time, and he did it again in 2014. Earlier this year, the team put a statue of Brown outside of its arena and retired his No. 23 to the rafters.
Langenbrunner also won the Cup twice, in 1999 with Dallas and 2003 with New Jersey. He was a teammate of Brown’s at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics when the U.S. won the silver medal.
King Crowley helped the U.S. win gold in 1998 in Nagano at the first Olympics with women’s hockey. She has a silver medal from 2002 in Salt Lake City and a bronze from 2006 in Torino, and her 14 goals at the Olympics are tied for the most among U.S. national team players.
Burke’s vast career in hockey included time as an agent and a Stanley Cup championship with Anaheim as the Ducks general manager in 2007. He was GM of the 2010 silver-medal-winning U.S. Olympic team and has also served in that role and as president of hockey operations for several U.S. clubs.
Murphy is one of just eight officials — and only two Americans — to work over 2,000 regular-season NHL games. He officiated nine Stanley Cup Finals and is one of the rare officials to serve as a referee and a linesman.
Neymar breaks Pelé’s record as Brazil’s all-time top goal scorer
SAO PAULO — Neymar became the top goal scorer for Brazil’s national team after surpassing the total of three-time World Cup winner Pelé on Friday.
The goal that put the 31-year-old Neymar on the top of Brazil’s scoring record with 78 came in the 61st minute in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia in the Amazon city of Belém. It was Brazil’s fourth goal of the match.
Neymar’s record-breaking goal came after a low cross into the penalty box, which the striker finished with accuracy from close range. He celebrated with a punch in the air, as Pelé usually did.
Earlier, the Al-Hilal striker missed a penalty in the 17th minute, which goalkeeper Billy Viscarra saved.
Chandler Jones likely out when the Las Vegas Raiders open their season at Denver
HENDERSON, Nev. — Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones isn’t expected to play in Sunday’s season opener at the Denver Broncos, according to Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels.
Jones hasn’t been in the Raiders’ facility this week. He twice posted disparaging remarks on social media about Raiders management before removing them.
Backup cornerback Brandon Facyson (shin) was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least four games. Running back Josh Jacobs had been on the commissioner’s exemption list after not signing until Aug. 26, but was removed to set the roster at the maximum 53 players.
With Jones likely out, it could mean expanded roles for rookie Tyree Wilson, the No. 7 pick of the draft, and third-year pro Malcolm Koonce. Both are backup defensive ends on this week’s depth chart.
McDaniels said other players will be considered, including some on the practice squad.
“I think our entire defensive line group has really worked hard,” McDaniels said. “I think we have a little bit more depth across the board than we did last year just in general terms, and we’ll do what we have to do to be able to play the game the right way.”
He said defensive line isn’t the only area in which decisions still need to be made.
“We’ll just try to figure out what the best thing is in terms of how to play the game in general,” McDaniels said. “We’re doing that at multiple positions. It’s always a little tricky because nobody’s really played 60 minutes of a football game.”
Jones went on Instagram on Tuesday and Wednesday to criticize Raiders management before removing those posts. He complained Tuesday about not being able to get into the team’s facility and on Wednesday about a representative from the city of Las Vegas crisis response team showing up at his door.
“Raiders sent her to my place said .. You need to come with us ‘You’re in danger,’” Jones wrote.
Ingebrigtsen smashes 2,000-meter world record at Brussels Diamond League meet
BRUSSELS — Olympic 1,500-meter champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen smashed a 24-year-old world record in the rarely run 2,000 meters by more than a second on Friday.
The Norwegian finished in 4 minutes, 43.13 seconds at a Diamond League meet in Brussels.
Making his first appearance since last month’s world championships, the 22-year-old Norwegian improved the previous mark of 4:44.79 set in 1999 by Moroccan great Hicham El Guerrouj.
“It’s always fun to break a record but, to be honest, it wasn’t difficult for me to break this one,” Ingebrigtsen said.
The 2,000 is not part of the Olympics Games program.
Also, Jamaica sprint ace Shericka Jackson failed in her attempt at the women’s 200 world record set 35 years ago by Florence Griffith-Joyner.
Jackson, the reigning world champion, clocked 21.48. Griffith-Joyner’s mark of 21.34 was set at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.
Jackson got off to a fast start and never looked back to outclass her rivals. Anthonique Strachan was a distant runner-up, with a time of 22.31, with American Jenna Prandini completing the podium in 22.47.
Originally a 400 specialist, Jackson has been focusing on sprint in recent years. She won Olympic 100 bronze and 4x100m relay gold at the Tokyo Olympics and has been excelling in the 200.
The 29-year-old athlete claimed gold in the 200 at the 2022 worlds and retained her title last month in Budapest, Hungary, when she posted a time of 21.41 seconds, a scant .07 off the world record.
Already renowned for being fast, the King Baudouin stadium track was renovated ahead of the Memorial Van Damme meet.
Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis set a new meet record by clearing 6.10 meters in the men’s pole vault but could not improve his own world record. He failed to clear 6.23 in his third and final attempt.
Giants sign veteran kicker Graham Gano to 3-year contract extension
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants kicker Graham Gano has signed a three-year contract extension.
The Giants announced the extension Friday ahead of their Sunday night season opener against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.
The 36-year-old Gano has made 91.8% of his field-goal attempts since joining the Giants in 2020, the best percentage in franchise history for anyone with at least 50 attempts.
He went 29 of 32 on field goals last year after going 29 of 33 in 2021 and 31 of 32 in 2020.
Gano has also made 20 kicks of at least 50 yards for the Giants — 11 more than any other player in team history. He converted a team-record eight from 50 or more last year.
Gano has made 94.6% of his extra-point attempts (70 of 74) with the Giants.
He previously played for Washington (2009-11) and Carolina (2012-18) before missing the 2019 season. For his career, he has converted 84.6% of his field-goal attempts. He received his lone Pro Bowl selection in 2017.
