ACC, Pac-12 revise forfeit plan for called-off league games
The Atlantic Coast and Pac-12 conferences are changing rescheduling policy to avoid assigning automatic forfeits for teams unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols.
ACC athletic directors unanimously supported the change in Wednesday’s first such announcement. The Pac-12 followed in the afternoon amid the rise in COVID-19 cases and the increase in cancellations and postponements of basketball games nationally.
For the ACC, games that cannot be played will be rescheduled if possible. If those games can’t be rescheduled, they will be considered a “no contest” that doesn’t affect a team’s record. The change is retroactive dating to the beginning of the winter-sports schedule, meaning it will remove recent forfeits for the Boston College men’s basketball team against Wake Forest and the Miami women’s basketball team against Duke.
Additionally, men’s and women’s teams must have a minimum of seven available players and one coach to play a game. If a team elects not to play despite having that available number, the game would then be considered a forfeit.
The Pac-12 is similar in terms of the minimum number of players and coaches who must be available to hold the competition, though teams could elect to play with fewer than the minimum. The conference will work to reschedule called-off games, and those that are unable to be rescheduled could be considered a “no contest” upon review and approval by the league commissioner.
Still, the league office would have the option to issue a forfeit if “league standards of sportsmanship are not met.”
As with the ACC, the Pac-12 policy is retroactive and now includes the previously canceled UCLA at Washington game on Dec. 5.
NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics
The inevitability sunk in for Steven Stamkos a full day before the NHL made it official that players would not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics.
Left off Canada’s Olympic roster in 2010, injured after being named to the team in 2014 and unable to go in 2018 because the NHL opted out, the Tampa Bay Lightning captain crystallized what it meant that the pandemic was wiping out participation at the 2022 Beijing Games, too.
“That was my third legitimate chance of playing in the Olympics, and here I am sitting (here) probably not even going to get to play a game,” Stamkos said. “It’s disappointing, but at the same time there’s not much that we can do.”
Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Wednesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when a rash of positive COVID-19 test results caused several teams to shut down and the list of postponed games ballooned to 50. The league will use the previously scheduled Feb. 6-22 Olympic break to make up those games and others that need to be rescheduled.
“Given the profound disruption to the NHL’s regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events ... Olympic participation is no longer feasible,” Bettman said. “Our focus and goal have been and must remain to responsibly and safely complete the entirety of the NHL regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs in a timely manner.”
In a separate statement, National Hockey League Players’ Association executive director Don Fehr said that while there was a clear path to Beijing before COVID-19 intervened, the Olympic break is now needed to make up games.
AP Sources: NFL discussed cancellations due to COVID-19
With a surge of COVID-19 cases threatening to disrupt the NFL season last week, the league discussed canceling games for the first time since the pandemic began.
In talks with the NFL Players Association, canceling games involving Washington, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Rams was considered because of coronavirus outbreaks on each team. Instead, the games were moved from the weekend to Monday and Tuesday.
NFLPA President JC Tretter, a center for the Browns, said the NFL wanted to cancel those games — players would not have been paid in that scenario, according to the league’s COVID-19 protocols agreement with the union last season. But two player reps with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press canceling the games was never the No. 1 plan. Both reps spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the conversations.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the AP on Wednesday: “Our goal has been to play the season as scheduled in a safe, responsible way.”
Speaking on a conference call with reporters, Tretter stressed the union’s opposition to any cancellations.
Lamar Jackson misses another practice for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson did not practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday because of his sprained ankle.
The Ravens practiced indoors without reporters. The team’s injury report listed Jackson as absent, along with receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle), offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (knee), guard Ben Powers (foot) and cornerback Tavon Young (concussion).
The Ravens also put safety Geno Stone, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, linebacker Chris Board, linebacker Kristian Welch and practice squad tackle David Sharpe on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That brings the number of players the team has on that list to 15, including four from the practice squad.
Baltimore plays at Cincinnati this weekend in a game between the two teams that are tied for first in the AFC North. Jackson missed Sunday’s lossto Green Bay because of his ankle injury. Tyler Huntley filled in and threw for two touchdowns and ran for two.
Knicks’ Derrick Rose has ankle surgery, could miss 2 months
NEW YORK — Knicks guard Derrick Rose had surgery Wednesday on his right ankle and could miss two months.
Already short-handed with six players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Knicks have now lost the former league MVP whose arrival jump-started their run to the playoffs last season.
Rose had missed the last two games with what the team said was ankle soreness. The Knicks announced he had a procedure on the ankle at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery and would be evaluated in eight weeks.
The 33-year-old Rose had mostly come off the bench since arriving from Detroit in a trade last February, reuniting him with Tom Thibodeau, his coach in Chicago when Rose was the NBA’s MVP in 2011. He finished third in voting for the NBA’s Sixth Man Award last season, though moved into the starting lineup for the final three games of their playoff series against Atlanta.
Saleh, Sirianni test positive for COVID-19, Stefanski back
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Cleveland Browns got their coach back on the sideline. The New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles might be without theirs this weekend.
The Buffalo Bills will be without wide receiver Cole Beasley, who has been among the NFL’s most outspoken critics of vaccinations.
Browns second-year coach Kevin Stefanski cleared COVID-19 protocols Wednesday and returned to the team after missing Monday’s 16-14 home loss to Las Vegas. Stefanski also sat out the Browns’ playoff win at Pittsburgh last season after testing positive.
“Good to be back,” Stefanski told reporters on a Zoom call from the team’s Berea, Ohio, facility. “Obviously, working remotely is something that we all did a bunch of last year so it is definitely doable to work remotely, game plan remotely, run meetings, etc., but good to be back in person.”
Meanwhile, the Jets’ Robert Saleh and Eagles’ Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling symptoms in the morning.
For New York, it’s the latest in what has been a surge of coronavirus cases on the team. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton coached practice in Saleh’s absence after finding out about 45 minutes before that the head coach wouldn’t be able to run the session. Saleh, who plans to continue running team meetings virtually, could return as soon as Thursday if he no longer shows symptoms and tests negative.
If Saleh doesn’t test out of the COVID-19 protocols before Sunday, Middleton will also serve as the head coach in New York’s game against Jacksonville.
“I’m not reinventing the wheel here,” Middleton said during a video call. “I’m trying to steer the ship, keep the ship steered in the right direction.”
Sirianni also tested positive after feeling symptoms. He’s isolating at a hotel and pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo would handle coaching duties if Sirianni doesn’t clear protocols in time for Sunday’s game against the Giants.
“I’m feeling OK,” said Sirianni, who was on the sideline for Philadelphia’s win over Washington on Tuesday night. “I’m feeling a little bit better now, which is good. The rest of the week, I’ll be in every meeting, obviously virtually. ... I’ll be running those. Just business as usual.”
The Jets have 18 players from the active and practice squad rosters, including injured reserve, on the COVID-19 list: wide receivers Elijah Moore, Jeff Smith and Vyncint Smith; tight end Kenny Yeboah; guard Alijah Vera-Tucker; defensive linemen Folorunso Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers, Jonathan Marshall, Hamilcar Rashed Jr., and Tanzel Smart; linebackers Blake Cashman, Noah Dawkins and Hamsah Nasirildeen; cornerbacks Michael Carter II and Lamar Jackson; safeties Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman; and special teams ace Justin Hardee.
Newton set to start, Darnold will also play at QB vs. Bucs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and have a “major role” in the game, while Sam Darnold also is set to get playing time at quarterback.
Darnold was 4-5 as the team’s starter before being sidelined with a shoulder injury and placed on injured reserve Nov. 12.
The Panthers (5-9) signed Newton to replace him, unsure at that point if Darnold would be able to return this season.
The Panthers have lost their past four games with Newton as their starting quarterback, and the 2015 league MVP has lost his past 12 starts overall for Carolina going back to 2018. Newton’s most recent win as a starter for Carolina came Nov. 4, 2018, against the Buccaneers.
“My job is to do what is right for the team and the franchise and do what is best to win this game Sunday,” Rhule said. “When you are not winning you are trying different things to get yourself over the hump to win.”
The Panthers are playing a Buccaneers team that can wrap up the NFC South with a win on Sunday.
Rhule would not divulge how much he expects Darnold to play.
Two weeks ago, Newton shared some reps with backup P.J. Walker. It’s unclear if Walker will be active for Sunday’s game as Rhule rarely activates three QBs for a game.
Buccaneers address mounting injuries, sign RB Le’Veon Bell
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have addressed the need for experienced depth at running back by signing former All-Pro Le’Veon Bell.
Bell, released this season after appearing in five games with the Baltimore Ravens, joined the Bucs on Thursday as the reigning Super Bowl champions continue to deal with mounting injuries that have depleted a strong group of playmakers assembled around Tom Brady.
Starter Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury during last Sunday’s 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, creating an opportunity for fourth-year pro Ronald Jones to move back into a role he lost to Fournette late last season.
Fournette’s injury came a week after Giovani Bernard, another veteran brought in to help Brady, was hurt against Buffalo and wound up on injured reserve. The Bucs also lost receiver Chris Godwin to a season-ending knee injury and top receiver Mike Evans injured a hamstring against the Saints, too.
Bell, 29, is a three-time 1,000-yard rusher who was attractive to the Bucs because of his experience. He joins second-year pro Ke’Shawn Vaughn in backing up Jones, who’s averaged 4.7 yards per carry while rushing for 337 yards and three TDs this season.
Swedish skier Hector beats Shiffrin for 1st win in 7 years
COURCHEVEL, France — Sara Hector ended a drought of nearly five years for the Swedish women’s ski team by beating Mikaela Shiffrin in both runs of a World Cup giant slalom on Wednesday.
No Swedish skier had triumphed on the women’s World Cup circuit since Frida Hansdotter won a night slalom in Austria in January 2017.
Hector led Shiffrin by .34 seconds after the opening run and added one-hundredth of a second in the final run for her second career victory, and first since December 2014.
“It’s amazing. It’s incredible, and I’m so surprised, too,” Hector said. “It was such a big fight and I didn’t think I was so fast. I feel so awesome. It’s crazy. I’m so proud.”
The result came a day after she had finished runner-up to Shiffrin in another GS on the same hill in the French Alps for her first podium result in a year.
“I fought so well. It was really a battle, also mentally. I did it and that makes me proud,” Hector said. “(Shiffrin) is a super skier, but there are a lot of good skiers here.”
World Cup giant slalom champion Marta Bassino finished six-tenths of a second behind in third place after failing to score points in the first two GS races of the season. Tessa Worley of France, who was second after the opening run, dropped to fourth, followed by defending overall champion Petra Vlhova in fifth.
Organizers say Tokyo Olympics cost $1.8B less than expected
The Tokyo Olympics cost $1.8 billion less than anticipated, local organizers said Wednesday, 4 1/2 months after the Games ended.
Organizers said the estimated official costs were $13.6 billion. Officials said part of the reduction was because there were no fans — forced by the pandemic — and therefore vastly reduced labor costs. They also said other outlays were lower than expected.
Official estimates over the last year said the costs would be $15.4 billion. However, government audits over several years suggested the real costs were much higher — perhaps twice the official estimates.
Olympics costs are notoriously difficult to track, and there is always debate about what are and what are not Olympic costs. A study by the University of Oxford concluded that Tokyo was the most expensive Olympics on record.
Broncos return to Lock with Bridgewater out with concussion
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock is preparing for his first — and maybe final — start of 2021 for the Denver Broncos.
Coach Vic Fangio ruled out starter Teddy Bridgewater, who has a concussion, for their game Sunday against the Raiders but said it’s possible he’ll return next week against the Chargers if he’s medically cleared: “Whatever’s best for his health moving forward is what we’ll do.”
So, Bridgewater will get his gig back if he’s healthy even if Lock lights it up in Las Vegas.
“Teddy’s our quarterback,” Fangio said, “and if Teddy’s healthy, he’ll be the quarterback.”
Lock was thrilled just to be back taking the bulk of the snaps with the starters Wednesday.
“I woke up with a big smile on my face this morning, being able to come out here and be the guy this week for this team,” Lock said before taking almost all the snaps at practice for the first time in nearly a year.
Bridgewater was knocked unconscious while scrambling in the third quarter of Denver’s 15-10 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He was carted off the field after suffering his second concussion of the season and transported via ambulance to a hospital, where he was kept overnight.
Kicking change: Panthers sign Hajrullahu, put Gonzalez on IR
The Carolina Panthers have placed kicker Zane Gonzalez on injured reserve and signed Lirim Hajrullahu off Washington’s practice squad to replace him.
Hajrullahu is expected to kick on Sunday against Tampa Bay.
The Panthers also signed kicker Alex Kessman to the practice squad as a backup.
Gonzalez injured his quadriceps during warmups prior to Sunday’s 31-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills, leaving the Panthers without a kicker for the game. Gonzalez had made 17 straight field goals, solidifying what had been a shaky kicker position to start the season for Carolina.
Browns’ Garrett slowed by injury, status for Packers iffy
CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett’s plans for Christmas remain murky.
The Browns’ star defensive end, who has a career-high 15 sacks this season, is dealing with a groin injury and could miss Saturday’s game at Green Bay as Cleveland tries to boost its sagging playoff chances.
Garrett got hurt in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to Las Vegas, and the 2020 All-Pro had trouble pushing off and pressuring quarterback Derek Carr, who drove the Raiders to a last-second winning field goal.
The Browns (7-7) hope to have Garrett back to put some heat on Packers QB and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, who will be facing a Cleveland defense still missing other key pieces due to COVID-19.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski would not comment on results from an MRI done Tuesday on Garrett — or speculate whether the elite edge rusher will be available.
Jones says neck injury caused discomfort in some positions
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — While he wanted to play again this season, Daniel Jones said his sprained neck caused him discomfort in certain positions and made it impossible for him to play quarterback for the New York Giants.
Talking to reporters Wednesday for the first time since being placed on season-ending injured reserve, Jones felt he made progress in his third season but admitted the Giants (4-10) did not win enough games. He doesn’t think the injury will affect his play next season, other than he may be more willing to get down sooner to avoid hits.
“These last few weeks have been tough. Obviously, you want to be out there,” Jones said. “You want to be playing. I was doing everything I could to give myself a chance to get back out there.”
Jones sidestepped a question about returning next season as a starter, saying his game needs to improve and the team needs to improve. The sixth pick overall has started since the third game of his rookie season in 2019.
Jones shed some light on his injury, which happened in a game on Nov. 28 against Philadelphia. He said he was sore and didn’t have much range of motion after the game. The sprained neck was diagnosed over the next 24 hours.
Celtics sign 40-year-old Joe Johnson to 10-day contract
BOSTON — Joe Johnson knew there was always a chance he could get back into the NBA, especially with the recent increase of COVID-19 cases around the league.
The Boston Celtics signed the 40-year-old Johnson to a 10-day contract Wednesday before their night game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He also knows people will first talk about his age when they see he’s back in the league for the first time since 2018.
“I don’t look at my age and say, `I can’t play with these guys,’” Johnson said. “I know it’s a young man’s game, but at the same time, like I said, I pay a lot of attention to my body.”
Johnson started his NBA career with Boston when he was drafted 10th overall in 2001. The seven-time All-Star played 1,276 regular-season games through the 2017-18 season, averaging 16.0 points with the Celtics, Phoenix, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Miami, Utah and Houston.
To stay in shape, Johnson said he’s been working out in the gym with his 14-year-old son.
Mickelson to return to Kapalua after 21-year absence
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Phil Mickelson is headed back to Hawaii for golf, not a vacation, committing to play the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua for the first time in 21 years.
Mickelson won the winners-only tournament at La Costa Resort in 1998, and then played only twice since it moved to the Plantation Course at Kapalua in 1999, most recently in 2001 when he tied for 28th against a 33-man field.
He qualified by winning the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest major champion in history.
His appearance means all four major champions will be at Kapalua on Jan. 6-9, joining Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm and British Open champion Collin Morikawa.
The field also includes Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. Among those not playing is Wells Fargo Championship winner Rory McIlroy, who starts his season in the Middle East swing that’s part of the European tour.
Conte’s Chelsea Cup return with Spurs; Arsenal vs Liverpool
LONDON — Antonio Conte will have to overcome former club Chelsea to reach the League Cup final early in his Tottenham career, and he wants to do it in one match.
The semifinals, beginning in two weeks, are still due to be over two legs despite the upsurge in coronavirus cases wiping out games and creating a fixture pile-up.
Tottenham overcame West Ham 2-1 and Chelsea beat Brentford 2-0 on Wednesday before being paired together in the last four that will see Arsenal also play Liverpool.
“If I have to decide maybe it would be to play one game and not two games, especially I repeat for the situation we are living but we have to respect the rules,” Conte said. “For sure it will be nice and good to play against Chelsea for me. I spent two amazing seasons with Chelsea (2016-18) and I enjoyed a lot and everything there, but now I am the manager of Tottenham and I am ready to give everything for this club.”
Jürgen Klopp would gladly give up home advantage to also see Liverpool not have to play two games for the semifinals in the first two weeks of 2022 given the lack of winter break and packed festive program stretching the squad.
Liverpool was taken to penalties by Leicester in Wednesday’s other quarterfinal, prevailing 5-4 in the shootout after the game ended 3-3 after 90 minutes.
“The draw has us at Arsenal, I’m fine with that, we play there and see who is better and go for it,” Klopp said. “I don’t just speak about player welfare this year, I have been speaking about it for six years or maybe longer.
“If the things I say would help more, I would say it much more often. But it doesn’t help. The only thing I do with these messages is I create headlines. They never arrive at the right places.”
Calgary Flames pull out of deal with city for new arena
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames have pulled out of a deal with the city for a new arena because of increased costs.
John Bean, president and chief executive officer of Calgary Sports and Entertainment, said Wednesday that there is is no viable path forward to complete the 19,000-seat Event Centre. The Flames have played in the Saddledome for 38 years.
The city and the Flames agreed on an arena deal over two years ago with the initial estimate of $550 million split between the two. The estimate has risen to $634 million according to the Flames, with the team paying for more of it than the city and taking on the risk of rising costs in the future.
The Flames balked at paying an additional $10 million in roadway and sidewalk infrastructure and climate mitigation costs the city has added to the project since July. Mayor Jyoti Gondek said said there is a gap of $9.7 million between the city and the team.
Omar Gonzalez signs with MLS’s Revolution, rejoins Arena
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Defender Omar Gonzalez is following midfielder Sebastian Lletget to Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution to play under Bruce Arena, their former coach with the LA Galaxy.
The 33-year-old defender agreed to a two-year contract, the Revolution said Wednesday.
Gonzalez played for the Galaxy (2009-15), Mexico’s Pachuca (2016-18) and Atlas (2018-19), and Toronto (2019-21). He was voted MLS Rookie of the Year in 2009 and Defender of the Year in 2011.
He has three goals in 52 international appearances.
Lletget was obtained in a trade with the Galaxy last week.
Foss-Solevåg wins slalom after Noël misses last gate
MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy — Norwegian skier Sebastian Foss-Solevåg benefited when Clément Noël missed the final gate in the second run of a World Cup slalom night race on Wednesday to claim his first victory since taking gold at the world championships.
Having dominated the opening leg, Noël was nearly a full second ahead of Foss-Solevåg at the final checkpoint in his second trip down but the Frenchman — who won the season’s opening slalom and was an overwhelming favorite — lost control and fell to the snow as he cleared the penultimate gate then slid across the finish line on the wrong side of the final gate.
“I’m really sorry for him. He was skiing really well; he’s been skiing great all season. But today I was skiing more stable,” said Foss-Solevåg, who placed second behind Noël in the opening leg.
Noël, who had also just dominated a second-tier Europa Cup slalom, couldn’t immediately process what happened.
“It was a great race until two gates of the finish. I really don’t know how it’s possible to fall (like) that,” he said. “On the steep part, I heard the speakers said I was super green so I just knew that I just had to ski normal at the end. So I tried just to ski calm. I really don’t know. It happened so fast, I don’t know how to explain that fall. But that’s ski racing sometimes.”
It was the third slalom win of 2021 for Foss-Solevåg, who also won at Flachau, Austria, in January, and at the worlds in Cortina d’Ampezzo in February.
Foss-Solevåg finished .10 seconds ahead of defending overall champion Alexis Pinturault, who moved up from fifth in the first leg.
Kristoffer Jakobsen of Sweden finished third, a mere hundredth behind Pinturault, to follow up his second-place finish 10 days ago in Val d’Isère, France, which marked the first podium result of his career.
Benzema brace as Madrid beats Bilbao 2-1 in virus-hit game
BARCELONA, Spain — Karim Benzema struck two quick goals to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in a Spanish league game missing several players because of coronavirus infections.
Defending champion Atlético Madrid slumped to a fourth consecutive league defeat after losing 2-1 at Granada, extending its worst run in the competition since Diego Simeone took charge a decade ago.
A total of 12 players between Madrid and Bilbao missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19. That included Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and Bilbao’s Unai Simón, the goalkeeper for Spain’s national side.
Benzema started the scoring for the league leaders with a superb strike four minutes into the match at San Mamés. He struck again in the seventh for his league-leading 15th goal of the season.
Oihan Sancet hit right back for the hosts to close out a wild first 10 minutes of the game.
Iñaki Williams went close to grabbing an equalizer with a half-hour to play, but a defense anchored by Éder Militão held on to increase Madrid’s lead to eight points over second-place Sevilla.
The outbreak on Madrid’s squad gave Eden Hazard, Eduardo Camavinga, and Nacho Fernández the opportunity to earn rare starts.
“I want to highlight the players who hadn’t played much were ready to go, that is the strength of a team that wants to compete,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti, whose side enters the winter break on a 15-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.
“Now to rest and get back those players who weren’t with us today... I think that we can have them all back after the holidays.”
The game came hours after the Spanish league strengthened its testing protocols to try to prevent teams being hit by outbreaks. In addition to Modric, Madrid was without David Alaba, Isco Alarcón, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Gareth Bale, Marcelo and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. Besides Simón, Bilbao was without Iñigo Martínez, Jokin Ezkieta and Alex Berenguer.
Benzema dazzled with his opening goal from the side of the area. The France striker stunned Bilbao when he used one touch to send a pass from Toni Kroos curling into the far corner of the net.
Inter ends year with 7th straight win and control of Serie A
ROME — Seven straight wins. Six straight without conceding. Eleven straight unbeaten.
Inter Milan concluded the year with a 1-0 win over Torino on Wednesday to confirm its control of Serie A and intention of securing consecutive Italian league titles.
While Inter had already secured the lead for the season’s halfway point entering the holiday break, it was a welcome victory a day after the club’s offices were raided by finance police amid an ongoing investigation into false accounting.
Denzel Dumfries scored from the edge of area to conclude a counterattack after taking a backheel pass from Edin Dzeko during the first half at the San Siro. It was the third goal in four matches for the Netherlands right back.
“We’re happy with how we’ve ended the year. It’s easy for everyone to say that Inter is the favorite but that wasn’t the case in the summer,” first-year Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said, recalling the doubts surrounding the club following the departures of previous coach Antonio Conte and standout players Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.
“The club did well to get players useful for my style of play,” Inzaghi added.
Inter remained four points ahead of city rival AC Milan, which won 4-2 at Empoli with a brace from Franck Kessie and a goal each from Alessandro Florenzi and Theo Hernandez.
Third-place Napoli dropped seven points behind Inter after losing 1-0 at home to relegation-threatened Spezia, which benefited from an own-goal from Napoli defender Juan Jesus.
Spezia did not produce a single shot on goal.
Leader PSG scrapes late 1-1 draw heading into winter break
PARIS — Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain headed into the winter break after narrowly avoiding a humiliating defeat as Mauro Icardi’s injury-time goal salvaged a 1-1 draw at struggling Lorient in the French league on Wednesday.
PSG leads second-place Nice and third-place Marseille by 13 points. Nice beat Lens 2-1 while Marseille needed an even later injury-time goal than PSG to draw 1-1 at home to Reims. Nice and Marseille are separated on goal difference.
It was another mostly bland and uninspiring performance from PSG this season. Coach Mauricio Pochettino’s side was easily exposed by fast attacks and conceded an alarming 11 shots in the first half against a side in 19th place.
Pochettino brought on former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos after the break, but he was sent off five minutes from the end for a second yellow card.
With 10-man PSG pouring forward, right back Achraf Hakimi clipped over a great cross from the right and Icardi expertly headed home in the first minute of injury time to cancel out Thomas Monconduit’s thundering strike late in the first half.
“We know they have difficulty coping with counterattacks so that’s why we played deep and used transitional play,” Monconduit said.
Pochettino stopped short of criticizing another sluggish performance with PSG again rescued by a late goal, as happened against Lens this month.
Apart from an early miss by Icardi and a shot onto the post from seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, PSG was on the back foot as Lorient often got behind the defense in the first half.
PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas made several stops, with the most important against striker Terem Moffi, who should have done better after going clean through in the 16th.
Moffi could have shot powerfully but switched feet to try and chip the hugely experienced Navas, who stayed upright as late as possible to make a fine save befitting his status as one of the world’s best.
USA Luge Olympic veteran Jayson Terdiman says he’s retiring
USA Luge slider Jayson Terdiman turned 33 this week, and he spent some of his birthday getting an injection of platelet-rich plasma to relieve tendinitis in his right elbow.
It only reaffirmed his decision that it’s time to move on.
Terdiman — who is bidding to make his third Olympic team with a third different doubles partner — said Wednesday this will be his final season as a competitor. He and teammate Chris Mazdzer are in the process of trying to qualify for this winter’s Beijing Games, which he plans on being his final competitive race.
“Coming back from injury and coming back from surgery, the older I get, the harder it’s going to be,” said Terdiman, who had to recover from a significant shoulder procedure just to get ready for this season. “And I think it’s time for me to move into the next phase of my life, which I do plan on coaching and helping to continue the growth of the program in any aspect that I can.”
Terdiman went to the 2014 Sochi Olympics with Christian Niccum, then competed in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games with Matt Mortensen. If he and Mazdzer qualify, Terdiman would be the first USA Luge athlete to make the Olympics three times with three different doubles partners. Other doubles sliders have represented USA Luge in at least three Olympics, but never with so many different teammates.
