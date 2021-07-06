Terry Donahue, winningest UCLA football coach, dies at 77
LOS ANGELES — Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history who later served as general manager of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 77.
The school said he died Sunday at his home in Newport Beach after a two-year fight with cancer.
Donahue has the most wins (98) of any coach in Pac-12 history and also the most wins (151) in UCLA history. He worked as an assistant coaching the Bruins under Pepper Rodgers and then Dick Vermeil from 1971-75, before taking over as head coach at age 31 and serving from 1976-95. His first job out of college was as an assistant to Rodgers at Kansas for one season.
Donahue was the first to appear in a Rose Bowl game as a player, assistant coach and head coach. The Bruins won the New Year’s Day game in 1983, ‘84 and ’86 during his coaching tenure. He was the first college coach to earn bowl game victories in seven consecutive seasons, from 1983 to 1989.
Archie Manning, chairman of the National Football Foundation and father of retired NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, paid tribute to Donahue.
“Coach Donahue was truly a great man, and it’s hard to put into words how much he meant to the game,” Manning said. “His contributions are endless, and his legacy will live on through the countless players and assistant coaches he mentored.”
Born in Los Angeles, Terrence Michael Donahue graduated from Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks before going to UCLA. He joined the football team as a walk-on defensive lineman in 1965. He helped lead the Bruins to their first-ever Rose Bowl win in 1966 with an upset of previously undefeated and top-ranked Michigan State.
He had a 151-74-8 coaching record at UCLA and a 98-51-5 mark in Pac-12 play. The Bruins won or shared five league titles during Donahue’s tenure. He coached such future Hall of Famers as Troy Aikman, Kenny Easley and Jonathan Ogden.
Donahue was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000. He joined the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 1997, and the press box at the Rose Bowl was named for him in 2013.
US women defeat Mexico 4-0 in final tune-up before Olympics
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Tobin Heath scored her second goal in as many games and the United States defeated Mexico 4-0 on Monday in the American women’s final match before the Olympics.
The United States is now undefeated in 44 straight matches, the second-longest unbeaten streak in team history. The Americans also extended their winning streak against Mexico to 15 games and improved to 39-1-1 overall. The lone U.S. loss in the series was in a 2010 World Cup qualifier.
U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski continued to finetune his lineups in advance of the Olympics later this month. The United States, a four-time gold medal winner, is aiming to become the first team to follow a World Cup title with an Olympic gold medal.
Heath started after coming off the bench and scoring in the United States’ first send-off game against Mexico on Thursday, when the Americans also won by a 4-0 score. She hadn’t played for some six months because of injury.
Carli Lloyd got the start Monday in place of Alex Morgan, and midfielder Rose Lavelle got the nod while Kristie Mewis and Megan Rapinoe were available off the bench.
Rapinoe, Mewis and Morgan all started the second half.
The United States scored all its goals in the first half. Horan scored on a volley in the sixth minute, followed by Lloyd’s diving header in the 11th.
After an own goal in the 37th minute, Heath scored in the 39th.
Next up for the United States are the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans play Sweden — the team that knocked them out of the 2016 Games in the quarterfinals — to open the tournament in Japan on July 21.
Mexico did not make the field of 12 teams for the Tokyo Games.
Arizona brings Chip Hale back to lead its baseball program
TUCSON, Ariz. — Chip Hale is returning to Arizona.
The school announced Monday that the Tigers third base coach is leaving Detroit for Tucson, where he won a national championship as a player in 1986.
Hale replaces Jay Johnson, who left last week to become the coach at LSU after leading the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series.
“I am very honored and excited to be the new head baseball coach at the University of Arizona,” Hale said in a statement. “We will work tirelessly to build on the success that has been established here and continue to coach and develop our Wildcats to be champions on the field and in the classroom. With the help and support of the University of Arizona and the Wildcat Family, we plan on making many trips to Omaha!”
Hale was an infielder for four seasons at Arizona and is still the all-time leader in several categories, including games, hits and total bases. He went on to play seven big league seasons with Minnesota and the Los Angeles Dodgers before becoming coach of the Triple-A Tucson Sidewinders.
Hale spent 15 seasons in the majors as a coach with stints at Detroit, Washington, Oakland, Arizona and the New York Mets. He was the Diamondbacks’ manager from 2015-16 and won a World Series as Washington’s bench coach in 2019.
US women’s hoops program director stepping down after Tokyo
USA Basketball women’s national team director Carol Callan will step down after the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her role as the president of FIBA Americas.
Callan has been with the national team since 1995 and has worked behind the scenes to help the U.S. win six consecutive Olympic gold medals. She was the person who made the call to players to let them know if they made a USA Basketball team. Callan also was in charge of the logistics whenever a team would travel to a tournament or training camp.
Callan said she has been talking with USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley for several years about stepping down.
“This will be my seventh Olympics,” Callan said in a phone interview Monday with The Associated Press. “I remember when Lindsay Whalen retired she took herself out of consideration for the Olympics. I’ve had my chance and now someone else should have their chance to.”
Callan will still engaged with women’s basketball on the international stage. She was elected by the International Basketball Federation’s Zone Board in 2019 to serve a four-year term, becoming the first female to hold the position as head of FIBA Americas.
“I loved every minute of it,” Callan said about working with USA Basketball, adding “with the FIBA Americas presidency, there’s an opportunity to continue to serve women’s basketball and basketball in general in our zone in the Americas and have influence throughout FIBA. I’ve been been doing multiple jobs and now can give a more fulltime effort to that.”
Indians-Rays postponed on Tuesday; doubleheader on Wednesday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The game between the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of the path of Tropical Storm Elsa and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.
The Rays and Major League Baseball announced the adjusted schedule about two hours before the start of the three-game series Monday night at Tropicana Field.
The traditional single-admission doubleheader will start at 12:10 p.m., with Game 2 beginning approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.
Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings in length.
It will be the fourth doubleheader in Tropicana Field history. The dome stadium opened in 1998.
The Rays and Detroit Tigers split a doubleheader on Sept. 30, 2004, which was rescheduled from Hurricane Frances four weeks prior. On June 10, 2017, the Rays hosted the Oakland Athletics in MLB’s first scheduled doubleheader since 2011. On Aug. 8, 2020, the Rays and New York Yankees split a doubleheader after schedule changes impacted several clubs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olympic gymnast Raisman looking for her missing dog
BOSTON — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is looking for her beloved dog, who ran away scared during a weekend fireworks show in Boston.
“My dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off,” she tweeted Saturday. “He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him.”
She asked people not to call his name or chase him but to contact her via email.
“I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing that we want to have happen,” she said in another tweet on Sunday.
She also posted pictures of Mylo, a brown dog weighing about 35 pounds with a white stripe on his face and blue eyes.
The organization Missing Dogs Mass is posting fliers in the city’s Seaport area.
Raisman, a Needham, Massachusetts native, won six Olympic medals as captain for both the 2012 and 2016 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics teams. She is also a bestselling author and a survivor of sexual abuse.
Rodgers says he’s spent offseason ‘working on myself’
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers says he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape.
Rodgers skipped Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp last month amid reports that he doesn’t want to return to the Packers. At a Monday news conference to promote his participation in Tuesday’s televised golf event with Tom Brady, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, Rodgers was asked how the last few months have gone for him.
Aside from a brief ESPN interview in late May, Rodgers hasn’t commented much about his football future since ESPN reported in the hours before the draft that he doesn’t want to return to the Packers.
“Sometimes, the loudest person in the room is not the smartest person,” Rodgers said. “Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side. Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom in silence. Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom in being selective on what you say. This offseason I’ve spent a lot of time working on myself.”
Rodgers then went into detail on just what type of work he had done.
“I’ve focused on in the offseason about how to take care of myself — the total package,” Rodgers said. “Not just my physical self with workouts but my spiritual self with my own mindful practices, my mental health as well. What’s the best way to take care of that? And that’s what I’ve been doing this offseason. That’s why I’ve taken the time I’ve taken and done the things or not done the things that I’ve done. And I’m very thankful for that time.
“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health. I haven’t dealt with bouts of depression or anything that for whatever reason are OK to talk about if you’re talking about mental health. I’ve just been really trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind.”
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has said he has no plans to trade Rodgers. Packers officials have said they want to keep Rodgers in Green Bay in 2021 and beyond.
Rodgers was promoting “The Match,” a made-for-TV event that pits the Packers quarterback and DeChambeau against Brady and Mickelson.
