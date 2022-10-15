Fowler, Putnam lead Zozo after 2nd round as scores go low
INZAI CITY, Japan — Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam shared a one-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the Zozo Championship, where scores were low with drier conditions after rain in the first round.
It was a tougher day for former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who is also the defending champion and the hometown favorite. He was 10 strokes off the pace after a 69. He opened with a 71 on Thursday.
Putnam had an 8-under 62 and Fowler was in at 63, putting both Americans at 10-under after two rounds at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo.
The low round with a 61 — and a course record — went to John Huh. The American was two strokes off the pace.
One stroke behind the leaders was Keegan Bradley with a 65.
Huh was asked if he had a round of 59 on his mind.
“Not really,” he said. “I knew if I made a couple more birdies it would have been nice, but I really never thought about a 59 in my head.”
The Zozo Championship is the only PGA Tour event in Japan with a purse of $11 million.
Dry conditions are expected for the third round with rain possible on Sunday.
Ga Tech hires Alabama’s J Batt as new athletic director
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech hired Alabama administrator J Batt as its athletic director Friday, putting him in charge of the search for a new football coach.
Batt replaces Todd Stansbury, who was fired Sept. 26 along with football coach Geoff Collins after the Yellow Jackets started the season 1-3.
Collins finished with an overall record of 10-28, the worst winning percentage (.263) of any full-time coach in Georgia Tech history. His lack of success also took down Stansbury, who hired Collins after the 2018 season and steadfastly stood by him even as fans and big-money boosters increasingly expressed their discontent.
Batt was executive deputy athletics director at Alabama, and also served as chief operating officer and chief revenue officer under AD Greg Byrne. Batt will take over Georgia Tech’s athletics program on Oct. 24.
“I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, staff, supporters, and fans to reach new heights, on and off the field, and to build on the rich tradition and history of this storied athletics department,” the 40-year-old said in a statement.
Batt has been at Alabama since 2017, overseeing revenues through donations, ticketing and other sources. He guided the launch of a 10-year, $600 million fundraising campaign to benefit Crimson Tide athletics. In addition, Batt was the chief administrator overseeing men’s basketball.
Boston Marathon winner Kipyokei suspended for doping
MONACO — Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei of Kenya was suspended on Friday after testing positive for doping at the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation.
The Athletics Integrity Unit said Kipyokei’s sample after winning in October last year had traces of triamcinolone acetonide. It is a glucocorticoid prohibited at races when an athlete does not have permission to use it as a medication.
The case has deepened suspicions the substance is a doping product of choice for athletes from Kenya.
The AIU said 10 Kenyans have tested positive for triamcinolone since the start of 2021, with only two cases in athletics from the entire rest of the world in the same period.
In a second triamcinolone case revealed on Friday, Kenyan marathon runner Betty Wilson Lempus was also suspended while under investigation for doping and tampering.
Kipyokei is also under investigation for “obstructing or delaying the AIU’s investigation through the provision of false information or documentation.”
Browns’ Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with injuries.
Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues this week and was limited in practice. He came back after missing two games with an ankle injury and played last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t reveal Friday if Clowney suffered any setbacks, just that he isn’t ready to play.
“As you know, you want all of your guys to make it to the game,” Stefanski said. “This is the league. Guys are injured. It happens to every team. You lose a guy sometimes in pregame. Sometimes you lose them during practices. You just have to move on.”
With Clowney out, the Browns’ pass rush isn’t the same as teams can double- and triple-team star Myles Garrett. He’ll play against the Patriots after being rested this week with some lingering injuries from a car crash last month.
Ward has not cleared concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the fourth quarter while trying to make a tackle in last week. The two-time Pro Bowler has been in the league’s protocols since getting hurt.
This is Ward’s third concussion in the NFL. He had two during his rookie season in 2018.
Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. will likely start in Ward’s spot opposite cornerback Greg Newsome Jr. Greedy Williams is also expected to return after being on injured reserve with a hamstring and can play outside when Newsome moves into the slot.
HBCU’s Grambling, Southern to play at NBA All-Star weekend
SWAC members Grambling State and Southern have been invited to play in the second NBA HBCU Classic at this season’s All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City.
The Feb. 18 game, which will precede All-Star Saturday night’s lineup featuring the NBA’s dunk contest, 3-point shootout and skills competition, will be shown on TNT, ESPN2 and NBA TV.
“Grambling State is an iconic name brand,” said Trayvean Scott, the school’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics. “We knew when this opportunity was presented to us, it was the right decision to not only bring SWAC basketball to the NBA All-Star, but to continue to bring awareness and increased support to HBCU athletics.”
Last season’s inaugural game in Cleveland between Howard and Morgan State netted both schools $100,000 donations. Over the last two All-Star weekends, about $4 million has been raised to support students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and scholarship funds such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and United Negro College Fund.
This past summer, 60 students participated in the league’s inaugural NBA HBCU Fellowship program, which provides career development opportunities in the business of basketball for undergraduate and graduate students.
“My pathway from Southern to the NBA has opened countless doors for me,” NBA legend Bob Love said. He’s a Southern alum and, along with Grambling State’s Willis Reed, is one of the honorary captains for this year’s game. “I am proud to support the NBA in using the game of basketball to celebrate the rich history of HBCUs and drive opportunity for the next generation of leaders both on and off the court.”
The game will be played at the University of Utah. Grambling will be the home team. The teams also play at Southern on Jan. 14.
C-USA approves Kennesaw St. for membership, joining July ‘24
DALLAS — Kennesaw State was approved for membership in Conference USA on Friday, and will join the league on July 1, 2024.
Conference USA is going through a transition of its makeup, with six of the league’s 11 current members in their last academic year before moving to the American Athletic Conference next summer. That will be at the same time that Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State will join C-USA. Kennesaw State’s addition a year after that will put the league at 10 members.
C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said adding Kennesaw State “continues to build upon our strong foundation.” The public university with two campuses in Georgia has 43,000 undergraduate and graduate students and sponsors 18 sports, 17 of which will compete in Conference USA.
Kennesaw State’s football program is only in its eighth season. The Owls played the first seven as an associate member in the Big South, winning three conference titles before joining the school’s other programs in the ASUN this season.
Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA are leaving Conference USA for the American next summer. C-USA was at 14 schools before Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi left this past summer for the Sun Belt.
Mike Keenan to coach host Italy in hockey at 2026 Olympics
MILAN — Mike Keenan was named coach of the Italy ice hockey team on Friday, giving the Stanley Cup winner a chance to guide the host country at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.
Keenan, who will be 76 in 2026, last coached China-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL in 2017.
“I’ve had a lot of great international experiences but this is both a challenge and a unique opportunity for me,” Keenan said. “I’m excited to be involved in a building and development process in the run up to an Olympics. . . . Every once in a while, miracles happen. Italy is a nation passionate about sports so that’s why I want to set high expectations.”
Keenan coached the New York Rangers to the Stanley Cup in 1994 and also won the KHL at Metallurg Magnitogorsk in 2014.
Italy finished 11th in the 12-team tournament at the 2006 Turin Games when it also qualified as host. That was the team’s previous participation at the Olympics.
After finishing last in its group at the world championships in May, Italy was relegated to the Division I worlds for next year.
Greg Ireland, Italy’s previous coach, left to lead Kunlun Red Star.
