Pujols hits 1st homer with Dodgers and 668th of his career
LOS ANGELES — Albert Pujols hit a two-run homer, his first for the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.
He sent an 0-1 pitch from Merrill Kelly to right field, with Josh Reddick jumping to the top of the wall in an attempt to make the catch. Will Smith, who singled leading off, scored and Pujols was greeted by high-fives from his teammates in the dugout as the Dodgers led 2-0.
It was Pujols’ 668th career home run, most among active players and fifth all-time, and followed 445 he hit for the St. Louis Cardinals and 222 for the Los Angeles Angels.
The hit was his 3,256th, breaking a tie with Eddie Murray for 13th on the all-time list.
Positive test leads Mariners to place 4 on COVID-19 IL
SAN DIEGO— Four Seattle relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday after the Mariners reported a positive test within the team.
The Mariners did not identify who tested positive.
Those placed on the IL were right-handers Robert Dugger, Will Vest and Drew Steckenrider, and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz.
Wild RW Johansson out with broken arm after Game 3 injury
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild right wing Marcus Johansson has a broken left arm that will take him out of the playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Johansson was hurt in the first period of Game 3, when he approached the net and appeared to trip on the puck with Golden Knights forward William Karlsson in tight pursuit.
Johansson’s left side crashed into the goal post, dislodging it from the mooring and forcing him out of the game. The 30-year-old Johansson, in his first season with the Wild, was doubled over in pain as he slowly left the ice.
Coach Dean Evason confirmed the injury Friday.
Leafs captain John Tavares leaves hospital; out indefinitely
TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from the hospital Friday, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his head. The team said he will be out indefinitely.
Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael’s Hospital and is now resting at home under the supervision of team doctors, the team said. He was examined by the hospital’s neurosurgical team and the club’s medical director.
The 30-year-old center crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period of Thursday’s playoff series opener and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he was wheeled off the ice.
14 MLB teams reach 85% vaccinated, relax COVID protocols
NEW YORK — Two more Major League Baseball teams have been able to relax coronavirus protocols after 85% of their players and other on-field personnel completed vaccination, raising the total to 14 of the 30 clubs.
The commissioner’s office and the players’ association said Friday that two additional teams had reached the 85% level of having received final doses and would be able to relax protocols within the next week once they are fully vaccinated. The teams were not identified.
Relaxed protocols include dropping the requirements for facemasks in dugouts and bullpens, and loosening restrictions on mobility during road trips.
MLB said 84.4% of all Tier 1 individuals such as players, managers, coaches, trainers and support personnel had been partially or fully vaccinated, up 0.5% from the previous week, and 78.8% had been fully vaccinated, up 1.2% from the previous week.
Nani suspended for 2 games for making contact with official
NEW YORK — Orlando midfielder Nani was suspended for two games and fined by Major League Soccer on Friday for making physical contact with a match official during second-half stoppage time of his team’s game against D.C. United on May 16.
Nani will miss Sunday’s game against Toronto and a May 29 match against the New York Red Bulls.
The 34-year-old Portuguese winger was given a yellow card for dissent by referee Alex Chilowicz in the fifth minute of stoppage time of Orlando’s 1-0 win. The incident was reviewed by MLS’s disciplinary committee, which decided on the additional discipline.
Canucks coach gets new contract after virus-battered year
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Vancouver Canucks gave coach Travis Green a vote of confidence Friday, signing him to a multiyear contract extension after a season in which the team was battered by the coronavirus and finished last in its division.
Green was in the final year of his contract after being hired in April 2017 to replace Willie Desjardins. General manager Jim Benning said in a statement that Green is the right coach to develop the team’s young core.
The Canucks were sidelined for long stretches by COVID-19. The outbreak started in late March and included 21 players and four coaches, including Green. Canucks games were put on hold for more than two weeks.
Contract extension for UConn’s Auriemma worth $15M
STORRS, Conn. — UConn has extended women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma’s contract through 2025 in a deal worth $15 million, school officials announced Friday.
Athletic director David Benedict said the five-year extension is retroactive to April 2020 and includes an annual base salary of $600,000. The Hall of Famer will get $2.2 million for speaking, consulting and media obligations in the first year, an amount that will increase $100,000 annually under the contract. It also includes bonuses based on postseason wins.
“Geno Auriemma has meant so much to the University of Connecticut, and to our entire state, for the last 36 years,” Benedict said in a statement. “The program that Geno has built is the gold standard in college athletics and I’m thrilled that he will continue to lead it for the foreseeable future.”
Auriemma, 67, who has led UConn to a record 11 women’s national championships, guided the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four this past season, when they lost to Arizona in the semifinal.
Coco Gauff reaches 1st clay final in Parma, faces Wang Qiang
PARMA, Italy — Coco Gauff reached her first clay-court final by beating Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 on Friday at the Emilia-Romagna Open.
It’s a second career WTA final for the 17-year-old American, who reached her first semifinal on clay last week at the Italian Open. She is gearing up for the French Open, which starts May 30.
Siniakova eliminated Serena Williams in the second round.
In Saturday’s final, Gauff will face 48th-ranked Wang Qiang, who defeated former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Wang trailed 5-1 in the second set before rallying to close it out.
Simona Halep withdraws from French Open with calf injury
BUCHAREST, Romania — Third-ranked Simona Halep withdrew from the French Open on Friday because of a calf injury.
The 29-year-old Romanian, who won the title at Roland Garros in 2018, tore a muscle in her left calf at the Italian Open and said it needs more time to heal. The French Open begins May 30.
“Withdrawing from a Grand Slam goes against all my instincts and aspirations as an athlete, but it is the right and only decision to make,” Halep said.
Halep is a three-time finalist at the French Open. She beat Sloane Stephens in the 2018 final in Paris for her first major singles title.
“The thought of not being in Paris fills me with sadness, but I will focus my energy on recovery, staying positive and getting back on court as soon as it is safe to do so,” she said.
Halep is the defending champion at Wimbledon, winning the title in 2019. Last year’s tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
All for the Gram: Rahal cars briefly idled after photo shoot
INDIANAPOLIS — Photogate spilled over to a second day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when all three of Bobby Rahal’s cars were idled on pit lane at the start of Friday’s practice as punishment for their ill-timed effort to take a team picture on the famed speedway.
The Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars were parked for the first 30 minutes of practice on the day IndyCar allows a horsepower boost so teams can get a feel for their speed ahead of Indianapolis 500 qualifying this weekend.
The punishment was issued after defending race winner Takuma Sato, Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci attempted to go three cars wide across the frontstretch in the opening minute of Thursday’s practice to stage a team photo. At the time, the track was open to all teams and caused Colton Herta to hit both the wall and the car of Scott McLaughlin as he frantically tried to slow from 220 mph to around 100 mph to avoid a collision.
European title races, Champions League places to be decided
GENEVA — Several rebel Super League clubs are facing some harsh realities. Two of the five top leagues are still awaiting a champion. And some some clubs with rich histories are facing relegation.
This year’s pandemic-affected European soccer season is wrapping up in many countries around the continent this weekend, with plenty still to play for.
Atlético Madrid is the surprise leader in Spain and Lille is an even bigger shock in France. Both can clinch their league titles with one final victory, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, at their heels.
Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have already won their league titles, but many of their rivals are still chasing Champions League qualification, which is crucial for their image and their finances.
Some leagues will continue to play until May 29, ending only hours before Man City and Chelsea begin the Champions League final in Porto, Portugal.
Manchester United could win the first part of European double for the English city on Wednesday when it faces Villarreal in the Europa League final in Gdansk, Poland.
The season finales in the top leagues will be spread out through the weekend, with Spain playing its matches on Saturday at 1600 GMT. Sunday is more packed, starting with all 10 Premier League matches at 1500 GMT, Italy’s keys games kicking off at 1845 GMT, and France starting 15 minutes later at 1900 GMT.
Double take: Teen twins 1st to sign in pro hoops prep league
This is hardly child’s play: Teenage twins from Florida are skipping college basketball to become the first to sign with a new hoops league created for standout high school players.
It could be a real changer.
Brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley signed Friday with Overtime Elite, which markets itself to elite players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. The Bewleys — Matt, 6-foot-9; Ryan, 6-8 — chose this potential route to the NBA over college, the developmental G League or overseas leagues.
The 17-year-old forwards would have been juniors next season at West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Florida. By signing two-year deals, they forgo their college eligibility. They were top recruits for the Class of 2023, with interest from such colleges as Alabama, Auburn and Florida.
All soccer suspended in Argentina because of virus cases
BUENOS AIRES — All soccer in Argentina was suspended for nine days Friday ahead of a strict shutdown decree for much of the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The move comes about three weeks before the June 13 start of Copa America, the continental soccer championship scheduled to be played in Argentina.
The suspension is yet another blow for Copa America organizer CONMEBOL. The South American soccer body decided Thursday to drop Colombia as co-host amid a wave of protests against the country’s president, Iván Duque.
Argentine President Alberto Fernández said this week that Argentina could host the entire Copa America if needed, but CONMEBOL has not yet said where the matches initially scheduled for Colombia will be played.
FIFA head aims to rethink soccer competitions and schedule
GENEVA — World soccer was put on notice by FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Friday to imagine — and maybe expect — big changes to its international competitions in the coming years.
FIFA agreed to study whether the men’s and women’s World Cups could be played every two years instead of four, with Infantino asking out loud if they could alternate with continental championships to fill the calendar with annual national-team tournaments.
Infantino also defended talking with clubs about new projects like the breakaway Super League, which rocked European soccer body UEFA last month before a backlash quickly killed the plan.
Nizzolo finally wins Giro stage on 8th attempt; Bernal leads
VERONA, Italy — Riding the Giro d’Italia for the eighth time in his career, Giacomo Nizzolo finally claimed his first stage win in his home Grand Tour on Friday, while Egal Bernal’s overall lead remained unchanged.
Nizzolo won a mass sprint at the end of the entirely flat 198-kilometer (123-mile) 13th stage from Ravenna to Verona.
“Finally I’ve got a stage victory at the Giro,” Nizzolo said.
The route paid tribute to the poet Dante Alighieri on the 700th anniversary of his death in Ravenna. The unchallenging leg also gave riders a break before hitting the high mountains over the weekend.
“Finally we had an easy day,” Bernal said.
Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France champion, remained 45 seconds ahead of Aleksandr Vlasov and 1 minute, 12 seconds ahead of Damiano Caruso.
Edoardo Affini surged ahead early in the sprint but Nizzolo rushed past him just before the line.
Affini finished second and Peter Sagan came third.
Host Latvia beats Canada 2-0 in world hockey opener
RIGA, Latvia — Matiss Kivlenieks made 38 saves and host Latvia beat Canada 2-0 on Friday in their world hockey opener.
Miks Indrasis opened the scoring with 1.5 seconds left in the first period, beating goaltender Darcy Kuemper between the pads. Oskars Batna made it 2-0 on a tip-in midway through the second period.
“We knew that Canada didn’t play a lot together so we wanted to take advantage,” Indrasis said. “I think we played well, scored a couple of goals, and it was enough to win the game.”
Latvia beat Canada for the first time in 12 meetings in the tournament, handing the Canadian their third straight opening games in the event.
“It was frustrating,” Canadian forward Connor Brown said. “We had a lot of chances to score but didn’t get enough bodies to the net. We’ve been here for a couple of days and are still getting together, lines are still sorting each other out. It will be OK. Let’s put it behind us, learn from it, and get better. There’s a lot of learning curves. In the third period, we played much better and started to understand how to create offence a little more.”
Kivlenieks plays for the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets. Kuemper made 15 saves for Canada.
Canada will face the United States on Sunday. The United States will open Group B play Saturday against Finland.
In the other Group B game Friday, Marcel Noebels scored twice to help Germany rout Italy 9-4.
In Group A, Mikhail Grigorenko scored with 19 seconds left to give Russia a 4-3 victory over the Czech Republic, and Kristian Pospisil scored twice in Slovakia’s 5-2 victory over Belarus.
