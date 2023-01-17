USC topples No. 2 Stanford, for first time since 2014
LOS ANGELES — Destiny Littleton scored 18 points with six assists as Southern California pulled off a program-defining victory Sunday with a 55-46 upset victory over No. 2 Stanford.
Okako Adika scored 11 points with 11 rebounds, while Taylor Bigby and Kayla Williams added nine points each as the Trojans set the tone with their defense and held on late to end a 14-game losing streak against the Cardinal, who had won 51 straight against unranked opponents.
It was USC’s first victory over Stanford (17-2, 5-1 Pac-12) since the 2014 conference tournament. Cameron Brink scored 11 points with 14 rebounds for Stanford, which saw its 12-game winning streak come to an end.
USC (13-4, 3-3) held Stanford to four points in the first quarter, its low for any period this season.
No. 8 UCLA women cruise past California
LOS ANGELES — Freshman Londynn Jones had 18 points and Charisma Osborne added 17 to lead UCLA past Cal.
UCLA star freshman Kiki Rice had a double double with 15 points and a career-high 12 assists.
The Bruins (15-3, 4-2 Pac-12) trailed by as many as 12 points in the first quarter but came back. Cal played well on the road and kept it close until the fourth, when UCLA, trailing by two points, went on a 12-2 run.
Kemery Martin had a game-high 23 points for the Bears ((10-7, 1-5).
No. 7 UCLA men top Colorado, extend winning streak to 13
LOS ANGELES — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 23 points, Jaylen Clark added 18 and UCLA rallied in the second half.
Jaquez also tied a career-high with 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season as the Bruins (16-2, 7-0 Pac-12) extended their winning streak to 13.
KJ Simpson led Colorado (11-8, 3-5) with 17 points and Javon Ruffin scored 11.
Ellis scores 17, USC men beat Utah
LOS ANGELES — Boogie Ellis scored 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, Tre White added 13 points and Southern California beat Utah 71-56 Saturday night.
USC (13-5, 5-2 Pac-12) has won nine consecutive home games, the longest single-season streak of its kind since the Trojans won their first nine games at the Galen Center to start the 2016-17 season.
Reese Dixon-Waters and Drew Peterson each had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists for USC.
Branden Carlson returned from a one-game absence (non-COVID illness) for Utah (12-7, 5-3) and finished with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting (3 of 5 from 3-point range), nine rebounds and three blocks. Rollie Worster added 12 points.
4-time WNBA champion Maya Moore officially retires at 33
NEW YORK — Maya Moore knew it was time to officially end her basketball career — four years after stepping away.
The Minnesota Lynx star left the WNBA in 2019 to help her now-husband Jonathan Irons win his release from prison by getting his 50-year sentence overturned in 2020. Irons married Moore soon after his release and the couple had their first child, Jonathan Jr., in February.
She announced her decision to retire Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Before that, Moore had been noncommittal about playing basketball again, but she said in an interview with The Associated Press that it was time to retire.
“Over the last year, it finally felt right to just close the chapter,” Moore said. “Talk about it in a celebratory way. ... I’m excited to able to give the clarity to the basketball world.”
The 33-year-old Moore won four WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx, two Olympic gold medals with USA Basketball and two NCAA titles with UConn.
Si Woo Kim rallies with big finish to win Sony Open
HONOLULU — Si Woo Kim brought a sleepy Sony Open to life Sunday with a birdie-birdie finish that gave him a 6-under 64 and a one-shot victory over Hayden Buckley.
Buckley had a two-shot lead at the start of the day and was among nine players from the leading 16 going into the final round who had never won.
Kim, who started the day three shots behind, finally caught up late in the round. But then Buckley holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole to regain the lead, and Kim was in the group ahead of him in the rough just over the green at the par-3 17th.
Kim heard the cheer from Buckley’s birdie, and then produced a moment of his own. He chipped in from just under 30 feet to tie Buckley again.
“Right before that, I heard the noise,” Kim said. “It was kind of a tough lie. I had to hit it aggressive — nothing to lose. I hit it aggressive, it goes in. It was exciting.”
On the par-5 closing hole, Kim’s shot from 236 yards in a fairway bunker tumbled across the dry, fast turf of Waialae Country Club and onto the green. He took two putts from 40 feet for birdie, and then had to wait.
Buckley’s approach from the right collar came out flat and to the right, leaving a tough pitch up the slope to a pin in the back right. It rolled out some 12 feet, and the birdie putt to force a playoff narrowly missed.
Kim won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour, his first since The American Express in the California desert two years ago. He finished at 18-under 262 after a 64-64 weekend. Buckley had to settle for a 68.
Georgia football player, staffer killed in wreck after title celebration
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony.
Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which occurred in Athens, south of the Georgia campus. They were not immediately identified, but the school said both were in stable condition.
ESPN reported that another offensive lineman, Warren McLendon, was among the injured. The junior announced Saturday he was entering the NFL draft.
The single-vehicle wreck occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m., according to a statement from the Athens-Clarke County police department.
The initial investigation found that a Ford Expedition “left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees,” the statement said.
The 20-year-old Willock was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.
LeCroy was a recruiting analyst for the Bulldogs.
Alabama ‘grieving’ after teammate charged with murder
Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is going through “kind of a grieving process” after player Darius Miles and another man were charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting near campus.
Speaking at a news conference, Oats said he couldn’t discuss any specifics related to the case. He said he spoke with Miles’ mother multiple times Sunday, and met with the team that night.
“I thought it was important that we were all here and around to support one another through this situation,” Oats said.
Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy said the shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the Strip, a student-oriented business district near the Tuscaloosa campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
Miles, 21, a junior reserve forward from Washington, D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. The capital murder charge arose because the death involved shots fired into a vehicle, Kennedy said.
Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt
LAS VEGAS — Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner and his wife have filed for bankruptcy in Nevada, citing up to $50 million in debts to dozens of creditors.
The Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing offers a glimpse into the couple’s financial problems, including money owed to no fewer than 50 people and companies, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
They filed for bankruptcy Dec. 30, months after a Wisconsin company sued Lehner for $4 million, claiming the NHL player and his father failed to make any payments last year on a business loan.
Both Lehner and his father, Michael, are listed as principal members in a Nevada business license filing for Solarcode, a limited liability corporation doing business in multiple states, including Nevada and Arizona.
Solarcode in January 2022 agreed to a four-year repayment plan with Eclipse Service but missed its first five payments, leading the Wisconsin company in late June 2022 to sue in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee.
An attorney for Lehner did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
Lehner’s debts also included missed payments for a collection of rare snakes he purchased for $1.2 million in 2017, according to the bankruptcy filing. Lehner keeps the snakes at his reptile farm in Plato, Missouri.
He and his wife, Donya, estimate their assets are worth up to $10 million.
Lehner, 31, signed a five-year, $25 million contract with the Knights in 2020, but the Swedish hockey player has spent the 2022-23 season recovering from hip surgery.
Former NFL player arrested in Mississippi on kidnap charge
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A former University of Mississippi and NFL football player has been arrested in Mississippi on kidnapping charges.
Jerrell Powe, 35, remained jailed Monday in the Jackson suburb of Ridgeland with no bail set. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.
Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers told WLBT-TV that Powe and another person were arrested on Thursday at a bank in the city.
Myers said the kidnapping began in Laurel, 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Jackson, and ended after the victim was able to contact Ridgeland police. He said the victim is safe.
Powe is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a judge on Tuesday.
Powe played defensive tackle for Ole Miss from 2008 to 2010. He finished with 69 tackles, seven sacks and an interception in 37 games. Powe was named Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference in 2009 and 2010.
The Kansas City Chiefs selected Powe in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He played in 12 games over three seasons for the Chiefs, garnering eight tackles and one sack. Powe played in 16 games for the Houston Texans in 2014, recording 10 tackles.
White Sox agree to deals with 7 international free agents
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox agreed to contracts with seven international free agents on Monday, including pitching prospect Luis Reyes and infielder Juan Uribe Jr.
The 6-foot-2 Reyes, the top prospect in the bunch, is due $700,000. The 17-year-old right-hander from Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, is rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 4 international pitching prospect and No. 41 overall.
The 16-year-old Uribe ($700,000), who was born in Chicago, is a 5-10 second baseman who bats and throws right-handed. His father, Juan Uribe, was an infielder who played 16 seasons in the majors and won World Series championships with the 2005 White Sox and 2010 San Francisco Giants.
The White Sox also agreed to deals with right-hander Denny Lima ($10,000), outfielders Abraham Núñez ($700,000) and Albert Alberto ($50,000), and infielders D’Angelo Tejada ($350,000) and Rafael Álvarez ($350,000).
AP source: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for HC job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio, New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel and New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator position.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not release details of its coaching searches.
Steve Wilks was the Panthers interim head coach this season and Al Holcomb the interim defensive coordinator.
The 59-year-old Payton is expected to be a hot commodity among NFL teams searching for stability at the coaching position.
He could be particularly pricey for Panthers owner David Tepper to land given the Panthers are in the same division as the Saints and face them twice a season. New Orleans would likely receive significant draft pick compensation before agreeing to allow Payton to join the Panthers.
Payton won the NFC South seven times with the Saints and the Super Bowl in the 2009 season, amassing a 152-89 record.
Fangio previously worked as the Panthers defensive coordinator more than two decades ago from 1995 to 1998.
Olympic triple jumper Ana José Tima suspended in doping case
MONACO — Two-time Olympic athlete Ana José Tima was provisionally suspended for two positive tests for doping substances, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said on Monday.
The AIU said José Tima, a triple jumper from the Dominican Republic, was notified of allegations in the case that involved positive tests in December for ostarine and GW501516.
No timetable was given for a disciplinary case for the 33-year-old athlete.
José Tima competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics though did not qualify for either final.
She placed 10th at the world championships last July in Eugene, Oregon.
Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator that can help muscle growth. The British men’s 4x100-meter relay team was disqualified from second place in Tokyo after Chijindu Ujah tested positive for ostarine.
The substance GW501516 is a metabolic modulator that failed medical trials. It was the subject of a health risk warning in 2013 by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
Lonzo Ball says he still hopes to play for Bulls this season
PARIS — Chicago guard Lonzo Ball has not abandoned hopes of playing this season, even though he’s still experiencing discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee.
Ball has been able to do some on-court work, a major step forward in the process. But it’s now been more than a full year since his last NBA game, and he said Monday that there’s no return date in sight at this point.
“I have really no timetable,” Ball said. “It’s going day by day. I’m trying to just do more every week, pretty much, loading up the workload. I’m finally moving around again so that’s nice, but I don’t really have a timetable.”
Ball posted a video on his Instagram page this weekend of him dunking. It’s progress for a guard who last played on Jan. 14, 2022; the Bulls’ game against Detroit in Paris on Thursday will be the 92nd consecutive contest he has missed.
Ball said he’s trying to remain positive.
“This is the longest I’ve ever been out,” Ball said. “I’ve been playing basketball my whole life. So for me, it’s a lot, especially watching the guys every night. I’ve got to stay positive and do what I can to get back on the court.”
Ball averaged 11.9 points and 6.2 assists in his first five NBA seasons.
New York trades for 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones in three-way deal
NEW YORK — The New York Liberty have traded for Jonquel Jones, adding a big piece to their championship hopes.
The Liberty acquired the 2021 MVP as part of a three-team deal with the Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings, the teams announced Monday.
Connecticut received the No. 6 pick in the draft as well as Rebecca Allen from New York and Tyasha Harris from Dallas. The Wings got Natasha Howard and Crystal Dangerfield from the Liberty. Kayla Thornton heads to New York also.
“Adding Jonquel and Kayla to our roster in the prime of their careers was a can’t-miss opportunity to bolster our frontcourt on both ends of the floor,” said Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb. “JJ brings an established MVP skillset, and Kayla possesses a rare combination of defensive physicality and offensive spacing. We can’t wait to welcome them to the Liberty family and get to work on pursuing our championship goals.”
Jones had one year left on her contract with the Sun. The 6-foot-6 All-Star averaged 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season to help Connecticut reach the WNBA Finals for the second time in four seasons.
Shakhtar owner pledges $25M to Ukrainian soldiers, families
KYIV, Ukraine — Shakhtar Donetsk owner Rinat Akhmetov pledged Monday to give $25 million to help the families of soldiers who defended the city of Mariupol when it was attacked by the Russian military.
Akhmetov announced the donation one day after Shakhtar completed a deal worth up to 100 million euros ($108 million) to sell winger Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea, although the Ukrainian club said the money pledged by Akhmetov did not come from the soccer transfer.
“The money will be used to cover different needs — from providing medical and prosthetic treatment and psychological support to meeting specific requests,” Akhmetov said in a statement published on Shakhtar’s website.
During the fall of Mariupol, the fighters who held out for months under relentless bombardment inside the Azovstal steel plant — which is owned by Akhmetov’s Metinvest — became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the early months of the invasion.
“Their acts of bravery are unparalleled in the modern history,” Akhmetov said launching the “Heart of Azovstal” project.
Since Akhmetov became club president in 1996, Shakhtar has been a mainstay in the Champions League, won the second-tier UEFA Cup in 2009 and developed the Donbas Arena that helped host the 2012 European Championship.
Shakhtar has been exiled from Donetsk since 2014 during a conflict with pro-Russian forces and then the war since last February. The showpiece stadium has been damaged but not destroyed, and the Ukrainian Premier League is now being played in Kyiv and the west of the country.
Akhmetov said he was confident Ukraine would win “the horrendous and unjust war” and then “we will play a friendly against Chelsea at Donbas Arena in a Ukrainian Donetsk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.