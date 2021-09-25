Herta paces Long Beach practice as Palou gets comfortable
LONG BEACH — Endless hours on iRacing trying to familiarize himself with the downtown city street course in Long Beach paid off Friday when IndyCar points leader Alex Palou sailed through his first career laps on the circuit.
Palou takes a 35-point lead into Sunday’s title-deciding season finale. The Spaniard has been wary all along of this season finale because he’d never seen the prestigious circuit until he arrived for the championship round.
The Grand Prix of Long Beach was canceled last year at the start of the pandemic so Palou, a second-year IndyCar driver, had to do all his prep work on simulators. It certainly helped as his lap of 1 minute, 09.4554 seconds was third fastest of the 45-minute Friday practice session.
“I like the track, it was all about getting to know the track,” said Palou, who estimated he’d spent 15 hours learning the track on the simulator. “It was a bit bumpier than I thought. But it’s really fun. It’s probably one of my favorite street courses.”
Colton Herta, winner last week at Laguna Seca, was fastest at 1:09.2680, while Simon Pagenaud was second at 1:09.4334.
Chiefs could be without Clark, Ward vs Chargers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark strained his hamstring and cornerback Charvarius Ward strained his quad in practice this week, leaving the status of both in doubt for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.
Clark missed most of training camp, all three preseason games and the Chiefs’ opener against the Browns with a strained hamstring. But coach Andy Reid said Friday that this injury is to the other hamstring, and that the original injury was fully healed when Clark took the field for last Sunday night’s loss to Baltimore.
“It’s a different one,” Reid acknowledged. “He was healed. We don’t put guys out there if you can’t go.”
The Chiefs have struggled to rush the passer through the first two weeks of the season, knocking down the Browns’ Baker Mayfield and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson a combined three times. They also have just four quarterback hurries, a league-low 10 quarterback pressures, and their only sack last week came from safety Daniel Sorensen.
Crowded leaderboard at Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
ROGERS, Ark. — A Lim Kim, Katherine Kirk and Eun-HI Ji each shot 8-under 63 Friday for a one-shot lead over Sarah Burnham after the first round of the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship.
Five others — Nasa Hataoka, Lindsey Weaver, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Aditi Ashok and Klara Spilkova — were another stroke back after 6-under 65s at Pinnacle Country Club.
Kim, of South Korea, and Burnham posted career-low rounds, while Ji, the 2009 U.S. Women’s Open champ, matched her career best.
Coach: McCaffrey out ‘a few weeks’ with hamstring injury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The injury bug has bitten running back Christian McCaffrey again.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Friday that the 2019 All-Pro running back is expected to miss “a few weeks” with a strained hamstring. Rhule said the injury could sideline McCaffrey up to four weeks, but said he doesn’t know at this point if McCaffrey will go on injured reserve.
“They are still doing a bunch of diagnostic testing so I can’t tell you if that is one, two, three or four weeks,” Rhule said Friday on a Zoom call. “Obviously Christian will decide the best course of action for him getting back as soon as possible.”
The news isn’t as good for rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn, who has three broken bones in his foot and could miss the remainder of the season. Rhule said Horn and his family will decide after further consulting with doctors what the best course of action, but it’s clear he won’t be back anytime soon.
Raducanu splits from coach who helped her to US Open win
LONDON — Emma Raducanu has split from her coach, less than two weeks after winning the U.S. Open as a qualifier.
Andrew Richardson coached Raducanu for two years at youth level and linked up with her again in July on a short-term deal for the duration of her time in the United States ahead of and during the U.S. Open.
The 18-year-old Briton said on Friday she wants a more experienced coach now she will be playing in bigger events on the WTA Tour.
“I’m looking for someone who has been at that level and knows what it takes,” Raducanu said.
“And especially right now because I’m so new to it, I really need someone to guide me who’s already been through that.”
Richardson is a former Davis Cup player for Britain but has little experience of the WTA Tour.
NFL adds Monday night to Wild Card Weekend
NEW YORK — The NFL is adding Monday night to its Wild Card Weekend.
The league announced Friday that it will play one of its first six playoff games on Monday night, beginning with this season.
The NFL added a third wild-card team in each conference last season, and then played three wild-card games on Saturday and three on Sunday during its first weekend of the playoffs.
The new schedule means the league will play two games on Saturday (4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET) and one on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET). Wild Card Weekend for this postseason runs from Jan. 15-17.
The team with the best record in each conference is the only one to receive a bye for the first weekend of the playoffs.
The NFL said the broadcaster for the Monday night game “is yet to be determined.” For the 2021 season, CBS and NBC each will broadcast two wild-card games, while Fox and ESPN/ABC each get one.
Zhou secures 3rd figure skating Olympics men’s spot for US
OBERSTDORF, Germany — Vincent Zhou won the Nebelhorn Trophy men’s competition Friday, which secured a third entry in the Beijing Olympics figure skating competition for the United States.
Nebelhorn Trophy is the final qualifying competition for the Olympics next February.
Zhou entered the free skate in first place after winning the short program. The 2019 world bronze medalist then won the free skate as well with a total score of 284.23 points, clearing the field by more than 40 points. His free skate to music from “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” featured four quadruple jumps.
Earlier this year, the U.S. had clinched two spots for Beijing, helped by Nathan Chen winning the world championships.
The Americans can earn a third entry for the Olympics in the women’s event on Saturday, with two-time national champion Alysa Liu favored to do so. The U.S. has two entries in the pairs competition and three entries in ice dance for the 2022 Games.
Steelers QB Rothlisberger fine, LB Watt iffy for Bengals
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play on Sunday against Cincinnati, while star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable due to a groin injury.
Roethlisberger was a full participant in practice on Friday after being limited on Thursday while dealing with a bruised chest suffered in a loss to Las Vegas last week.
Watt, who left the 26-17 setback to the Raiders in the second quarter, was limited for the third straight day on Friday. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, however, is out with a groin injury. Melvin Ingram and Jamir Jones will both likely see more playing time with Highsmith unavailable.
Joshua weighs in much heavier than Usyk ahead of title fight
LONDON — So much for Anthony Joshua slimming down to counter the speed of Oleksandr Usyk in their world heavyweight title fight.
Joshua, who is defending his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Usyk on Saturday, tipped the scales at 240 pounds (109kg) at the weigh-in in London on Friday. That’s the same as he was for his last fight, against Kubrat Pulev in December.
“I don’t really watch my weight. I don’t know why there is a big thing about weight,” Joshua said. “Maybe because we are heavyweights so people look at us at our heaviest.”
Usyk, a former undisputed world cruiserweight champion, will be giving up 19 pounds (9 kilograms) on Joshua despite being heavier than he was for his two fights since moving up to the heavyweight division in 2019.
The challenger from Ukraine weighed 221 pounds (100kg). He is also giving up height (7.6 centimeters) and reach (10 centimeters) to Joshua for a fight that will be in front of more than 60,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Barring ‘extreme long shot,’ Arlington Park racing is ending
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Unlike a lot of old racetracks past their primes, there are not crumped up tickets strewn all over the grounds of Arlington Park. And the mood around the track is festive.
Guests — never called customers or patrons during its glory days — line up for drinks and pizza and rush to the rail when the horses reach the starting gate. Rare are the reminders that Arlington Park is on the brink of ending a run that lasted more than a century,
Yet, there are a few subtleties, like the announcement over the loudspeaker about closing week that means more than just the end of racing for the season and the collage on the infield video screen with the message, “Thanks Arlington for a Million Memories.”
Barring what horsemen call a miracle, Saturday will be the final day of racing for the venerable track that staged the first horse race with a million-dollar purse 40 years ago and brought legitimacy to international thoroughbreds being shipped over to run in North America. The track outside Chicago has been a staple of the thoroughbred horse racing industry since ownership at Churchill Downs Incorporated put the 326 acres of land up for sale and redevelopment.
Utah Jazz to require proof of vaccination or negative test
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz’s home arena announced Friday that it will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test for all fans over the age of 12.
Vivint Smart Home Arena, located in Salt Lake City, will require fans to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event to enter the venue. Employees who work at the arena are already required to be fully vaccinated.
“As a community gathering place, we have a responsibility to protect our guests by putting health and safety standards in place,” Jim Olson, president of Vivint Arena and the Utah Jazz, said in a statement. “We believe this is the path forward to shut down this pandemic.”
Guests under the age of 12 will be allowed inside the arena if they wear a mask at all times. Other guests are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask, but it is not mandatory.
The National Basketball Players Association has not mandated to players that they be vaccinated, despite the NBA’s hope that would be the case. All others who will be in the vicinity of players during games this season — coaches, team staff, referees, courtside stat-crew workers and more — will be vaccinated.
Packers OL Jenkins doubtful for Sunday’s game with 49ers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, who has capably replaced 2020 All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari to start the season, is doubtful for Sunday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Jenkins injured an ankle during Monday night’s victory over Detroit. While he played every snap in that game, he didn’t practice this week.
“There’s definitely an outside chance” of Jenkins playing, coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday’s practice. “If he can come around in the next 48 hours or whatever before we kick off, then we’d let him go.”
Jenkins, a Pro Bowl left guard last season, has missed only two snaps while starting 32 consecutive regular-season games. Jenkins has shifted to left tackle this year to fill in for Bakhtiari, who will miss at least the first six games of the season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31.
Left tackle is considered the most important position on the offensive line, and that’s especially true for Green Bay this week. 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa rushes mostly from the defense’s right side and against the left tackle. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 draft has three sacks and one forced fumble in helping the 49ers to a 2-0 start.
Ironman World Championship leaves Hawaii for 1st time
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — The Ironman World Championship will be held outside Hawaii for the first time in four decades because of uncertainty over whether the Big Island will be able to host the triathlon as scheduled in February during the coronavirus pandemic.
Competitors will head to St. George, Utah, on May 7 instead, West Hawaii Today reported. Organizers plan to bring the contest back to the islands in October 2022.
Ironman competitors swim 2.4 miles (3.9 kilometers), ride bikes for 112 miles (180.3 kilometers) and then run a marathon, which goes for 26.2 miles (42.2 kilometers).
The first race was held in Honolulu in the 1970s. The competition moved to Kailua-Kona on the Big Island in 1981.
Organizers cancelled last year’s race because of coronavirus concerns and the risks of international travel. It was the first time in the triathlon’s history that the event wasn’t held.
Rays rookie INF Wander Franco returns from hamstring injury
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday after missing two weeks with a right hamstring injury.
The AL East-leading Rays, who started a three-game series with Miami on Friday night, clinched a postseason spot on Thursday.
Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning against Detroit on Sept. 10.
With one out, Franco lined a single. Nelson Cruz followed with a double, but Franco limped into third. After being examined by team trainers, Franco left the game and was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle.
The 20-year-old Franco’s on-base stretch is the second-longest in major league history by a player under 21. Frank Robinson set the record with a 43-game string in 1956.
Knicks say they’re fully vaccinated and eligible to play
GREENBURGH, N.Y. — The New York Knicks’ entire roster is vaccinated, making all the players eligible to play in their home games.
Because of local coronavirus regulations in New York and San Francisco, the Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors are required to be vaccinated unless exemptions for medical or religious reasons apply.
The Knicks are the first of those teams to say they have met the mandate.
“I’m proud to say that our organization — players, coaches and staff — are 100 percent vaccinated,” general manager Scott Perry said Friday. “And I think it’s a credit to our players, too, in particular that they took this thing very seriously and took the responsibility to get that done.”
Nets general manager Sean Marks said earlier this week that a couple players wouldn’t yet be eligible, but he was confident everyone would be able to participate by the time the regular season began on Oct. 19.
The Warriors may not be ready either, as the San Francisco Chronicle has reported that Andrew Wiggins has refused to get vaccinated. They still have time, as the city’s mandate doesn’t take effect until the middle of next month. It’s unclear if any exceptions would be granted.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr are scheduled to speak to reporters Monday.
Ravens put 4 defensive players on COVID-19 list
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens put linebackers Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston and defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
The Ravens play at Detroit on Sunday.
Baltimore also ruled out tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed last weekend’s win over Kansas City, with an ankle injury. Defensive end Derek Wolfe, who has dealt with back and hip problems, will not play either.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson was back to full participation in practice after missing Thursday because of an illness. Cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle), who has missed the first two games of the season, was also a full participant. So was safety DeShon Elliott, who had been out of practice because of a concussion.
Go route: Browns’ Beckham to return Sunday against Bears
BEREA, Ohio — Odell Beckham Jr. has been cleared for takeoff.
The star Browns wide receiver made it full through a full week of practice without any issues with his reconstructed knee and coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Beckham will make his return Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
“He’s ready to go,” Stefanski said.
Beckham hasn’t played since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on Oct. 25 against Cincinnati, an injury that kept him out during the Browns’ playoff run. He’s been inactive for Cleveland’s first two games.
The speedy receiver made a quicker-than-expected recovery following his November surgery and is set to make his season debut against the Bears (1-1).
Beckham was close to returning for the season opener at Kansas City, but decided to further delay his comeback after going through pregame warmups.
Brazil calls up 8 EPL players for World Cup qualifying
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil called up eight English Premier League players on Friday for World Cup qualifiers while hoping to avoid a repeat of farcical scenes which saw health officials come on the field to interrupt the team’s match against Argentina earlier this month.
FIFA is hoping the British government eases the quarantine requirements for players in time for this set of qualifiers in October. English clubs collectively agreed not to release players to countries on the government’s coronavirus “red list” for September’s internationals, which included Brazil.
Quarantine exemptions for Premier League players are being discussed in a bid to avoid a fresh dispute. There remains a possibility of an agreement being reached to avoid players having to quarantine for 10 days on their return.
FIFA has still to decide the fate of Brazil’s suspended clash with Argentina. The game was stopped after seven minutes due to four Argentina players — England-based players Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovanni Lo Celso, and Cristian Romero — allegedly breaching coronavirus protocols. Three of the players were on the field at the time.
Verstappen to start at back of grid for Russian Grand Prix
SOCHI, Russia — Formula One leader Max Verstappen will start at the back of the grid at the Russian Grand Prix after the team confirmed Friday he would use a new engine and accept the resulting penalty.
Verstappen had to go over his allocation of engines for the season because one was damaged when he crashed after making contact with Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix in July.
Verstappen said he would have needed a new engine at some point before the end of the season.
Grosjean to run full season, and Indy 500, for Andretti
LONG BEACH — The love affair between Romain Grosjean and IndyCar will continue another year. The Frenchman will move to Andretti Autosport in 2022 to drive a full season, including the Indianapolis 500.
Grosjean did not commit to ovals when he left Formula One to drive for Dale Coyne Racing in IndyCar. He suffered serious burns in a season-ending F1 crash last November and didn’t want to put his family through the heartache of watching him race the most dangerous discipline in IndyCar.
But this first season has been so wonderful to Grosjean, who spent a month traveling the country in a motorhome with his wife and three children, that his family is now fully committed. They will move to Florida next year for a French school he found for his children and a short flight to his new Indianapolis-based race team.
Grosjean will drive the No. 28 sponsored by DHL and replace Ryan Hunter-Reay, the former IndyCar Series champion and Indianapolis 500 winner who was not retained after 12 seasons. The move had been expected since July but was confirmed Friday at the Grand Prix of Long Beach, the final event of the year.
Clubs accuse FIFA of railroading ‘destructive’ biennial WCup
LONDON — European clubs joined forces on Friday to rebuke FIFA for trying to railroad through plans for biennial World Cups, warning of a destructive impact on world football.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has infuriated the European Club Association, which is accusing the global governing body of being in breach of legal obligations with its rush to radically overhaul the sport and gain more control.
FIFA has been pushing internal interviews to media with retired players and former managers as it rushes to sweep up support from national associations for the plan to double the frequency of men’s World Cups from every four years to two.
UEFA has already expressed its concerns about FIFA’s conduct and that has been echoed by the ECA, which represents 247 clubs.
The ECA said it would back a more balanced approach to club and international football by reducing the five windows typically in the year for players to be released for national team games to reduce the burden on players. It is the lack of apparent engagement by FIFA on the required new international match calendar (IMC) from 2024 that is troubling the clubs.
Lewandowski’s scoring streak for Bayern ends after 19 games
BERLIN — For once, Robert Lewandowski didn’t score.
The Poland star’s club-record scoring streak for Bayern Munich ended at 19 consecutive games on Friday when he failed to get a goal in his team’s 3-1 win at last-placed Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga.
Lewandowski, who hit the crossbar in the 40th minute, also missed out on equaling Gerd Müller’s record of scoring in 16 Bundesliga games in a row. Lewandowski’s 19-game run includes matches in the league, cup and Champions League going back to a 3-3 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Feb. 15.
Fürth, which hadn’t won any of its opening five Bundesliga games since promotion, made a reasonable start but was caught cold when Thomas Müller opened the scoring in the 10th minute.
Canadian international Alphonso Davies set off on a counterattack down the left wing and his cross took a kind deflection for Müller to dispatch the ball in off the right post from outside the penalty area.
Joshua Kimmich’s second goal for Bayern in the 31st was similar, this time Leroy Sané providing the cross. Fürth’s defenders allowed the Bayern players too much space – though not enough for Lewandowski.
Swiatek, Kvitova, Sakkari, Kontaveit in Ostrava Open semis
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland advanced to the semifinals of the Ostrava Open on Friday after beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-6 (5), 6-2.
The 2020 French Open champion reached her first semifinals since winning in Rome in May to set up a match against fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari
The Greek eliminated Czech wild-card entry Tereza Martincova 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Sakkari will be playing in her sixth semifinal of the season.
Also, second-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic knocked out Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in straight sets — 6-4, 6-4 — hitting 24 winners on the way.
In the last quarterfinal, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia upset third-seeded Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-3. Kontaveit next plays two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova.
Duckworth beats Millman for Astana Open semifinal spot
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — Defending champion John Millman was upset by fellow Australian James Duckworth in the quarterfinals of the Astana Open on Friday, as Alexander Bublik also reached the semifinals.
Duckworth beat fifth-seeded Millman 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of a tour event for the second time in his career and first since the Maharashtra Open in February 2020.
In a match between friends who train at the same site, Duckworth broke Millman in the opening game of each set. Millman saved match point at 5-3 down in the second but Duckworth closed it out in the next game.
“It is always difficult playing someone so close to you, but you have to put that aside and focus pretty hard and I was able to play a pretty good match,” Duckworth said.
Duckworth’s semifinal opponent is eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka, who came back from a set down to beat Emil Ruusuvuori 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, helped by five double faults from Ruusuvuori in the deciding set.
German soccer clubs pushing to ease stadium restrictions
BERLIN — German soccer clubs are pushing for more fans to be allowed at Bundesliga games despite discrepancies in their approaches to getting them there.
Most clubs are asking for fans to show they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, recovered from COVID-19, or to produce a negative result from a test for the virus taken in the previous 24 hours before they are allowed in to see a game.
Some, like Borussia Dortmund, are just letting in vaccinated or recovered fans, with very few exceptions for those who are neither.
Dortmund’s stadium is the biggest in Germany with a capacity of 81,000 for Bundesliga games, but even with its strict admission policies, it is only allowed up to 25,000 spectators under rules agreed on by the country’s 16 states in July.
State officials set fan limits of either 25,000 or 50% of stadium capacity, whichever is lower, for professional games.
Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke believes his club’s tougher approach to restrictions means it should be allowed full capacity for matches.
Bulls’ Williams could miss start of season with ankle injury
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams has a severe left ankle sprain that could cause him to miss the start of the season.
The news announced Friday is a blow for a team hoping to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference after some major offseason moves.
The Bulls expect Williams to miss four to six weeks because of the injury sustained Sept. 15 during an optional individual workout. Chicago opens the season at Detroit on Oct. 20.
Williams started 71 games and averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds last year after being drafted out of Florida State with the No. 4 overall pick.
Koeman gets 2-match ban for complaining after draw at Cádiz
MADRID — The troubles for Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman keep piling up.
Koeman received a two-match ban on Friday for complaining at the end of Barcelona’s 0-0 draw at Cádiz in the Spanish league the day before. The result extended Barcelona’s winless streak to three matches and increased the pressure on Koeman.
Koeman was sent off deep into stoppage time for complaints directed at the fourth official. The Spanish soccer federation determined that this merited a tougher two-game suspension than the automatic one-game ban for a red card.
Koeman will miss Barcelona’s home match against Levante in the Spanish league on Sunday, as well as the team’s visit to defending champion Atlético Madrid next weekend.
One of the reasons that upset the Dutch coach was the sending off of midfielder Frenkie de Jong after a second yellow card earlier in the match. Barcelona argued that De Jong touched the ball before contacting his opponent and shouldn’t have been booked.
Manu Ginobili back with Spurs, hired as a special adviser
SAN ANTONIO — Manu Ginobili is back with the San Antonio Spurs, with the club announcing his hiring Friday as a special adviser to basketball operations.
Ginobili spent the entirety of his 16-year NBA career with the Spurs, helping them win four championships. The Argentine was a two-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection and averaged 13.3 points over 1,057 regular-season games from 2002 through 2018.
Ginobili — also a EuroLeague champion and Olympic gold medalist as a player — remains the Spurs’ all-time leader in 3-pointers (1,495) and steals (1,392). San Antonio won 72% of the games in which he played, the best percentage in NBA history for any player with at least 1,000 games.
The Spurs announced Ginobili’s hiring as part of a flurry of moves Friday, including announcing three promotions on the coaching staff: Willis Hall becoming a player development assistant, Sean Sheldon now head video coordinator and Josh Brannon now assistant video coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.