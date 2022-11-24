St. Louis region announces plan for Rams settlement money
ST. LOUIS — One year after Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the NFL agreed to pay $790 million to settle a lawsuit over the team’s departure to Los Angeles, St. Louis interests have announced a plan to split up the money.
The office of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones released details of the plan Tuesday night. The tentative agreement must still be approved by the board of directors for the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority (RSA).
It calls for St. Louis city to receive $250 million, St. Louis County to get $169 million and the RSA — which owns the domed stadium where the Rams used to play — to get $70 million. Another $30 million would help pay for expansion of the America’s Center convention center, which is attached to the dome. While the dome sits in St. Louis city, county taxpayers helped pay for it.
The law firm that handled the case received $275 million in attorney fees. That left $512 million, a figure expected to grow with interest to $519.5 million by the time the money is divided up.
The lawsuit settlement was reached in November 2021, weeks before the trial was scheduled to begin. Kroenke and the NFL had failed in bids to have the lawsuit dismissed or at least moved out of St. Louis.
The suit sought more than $1 billion in damages, claiming the NFL violated its own relocation guidelines in allowing the move, and that the league and the Rams enriched themselves at the expense of the community they left behind.
Jaguars claim RB Darrell Henderson off waivers from Rams
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville claimed veteran running back Darrell Henderson off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, giving the Jaguars more experience behind starter Travis Etienne.
Jacksonville waived offensive lineman John Miller to make room for Henderson on the 53-man roster.
Henderson rushed for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns over four seasons with the Rams, who chose him in the third round in 2019. Henderson started 28 games, including seven this season, and played extensively in the Los Angeles backfield whenever he was injury-free during his career.
Henderson played just four snaps in last week’s loss at New Orleans. Rams coach Sean McVay said Henderson had a minor knee injury, citing it as the reason he barely played. But Henderson is in the final year of his rookie contract before free agency, and the Rams were moving on before the final seven games of what’s looking like a lost season.
Henderson has 283 yards rushing and three touchdowns this season. He is averaging 4.0 yards a carry.
He could end up replacing backup JaMycal Hasty, who has 24 yards on 13 touches since Jacksonville traded James Robinson to the New York Jets in late October and installed Etienne as the team’s starter.
Belgium politician wears ‘One Love’ armband at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Belgium’s foreign minister wore a “One Love” armband when she met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino at her country’s World Cup match against Canada on Wednesday.
Hadja Lahbib was pictured wearing the colorful armband — regarded as a symbol for inclusion and diversity — that FIFA has prevented captains of seven European teams, including Belgium, from wearing at the World Cup in Qatar.
They wanted to wear it as a rebuke to host nation Qatar’s human rights record.
Lahbib posted a photo of herself on Twitter wearing the band on her left arm, writing: “My heart goes out to our Red Devils!”
FIFA warned the seven European federations that players would be penalized if they wore the armband.
Germany’s players covered their mouths for their team photo before their opening World Cup match, a 2-1 loss to Japan, to protest against FIFA’s clampdown on the “One Love” armband.
“It was a sign from the team, from us,” Germany coach Hansi Flick said, “that FIFA is muzzling us.”
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who is also responsible for sports, also wore a “One Love” armband in the stands for her country’s match, sitting beside Infantino. Faeser posted a photo of herself wearing it with the hashtag #OneLove.
Aaron Rodgers says he’s been playing with broken thumb
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken thumb for the past six weeks.
Rodgers hurt his thumb Oct. 9 during a foiled Hail Mary attempt on the final play of the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. Although the Packers’ injury report has listed Rodgers with a thumb issue ever since, the four-time MVP hadn’t said publicly that it was broken.
“It’s definitely a challenge, but the days off helped,” Rodgers said. “I’m feeling better this week.”
Because the Packers (4-7) played a Thursday night game last week — losing 27-17 at home to Tennessee — they had extra time to prepare for Sunday night’s game at Philadelphia (9-1).
Rodgers hasn’t missed any games, but the injury has limited his practice time and he hasn’t approached the level he reached while earning MVP honors each of the last two seasons. Rodgers downplayed the impact of the injury Wednesday.
“I think I’ve had worse injuries I’ve played with,” Rodgers said.
England’s Kane trains ahead of World Cup match against U.S.
DOHA, Qatar — England captain Harry Kane trained Wednesday and could be recovered from his ankle injury to play against the United States in the World Cup.
Kane was injured Monday in England’s 6-2 win over Iran.
“I think he’s good,” said England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. “He will probably be a little bit sore, but I think he’s fine. He’s out on the grass with us today and that’s good. He’s our captain and he’s fine.”
His recovery will be a relief to coach Gareth Southgate and England fans ahead of Friday’s match against the Americans.
Team doctors were concerned about the extent of the damage sustained by Kane and ordered scans on his right ankle. Kane won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup as the tournament’s leading goal scorer.
“Harry is an unbelievable player, he sets the example in the squad, he’s a leader,” said Pickford. “He’s the captain and we all look up to him.”
Wentz returns to Commanders practice, not as starting QB
ASHBURN, Va. — Carson Wentz is back practicing with the Washington Commanders.
Just not as their starting quarterback.
Wentz returned to the practice field Wednesday and was designated to return from injured reserve, but he’s set to watch Sunday as Taylor Heinicke makes a sixth consecutive start when the Commanders host the Atlanta Falcons.
Coach Ron Rivera selected Heinicke as the starter even pending Wentz’s return because Washington is 4-1 since the QB change.
“We had a pretty brief conversation, pretty to the point,” Wentz said of Rivera delivering the news. “And it was fine. I get it. I get it. It’s part of the business and I totally understand where we’re at as a team and everything else. Obviously as a competitor you want to be out there.”
Wentz isn’t even expected to be in uniform as Heinicke’s backup this weekend. That job remains with rookie Sam Howell, according to Rivera, who would not commit to Wentz’s role moving forward.
“We’ll take it one game at a time,” Rivera said. “Right now it’s to see how he looks back in team settings. We have him doing some stuff off to the side, then we bring him in and get him involved in some of the other stuff that we’re doing.”
Wentz broke the ring finger on his right, throwing hand Oct. 13 in a victory at Chicago and underwent surgery to repair it the following week. The 29-year-old said physically he feels good, and his passes in practice had some zip on them.
Phillies’ Harper to miss start of season after elbow surgery
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will miss the start of the 2023 season after he had reconstructive right elbow surgery on Wednesday.
The operation was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.
Harper is expected to return to Philadelphia’s lineup as the designated hitter by the All-Star break. He could be back in right field by the end of the season, according to the team.
The 30-year-old Harper suffered a small ulnar collateral ligament tear in his elbow in April. He last played right field at Miami on April 16. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection in May and shifted to designated hitter.
Harper met Nov. 14 with ElAttrache, who determined the tear did not heal on its own, necessitating surgery.
Even with the elbow injury, Harper led the Phillies to their first World Series since 2009, where they lost in six games to Houston. He hit .349 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 17 postseason games.
In late June, Harper suffered a broken thumb when he was hit by a pitch and was sidelined for two months. The two-time NL MVP still hit .286 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs for the season.
Harper left Washington and signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in 2019. A seven-time All-Star, Harper has 285 career home runs.
With Harper out, the Phillies could use Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber at designated hitter. J.T. Realmuto also could serve as the DH when he needs a break from his catching duties.
Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Wild for 5th-round pick in 2025
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The New York Rangers traded enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for a 2025 fifth-round pick.
Reaves had been a healthy scratch for eight of the past 12 games for the Rangers. He gives struggling Minnesota some extra muscle and a veteran presence.
“He hadn’t been playing on a regular basis, but for us, I just feel that what Ryan brings as a player, the way he plays his role is elite,” said Wild general manger Bill Guerin. “Just as important as that is he brings a lot of energy. He’s always full of energy. He’s a big personality. I think right now, that’s something our team really needs.”
The 35-year-old is signed through only the rest of this season at a $1.75 million salary cap hit. He has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games of his second season with New York.
Reaves has played in 869 NHL regular-season and playoff games for the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights and Rangers. He was with the Golden Knights during their inaugural season in 2017-18 when the reached the Stanley Cup Final.
Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night.
Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
Ricky Pearsall was listed as questionable, but Napier expects the Arizona State transfer to be cleared to play Thursday.
“We’ve been in this situation in the past,” Napier said. “There’s been parts of our team every week throughout the season where we’ve had a handful of guys banged up.
“It’s a great opportunity for those players and we’ve got great stories from different times of the year. ... Next guy up and certainly excited to watch some of these guys play.”
Caleb Douglas, Pearsall and Daejon Reynolds were listed as projected starters on Florida’s weekly depth chart. Reynolds made the most of an increased role last week at Vanderbilt, finishing with eight catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
Reynolds has 11 catches for 244 yards on the season. Douglas has eight receptions for 150 yards and two scores. Pearsall has caught 24 passes for 448 yards and three TDs. But there’s little, if any, depth behind them.
“There’s no question they’re very capable,” Napier said. “The way we practice, all the players on our team get multiple opportunities throughout the OTAs in the summer, training camp, you know it helps you build depth on your team so you can survive some of these situations.”
Henderson and Shorter have been Florida’s big-play receivers all year. Henderson has 38 catches for 410 yards and two TDs. Shorter has 29 receptions for 577 yards and two scores.
Florida does not disclose the exact nature of injuries, only saying upper or lower body. Henderson and Shorter both have lower-body injuries. Pearsall, Fraziars, Burke and Chiaokhiao-Bowman have upper-body issues.
Titans coach calls arrest ‘devastating,’ knows pain caused
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can’t think of anything he’s faced in his career “much tougher” than what he’s dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing.
Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday’s game with Cincinnati (6-4) in a rematch of the divisional playoff game the Titans lost in January as the AFC’s No. 1 seed while waiting to deal with the consequences of being arrested Nov. 18 for speeding and driving under the influence hours after a big win in Green Bay.
“It’s devastating that my actions or anything that I’m involved with could ever bring negative attention to or bring distractions to this organization, to the ownership Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and to the front office and obviously coach (Mike) Vrabel,” Downing said.
The coordinator addressed reporters at his usual weekly availability and started by speaking for nearly three minutes about his arrest, though he avoided specifics about the incident where he wound up leaving the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
“I understand what a sensitive and troubling subject this is, and I’m not naive to how much pain there may be for some people involved in similar situations,” Downing said.
He also apologized to his wife and son for putting them through “things that they don’t deserve.”
Downing said he knows there are a lot of questions and people want answers for what led the Tennessee Highway Patrol to arrest him hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay. The NFL does not allow alcohol on team flights, buses or team facilities.
“Unfortunately, because of the situation, I’m not able to discuss quite a bit of that (event) and at the proper time and when appropriate, I will answer any questions that I can,” Downing said.
Jets bench Zach Wilson, Mike White to start vs. Bears
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson has been benched by the New York Jets and the underachieving quarterback will be replaced by Mike White as the starter Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday after evaluating and discussing the situation with his assistants.
“Zach’s career here is not over,” Saleh said, adding that the plan is to have the second-year quarterback “reset” with the hope Wilson plays again this season. “This is not putting a nail in his coffin.”
Joe Flacco will serve as White’s backup, and Wilson will not be active against the Bears.
Saleh didn’t commit Monday to having Wilson under center this week after the second-year quarterback’s dismal performance in the Jets’ 10-3 loss to the Patriots in New England. The No. 2 overall pick in the draft last year was 9 of 22 for a measly 77 yards with several wayward throws. The Jets managed just 2 total yards on seven possessions in the second half.
Wilson has taken a lot of criticism this week not only for his play on the field, but how he handled his postgame news conference. When asked if he thought he and the offense let down the defense — which sacked Mac Jones six times — Wilson replied curtly: “No. No.”
Joely Rodríguez, Red Sox agree to 1-year, $2M contract
BOSTON — Joely Rodríguez agreed to a 2 million, one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, a deal that includes a team option for 2024.
Rodríguez gets a $1.5 million salary next year, and the Red Sox option is for $4.25 million with a $500,000 buyout.
He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses each year for games pitched: $50,000 each for 30 and each additional 10 through 70. In 2023, he also can earn $800,000 in roster bonuses: $200,000 apiece for 30, 60, 90 and 120 active days.
Rodríguez’s contract allows him to become a free agent when the deal expires.
The 31-year-old left-hander was 2-4 with a 4.47 ERA last season for the New York Mets, striking out 57 and walking 26 in 50 1/3 innings while allowing three home runs.
Rodríguez is 5-9 with a 4.56 ERA in 157 relief appearances for Philadelphia (2016-17), Texas (2020-21), the New York Yankees (2021) and Mets (2022). He spent 2018 and ‘19, with the Chunichi Dragons of Japan’s Central League.
Rangers hire Maddux as pitching coach, Moore as advisor
The Texas Rangers hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach Wednesday, and added former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department.
Maddux is returning to Texas to be on new manager Bruce Bochy’s staff. Maddux was first the pitching coach for the Rangers from 2009-15, a span in which they made their only two World Series appearances. He spent the past five seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, and has been part of 11 playoffs teams over his past 15 seasons as a pitching coach.
Moore spent the past 16 years with the Royals, where he was named GM in May 2006 and also served as president of baseball operations before getting fired in September. The Royals had three consecutive 100-loss seasons before Moore’s arrival. They won back-to-back American League pennants in 2014 and 2015, beating the New York Mets for the World Series title after the second one.
Moore will collaborate with Rangers general manager Chris Young, the former pitcher who finished his big league playing career with the Royals from 2015-17.
“There is no one more respected in our game. He rebuilt the Royals into a world champion,” Young said. “Dayton’s experiences as a longtime general manager, as well as his extensive background in scouting, will be a tremendous asset to me and the other leaders of our baseball group.”
Before joining the Royals, Moore spent 13 seasons with the Atlanta Braves in scouting and player development roles before becoming their director of player personnel in 2002.
Maddux was the second-longest tenured pitching coach in club history when he left the Rangers after the 2015 season and spent the following two years with Washington. Texas had four consecutive seasons with team ERAs under 4.00 from 2010-13. Before his arrival, they hadn’t had a team ERA under 4.00 since 1990, and haven’t had one since Maddux left.
After 15 seasons pitching in the big leagues, Maddux began his MLB coaching career with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2003-08.
Even before three-time World Series champion manager Bochy was hired last month, the Rangers had said co-pitching coaches Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara wouldn’t return to their major league staff.
