Russian hurdler stripped of 2012 Olympics gold for doping
MONACO — Russian 400-meter hurdler Natalya Antyukh will lose her gold medal from the 2012 London Games due to doping, putting American Lashinda Demus, a former Antelope Valley resident, in position to be named the champion more than a decade after the race.
The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track and field, announced Wednesday that Antyukh had not appealed a penalty handed down two months ago that included the stripping of her results from July 2012 through June 2013. The AIU said the IOC could now “proceed with the reallocation of medals and the update of the IOC database.”
Zuzana Hejnová of the Czech Republic and Kaliese Spencer of Jamaica are in line to receive silver and bronze.
AIU said Antyukh, who had already been serving a four-year ban, received the added sanction of having the 2012 results stripped because of evidence that came from a database kept at the Moscow antidoping laboratory. Though AIU offered no specifics, data from that lab was used to corroborate findings in a number of cases that came out of Russia’s state-sponsored doping scandal.
At the London Games, Antyukh finished in 52.70 seconds, lowering her personal best by .22 to beat Demus by .07.
Demus, who also won world championships in 2011, stopped competing in 2016.
In an email exchange with NBC Sports when the initial decision was released, Demus said “I’m not afraid to say that I then deserve the official title, medal, recognition, and missed compensation that goes along with it all.”
AP source: Mets swoop, snatch Correa for $315M, 12-year deal
In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical.
The agreement with the Mets was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Details were first reported by the New York Post.
“We need one more thing, and this is it,” Mets owner Steve Cohen told The Post from Hawaii. “This puts us over the top.”
Correa, an All-Star shortstop, would play third base for the Mets, with buddy Francisco Lindor remaining at shortstop.
“This really makes a big difference,” Cohen told The Post. “I felt like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter.”
Correa’s addition would increase the Mets’ luxury tax payroll next year to the $385 million range, putting them on track to pay a record tax of about $110 million — more than double the current high of $44 million set by the 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers. The estimates would change if Correa’s deal contains deferred money or if New York trades players.
Correa would cost the Mets $49.88 million next year in salary and tax, if there is no deferred money in the deal.
The Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.
Correa and the Giants agreed on Dec. 13 to a $350 million, 13-year deal, subject to a successful physical, one of the people said. One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical.
Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed Wednesday that there was indeed a concern raised during the physical. Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, struck a deal with Cohen and the Mets less than 24 hours later.
“While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination,” Zaidi said in a statement. “We wish Carlos the best.”
Judge appointed Yankees captain
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge was appointed captain of the New York Yankees on Wednesday, becoming the first team captain since Derek Jeter retired at the end of the 2014 season.
Judge, the reigning American League MVP, agreed to a $360 million, nine-year contract to remain in pinstripes.
“This is an incredible honor I don’t take lightly,” Judge said at a news conference at Yankee Stadium, with Jeter sitting a couple seats away.
As Judge pursued Roger Maris’ American League home run record and set a new mark with 62, some teammates started publicly lobbying for him to become captain, among them first baseman Anthony Rizzo and pitcher Nestor Cortes.
New York had six previous captains in the Steinbrenner family era: Thurman Munson (1976-79), Graig Nettles (1982-84), Willie Randolph (1986-88), Ron Guidry (1986-89), Don Mattingly (1991-95) and Jeter (2003-14). Randolph was in the audience on Wednesday.
“He’s a great Yankee on the field, off the field. leadership off the charts,” owner Hal Steinbrenner said.
Judge sat on a dais at Yankee Stadium between his wife, Samantha, and Steinbrenner. Flanking them were Jeter; Judge’s agent, Page Odle; Yankees president Randy Levine; general manager Brian Cashman; manager Aaron Boone and chief operating officer Lonn Trost.
Judge homered in his first big league at-bat for the Yankees in 2016, and the 6-foot-7 outfielder has become a larger-than-life figure in the Bronx. He was voted AL Rookie of the Year in 2017 and helped New York reach the playoffs in each of the last six seasons.
A four-time All-Star, he hit .311 this year and tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs.
Earlier Yankees captains included Clark Griffith (1903-05), Kid Elberfeld (1906-08), Willie Keeler (1909), Hal Chase (1910-11), Frank Chance (1913 to midseason), Rollie Zelder (1913 midseason until end), Roger Peckinpaugh (1914-21), Babe Ruth (1922) and Lou Gehrig (1935-39).
Pelé’s cancer worsens, kidneys and heart affected
SAO PAULO — Pelé’s health has worsened during his hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors said Wednesday.
The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement Wednesday that Pelé’s cancer has advanced and that the 82-year-old Brazilian soccer great is under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.”
The hospital did not mention any signs of the three-time World Cup winner’s recent respiratory infection, which was aggravated by COVID-19.
Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who is globally known as Pelé, is undergoing chemotherapy in his fight against cancer since he had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs.
Kely Nascimento, one of his daughters, said Pelé will stay in the hospital during Christmas.
“We decided with doctors that, for many reasons, it will be best for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us,” she wrote on Instagram. “We will even make some caipirinhas (no kidding). We love you and we will give up an update next week.”
Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported Saturday that Pelé’s chemotherapy is not working and that doctors had decided to put him on palliative care. Pelé’s family denied that report. The Associated Press could not confirm the newspaper’s information.
Pelé led Brazil to victory the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé’s record during the latest World Cup.
Several tributes and get-well soon wishes were made for the former footballer during the Qatar tournament, which was won by Argentina on Sunday.
NHL postpones game, colleges scramble as winter storm looms
A major winter storm projected to affect much of the eastern United States this week prompted the NHL on Wednesday to postpone the Buffalo Sabres’ home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning two days before it was scheduled to be played.
The decision was made in part because it backed into the league’s Christmas break, which begins on Saturday. The strength of the storm had the potential of cutting into Tampa Bay players’ mandated days off had the team been stranded in Buffalo on Friday, when the brunt of the storm is expected to hit the region.
Tampa Bay will now travel home after playing at Detroit on Wednesday night.
The Lightning’s game against the Sabres has been rescheduled to March 4. The Sabres were originally scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers that day. The NHL has instead moved the Flyers game at Buffalo to Jan. 9.
Much of the eastern two-thirds of the country was bracing for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, high winds and blizzard conditions into the holiday weekend. Some parts of the U.S. could see wind chills approaching 70 degrees below zero (minus 57 Celsius). By Friday, the arctic front was expected to spread sharp cold as far south as Florida.
The daunting forecast prompted a number of schools to move up tipoff times for several college basketball games while at least 11 others were canceled or postponed, including Omaha at Iowa State and South Dakota at Oral Roberts on the men’s side Wednesday and Drake at No. 14 Iowa State on Thursday among women’s games called off.
Charges dropped against ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — No charges will be filed against former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following an apparent domestic incident at a Tampa home in late November, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Investigators completed a review of all available evidence and decided to drop the misdemeanor battery charges, the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office said in a statement. A warrant for Brown’s arrest also has been recalled.
Tampa police enlisted the state attorney’s office’s assistance to determine whether there was probable cause to arrest Brown, 34, after a verbal altercation on Nov. 28. A police report said Brown threw a shoe at a woman, attempted to evict her from the home and locked her out.
“Based on the facts and circumstances known to both agencies from extensive on-scene interviews by law enforcement of the alleged victim, it was determined that probable cause existed to issue an arrest warrant on one count of misdemeanor first degree battery,” the state attorney’s statement said.
Investigators sought an in-person statement under oath from the woman prior to making a final charging decision, which included the possibility of upgrading the charge to a felony. But during a Dec. 16 interview, the accuser recanted her previous allegations “regarding Mr. Brown’s intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm,” the statement said.
Investigators analyzed the new information provided by the accuser, along with the body camera video from the scene, an investigation by Child Protective Services investigation and the denial of a temporary protection order. The state attorney’s office then “determined we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place,” the statement said.
Popovich, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade among Hall of Fame nominees
Gregg Popovich has been at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony many times over the years, always there to show support for someone on the stage.
Next year, he may be there in a different capacity.
The NBA’s all-time winningest coach — who has quietly declined overtures from the Hall in the past — is among the list of prominent first-time nominees for the 2023 class released Wednesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Also on the ballot for the first time: Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol and Dwyane Wade. They were all expected; Popovich was the biggest surprise on the list, since it’s never been clear until now when he would allow the Hall to list him as a candidate.
“It will be an unbelievable moment, really,” Nowitzki said. “I mean, to top everything that has happened here the last couple years and words and accolades that have come my way, that will be the ultimate ... to be enshrined, hopefully, with the greatest in our game ever.”
Also on the nominee list for the first time: the 1976 U.S. Olympic women’s team, the 1982 Cheyney University women’s basketball team that became the first from a historically Black college or university to play for an NCAA title, and Miami coach Jim Larrañaga — who recently won his 700th game and took George Mason on a historic run to the Final Four in 2006.
The finalists from the North American and Women’s committees for the Hall of Fame will be announced at NBA All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17. The full class of Hall of Famers for 2023 will be announced at the NCAA Final Four in Houston on April 1, and enshrinement weekend will be Aug. 11 and 12 in Connecticut and the Hall’s home in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Knicks lose 2nd-round pick for tampering in Brunson pursuit
NEW YORK — The New York Knicks will lose a draft pick for getting started too soon with their Jalen Brunson pursuit.
The NBA penalized the Knicks a second-round selection in the 2025 draft on Wednesday after finding that the Knicks began free-agency discussions involving Brunson before the date when they were allowed.
Brunson was the Knicks’ big acquisition in the summer — a four-year, $104 million deal — and the point guard has been terrific, leading them to an eight-game winning streak that is the longest current one in the league.
The Knicks were the favorites to land the New Jersey native all along if he decided to leave the Dallas Mavericks. The Knicks had hired his father, Rick, as an assistant coach under Tom Thibodeau. Rick Brunson had played for the Knicks and his agent was Leon Rose, who is now the Knicks president.
Yet the NBA found after an investigation that the Knicks went even further to increase their advantage by taking part in discussions involving Jalen Brunson before free agency opened on June 30. The league said the Knicks cooperated with the investigation.
Brunson is averaging 20.8 points and 6.2 assists, by far the best of his five-year career.
Tour de France start in 2024 to be staged in Italy
PARIS — Italy will host the start of the Tour de France for the first time in 2024.
Race organizers confirmed on Wednesday that the “grand départ” will take place on June 29 from Florence to Rimini to mark 100 years since Ottavio Bottecchia became the first Italian rider to win the Tour.
Italy will host the first three stages of the 2024 race, which will end on July 21 in Nice instead of Paris because of the Olympic Games. It will be the first time since 1905 that the finish is not the French capital.
The start was brought forward by one week, a customary change during an Olympic year.
RHP Rucinski returns from Korea, joins A’s on 1-year deal
OAKLAND — Right-hander Drew Rucinski agreed to terms Wednesday on a $3 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics that includes a $5 million club option for 2024.
He last pitched in the majors for Miami in 2018, having spent the past four years with the NC Dinos in the Korean Baseball Organization. The 33-year-old Rucinski won 19 games in 2020 and went 53-36 overall with a 3.06 ERA in 121 starts — showing his durability by making 30 or more starts each season.
Oakland designated left-handed pitcher Zach Logue for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.
Mavs coach Kidd fined $25K for reaction to Doncic ejection
NEW YORK — Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was fined $25,000 for coming onto the court to confront a referee and directing inappropriate language toward him during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA announced Wednesday.
Kidd was assessed two technical fouls and was ejected late in the third quarter of the Mavericks’ 116-106 loss Monday when his short-handed team came unglued.
Dallas star Luca Doncic, the league’s second-leading scorer, was whistled for consecutive technicals after teammate Randy Bullock was called for a foul on Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards. Doncic was ejected, looked legitimately confused by the punishment and had to be pointed toward the tunnel to exit the court.
Then Kidd lost it and received the same fate. He had to be restrained by an assistant as he went after referee Nick Buchert with some animated feedback.
Kidd fulfilled his postgame media obligation but declined to take questions from reporters.
“I already gave up money, so I don’t want to give up any more,” Kidd said, knowing he’d be fined by the league for his outburst. “They were the better team tonight, and we’ll go from there. Thanks for showing up.”
The teams were set for a rematch Wednesday night.
Hawks’ Schlenk steps down as president, Fields assumes lead
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks president Travis Schlenk is stepping down and moving into an advisory position, the team said Wednesday, while general manager Landry Fields will assume control of daily operations.
The move comes after Fields’ promotion to general manager earlier this year. Schlenk previously was general manager and still retained the final say on player personnel decisions before Wednesday’s announcement by the team.
Schlenk, who will report to principal owner Tony Ressler in his new role, was hired in May 2017 and took the lead in rebuilding a team which won only 24 games in the 2017-18 season.
The Hawks advanced to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 but have struggled to repeat that success; they finished 43-39 last season and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs and are currently 16-15 and seventh in the Eastern Conference this season.
“Throughout this season, Tony and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I’ve been going through and how I’ve been feeling, and I appreciate the counsel he has provided me as well as the opportunity he gave me six seasons ago to be a first-time general manager,” Schlenk said in a statement released by the team.
“As we enter a new year, the timing feels right for me to take a step back, reflect and prioritize my family.”
Schlenk drafted point guard Trae Young, a two-time All-Star, and John Collins as the foundation pieces of the rebuilding effort.
“I am proud of the group I assembled both on the floor and in the front office,” Schlenk said. “We have built a strong foundation for the Hawks franchise and achieved a high level of success. As an advisor, I look forward to working with Tony and Landry and continuing to make contributions in less visible but still impactful ways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.