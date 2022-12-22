Russian hurdler stripped of 2012 Olympics gold for doping

MONACO — Russian 400-meter hurdler Natalya Antyukh will lose her gold medal from the 2012 London Games due to doping, putting American Lashinda Demus, a former Antelope Valley resident, in position to be named the champion more than a decade after the race.

