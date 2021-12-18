Schedule shuffling prompted by COVID hits college basketball
No. 21 Kentucky will now face North Carolina on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas after each of their opponents had to drop out due to COVID-19 issues, while No. 16 Seton Hall’s second cancellation in as many days will lead to a forfeit in the Big East Conference standings.
The worsening coronavirus situation in the U.S. forced another schedule scramble across college basketball Friday. The new matchup was announced after fourth-ranked UCLA canceled its game against the Tar Heels. The Bruins have paused team-related activities, and the status of their future games is undetermined. They had called off a home game against Alabama State set for this week.
The other game that was part of the Vegas event, a matchup between No. 15 Ohio State and Kentucky, was canceled because of positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes program.
At Seton Hall, the Pirates’ game Monday against St. John’s has been canceled. In a release from the school, that will result in a conference-only forfeit per Big East policy when a team cannot begin or complete a game due to an insufficient number of players.
It will not affect Seton Hall’s overall record and will go down as a “no contest” per NCAA policy.
The announcement came a day after the cancellation of Seton Hall’s Saturday game against Iona at Madison Square Garden.
At least 20 men’s basketball games and 36 women’s basketball games have been canceled or postponed this season due to COVID-19 protocols as of Friday afternoon. It is a number that seems sure to grow as the nation grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases.
Nets bringing back Irving to play in road games
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving will rejoin the Brooklyn Nets to play in road games.
The Nets decided Friday their point guard would practice with them and play road games, even though he remains unable to play at home because he doesn’t meet New York City’s vaccine mandate.
The Nets originally decided Irving wouldn’t play with them at all until he could play in all games. But worried about the heavy workload on Kevin Durant and short-handed with seven players unavailable because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Nets need the help.
“We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries and health and safety protocols,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us a better team but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster.”
NHL shuts down 2 more teams for a week amid COVID surge
Postponements and coronavirus problems for the NHL are coming at a dizzying and disquieting pace not seen since earlier in the pandemic.
The league shut down two more teams through the Christmas holiday break on Friday, eager to avoid putting all 32 on pause amid worsening COVID-19 conditions across North America. A total of 20 NHL games have now been postponed, the majority of which have come in recent days, and roughly 10% of the 700-plus players are currently in the league’s virus protocol.
While teams are reporting mostly asymptomatic or mild cases among players, the growing number of positive tests is adding to concerns that the NHL will not send its players to the Winter Olympics in China and threatening to upend a schedule for a league with seven teams in Canada that relies on cross-border travel more than any other.
“The fact that we only shut down two additional teams means we are trying to avoid a full league shutdown,” Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email. He added that is “obviously subject to change based on circumstances.”
All games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers have been postponed through at least next weekend, and the hard-hit Calgary Flames had their shutdown extended through the Dec. 24-26 holiday break.
Lamar Jackson questionable for Ravens against Packers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens listed Lamar Jackson as questionable for Sunday’s game against Green Bay because of his sprained ankle.
Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, and the team listed him as having sat out Friday as well. The listing Friday was an estimate since the Ravens held a walkthrough.
Jackson left last weekend’s game at Cleveland because of his injury. Backup Tyler Huntley came in and Baltimore lost 24-22.
The Ravens ruled out guard Ben Powers (foot) for this weekend and listed defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh) as doubtful.
Winnipeg coach Maurice resigns, Lowry gets interim job
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice has resigned, saying his longtime team needs to hear a “new voice.”
The Jets announced Maurice’s decision on Friday, and said it was effective immediately. Dave Lowry, an assistant under Maurice and the father of Jets forward Adam Lowry, agreed to serve as the interim coach for the rest of the season, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said.
Winnipeg (13-10-5) has dropped three of four heading into Friday night’s game against the visiting Washington Capitals. It lost 4-2 to the lowly Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.
“This isn’t necessarily a bunch of negative things that stacked up on this,” Maurice said. “This was, I’ve pushed as long and as hard as I can here. I love these guys. They need a new voice, and I know that.”
Maurice said he had lost some of his passion and love for the game, and it wouldn’t have been right for him to continue under those circumstances, or fair to the players.
“I’m looking at them, like one your kids, going you need to fix something here. And it’s me,” Maurice said. “I’m not embarrassed by it. I’m tremendously proud of what we’ve done here and I get to stay that way.”
Maurice, who turns 55 on Jan. 30, coached Winnipeg into the playoffs in each of the previous four seasons. The Jets swept Edmonton in the first round in May and then were swept by Montreal in the next round.
Maurice took over as Jets coach in January 2014. He coached exactly 600 regular-season games with the franchise, going 315-223-62.
He signed a multiyear extension with the Jets in February 2020.
EPL managers meeting over COVID concerns as games postponed
LONDON — English Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the worsening COVID-19 situation, which has already wiped out half of the weekend games and sidelined star players.
Outbreaks at clubs underscore the worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads.
Opinions were wide-ranging regarding what steps to take from here. Some managers advocate a break in play, citing fairness. Others say the games should continue.
“There are obviously a lot of concerns and a lot of unanswered questions,” Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said. “That’s the reason why the Premier League, on Monday, have put in place an opportunity for the managers to get together and I’m hoping there will be a lot of clarity which comes off the back of that meeting.”
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he’s read the rules “and instantly forgot them because there are many of them.”
Club captains also plan to hold talks, said Gerrard, the former Liverpool captain.
The league has already reintroduced emergency measures — more frequent testing and wearing face masks indoors among them — but said its intention was to maintain the current schedule “where safely possible.”
Utah State’s Anderson apologizes for sexual assault comment
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State football coach Blake Anderson has apologized for telling his players it “has never been more glamorized to be the victim” of sexual assault.
Anderson issued the apology Friday after making the comments during a conversation with the team during fall camp.
“In the course of that conversation, I used a phrase regarding victims of wrongdoing to magnify that message to our team, but after reading my comments in the transcript that was released, I realize my choice of words was hurtful,” Anderson said in a statement. “I regret the words I used, and I apologize to anyone who has bravely come forward with allegations of wrongdoing.”
A recording of Anderson’s discussion with the team surfaced shortly before Utah State was set to face Oregon State in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Saturday. Utah State University has said it was investigating the comments.
The recording was obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune and mentioned in a lawsuit filed this week by a female student who says the school mishandled her sexual-assault report involving a football player.
“We have to do everything we can to encourage and protect anybody who has been the victim of a wrong, or whose personal rights have been violated. Anyone who knows me knows how strongly I feel about this,” Anderson’s statement continued. “Giving victims a safe platform to address wrongs they’ve suffered is always the right thing to do, and something I’ll always stand for.”
The Salt Lake Tribune also obtained a recording of Utah State University police chief Earl Morris, who stepped down on Thursday. Morris was heard warning players in a separate meeting about having sex with women who are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints because he said they might later feel regret and report it as nonconsensual.
Away we go: Delta to charter U.S. Olympians to Beijing
ATLANTA — The U.S. Olympic team’s airline partner will charter a flight from Los Angeles to Beijing to bring about half the American athletes to the Winter Olympics.
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said the federation had reached a deal with Delta Air Lines to bring between 80 and 100 Olympians straight to Beijing at the end of January.
This is a major breakthrough for the U.S., which had been dealing with logistical challenges because of the shutdown of routes between the U.S. and Beijing. Those flights all but stopped in the wake of schedule changes prompted by COVID-19.
The USOPC did not divulge the exact date of the charter, and while the charter solves a major logistical problem for the U.S. team, it still leaves some challenges. Normally, athletes tailor their flights to fit their specific competition schedules — scheduling to ensure they’ll arrive with plenty of time to acclimate to the time change.
“Some will be there for a shorter time than they’d prefer and others longer,” Hirshland said. “But it’s helpful to get some certainty so you can give everyone the ability to plan.”
Most of those not on the charter will get to Beijing from Europe, where they are in the middle of their winter seasons. Still unknown are the USOPC’s plan to get dozens of coaches and support staff to Beijing. Most of the Beijing Organizing Committee’s instructions have revolved around people making connections in Tokyo or Hong Kong.
The news came the same day that Delta unveiled a Team USA-branded aircraft. This year, Delta began its sponsorship of the U.S. team that will make it the team’s official airline through the LA Olympics in 2028. The deal was worth a reported $400 million and also had tie-ins with Olympic TV partner NBC.
Texas QB Casey Thompson enters transfer portal
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, who started 10 games and passed for 24 touchdowns this season, entered the transfer portal Friday.
Thompson is leaving after former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers, one of the top-rated players in the country when he came out of high school after the 2020 season, transferred to Texas.
Texas also signed quarterback Maalik Murphy of Gardena, California, and Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said the position would be open ahead of the 2022 season. Thompson, an Oklahoma City native, will be a graduate transfer.
Thompson was the backup to Hudson Card for the first two game before taking over the starting role. He passed for 2,113 yards as Texas finished 5-7 in a season the program had its first five-game losing streak since 1956.
Thompson’s six touchdowns passes in an overtime loss to Kansas tied a school record. He had two other games with five TD passes, but also had a mid-season thumb injury that appeared to affect his throwing in several games.
Thompson’s departure leaves Texas with little experience at quarterback. Card won the job over Thompson in training camp but struggled badly in the second game. He played in eight games and got a late-season chance to regain the starting job, but couldn’t unseat Thompson.
Card finished with 590 yards passing and five touchdowns. Ewers did not throw a pass for the Ohio State last season.
Lesson learned: Broncos make Rypien their quarantined QB
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos learned a painful lesson last year when they were forced to play a game without a quarterback. So, they’re isolating third-stringer Brett Rypien as a precaution with the new, highly transmissible form of COVID-19 leading to a spike in infections across the NFL.
Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that he decided to make Rypien the team’s “quarantined quarterback” this week.
“He was not in the meetings, he was in virtual meetings, and when he was out here on the field, he was under strict orders to not be near anybody,” Fangio said.
All week, Rypien was standing far away as starter Teddy Bridgewater and backup Drew Lock took snaps at practice. The Broncos (7-6) host the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) on Sunday.
Lock missed a game earlier this season while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Broncos implemented advanced protocols on their own several weeks ago. This week, the league ordered all teams to take extra precautions. The omicron strain of COVID-19 has led to a substantial increase in cases across the league and forced the NFL to move three games this weekend.
Although they’re not isolating anybody other than Rypien, “we’ve emphasized with everybody to spread out on the practice field,” Fangio said. “We’re meeting in the (spacious indoor practice facility) and we’re way spread out. The key is that the tracker device doesn’t flash.”
Fangio declined to designate a “quarantined quarterback” last season, a decision that backfired when the league disqualified all of his quarterbacks over coronavirus concerns on the eve of Denver’s Nov. 29 game against the New Orleans Saints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.