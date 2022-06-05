Backed from frontlines, Ukraine tries to seal World Cup spot
CARDIFF, Wales — Far from battlefields and Russian invaders, the Ukrainian footballers exempted from military service are trying to complete the mission to lead their country to the World Cup.
When they prepare to face Wales on Sunday in a playoff final, they will have a little extra inspiration in their Cardiff locker room from a yellow and blue flag sent by soldiers on the frontlines in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, signed with messages.
It was there inside Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Wednesday when Scotland was beaten in the playoff semifinals. Since then, the players have continued to exchange messages with friends who have been defending their homeland in a war that has passed 100 days.
“We all hope that very soon Ukraine will be liberated and will return to being an independent country,” Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Karavayev said through a translator in the Welsh capital.
“This is a great positive stimulus and brings positive emotions because everyone believes and sees how the whole world is united around us.”
The Dynamo Kyiv player has family still in the southern city of Kherson, which was captured early in the war by Russia.
“They cannot watch the match because there is no connection and internet,” Karavayev said. “But they communicate by messages and they read the news.”
Keeping Ukraine high in the headlines can be partly achieved by the men qualifying for a first World Cup since 2006. But it might take time for their compatriots on the frontlines to discover the result in Wales.
Na resigns as tour member after signing up for Saudi league
DUBLIN, Ohio — Kevin Na became the first player to publicly resign from the PGA Tour on Saturday, four days after the Saudi-financed LIV Golf Invitational listed him in the field for next week’s debut of the new series.
Na is one of six players to have resigned, according to a person with knowledge of their decisions. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the players have not said. Na announced his decision on social media.
Na is No. 33 in the world and among four players from the top 50 who have signed up for Saudi riches to play in Greg Norman’s new league of 48-man fields over 54 holes and as much as $25 million in prize money for each event.
The first one starts next Friday outside London.
Na is a five-time PGA Tour winner with $37.9 million in career earnings.
The PGA Tour requires members to play 15 times a year, and it historically grants releases for at least three overseas tournaments a year. However, it denied releases for the LIV Golf Invitational because of its threat as a series of eight tournaments, five of them in the United States.
The tour does not grant releases for events held in North America. The tour has said those who played outside London next week in the LIV event would face discipline that it has not specified, presumably losing membership.
Horschel delivers a gem and builds 5-shot lead at Memorial
DUBLIN, Ohio — The Memorial has another player who appears to be running away with the tournament. Billy Horschel at least gets a chance to finish the job.
One year after Jon Rahm built a six-shot lead — only to be forced to withdraw after the third round because of a positive COVID-19 test — Horschel delivered a gem at Muirfield Village on Saturday with a 7-under 65 for a five-shot lead.
Not only did Horschel make seven birdies, he has gone 44 consecutive holes without a bogey on a course where the greens have been getting increasingly firm under more sunshine that this tournament is used to seeing.
Horschel chipped in for birdie on his opening hole. Everything else was simply solid, with only one other birdie putt outside the 10-foot range.
He was at 13-under 203, five shots clear of Aaron Wise (69) and Cameron Smith (72). Horschel cared more about how he was playing — very well — than the size of his lead.
Heim wins wild Truck Series finish at Gateway near St. Louis
MADISON, Ill. — Corey Heim got the caution flag he needed with three laps to go in the NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday.
Then he got another one to end it with him in front.
Heim was fortunate to get the bottom lane for the final green-white-checkered restart, held off teammate Chandler Smith to start the two-lap sprint around World Wide Technology Raceway, then put some distance on hard-luck Christian Eckes when a heavy wreck behind them ended the race with the leaders on the back stretch.
It was Heim’s second career win after triumphing last season at Las Vegas.
“I can’t believe I got the bottom right there. That’s unbelievable,” Heim said. “Great push by my teammate right there.”
Eckes was cruising to the win when a caution flew with three laps to go, forcing NASCAR’s version of overtime. He wound up picking the outside lane, spun his tires on the restart and was fortunate to get around Smith to finish second.
“Just didn’t get a good launch,” he said. “Two of the last three races we’ve been leading when a caution comes out late.”
Eckes wasn’t the only one to have some bad luck Saturday.
Smith, who finished third, might have had the fastest truck in the field, easily winning Stage 1 and battling for the lead late in the second stage. That’s when Grant Enfinger made a bold move for the lead in the sweeping third and fourth turns.
The two were left to drag race down the front stretch — apropos for a facility originally built with the NHRA in mind — but Enfinger couldn’t make it stick low through the hairpin first and second turns. He moved up the track, took Smith with him and left the No. 15 truck with damage to his right rear, causing problems with refueling the rest of the race.
Ukraine plans to restart football leagues from August
CARDIFF, Wales — Ukraine plans to resume competitive football in the country in August despite being under attack by Russia after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave approval.
Andriy Pavelko, the president of Ukraine’s football federation, revealed details to The Associated Press about his talks with Zelenskyy and the heads of FIFA and UEFA about finding a safe way of playing men’s and women’s matches on home soil.
Ukraine was forced to abandon its leagues in February when Russia began an invasion that, according to Zelenskyy, has led to “at least tens of thousands” of Ukrainian civilians dying and large swaths of many cities and towns being bombed into rubble.
But as Russian forces have been redeployed to the east and south, fighting has subsided in the area near the capital Kyiv and elsewhere. There is optimism sport can resume to lift the spirits of the nation, which is trying to qualify for the World Cup on Sunday by winning away at Wales.
Matt Hagan tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying in New Hampshire
EPPING, N.H. — Funny Car points leader Matt Hagan took the No. 1 qualifying position Saturday for Tony Stewart Racing at the NHRA New England Nationals.
Hagan’s Friday run of 3.878 seconds at 332.51 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat stood up Saturday during the final two sessions for his second straight No. 1 qualifier and third of the season.
“We’ve had an amazing season, and this Dodge is running strong. Tony gives us the parts and pieces, and he expects results, so we’re trying to give it to him,” Hagan said. “It was really cool to turn the corner and not be able to get down the midway because of all the people. I love seeing that. To have a sold-out crowd is amazing, and these folks are coming out in droves, and I love to be part of it. This is wonderful weather for fast conditions, and hopefully tomorrow will be a good day, too.”
Steve Torrence was the fastest in Top Fuel, and Dallas Glenn topped the Pro Stock field.
Torrence’s track-record run of 3.664 at 329.50 from Friday stood by for the four-time defending season champ. Glenn picked up his first No. 1 qualifier of the year and second overall with a 6.543 at 209.33 in a Chevrolet Camaro on Friday.
ESPN announcer apologizes for comment about Vols’ catcher
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An ESPN announcer has apologized Saturday for erroneously saying on air that Tennessee catcher Evan Russell had failed a test for performance enhancing drugs and would be suspended the rest of the season.
Troy Eklund apologized for his comments during the telecast of the afternoon game between Missouri State and Grand Canyon in Stillwater, Oklahoma. An ESPN spokeswoman said the network would have no further comment.
Tennessee announced Saturday that Russell would be available to play in the Volunteers’ night game against Campbell.
Russell missed the Volunteers’ 10-0 win over Alabama State in the NCAA regional in Knoxville on Friday. Coach Tony Vitello said after the game that Russell was sick.
During a game telecast on Friday night, Eklund said Russell had failed a drug test. He did not cite a source for his information.
“It was pretty crazy, failed a drug test so Evan Russell is suspended for the rest of the season,” Eklund said on air. “So Tennessee is going to have the whole rest of the team tested tomorrow, or the NCAA is. So it’s going to be interesting to see if that’s just a one-player thing or if that is going to be throughout that entire program. Performance-enhancing drugs is what it was said.”
Tennessee spokesman Sean Barows said Russell is available to play against Campbell but didn’t know if he would be in the lineup.
Newgarden wins pole for final Detroit GP on Belle Isle
DETROIT — Josef Newgarden is eager to put the Indianapolis 500 behind him and focus on reclaiming his spot atop IndyCar while celebrating Chevrolet in its backyard.
Newgarden won the pole for the Detroit Grand Prix, a race that will be held Sunday on Bell Isle for the final time. The race will return to downtown Detroit, where it started in 1982 as a Formula One event, next season.
For now, Newgarden can give Chevrolet its 100th victory since the manufacturer returned to IndyCar in 2012, four years before the American driver partnered with the brand. Newgarden has won a pair of championships with Chevy, and he’s IndyCar’s only two-time winner this season.
He was the points leader following his April victory at Long Beach, but an underwhelming showing at Indy dropped Newgarden to fifth in the standings headed into Detroit. This is the place to turn it around — the grand prix is sponsored by Chevy and run in the shadow of its headquarters.
And, Newgarden is bemused by the twists of the IndyCar season. Through just six races — with 11 still to go — the dizzying pace of new frontrunners has made each event a celebration of someone new.
Ganassi returns to Belle Isle victory fountain with IMSA win
DETROIT — Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande returned Chip Ganassi Racing to the victory fountain at the Detroit Grand Prix with a second consecutive win Saturday in the IMSA sports car race.
Ganassi won the race a year ago with van der Zande and Kevin Magnussen. Bourdais now has Magnussen’s seat and joined his new teammate for the celebratory dip in the Belle Isle fountain following the dominating Saturday win.
Van der Zande closed out the win by 0.309 seconds in the No. 01 Cadillac over the Acura piloted by Oliver Jarvis. The 100-minute race was caution-free and everyone was watching reigning champion Pipo Derani in the closing half.
Bourdais and van der zande won from the pole, and Bourdais held control during his stint. But when Derani took over from new teammate Olivier Pla — he replaced Tristan Nunez at championship Action Express Racing this week — Derani recovered nearly 30 seconds in his final stint.
He also had two wheel-to-wheel battles with Earl Bamber, who was in the Ganassi sister No. 02 Cadillac. That race was for third, and prevented Derani from making a run at the leaders.
Bamber and co-driver Alex Lynn finished third, behind Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist of Michael Shank Racing, which took the class lead.
It was the fourth Belle Isle victory for van der Zande, first for Bourdais.
Epsom Derby favorite Desert Crown strolls to win
EPSOM, England — Desert Crown strolled to victory in the Epsom Derby and gave owner Michael Stoute his sixth win in the British Classic on Saturday.
Desert Crown was posted wide in mid-field in the early stages as jockey Richard Kingscote strived to settle the 5-2 favorite in the ideal position. But his class soon saw him tracking the Aidan O’Brien-trained trio of Changingoftheguard, Star Of India and Stone Age, as well as the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained West Wind Blows.
The race was put to bed shortly into the home straight, with Kingscote electing not to wait any longer with the smooth travelling colt approaching the two-furlong pole, allowing his mount to stride to the front and lap up the adulation of the sell-out crowd.
He won by two and a half lengths from 150-1 outsider Hoo Ya Mal.
Ralph Beckett’s Westover can perhaps count himself unlucky in third having been held behind the fading early pacesetters, but the day belonged to Stoute and Kingscote, with the Barbadian picking up his first Derby since Workforce’s victory in 2010.
But the ease of Desert Crown’s second win in just his third race brought back memories of Stoute’s first Derby success in 1981 with the great Shergar.
Stoute stopped short of comparing him to Shergar, but he once again houses one of the most exciting horses in training, and thankfully Desert Crown’s temperament was bombproof as fireworks were let off over the grandstand before the race.
Alker shoots 64, tied for PGA Champions Tour lead in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Steven Alker topped yet another PGA Tour Champions leaderboard Saturday, shooting an 8-under 64 for a share of the second-round lead in the Principal Charity Classic.
Coming off a victory last week in Michigan in the major Senior PGA Championship, Alker played the four par-5 holes at Wakonda Club in 5 under — making an eagle and three birdies — to match fast-closing Jerry Kelly, first-round leader Kirk Triplett and Brett Quigley at 13-under 131.
Alker is trying to win for the fifth time in his last 12 events. The 50-year-old New Zealander spent the bulk of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour and a few seasons on the PGA Tour and European tour. Last week at Benton Harbor, he closed with an 8-under 63 for a three-shot victory.
Alker birdied fourth of the first holes and added another on the par-5 eighth in a front-nine 31, then holed a 20-footer from the fringe on the par-5 13th and made his final birdie of the day on the par-5 15th.
Kelly had six straight birdies in a 66. The birdie run ended on the par-4 18th when he left a 20-footer a foot short.
Pro lacrosse season begins as sport’s leaders eye Olympics
ALBANY, N.Y. — Paul Rabil had a dream that went beyond the Premier Lacrosse League he founded with brother Mike four years ago. His passion was to bring the Native American sport to new heights with an eye toward getting it back in the Olympics for the first time in more than seven decades.
“It was a part of our early pitch materials — that on the horizon it was possible that lacrosse could be in the Olympic Games,” Paul Rabil said. “It’s something that leadership in the sport has been working on for the greater part of the last two decades. There’s just a lot of organization that needs to take place. Most importantly, there is great leadership. We’re in good hands.”
The eight-team PLL began its fourth tour-based season on Saturday before a near-sellout crowd at an 8,500-seat venue in Albany, New York, the first stop on a 47-game slate in 13 cities across the United States. The league has a new four-year contract with ESPN that will enhance lacrosse’s global reach to more than 170 countries.
World Lacrosse, the sport’s international governing body, also struck an agreement with ESPN that gives the network global media rights to World Lacrosse championships through next year. ESPN will carry 246 games as part of the first multi-year, multi-event media partnership for World Lacrosse, which last July achieved a milestone when the International Olympic Committee granted the federation full recognition.
Hungary beats England 1-0; Italy and Germany draw 1-1 in NL
ROME — England slumped to its first loss to Hungary in six decades by 1-0 in the Nations League on Saturday.
Dominik Szoboszlai converted a second-half penalty after being fouled by Reece James.
The last time Hungary beat England came at the 1962 World Cup, with England having gone 15 matches unbeaten against Hungary since then.
Excluding penalty shootouts, it was England’s first defeat in 23 matches.
“We have to accept that we did not do enough to win the game. A draw would have been the fair outcome,” England coach Gareth Southgate said. “We did not create too many clear cut chances.
“The heat was a factor and took a lot out of the players and we tried to refresh the team earlier than normal. The balance of finding out about new things and the consistency of the regular team, I have to look at whether I got that right.”
Hungary had already showed its potential by drawing with World Cup champion France and Germany at last year’s European Championship. But Marco Rossi’s team did not qualify for the World Cup.
“We’ve developed immensely in terms of how we play in possession,” Hungary captain Ádám Szalai said. “In the first half we kept possession well. In the second, we dominated until the goal, which is unbelievable. We proved at Euro 2020 what we’re capable of doing against the best, and we’ve shown this again.”
Also in the same group, Italy and Germany drew 1-1 with Lorenzo Pellegrini and Joshua Kimmich trading goals three minutes apart in the second half in Bologna.
Running back D’Ernest Johnson, Browns agree to 1-year deal
CLEVELAND — Running back D’Ernest Johnson agreed to terms Saturday on a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns worth up to $2.43 million, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said.
Johnson, who did a nice job filling in last season when Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were out injured, will get $900,000 guaranteed.
The team placed a restricted free agent tender on Johnson in March. The tender was also worth $2.43 million, but the new deal gives him guaranteed money and the Browns some salary-cap flexibility.
The 26-year-old Johnson rushed for 534 yards and scored three touchdowns last season. He also caught 19 passes for 137 yards. He had his best game when Chubb and Hunt were out, rushing for a career-high 146 yards in a win over Denver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.