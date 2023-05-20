USC athletic director Mike Bohn resigns after 3½ years
LOS ANGELES — Southern California athletic director Mike Bohn has resigned.
USC confirmed the 62-year-old Bohn’s resignation Friday, roughly 3½ years after he succeeded Lynn Swann in the high-profile job.
The Trojans’ athletic department experienced a surge of success during Bohn’s tenure, which was headlined by USC’s lucrative decision to move to the Big Ten in 2024.
The long-struggling USC football team made a dramatic one-year return to national title contention after the hiring of coach Lincoln Riley last year, while the men’s basketball team has made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances under Andy Enfield.
In a letter to alumni and the school, USC President Carol Folt briefly thanked Bohn for his service “during a time of rapid transformation and growth.”
“Over the last four years, the USC athletics department has transformed into a national powerhouse,” Folt wrote. “In our singular pursuit of excellence, I am committed to ensuring we have the right leadership in place to achieve our goals. As part of that commitment and as we prepare to move to the Big Ten, we conducted a thorough review of the athletics department, including its operations, culture, and strategy. Having built a strong foundation over the last few years, now is the time for new direction grounded in our values and in expertise needed to fulfill our aspirational vision for Trojan athletics.”
Bohn mentioned “ongoing health challenges” in a statement issued to the Los Angeles Times about his resignation, but provided no clear reason for the surprising move.
Bohn is the former athletic director at Idaho, San Diego State, Colorado and Cincinnati. He left the Bearcats to take over a USC department that had struggled through years of scandal and NCAA sanctions while being led by a series of former USC football players with little experience in administration.
The veteran administrator largely appeared to get the Trojans back on a path to success. Along with significant progress for the football and men’s basketball teams, Bohn hired experienced coach Lindsay Gottlieb away from the Cleveland Cavaliers to lead the women’s basketball team, which posted a nine-win improvement and made the NCAA Tournament this spring in Gottlieb’s second season.
Chargers add depth to defensive line with signing of Nick Williams
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers signed Nick Williams on Friday, which adds some depth to their defensive line.
Williams played eight games for the New York Giants last season, including seven starts. He had 15 tackles before his season was cut short due to a biceps injury.
Williams will be going into his 10th season. He was a seventh-round selection by Pittsburgh in 2013 and has also played for Detroit, Chicago, Miami and Kansas City.
His best season was in 2019 with the Bears, when he played in all 16 regular-season games (five starts) and recorded a career-high six sacks.
Sato, Ericsson put Ganassi on top in final practice before Indy 500 qualifying
INDIANAPOLIS — Two-time Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato turned the fastest lap at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 27 years on Friday, and defending winner Marcus Ericsson was close behind him, making Chip Ganassi Racing the team to beat heading into qualifying weekend for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
Sato turned a lap of 234.753 mph early in the six-hour practice, the fastest since 1996, before posting a four-lap average of 233.413 with about 16 minutes to go and rain bearing down on the speedway.
Sato admitted afterward that he was “on edge” as he coaxed as much speed out of his Honda as possible.
“I think we’re very satisfied with our performance,” he said.
So was Ericsson, who is in a contract stalemate with Ganassi, and along with Sato knocked Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Will Power down a notch. Ericsson had the second-best four-lap average of 233.113 mph on a rapidly cooling track.
“Earlier today I was struggling a bit. The car was fast but I couldn’t do four laps,” Ericsson said. “To come out and get a solid run — a solid four laps, still a little too much drop-off — but happy with that and right up here again.”
Sato was fastest in Wednesday’s practice and Ericsson was quickest Thursday. Both of those days, Ganassi teammate Scott Dixon was right behind, but he said a problem during his qualifying simulation Friday forced him to shut down early.
“We’ll just have to see,” said Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 champion. “It’ll definitely put us on the back foot a bit.”
Pato O’Ward had the fastest trap speed at 243.142 mph as teams enjoyed the extra boost they will use for qualifying.
Simona Halep faces 2nd doping charge over biological passport
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been accused of a second doping offense by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport.
The charge announced Friday “is separate and in addition to” the provisional suspension Halep received last year after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August, the ITIA said.
Halep is a 31-year-old from Romania who reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2017.
She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, a year after winning the French Open.
The ITIA said the new charge “was based on an assessment” of Halep’s biological passport profile by an expert panel. Such passports provide a baseline reading of substances in an athlete’s body and are considered a way to help chart doping.
“We understand that today’s announcement adds complexity to an already high-profile situation. From the outset of this process — and indeed any other at the ITIA — we have remained committed to engaging with Ms. Halep in an empathetic, efficient, and timely manner,” Nicole Sapstead, the group’s senior director for anti-doping, said in a statement.
In a social media post, Halep wrote Friday that she has “lived the worst nightmare I have ever gone through in my life” since being initially charged by the ITIA.
She continued, saying her “name been soiled in the worst possible way” and that the ITIA is determined “to prove my guilt while I haven’t EVER even thought of taking any illicit substance.”
Halep’s post says she was a “victim of contamination” and always has “been totally against any sort of cheating.”
“I look forward to finally being able to present my case at my hearing that is scheduled at the end of May,” she said.
Cubs shuffle deck with Bellinger to IL, Hosmer designated for assignment
PHILADELPHIA — The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list Friday, sent struggling reliever Keegan Thompson back to Triple-A Iowa and designating former All-Star first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment.
To fill the roster gaps by the moves, Chicago activated infielder Nico Horner from the injured list and brought infielder Edwin Rios and outfielder Mike Tauchman up from Iowa.
Bellinger suffered a left knee contusion on Monday night making a grab against the wall in right-center against Houston. Tauchman was called up to be outfield replacement for Bellinger, who was hitting .271 with seven homers and 20 RBIs.
Hosmer, 33, helped Kansas City win the World Series in 2015. He hit .234 with two homers and 14 at-bats in 94 at-bats for Chicago.
Connecticut governor looking to bring NHL’s Coyotes to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday he’s planning to meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman about the possibility of moving the Arizona Coyotes to Hartford.
Lamont told reporters during a news availability that he has reached out to the NHL and hopes the meeting can take place sometime next week.
“This is a great hockey state and a great hockey town,” Lamont told CT Insider. “It’s evidenced by the passion we have for the Whalers going back years — still one of the best selling jerseys. I think we can guarantee them a very strong market right here, and a government that’s ready to come and be their partner.”
Talk of a relocation for the Coyotes has taken on steam since voters in Tempe, Arizona this week rejected referendum for an $2.3 billion entertainment district that would allow the franchise to build a new arena there.
Connecticut has not had an NHL team since the Hartford Whalers left for North Carolina in 1997. The state has just one top-tier professional sports franchise, the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, which plays at the Mohegan Sun Arena, a 10,000-seat facility that is not built for hockey.
The possibility of a move to Connecticut is considered a long shot. Hartford’s 48-year-old XL Center, where the Whalers once played, is in need of a major renovation. Its operator, the Capital Region Development Authority, is expected to begin taking bids soon on repairs that it has estimated will cost at least $107 million.
A number of other cities have already been named as potential landing spots for the Coyotes should the franchise choose to move. Those include Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, Kansas City, Houston, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, Quebec City and Hamilton, Ontario.
Steelers sign backup QB Mitch Trubisky to new 3-year deal, fortifying position behind Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a three-year contract on Friday, giving the club some long-term stability behind starter Kenny Pickett.
Trubisky was about to enter the second season of a two-year deal he signed with Pittsburgh last spring. The signing gives the Steelers a bit of salary cap relief as they try to fortify the roster ahead of the 2023 season.
Trubisky j oined the Steelers in March 2022 after a stint backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo. He began 2022 as the starter in Pittsburgh before being replaced by Pickett at halftime of what became a loss to the New York Jets in Week 4.
Trubisky, the second overall pick by Chicago in the 2017 draft, passed for 1,252 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions while appearing in seven games for the Steelers last season.
The signing means the depth chart behind Pickett in 2022 will remain intact in 2023. The Steelers signed longtime backup Mason Rudolph to a one-year deal last week. Rudolph spent most of last season as the third-stringer behind Pickett and Trubisky.
British climber scales Everest for 17th time, the most by a non-Sherpa guide
KATHMANDU, Nepal — A British mountain guide returned to Nepal’s capital on Friday after scaling Mount Everest for a 17th time, breaking his own record for the most ascents of the world’s highest mountain by a non-Sherpa guide.
Kenton Cool first climbed Mount Everest in 2004 and has been doing it almost every year since then.
“I really don’t think records belong on the mountains. Mountains are bigger than records,” Cool said at Kathmandu airport after getting off the helicopter that brought him back from Everest. “I am just happy we had a great climb and that we are back.”
Only Nepali Sherpa guides have scaled the peak more times than Cool. Veteran Sherpa guide Kami Rita climbed the mountain this week for a record 27th time. Another Sherpa guide, Pasang Dawa, has scaled it 26 times. Both Kami Rita and Pasang Dawa are still on the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) mountain with their climbing groups and there is a chance they could reach the summit again before the spring climbing season finishes at the end of this month.
Hundreds of climbers and their local guides are currently on Everest and a rush for the summit is expected in the next few weeks. Nepalese authorities issued about 470 permits to climb Everest this season.
Nine people have died on Everest this year, including four Sherpa guides.
Cool was unable to climb Everest in 2014 because the season was canceled after 16 Sherpa guides were killed in an avalanche, and again in 2015 when an earthquake triggered an avalanche that killed 19 people. The 2020 climbing season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
