James becomes partner in group that owns Red Sox
BOSTON — LeBron James has become a partner in Fenway Sports Group, making the Los Angeles Lakers star a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Globe reported Tuesday.
Fenway Sports Group is the parent company of the Red Sox as well as the Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League and the Roush Fenway Racing NASCAR team. The paper reported that Maverick Carter, James’ longtime business partner, was also involved in the deal.
Fenway Sports Group Chairman Tom Werner did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. A spokeswoman for the Red Sox and FSG declined to comment.
James has had a relationship with FSG since 2011, when he signed a marketing deal in exchange for a small ownership stake in Liverpool.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday he hadn’t heard about James joining the team’s ownership but added, “He’s a good basketball player.”
Angels beat Indians 17-8 in spring training
Griffin Canning recorded five strikeouts over four innings in the start for the Angels, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk. Canning now has 13 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. Albert Pujols doubled and singled.
Indians made five errors and permitted 17 unearned runs.
Brewers top Dodgers 7-2 in spring training
Los Angeles aces Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer both pitched, with mixed results.
Kershaw started and gave up home runs to the first two batters he faced, Kolten Wong and Luis Urías. The left-hander allowed five runs and eight hits over four innings.
Bauer took over and struck out seven over the final five innings, giving up two runs on three hits, two of them homers.
Josh Lindblom worked 3 2/3 shutout innings in the start for Milwaukee, striking out four and walking three. Josh Hader allowed a hit and struck out two in an inning of relief. Luke Maile and Billy McKinney also homered.
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recovery from car crash
Tiger Woods is back at home in Florida to resume his recovery from career-threatening leg injuries he suffered when his SUV ran off a road and down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs last month.
“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods said in a tweet posted Tuesday night. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”
Woods was injured Feb. 23, two days after the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. He was on his way to a television shoot for GolfTV a little after 7 a.m. when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over and ended up on its side near a steep road known for wrecks, authorities aid. He had to be pulled out through the windshield.
He had a lengthy surgery that day at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for shattered tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations. Those were stabilized with a rod in his tibia. Additional injuries to the bones in his foot and ankle required screws and pins.
6 officials out of NCAA Tournament after 1 tests positive
INDIANAPOLIS — Parts of the NCAA’s finely honed plan for playing March Madness amid the pandemic came into question Tuesday just as teams began gearing up for practices to tune up for the games later this week.
One referee tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him and five others who went out to dinner with him, out of the tournament.
Their excursion ran counter to a protocol that called on all players and staff to eat at their NCAA hotels, but because the refs’ rooms weren’t ready and there was no food available, they were given a pass.
It resulted in a big shake-up of the officiating corps for the games, 52 of which take place Thursday through next Monday at different arenas in Indianapolis, Bloomington and Purdue. Though the NCAA brought plenty of backup referees, the mass departure served up yet another illustration of how things can go wrong.
Gonzaga, Baylor dominate AP All-America teams
Gonzaga and Baylor spent almost the entire season holding down the top two spots in the Top 25.
Makes sense they’d hold down a bunch of spots on The Associated Press All-America teams.
The Bulldogs’ Corey Kispert and the Bears’ Jared Butler led the way with first-team nods Tuesday from the national panel of 63 media members that vote each week in the AP Top 25 poll. They were joined by unanimous pick Luka Garza of Iowa, a two-time selection, along with Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State.
Kispert and Butler had plenty of company, though.
The Bulldogs also landed big man Drew Timme and freshman sensation Jalen Suggs on the second team while Joel Ayayi was an honorable mention pick. The Bears had Davion Mitchell on the third team and MaCio Teague as an honorable mention.
Russian hockey player dies after being hit by puck
MOSCOW — A 19-year-old Russian hockey player has died after being hit in the head by the puck during a game, his club and the league said Tuesday.
Defenseman Timur Faizutdinov was playing for Dynamo St. Petersburg’s junior team in a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl on Friday when he was struck by a puck hit from the neutral zone.
Faizutdinov collapsed and was treated on the ice by the team doctor and paramedics before being taken to a hospital in the city of Yaroslavl.
The Junior Hockey League said Faizutdinov died Tuesday after “doctors fought for Timur’s life over the course of three days.”
Dynamo said upcoming games in competitions, including the Kontinental Hockey League, will begin with a minute’s silence for Faizutdinov.
Bill Lester returning to a more welcoming, diverse NASCAR
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bill Lester, one of only a handful of Black drivers to ever race full-time in NASCAR, will return to competition 14 years after his last start.
Lester will drive for David Gilliland Racing on Saturday in the Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It will be the first NASCAR start for the 60-year-old since 2007.
The one-race return comes as Lester is promoting his book “Winning in Reverse: Defying the Odds and Achieving Dreams — The Bill Lester Story.” Lester was an engineer at Hewlett-Packard when he quit his job at age 40 to pursue a racing career.
Lester made 145 career NASCAR starts, primarily in the third-tier Truck Series from 2002 through 2007. He was the first Black driver to compete in an Xfinity Series race in 1999, and his 2006 start in the Cup race at Atlanta made him the first Black driver to race at NASCAR’s top level since Willy T. Ribbs nearly 20 years earlier.
Play Ball! Little League World Series eyes possible return
Play Ball! Hopefully.
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Little League World Series to be canceled, organizers are hopeful the late-summer Classic will return this August.
“We are planning as if we are going to have a tournament season,” said Steve Keener, the president and CEO of Little League International.
A plan that must include figuring out a way to safely bring together players from all over the globe. Little League has established a Pandemic Response Commission dedicated to figuring out how to pull off the two-week spectacle in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
“Playing the game itself is the easy part,” Keener said. “We can do all that. It’s the travel, it’s the housing, how many people can attend?”
Answers Kenner hopes to have a better handle on by mid-May. The World Series is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. More pressing is finding a way to get leagues across the United States and the world back on the field after the pandemic forced the cancellation of some seasons and the postponement of others in 2020.
LeBron, short-handed Lakers beat up on Warriors 128-97
SAN FRANCISCO — LeBron James had a triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, leading the injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers past the Golden State Warriors 128-97 on Monday night.
Montrezl Harrell backed up James’ fourth triple-double of the season by scoring 27 points off the bench on 11-of-14 shooting as the Lakers won the season series with Golden State.
Stephen Curry scored 27 points with four 3-pointers and became the Warriors’ franchise assists leader a day after his 33rd birthday and in his 12th NBA season.
With a long list of injuries, the Lakers got another scare when Harrell briefly went down with 7:11 left in the first half. He took an elbow to the face from Warriors rookie center James Wiseman after his goaltend as he attempted to block a shot and had his elbows high. After a replay review to determine if it was “a hostile act,” Wiseman received a technical foul, not a flagrant.
Harrell walked off the court on his own.
Leonard, Clippers bounce back with 109-99 win over Mavericks
DALLAS — Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Marcus Morris Sr. added 14 in a rare start and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-99 on Monday night.
The Clippers answered a 51-point loss to Dallas early in the season and a 20-point defeat in New Orleans the night before while remaining the NBA’s only unbeaten team on the second night of back-to-backs. Los Angeles improved to 7-0 and tied Phoenix (7-1) for the most such victories.
The second meeting — and first of two consecutive games in Dallas — since the Clippers beat the Mavericks in six games in a first-round series in the playoff bubble was a victory for LA’s depth over the Mavericks’ star power. The Clippers won for the second time in six games while Dallas lost for just the second time in its past seven.
Luka Doncic had 25 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds for Dallas, and Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points.
Paul George scored 15 as seven Clippers finished in double figures. Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Nicolas Batum, who sat while Morris made his third start of the season, had a couple of big 3-pointers and scored 14. Reggie Jackson and Patrick Patterson scored 12 apiece.
Winston re-joins Saints for 2021 after Brees retirement
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are bringing back quarterback Jameis Winston on a one-year contract.
The move announced by Saints general manager Mickey Loomis comes on the heels of Drew Brees’ decision over the weekend to retire and provides Winston a chance to compete with Taysom Hill to be New Orleans’ next starter under center.
Winston entered the NFL with high expectations after winning the 2013 Heisman Trophy and being selected first overall by Tampa Bay in the 2015 NFL draft. He started five seasons for the Buccaneers, who allowed Winston to walk in free agency in 2020 after opting instead to sign Tom Brady.
Brady led the Buccaneers to the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory while Winston served as a backup for the NFC South Division champion Saints.
Woodland among 3 players to test positive for coronavirus
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland was among three players who withdrew from the Honda Classic on Monday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
It matched the most players who have had to withdraw from one tournament because of a positive test since the PGA Tour returned from the COVID-19 pandemic in June.
The tour said Scott Piercy and Doc Redman also tested positive.
Three players also tested positive before tournaments at the RSM Classic at Sea Island in November, and the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit in early July.
The positive tests follow two weeks of the Florida events on the PGA Tour allowing limited fans, with roughly 8,000 in attendance at Bay Hill and The Players Championship.
Ole Miss coach tests positive ahead of WNIT
Another women’s basketball coach will miss the first few games of a tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Mississippi coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin will miss at least the first two games of the WNIT after testing positive, assuming the Rebels win their opener.
UConn coach Geno Auriemma will miss at least the first two games of the NCAA Tournament after the Huskies announced Monday he had tested positive.
McPhee-McCuin is isolating at home. She says she tested positive last weekend and she hopes to rejoin her team once she completes the virus protocols.
Ole Miss (11-11) opens the WNIT against Samford on Friday in the Memphis Regional.
Study: NCAA Tourney teams still have racial graduation gap
A diversity report released Tuesday found that a significant graduation gap continues to exist between white and Black basketball players for the teams competing in this year’s NCAA Tournament, particularly on the men’s side.
The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida examined the Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the teams competing in the upcoming NCAA Tournament and found that white male student-athletes graduated at a rate 13.5 percentage points higher than Black male student-athletes.
White players on average had a GSR of 93.8%, compared to 80.3% for Black players.
The gap was slightly lower on the women’s side with white players recording a graduation rate of 97.9% compared to 91.8% for Black players.
Denver Broncos exercise Von Miller’s 2021 option
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have exercised star linebacker Von Miller’s 2021 option.
The move engages the final season of the six-year, $114.5 million contract Miller signed in 2016 in the aftermath of his Super Bowl 50 MVP performance.
It also guarantees him $7 million of his $17.5 million base salary.
Tuesday was the deadline to exercise his option or Miller, who turns 32 this month, would have become an unrestricted free agent. The Broncos tweeted without comment an image of Miller celebrating the team’s Super Bowl triumph five years ago.
Miller has recovered from a freak ankle injury that sidelined him all of last season, and he recently was cleared of off-the-field concerns when the local district attorney’s office declined to bring charges against him following an unspecified investigation by the Parker, Colorado, police department.
Devils captain Nico Hischier sidelined three weeks
NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier is expected to miss three weeks following surgery Monday to repair a frontal sinus fracture.
Hischier was injured in a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Feb. 27, when he was struck in the visor by a deflected puck.
Hischier has scored three points (two goals, one assist) in five games this season. The Swiss center also missed the first 11 games due to a foot injury.
Utah Utes let go of coach Larry Krystkowiak after 10 seasons
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Utes have let go of basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak after 10 seasons and a 183-139 record.
Utah director of athletics Mark Harlan announced the decision Tuesday, saying in a release that “ultimately, our program needs a new voice, a new vision and a new leader who can build upon Larry’s foundation and lead us to greater heights in the years ahead.”
Harlan said Utah will start searching for a new coach immediately. The Utes finished 12-13 this season.
Krystkowiak took over the program in 2011 and led Utah to two NCAA Tournament appearances. The Utes won 27 games in 2015-16 with a squad that included Jakob Poeltl and Kyle Kuzma.
Tokyo Olympic torch relay: Masks, quiet cheering and caution
TOKYO — Organizers plan to exercise extreme caution when the Olympic torch relay starts next week, knowing any stumble could imperil the opening of the Tokyo Games in just over four months.
The organizers spoke in detail on Tuesday about their plans for the relay, which is scheduled to begin on March 25 from northeastern Fukushima prefecture. The relay will crisscross Japan for the next four months with 10,000 runners carrying the torch.
It’s also a symbolic curtain raiser for the postponed Olympics, and there is no room for error. If the relay stumbles — if there is an outbreak of COVID-19 — it could pull down the Olympics with it and the planned opening on July 23 at Tokyo’s new national stadium.
De Bruyne scores wonder goal as City eases into CL quarters
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kevin De Bruyne’s blistering strike set Manchester City on its way to a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach and a place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the fourth straight season under Pep Guardiola on Tuesday.
The Belgium midfielder unleashed a first-time shot from the edge of the area that flew in off the underside of the crossbar in the 12th minute, virtually ending Gladbach’s hopes of comeback after the German team lost the first leg 2-0 three weeks ago.
Ilkay Gundogan added a second goal by finishing off a flowing team move in the 18th minute and the Premier League leaders had no problem securing a seventh straight clean sheet in the competition to seal a 4-0 win on aggregate.
No World Cup downhill training leaves decisive races at risk
LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland — World Cup downhill training runs were canceled because of difficult weather conditions on Tuesday, leaving a tight schedule to resolve the season-long points races led by Sofia Goggia and Beat Feuz.
Both overall World Cup titles will also be decided in Lenzerheide this week, and current leaders Petra Vlhova and Alexis Pinturault would be slightly favored if the forecast weather forces canceling the downhills on Wednesday.
The International Ski Federation (FIS) said heavy snowfalls and strong winds forced organizers to cancel scheduled practice runs on Tuesday on the Silvano Beltrametti slope one day before the women’s and men’s races.
World Cup safety rules mean downhills cannot be held if racers have not had a practice run.
Organizers could try to stage both practice runs early Wednesday, though the forecast is for more snow.
Tiger Woods returns to video games, this time with 2K series
Tiger Woods is back in the game — digitally, at least.
Woods has signed a long-term partnership with the company behind the “PGA Tour 2K” video game series, returning the 15-time major champion to an industry he once dominated with EA Sports.
The deal was announced Tuesday, nearly a month after Woods suffered career-threatening leg injuries when he crashed an SUV on a steep road in the Los Angeles suburbs.
It’s possible Woods may never return to the PGA Tour, where his 82 victories are tied with Sam Snead for most all-time, but his name and likeness will be used exclusively in the “PGA Tour 2K” franchise. Woods was not among the players included in last year’s 2K game, and it’s unclear if he’ll be added or if his name or image will be used on the cover. A news release from 2K said only that Woods would be an executive director and consultant.
George Mason fires men’s basketball coach Dave Pauslen
FAIRFAX, Va. — George Mason fired men’s basketball coach Dave Paulsen on Thursday, ending his tenure after six seasons that did not include an NCAA Tournament or NIT appearance.
The team had four winning seasons under Paulsen and went 95-91 with a 47-57 record in Atlantic 10 Conference play. The Patriots were 13-9 this past season and lost in the quarterfinals of the A10 tournament.
“After an extensive review and evaluation of our men’s basketball program, I have decided to make a change in our leadership,” athletic director Brad Edwards said in a statement. “I am grateful for Dave’s commitment, tireless work and leadership in directing our program over the past six years. He did an admirable job in stabilizing our program.”
Paulsen had one year remaining on his contract, which was previously extended. George Mason’s best season with him at the helm came in 2016-17 when it won 20 teams and played in the CBI Tournament.
Dutch FA: 5,000 fans to be allowed at World Cup qualifier
AMSTERDAM — Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed to attend the Netherlands’ World Cup qualifier against Lithuania this month in a test to evaluate how to safely reopen large-scale events to the public in the coronavirus pandemic.
The March 27 match at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena will be used to study the effectiveness of different crowd measures and of rapid testing and a smartphone app that displays a negative test result, the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said on Tuesday.
Olympic baseball qualifying moved from Arizona to Florida
The second-chance tournament for the U.S. to qualify for baseball at the delayed Tokyo Olympics is likely to take place in Florida in June.
The World Baseball Softball Confederation said Tuesday the eight-nation Americas Qualifier is expected to be contested in early June at Florida sites to be announced.
The U.S. is grouped with Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, while Canada, Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela are in the other group.
Harris upsets top-seeded Thiem at Dubai Championships
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — South African qualifier Lloyd Harris stunned U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4 in the Austrian’s opening match at the Dubai Championships on Tuesday.
Harris hit nine aces and didn’t allow fourth-ranked Thiem a single break point as he booked a third-round match against Filip Krajinovic.
The 81st-ranked Harris needed just 72 minutes to dispatch the top-seeded Thiem.
“Obviously, I’m super happy with that win, by far the highest-ranked player I’ve beaten. I look up to Domi a lot, so for me its a special feeling and I’m really happy,” Harris said in an on-court interview.
“I was serving really well. I played some of the important points very well, so I’m very proud of that.”
In contrast to Thiem, second-seeded Andrey Rublev swept past qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-4 to move into the third round without facing a break point. In the next round, Rublev plays Taylor Fritz, who beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
It was the Russian’s first win on court since he took the Rotterdam title on March 7. Rublev reached the semifinals of last week’s Qatar Open without playing after back-to-back walkovers before losing to Roberto Bautista Agut.
Canada’s Denis Shapovalov, seeded third, won the opening five games on the way to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff. He next faces Hubert Hurkacz.
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Miami Open because of back issue
MIAMI — Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Miami Open on Tuesday because of the bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open.
The hard-court tournament begins next Tuesday.
“For the moment I need to fully recover from my back problem and start to get ready for the upcoming clay court season in Europe,” Nadal said in a statement.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion earlier withdrew from this month’s tournament at Rotterdam, Netherlands. At the Australian Open he lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Neymar ruled out of PSG’s French Cup game against Lille
PARIS — Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s match against Lille in the French Cup on Wednesday while he continues to recover from a left thigh injury.
PSG said Neymar is back in training, but coach Mauricio Pochettino does not want to take any risks with the Brazil striker, who has been sidelined for more than a month because of the injury.
Neymar could return by the end of the week in a crucial league match against third-place Lyon. In a very tight race for the league title, Lille moved three points clear at the top of the standings last weekend when second-place PSG lost at home against Nantes.
Pavlyuchenkova wins, Tauson’s run ends in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova eased into the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Tuesday as teenager Clara Tauson’s 13-match winning run came to a halt.
Seeded fifth, Pavlyuchenkova won 6-4, 6-4 against Cagla Buyukakcay and will play either Katarina Zavatska or Anastasia Gasanova in the second round.
Eighth-seeded Daria Kasatkina beat Tauson 6-4, 7-6 (0) in the first round after Tauson’s surprise first WTA title in Lyon last week. The 18-year-old Dane had won her last 13 matches, starting with an ITF event last month and continuing with her run through qualifiers to the Lyon title, and two more rounds of qualifying in St. Petersburg.
Wild-card holder Margarita Gasparyan lost a first-set tiebreak but recovered to upset seventh-seeded Kristina Mladenovic 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-1 for a second-round meeting with Katerina Siniakova.
Top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova has a second-round meeting with Tereza Martincova, who won 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 over Stefanie Voegele after a frantic deciding set with seven breaks of serve including in each of the last five games.
Prohm out at Iowa State after 2-win season, worst since 1925
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State and men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm have agreed to part ways after one of the worst seasons in the history of the program, athletic director Jamie Pollard announced.
The school said in a statement that Pollard and Prohm met in person Monday night and that Pollard would have additional comment Tuesday.
The Cyclones were 2-22 overall, 0-18 in the Big 12. They lost their last 18 games.
Iowa State hadn’t won so few games since 1924-25 and hadn’t gone winless in conference play since 1936-37.
Prohm was a celebrated hire from Murray State in 2015 and went 97-95 in six seasons with three NCAA Tournament appearances. His first Iowa State team reached the Sweet 16, losing to Virginia as a No. 4 seed.
New Mexico hires Pitino, as Minnesota aims higher once again
Richard Pitino was hired on Tuesday as New Mexico’s head coach, hours after Minnesota finalized his firing following eight seasons with the Gophers.
Lobos athletic director Eddie Nuñez picked the 38-year-old Pitino to be the 22nd head coach in the history of their program. He’s replacing Paul Weir, who went 58-63 in four seasons.
New Mexico last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2014, in head coach Craig Neal’s first year. The Lobos, playing in the Mountain West Conference, went three times in six seasons under Neal’s predecessor, Steve Alford.
Pitino took Minnesota to the NCAA Tournament twice. Over his eight years in the rugged Big Ten, the Gophers were 54-96 in conference play with only three regular season finishes higher than 10th place. The son of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, who’s back in the NCAA Tournament this year with Iona, Richard Pitino had one season of prior experience as a head coach at Florida International when he was hired at Minnesota.
Infielder Maikel Franco finalizes $800,000 deal with Orioles
SARASOTA, Fla. — Infielder Maikel Franco and the Baltimore Orioles finalized an $800,000, one-year contract on Tuesday.
Franco hit .278 with 16 doubles, eight homers and a team-high 38 RBIs for the Kansas City during last year’s pandemic-shortened season.
The 28-year-old would get a $200,000 performance bonus if he reaches 400 plate appearances. He would get a $250,000 assignment bonus if traded.
He earned $1,092,593 in prorated pay from a $2.95 million salary.
Franco has a .253 average with 110 homers and 381 RBIs in seven major league seasons with Philadelphia (2014-19) and the Royals. He was originally signed for the Phillies by Koby Perez, now Baltimore’s senior director of international scouting.
Rylan Kearney resigns from NWHL adviser, ownership roles
NEW YORK — National Women’s Hockey League founder and former commissioner Dani Rylan Kearney resigned Tuesday from her post as an adviser to the league and president of the entity that owns four of its six teams.
The NWHL and W Hockey Partners announced her departure. W Hockey Partners owns the Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters and Minnesota Whitecaps.
Rylan launched the NWHL in March 2015 and was commissioner until October. She stepped down at that point and was replaced then by interim commissioner Tyler Tumminia.
The league is aiming to finish its season March 26-27 in Brighton, Massachusetts, outside Boston after suspending play in its Lake Placid, New York, bubble before the playoffs because of virus concerns.
Pogačar’s Tour title defense on track with Tirreno victory
SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy — Two stage races. Two overall victories.
Tadej Pogačar is preparing perfectly to defend his Tour de France title.
The Slovenian won the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race by a comfortable margin ahead of a stellar field Tuesday, adding to his title in the UAE Tour last month.
“What a fantastic start to the season,” Pogačar said. “This is one of the biggest one-week races.”
After placing fourth in the concluding time trial, Pogačar finished 1 minute, 3 seconds ahead of Wout van Aert in the overall standings of the sea-to-sea race.
Mikel Landa finished third overall, 3:57 behind. Egan Bernal, the 2019 Tour winner, finished fourth, more than 4 minutes behind Pogačar.
The 22-year-old Pogačar won one stage in both the UAE Tour and the Tirreno, having taken Saturday’s “queen” leg that finished with a grueling climb to Prati di Tivo.
