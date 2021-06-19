Shohei Ohtani to hit in All-Star Home Run Derby
ANAHEIM — Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12.
The Los Angeles Angels star will be the first Japanese-born player in the derby, held the night before the All-Star Game.
“I always wanted to see a Japanese player participate in the derby and it happens to be me, so it’s really exciting for me,” he said through a translator on Friday.
Some players have gone into slumps after hitting in the derby, finding their swings get out of whack.
“Obviously, I’ve never experienced this, so I can’t really tell you how it’s going to effect me in the second half of the season, so I’m just going to just do it and see how it goes,” he said.
Ohtani said Angels bullpen catcher Jason Brown will pitch to him.
The 26-year-old outfielder, designated hitter and pitcher has 19 home runs, three behind major league leaders Fernando Tatis Jr. of San Diego and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Toronto. Ohtani is hitting .270 with 47 RBIs, and he is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts.
Ohtani won Japan’s home run derby in 2016, when he also was MVP of the second of Japan’s two All-Star Games.
“I was just trying to swing at the ball too hard, like harder than normal, so this time around I’ll try to use that experience and just try to take normal BP hacks,” he said.
Ohtani played two games in the thin air at Coors Field in 2018 and went 1 for 2 with a single.
“Everyone told me that the ball flies there, and I felt that when I was taking BP, so it was a lot of fun,” he said.
He will become the seventh Angels player in the derby, after Wally Joyner (1996), Troy Glaus (2001), Garrett Anderson (2003), Vladimir Guerrero (2007), Mark Trumbo (2012) and Albert Pujols (2015).
Anderson and Guerrero won the competition, and Joyner was a co-winner.
Eriksen released from hospital after ‘successful’ operation
COPENHAGEN — Christian Eriksen was discharged from the hospital on Friday and immediately went to visit his Denmark teammates nearly a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a European Championship match.
The Danish soccer federation wrote on Twitter that Eriksen was released from the Rigshospitalet in central Copenhagen after a successful operation. The federation previously said Eriksen would be fitted with an ICD, an implantable device that can function as both a pacemaker and defibrillator.
“The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances,” Eriksen was quoted as saying in the tweet.
The 29-year-old Eriksen has been in the hospital since collapsing on the field during his team’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday. His heart stopped and he had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.
Bills WR Beasley rather retire than follow NFL COVID rules
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley does not plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and insists he will not follow rules jointly adopted by the NFL and NFLPA requiring unvaccinated players to stay clear of people.
Tweeting in response to criticism over the last 24 hours of his stance on social media, Beasley confirmed Friday he is not vaccinated and will “live my one life like I want to regardless.”
“I will be outside doing what I do,” he tweeted. “I’ll be out in public. If your (sic) scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated ... I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living.
“I’m not going to take meds for a leg that isn’t broken. I’d rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way ...I’ll play for free this year to live life how I’ve lived it from day one. If I’m forced into retirement, so be it.”
Beasley said a lot of players agree with him and but many are not established veterans. The 32-year-old who is entering his 10th season wants to represent those players, he tweeted.
AP sources: Beal, Booker commit to playing in Tokyo Olympics
Bradley Beal won a gold medal with USA Basketball 11 years ago, leading the Americans in scoring on their way to an undefeated run at the Under-17 world championship.
He’s looking for another gold this summer — on international basketball’s biggest stage.
The Washington Wizards guard has committed to playing for the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics, according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team has not been revealed publicly.
Also Friday, the AP learned from a second person that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has given USA Basketball his commitment to play in Tokyo. That person also spoke on condition of anonymity because the team announcement is still spending. ESPN first reported Booker’s plans to be on the team.
It’ll be the first Olympic appearance for both players. Beal was a candidate for the team that won gold at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 and again for the U.S. team that finished seventh at the Basketball World Cup in China two years ago. Beal wound up withdrawing from consideration in 2016 because of injury concerns, and in 2019 for family reasons.
Celtics send Kemba Walker, 16th pick to Thunder for Horford
BOSTON — The Celtics are bringing Al Horford back, trading point guard Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City for the five-time All-Star on Friday in Brad Stevens’ first major move since he moved from the Boston bench to the front office.
Boston will also send the No. 16 overall draft pick and a 2025 second-rounder to the Thunder and receive 7-footer Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick in return.
Oklahoma City now holds 19 first-round draft picks over the next seven years.
Horford returns to Boston and gives the Celtics the frontcourt presence they’ve lacked since he left two seasons ago. The 6-foot-9 was forward was a member of the NBA All-Defensive team with the Celtics in 2017-18 while also posting the best assist numbers of his career.
MLB COVID vaccinations slow, no additional teams reach 85%
NEW YORK — The pace of coronavirus vaccinations in Major League Baseball has slowed, with no additional teams in the past week joining the 22 that had already reached the the 85% vaccination threshold for players and other on-field personnel.
Major League Baseball and the players’ association said Friday that 85.3% of tier 1 and 2 tier individuals had been fully vaccinated and 86.5% had received at least one dose.
Previous weekly announcements included just tier 1, and MLB said on June 11 that 83.5% had been fully vaccinated and 85.1% had been partially vaccinated.
Tier 1 includes players, managers, coaches, team physicians, athletic trainers and strength and conditioning staff.
Tier 2 includes ownership, front office staff, travel staff, head groundskeepers and ballpark operations staff.
Once a team reaches 85% vaccinations among tiers 1 and 2, it has the option to apply loosened protocols to tier 2.
Among changes to protocols made Wednesday, all fully vaccinated players and staff can stop wearing masks in dugouts, bullpens and clubhouses. In addition, fully vaccinated players and staff may eat in restaurants without restrictions and attend sporting events as spectators at venues with government approved safety protocols, the commissioner’s office and players’ association said in a memo sent Wednesday night.
Orioles put LHP Zimmermann on injured list, cut Cisco
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles put left-hander Bruce Zimmermann on the 10-day injured list with left bicep tendinitis Friday.
Zimmermann was supposed to be Baltimore’s starter Friday night against Toronto, but the Orioles instead will go with right-hander Thomas Eshelman. They selected Eshelman’s contract from Triple-A Norfolk.
Baltimore also designated catcher Chance Sisco for assignment.
Zimmermann is 4-4 with a 4.83 ERA this year. His move to the IL is retroactive to Tuesday.
Cisco has hit .154 in 23 games in 2021.
The Blue Jays recalled left-hander Anthony Kay from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned right-hander T.J. Zeuch to Buffalo.
Kaulig Racing buys 2 charters to move to Cup Series in 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kaulig Racing has purchased two charters from Spire Motorsports and will move to NASCAR’s Cup Series next year with a full-time ride for Justin Haley and select races for AJ Allmendinger.
Team owner Matt Kaulig had been eyeing a move up to Cup for some time and made it official Friday while announcing multi-year contract extensions with both drivers. Haley will run a full Cup schedule while Allmendinger will run select Cup races and also compete for the Xfinity Series championship.
“Not only are we planning on making a splash in the NASCAR Cup Series, we plan on continuing to trophy hunt in the Xfinity Series,” Kaulig said. “AJ has been a phenomenal addition to this Kaulig Racing family and we are glad to have him back with us moving forward.”
Americans Pegula, Keys lose in German Open quarterfinals
BERLIN — Americans Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys lost to Victoria Azarenka and Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the German Open on Friday.
Pegula, who beat the fourth-seeded Karolína Plíšková for the fourth time this year on Thursday, was unable to follow up against the seventh-seeded Azarenka, losing 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. The Belarusian was playing her first grass-court quarterfinal since Wimbledon in 2015.
The 106th-ranked Samsonova needed almost 2 1/2 hours to shock Keys 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (0).
Samsonova plays Azarenka in her second career semifinal on Saturday.
Alizé Cornet and Belinda Bencic will meet in the other after coming through third-set tiebreaks in their quarterfinals.
FIFA punishes Mexico yet again for anti-gay chant by fans
ZURICH — Mexico’s soccer team will play two home games in empty stadiums as part of a FIFA punishment on Friday for fans chanting anti-gay slurs at an Olympic qualifying tournament.
FIFA said the Mexican Football Association must also pay a 60,000 Swiss francs ($65,000) fine.
Mexican fans persist in aiming the chant at opposing teams’ goalkeepers despite regular FIFA fines and efforts by the FA to curb the insults.
The latest incidents were during games against the United States and Dominican Republic in March at the qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics that Mexico hosted in Guadalajara.
Mexico’s next two official home games are World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica in September and Canada in October.
FIFA said its disciplinary committee also opened a case against Mexico for the same chants at a friendly against Iceland last month in Arlington, Texas.
