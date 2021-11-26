Timbers beat Rapids on late goal to reach MLS West final
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Larrys Mabiala scored in the 90th minute and the Portland Timbers beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the Western Conference final.
Portland will face the winner of the game Sunday between Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake.
Yimmi Chara’s corner kick was deflected high into the air and Cristhian Paredes headed it into the 6-yard box for Mabiala to knock home. Mabiala hadn’t scored all season before connecting in consecutive playoff games.
Portland star playmaker Sebastian Blanco left early in the second half with an apparent leg injury. As he tried to run to a forward pass, Blanco went to the ground, grabbed the back of his taped left leg and immediately signaled for a substitution.
Portland will be without Dairon Asprilla for the conference final after he received a straight red card for violent conduct in second-half stoppage time.
Canada-US World Cup qualifier slated for Jan. 30 in Ontario
OTTAWA, Ontario — Tim Hortons Field, an outdoor venue with artificial turf nicknamed “The Donut Box” in Hamilton, Ontario, will be the site of Canada’s home World Cup qualifier against the United States in January, the Canadian Soccer Association said Thursday.
The Jan. 30 game will be the first home match for the Canadian men in Hamilton, which averages a high of 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-1 Celsius) and a low of 18 (minus-8) on that date.
When Canada beat Mexico on Nov. 16 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, the temperature at kickoff was 16 (minus-9).
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday the Americans’ next home qualifiers will be at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, against El Salvador on Jan. 27 and at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, against Honduras on Feb. 2.
Canada plays at Honduras on Jan. 27 and at El Salvador on Feb. 2.
The U.S. is second in the North and Central American and Caribbean region with 15 points — one behind Canada and one ahead of Mexico and Panama with six games remaining. Costa Rica has nine, Jamaica seven, El Salvador six and Honduras three.
The top three nations qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar, and the No. 4 team advances to a one-game playoff for a berth.
Whaley sits out for No. 22 UConn after fainting at Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — No. 22 UConn is holding out forward Isaiah Whaley from Thursday’s game against Michigan State after he fainted following a first-round game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
The team said its medical staff had evaluated Whaley overnight and before the game and decided “it would be best” to give him a day to rest as a precaution, though “all signs look normal.”
Whaley was laying on the sideline in front of the bench immediately after a wild 115-109 double-overtime win against No. 19 Auburn on Wednesday. After a few moments, he was back on his feet with a smile and joined the handshake line.
The school later said Whaley had a “combination of end-of-game excitement, fatigue and dehydration,” leading him to feel lightheaded and dizzy. UConn said its team medical and training staff determined there was no cause for concern.
World Athletics: ‘Disturbing’ level of abuse on social media
Nearly three out of every 20 track and field athletes whose social media feeds were monitored in a study at the Tokyo Olympics were subject to abusive posts, and women were targeted in more than 85% of those posts, according to results released Thursday by the sport’s global regulator.
World Athletics released observations culled from more than 240,000 Twitter posts related to 161 athletes who competed in Tokyo earlier this year. Of those, 132 were found to be abusive and 65% of those were “gravely abusive,” according to standards set in the study.
Twenty-three of the 161 athletes whose accounts were monitored were targets of the abuse, and 16 of those 23 were women.
Marc Gasol to play for Spanish club he founded
MADRID — Former NBA player Marc Gasol will play for the club he founded in the second division of Spanish basketball, he announced Thursday.
The 36-year-old Gasol said he will play until the end of the season before deciding whether to retire.
Gasol is the owner and president of Girona, which he founded in 2014.
Gasol played last season with the Los Angeles Lakers after spending most of his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies.
He played in his last Olympics with Spain at the Tokyo Games.
His brother, Pau Gasol, last month retired from basketball after a successful career in the NBA and with Spain.
Inaugural DP World Tour starts with Hidalgo leading in SA
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — The inaugural season of the DP World Tour started on Thursday with Angel Hidalgo of Spain shooting 6-under 65 to lead the first round of the Joburg Open before play was suspended because of bad weather.
South African golfer Thriston Lawrence was also 6 under and had one hole left to play when players came off the course due to the threat of lightning.
It marked the start of a new era following the rebranding of the European Tour to a title which better reflected the global nature of the tour. The Joburg Open is one of 24 events not staged on European soil.
The 2021 season ended just last week when Collin Morikawa won the Race to Dubai title.
The first round will be completed early Friday, with more than a quarter of the 156-man field yet to finish.
Five players were in the clubhouse a stroke behind after shooting rounds of 66, including South Africans Dylan Frittelli and Hennie Du Plessis.
Tottenham beaten by Slovenia’s Mura, West Ham advances
Ten-man Tottenham conceded a late goal and fell to a humbling 2-1 loss to lowly Slovenian team NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, a result that puts the London club in danger of being eliminated from the third-tier competition.
Amadej Maroša scored for Mura four minutes into stoppage time in Maribor, finishing off a quick counterattack with a shot that was deflected and looped into the net. It was a big blow for new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, whose team now likely needs a win over group winner Rennes in the last round to have a chance of advancing.
“This a bad loss for us,” Conte said. “The performance was poor. We know we have a lot of work ahead of us,” he said. “We were poor not only technically and tactically but also mentally. It will take time to bring Tottenham back.”
In the same competition, Jose Mourinho’s Roma routed Zorya Luhansk 4-0 at Stadio Olimpico to stay in contention for the first place in Group C.
LASK, Gent and Alkmaar also made the next round.
In the Europa League, West Ham clinched top spot in Group H with a game to spare with a 2-0 victory at Rapid Vienna. Bayer Leverkusen also sealed a place in the round of 16 after coming back from 2-1 down to beat Celtic 3-2 in Group G.
Spain’s Alcaraz tests positive, is out of Davis Cup Finals
MADRID — Carlos Alcaraz, the teenager touted as Rafael Nadal’s heir and the biggest name in Spain’s team at the Davis Cup Finals, tested positive for the coronavirus and was dropped from the squad on Thursday.
The 18-year-old Alcaraz, who was going to make his first Davis Cup appearance, said on social media he was sad to miss out on “such an important and special tournament like the Davis Cup.”
“I was very excited to be able to play and represent my country here in Madrid in front of our fans,” he said. “But sometimes things don’t go how we want them to go and you have to overcome that. It’s a very tough blow but you have to pick yourself up and come out stronger.”
Alcaraz was expected to play in the Group A meeting with Ecuador on Friday.
The International Tennis Federation earlier said a member of Spain’s team had tested positive for the coronavirus and was put in isolation, but did not name the player. The rest of the Spanish team members took a new PCR test.
AP Source: Rangnick talks with Man United over manager’s job
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United has turned to renowned German coach Ralf Rangnick about rescuing the team’s season by taking temporary charge.
No final agreement has been reached but discussions with United are ongoing about the former Leipzig coach leaving his role as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing talks.
The managerial vacancy was opened up at United by the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday. Rangnick could be coach only until the end of the season but there’s potential for an ongoing role at the record 20-time English champions.
Former United midfielder Michael Carrick, who was on Solskjaer’s coaching staff, was put in temporary charge with United saying it wanted to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season before making a permanent appointment. Carrick started midweek with a 2-0 win at Villarreal, securing a place in the round of 16 in the Champions League.
Ymer brothers help Sweden stun Canada in Davis Cup Finals
MADRID — Before any matches were played, Elias Ymer didn’t hesitate to say Sweden could succeed at the Davis Cup Finals despite being one of the lowest-ranked nations in the competition.
He backed up his words with a great opening win on Thursday, then cheered on his brother Mikael in the other singles match that clinched Sweden’s victory over 2019 runner-up Canada in Group B.
Top-ranked France and second-ranked Croatia also won on the opening day, while defending champion Spain was left without one of its biggest attractions after 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz tested positive for the coronavirus and had to be dropped from the squad. Spain was set to open play against Ecuador on Friday in Group A.
France needed to rally against 18th-ranked Czech Republic with a three-set doubles victory following the opening singles loss by veteran Richard Gasquet.
Sweden also won the doubles match against Canada after Elias Ymer defeated Steven Diaz 6-4, 6-2 and Mikael Ymer beat Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-4.
“It’s a miracle. You don’t see it in almost any other country. It’s not in many sports, two brothers,” Elias Ymer said. “Our parents immigrated from Ethiopia. We’re both like No. 1 and No. 2, representing Sweden in the biggest tennis event in the world. You don’t see it so often.”
Elias Ymer, ranked 171st, rallied after being down 4-1 in the first set against Diaz. Mikael Ymer, ranked 93rd and two years younger than Elias, converted his two break-point opportunities against Pospisil.
Martin Kaymer to take 3 months off for birth of child
BERLIN — Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer is taking three months off for the birth of his first child, he told a German golf magazine Thursday.
Kaymer expects to become a father in January at home in Germany and says he’s looking to live in Florida with his family after the baby is born.
“Our child will be born in Germany and I won’t play any tournaments for three months and only start again in March,” Kaymer told Golf Magazin.
Kaymer added that “commuting between America and Europe just hasn’t worked for me,” so he’s looking to live in the U.S. on a permanent basis, along with a change in training to focus more on what he sees as the strengths in his game.
Kaymer won the PGA Championship in 2010 and the U.S. Open in 2014 but hasn’t won a tournament since. Kaymer is ranked 118th in the world and placed 49th in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai this season.
WADA approves reforms; athlete groups say they’re not enough
The World Anti-Doping Agency approved a series of reforms designed to give athletes a bigger voice in decision-making, though the changes were roundly criticized by activist groups that said they didn’t go far enough.
At its board meeting Thursday, WADA announced it was adding two seats to its executive committee, one of which will go to an athlete representative. It approved creation of an independent ethics board and reformed the athletes council to give a wider group of athletes a say in appointing its 20 members.
WADA also approved a pilot athlete ombudsman program, which is supposed to provide independent advice for athletes in dealing with doping issues.
A number of athlete groups put out statements deriding the changes as little more than cosmetic. One major complaint is that the key decision-making bodies are still populated with members of the International Olympic Committee, which accounts for half of WADA’s funding. World governments supply the other half.
