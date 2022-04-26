Dodgers pitcher Bauer files suit against sex abuse accuser
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer sued the woman who accused him of sexual assault in federal court Monday, in a move that came less than three months after prosecutors decided not to file criminal charges against the athlete.
The San Diego woman, whom the pitcher had met through social media, had alleged that Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. She later sought — but was denied — a restraining order against him. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt.
Bauer named the woman and one of her attorneys, Niranjan Fred Thiagarajah, as defendants in the lawsuit. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.
“She wanted to destroy Mr. Bauer’s reputation and baseball career, garner attention for herself, and extract millions of dollars from Mr. Bauer,” the lawsuit states.
Thiagarajah and Marc Garelick, another attorney who represents the woman, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.
Bauer was placed on administrative leave last July 2 under the joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy of Major League Baseball and the players’ association. The leave has been repeatedly extended and currently expires Friday.
Bauer has continued to be paid his $32 million salary while on leave.
After winning his first Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020, Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract to join his hometown Dodgers. He did not pitch after June 29 and finished with an 8-2 record and a 2.59 ERA in 17 appearances. He was paid his $28 million salary last year.
Bauer’s lawsuit states that “the damage to Mr. Bauer has been extreme” after the woman alleged that he had choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters last year.
The pitcher has repeatedly said that everything that happened between the two was consensual in the nights they spent together in last April and May at his Pasadena home. He said the two engaged in rough sex at her suggestion and followed guidelines they agreed to in advance. Each encounter ended with them joking and her spending the night.
Last month, Bauer filed a defamation lawsuit against The Athletic and a former reporter, accusing them of “creating and spreading the false narrative” that he fractured the woman’s skull.
“We’re confident in our reporting and plan to defend against the claim,” Athletic spokesman Taylor Patterson previously said in a statement.
Mickelson signs up for 3 events without saying he’ll play
Phil Mickelson has signed up for the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open, and his manager asked the PGA Tour for permission to play in a Saudi-funded golf tournament outside London without saying whether Mickelson will play any of them.
“Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play,” Mickelson’s longtime manager, Steve Loy of Sportfive, said in a statement. “Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open.”
Monday was the deadline for players to ask for a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational on June 9-11 in England.
It also was the deadline to register for the PGA Championship, to be played May 19-22 at Southern Hills. Mickelson is exempt as the defending champion, winning at Kiawah Island last year at age 50 to become the oldest major champion.
That also gave him a five-year exemption to the U.S. Open, which this year will be played outside Boston on June 16-19.
It was the first word from the Mickelson camp since Feb. 22, when Mickelson apologized for explosive remarks in a book excerpt by Alan Shipnuck in which he disparaged the Saudis behind Greg Norman’s attempt at a rival league and said he wanted leverage against the “obnoxious greed” of the PGA Tour.
He has not played since the Saudi International on Feb. 6, even skipping the Masters.
Bulls’ Caruso in concussion protocol ahead of Bucks’ Game 5
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is in the NBA’s concussion protocol and is questionable for Game 5 of the first-round playoff series at Milwaukee, coach Billy Donovan said Monday.
The Bucks lead 3-1 and will try to wrap up the series at home on Wednesday. Milwaukee won the past two games in Chicago by a combined 54 points.
Caruso took an inadvertent hit to the face from the Bucks’ Jevon Carter while trying to get around a pick by Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the second quarter on Sunday. He exited with a bloody nose.
Arguably Chicago’s best defender, Caruso was limited to 41 games in the regular season after spending his first four years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed seven weeks with a broken wrist following a hard foul by the Bucks’ Grayson Allen during a game in Milwaukee in January.
Grizzlies coach Jenkins fined $15K for criticizing refs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins insists he’s paying his own $15,000 fine for publicly criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the Grizzlies’ series against the Minnesota Timberwolves despite the offer from a couple of players to cover it.
“I appreciate it, but not a chance,” Jenkins said with a smile Monday.
The NBA fined Jenkins on Monday for his comments to the media following the Grizzlies’ 119-118 loss Saturday night in Minneapolis.
“I’ve never seen a more inconsistent, arrogant officiated game,” Jenkins said then. “It’s embarrassing. I’m at a loss for words.”
The Timberwolves relentlessly attacked the basket and went 31 for 40 from the foul line. Jaren Jackson Jr. fouled out with seven points, and 25 of the Grizzlies’ 33 fouls were called on their starters.
Karl-Anthony Towns, who took four shots and had just eight points in Game 3, hit 14 of 17 free throws and was the catalyst down the stretch, with 13 points in the fourth quarter for Minnesota.
Jenkins made it clear Monday his Grizzlies have to play better as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, tied with Minnesota at two games apiece going into Tuesday night’s Game 5. He said they watched film Monday and can help themselves by being more disciplined in a tight series.
“We’re committing stuff that we can correct, so if we can do that, hopefully we have a chance to get stops, get on a run,” Jenkins said. “When teams are shooting from the free-throw line, it slows down our pace.”
76ers center Joel Embiid fined $15K for criticizing refs
NEW YORK — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the 76ers’ first-round playoff series against Toronto, the NBA announced Monday.
Embiid made his remarks to reporters after a 110-102 loss on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.
For the first time in the series, the Raptors shot more free throws than the 76ers. Toronto went 28 for 35 at the line, while Philadelphia was 21 for 25 as the Raptors avoided a four-game sweep.
“I’m going to take my own advice and not complain about it,” Embiid said. “If they want to give fouls or want to call really no fouls, we’ve got to really make them earn it and really be physical.”
Embiid, suffering from an injured thumb on his right (shooting) hand, wore a brace and finished 7 for 16 for 21 points in 39 minutes.
Vegas goalie Robin Lehner to undergo season-ending surgery
LAS VEGAS — After initially denying reports about Robin Lehner undergoing season-ending surgery and the goaltender dressing as the Vegas Golden Knights backup, the team said he will have a shoulder operation after all.
The Golden Knights announced Monday that Lehner would undergo surgery to repair a left shoulder injury he suffered Feb. 9. He initially rehabbed and was able to return to play March 1, but Lehner was not 100% healthy down the stretch while the team’s playoff hopes faded and the decision was made for him to have it taken care of.
The team said in a statement Lehner “has done his best to battle through this injury.” It’s the same shoulder he had cleanup surgery on in October 2020.
Coach Peter DeBoer last week denied reports Lehner was having surgery, saying he expected the 30-year-old Swede to be in uniform Sunday night against San Jose. Lehner backed up Logan Thompson, who allowed two goals to the Sharks in the final 2:06 of regulation on the way to a stunning 5-4 shootout loss that makes it incredibly unlikely for Vegas to qualify for the playoffs.
The Golden Knights have three games remaining and may need to win out to get in. On Tuesday night, they host the Dallas Stars, who are just ahead of them in the standings.
Lehner finishes the season with a 23-17-2 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Vegas recalled goalie Jiri Patera from the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights to fill Lehner’s spot on the roster.
Benfica ends 60-year European wait with Youth League title
NYON, Switzerland — Benfica is a European champion again — 60 years and 11 losing finals after the storied Portuguese soccer club’s last title in a UEFA competition.
Playing on Monday in its fourth final of the UEFA Youth League, Benfica routed Salzburg 6-0 to claim the trophy.
Benfica’s last European win was the European Cup in 1962, retaining the trophy the Lisbon club won for the first time the previous year.
The six decades since saw Benfica beaten in the final five times in the European Cup, once in the UEFA Cup, twice in the Europa League, and three times in the UEFA Youth League that began play in 2013.
According to club lore, the long losing streak was because of a curse by Béla Guttmann, the coach who left Benfica on bad terms after masterminding the two European Cup titles.
One of those Youth League losses was to Salzburg in the 2017 final.
The Austrian team was swept aside on Monday after Benfica led within 90 seconds through Martim Neto. Henrique Araújo’s hat trick, completed from the penalty spot in the 89th minute, was wrapped around goals by Italian youth international Cher N’Dour and Luis Semedo.
Biden avoids politics in honoring hockey champion Lightning
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden avoided politics Monday while honoring the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning for winning the Stanley Cup in each of the past two seasons.
In a rare sports break amid his administration’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the president cracked jokes about captain Steven Stamkos and referenced first lady Jill Biden’s attendance at a vaccination effort at the Lightning’s home arena last year. Biden made little mention of other players while talking about the team winning one championship in an empty building in a quarantined bubble and another in a packed house at home in Tampa.
Russian players Andrei Vasilevskiy, Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev attended the White House and shared photos on social media. There were no noticeable absences and a handful of players from the Lightning’s 2020 championship team who had departed or retired made appearances.
Just for this occasion, the team made a third trip to the nation’s capital in eight months after already visiting the Washington Capitals twice this season. The Lightning flew Sunday night after playing at the Florida Panthers and were set to return home before facing the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday in one of their final games of the regular season before the playoffs begin next week.
Despite the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup three times — in 2004, 2020 and 2021 — it was the organization’s first time visiting a sitting president at the White House. The 2004-05 NHL lockout prevented that year’s team from going, and the pandemic delayed this opportunity until nine months after the second of these back-to-back championships.
Stamkos, who is Canadian, said it was “a long time coming.” He deferred to American Ryan McDonagh, a Minnesota native, to speak on behalf of the team at the ceremony.
Michigan’s Diabate enters draft, Dickinson staying in school
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan freshman Moussa Diabate is entering the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-11 forward announced his plans on Monday, a day after standout center Hunter Dickinson decided to return for his junior season.
Diabate started 26 of 32 games for the Wolverines, averaging nine points and six rebounds. He was born in Paris and played high school basketball in Florida. Diabate has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft.
The 7-foot-1 Dickinson averaged 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game last season, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors. He entered the draft and withdrew his name last year after being named the Big Ten freshman of the year and a second-team All-American in 2021.
Michigan freshman guard Caleb Houstan has not announced his plans. Houstan, who is from Mississauga, Ontario, led the team with 60 3-pointers, averaged 10 points and started in every game last season.
Investigation after banned swimmer Rylov competes in Russia
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Swimming’s world governing body FINA is investigating after Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov competed at the national championships while serving a ban for appearing at a rally in support of President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The double Olympic backstroke gold medalist was handed a nine-month ban from competition by FINA last week but was in the pool Sunday evening to race on the opening day of the national championships.
“FINA is aware that Mr. Rylov competed in the Russian Championships this weekend and has launched an internal review to ascertain whether FINA sanctions or rules have been broken,” FINA said in an emailed statement. “The outcome of this review will be announced in due course.”
Rylov was one of a group of Russian athletes who appeared on stage at last month’s rally in Moscow, which included an address by Putin and speeches backing military action.
FINA said last week that Rylov’s ban applies to “all competitions and activities organized or sanctioned by FINA”. The review of Rylov’s case is likely to consider whether the national championships fall into that category.
Russian Swimming Federation president Vladimir Salnikov, who has claimed Rylov’s ban was motivated by political bias, told state broadcaster Match TV on Saturday that the national championships didn’t count as a FINA event.
