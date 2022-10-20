Angels hitting coaches Reed, Mallee will not return in 2023
ANAHEIM — Hitting coach Jeremy Reed and assistant hitting coach John Mallee will not return to the Los Angeles Angels next season.
The team confirmed the decisions Wednesday.
Reed has been the Angels’ hitting coach since 2019, serving for four seasons under three managers after spending two years as the organization’s minor league hitting coordinator. Mallee was his assistant for the past three seasons.
The Angels were a dismal hitting team in 2022 while finishing with their seventh consecutive losing record and missing the playoffs for the eighth straight year.
Despite the presence of former AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani alongside up-and-coming hitters Luis Rengifo and Taylor Ward, Los Angeles led the majors with 1,539 strikeouts while finishing 22nd in hits, 23rd in OPS and 25th in runs. Several key players regressed offensively, and the Halos’ lack of organizational depth forced underprepared prospects into key roles.
Phil Nevin is returning on a one-year contract as manager of the Angels in 2023 after taking over in an interim capacity last June when Joe Maddon was fired. The future of nearly every Angels employee is up in the air with owner Arte Moreno exploring a sale of the team.
LA Country Club gets another US Open and a US Women’s Open
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Country Club is getting another U.S. Open before it even holds its first one, and the women will get their crack at the course on the edge of Beverly Hills.
The club’s North course is hosting its first U.S. Open next June. The USGA on Wednesday announced the U.S. Open will return in 2039. The U.S. Women’s Open will be held at LACC in 2032.
“We could not be more excited to bring our two biggest national championships to The Los Angeles Country Club and extend our relationship with the club that dates back more than 90 years,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “This is a tremendous sports town, an enthusiastic golf community and home to a great venue for championship golf.”
The announcement gives the USGA premier Open sites in northern and southern California, with Pebble Beach scheduled to host a U.S. Open or U.S. Women’s Open eight times through 2048.
LACC will have two U.S. Opens and one U.S. Women’s Open through 2039, and Riviera Country Club is hosting the U.S. Women’s Open in 2026 and the Olympics in 2028.
Torrey Pines in San Diego hosted U.S. Opens in 2008 and 2021, but it is not currently scheduled for another.
LACC was designed by George C. Thomas and went through an extensive restoration by Gil Hanse in 2010.
It has a long history with the USGA, just not an extensive one.
The North Course first hosted the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 1930 when Glenna Collett Vare won the fifth of her record six titles. It also hosted the U.S. Amateur in 1954, and most recently the Walker Cup in 2017.
Philadelphia’s Blake, Glesnes earn MLS year-end awards
The Philadelphia Union’s Jakob Glesnes was named Major League Soccer’s Defender of the Year and teammate Andre Blake was named Goalkeeper of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.
Blake earned the season-ending honors for the third time, the most of any goalkeeper in league history. He also won in 2016 and 2020.
The Jamaican goalkeeper led the league in shutouts with 15 and the Union conceded just 26 goals, fewest by an MLS team in a 34-game season. He saved 79.4% of the shots he faced.
Glesnes, who is from Norway, became the Union’s first player to start every game and play all 3,060 minutes for two consecutive regular seasons. He was the only Philadelphia player to play every minute this year.
He’s the first Union defender to win the year-end honor. He helped the Union become the league’s only team to allow fewer than 10 goals at home this season. Philadelphia was 12-0-5 at Subaru Park.
The Union, who got a first-round bye in the playoffs, host FC Cincinnati on Thursday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira was named Major League Soccer’s Young Player of the Year on Tuesday.
The awards are voted on by current players, team technical staffs and the media.
Blake had 64.1% of the vote, followed by New England’s Djordje Petrovic with 4.97% and Miami’s Drake Cellender with 3.95%.
Glesnes won with 26.10% of the vote, followed by Philadelphia teammate Kai Wagner with 14.57% and NYCFC’s Alexander Callens with 13.20%.
Mississippi State freshman lineman Sam Westmoreland dies
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at the age of 18, the school announced Wednesday.
The school did not provide details in announcing the death of Westmoreland, an industrial technology major from Tupelo who would have turned 19 on Friday. It said in a news release that it was working with the athletic department, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office to determine facts of the death and would not comment further.
Messages left with the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office were not immediately returned.
Westmoreland, 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, was listed on the roster for the Bulldogs’ Southeastern Conference game Saturday at No. 6 Alabama. He had not played this season, according to the game notes.
Tua Tagovailoa glad to be back after clearing protocols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he’s glad to be back after a long process to clear concussion protocols.
“It’s been a process,” he said on Wednesday during his first comments to reporters since his injury. “That’s for sure. Having to deal with interviews with the NFL, NFLPA, and then having to go and see doctors outside with second opinions. A lot of it has been stressful. But all of it’s done for player safety.”
Tagovailoa last played in a Sept. 29 loss at Cincinnati, when his head slammed to the turf and he suffered a concussion. He missed the next two games and the Dolphins fell to 3-3 after winning their first three.
Now that he’s cleared concussion protocols, Tagovailoa is expected to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he wants Tagovailoa to be in his “normal mood” and as “locked in” as he always is.
“That’s what I’ve grown to love about the guy,” McDaniel said. “That’s why he’s been able to have some success in a completely new language and system. And that would be my expectation for this week because it is not the Tua Dolphins.”
Tagovailoa echoed a similar sentiment.
“I’ve just got to be myself,” he said. “I’m not the savior of this team. I don’t just come in and we start winning games. It’s a team deal.”
In that Thursday night game against Cincinnati, Tagovailoa took a hard hit from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou and was slammed into the turf.
Bell says Wallace apologized on flight home from Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell shared a flight home from Las Vegas, and Wallace apologized during the trip to his fellow Toyota teammate for the incident that crippled Bell’s championship chances.
Bell said Wallace also apologized to the entire Toyota group in the Monday competition meeting. Wallace has been suspended one race by NASCAR for a dangerous act of retaliation that inadvertently collected Bell.
“We actually flew home together on Sunday night and he did apologize Sunday, and then he addressed our entire group on Monday and the competition meeting,” Bell said Wednesday. “He just apologized for what went down and the fact that we got taken out is unfortunate circumstances.”
Wallace has been suspended for Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway for deliberately retaliating against reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas. Wallace hooked Larson in the rear corner of his car to spin him directly into traffic, where Larson drilled Bell and ended Bell’s race.
Bell drives for Joe Gibbs Racing and Wallace drives for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by JGR driver Denny Hamlin. The two teams have an alliance, and Toyota demands its teams work together.
Bell and Hamlin are the only two Toyota drivers still eligible to qualify for next month’s winner-take-all championship finale, and Bell is now ranked last in the eight-driver field.
Hornets’ Bouknight unconscious, had gun before DWI arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was found intoxicated and unconscious and holding a gun with his vehicle in drive before he was arrested on Sunday morning on DWI charges, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Police.
Police released the new details on Bouknight’s arrest on Wednesday.
Police said they responded to reports that a person was passed out in his vehicle in a Charlotte parking lot Sunday morning, blocking the traffic way.
According to the police report, officers saw Bouknight unconscious inside the vehicle with the vehicle running and in drive. He had the handgun in his hands. Officers set up a perimeter and attempted to awaken Bouknight for approximately an hour using a public address system, blasting airhorns and using lights.
Police said that once Bouknight was awake, he refused to comply with commands and appeared confused for several minutes. They said he ate food inside his vehicle and then crashed into two police cars — one of front of him and another behind him.
Bouknight eventually left the vehicle and was detained.
A breathalyzer test later confirmed Bouknight’s blood-alcohol content was 0.14, above North Carolina’s legal limit of 0.08.
Avs captain Landeskog undergoes knee surgery, out 12 weeks
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate Wednesday that Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis the day before. Landeskog missed the opening three games of this season with what the team described as a lower-body injury.
“Started bugging him when he started training and getting back on the ice,” said Bednar, whose team hosts Winnipeg on Wednesday night. “So they had it looked at, images taken. Decided on surgery.”
Landeskog sat out the final 23 regular-season games last season after undergoing knee surgery. He returned in time for the playoffs, where he had 11 goals and 11 assists to help the Avalanche win the franchise’s third Stanley Cup title.
The 29-year-old Landeskog is in his 12th NHL season and his 11th as captain of the Avalanche. He was the youngest captain in NHL history at the time he earned the role (19 years, 286 days) on Sept. 4, 2012. He held that distinction until Connor McDavid was named captain by the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 5, 2016, at 19 years, 266 days.
Red Wings’ Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program
DETROIT — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association.
The league and the union made the announcement Wednesday. They did not specify why he entered the program.
Vrana will be paid while he is receiving treatment. The program administrators will determine when he’s cleared to compete for the Red Wings.
The 26-year-old Vrana had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s win at New Jersey. Two days later, the team said he did not play in a home game against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.
Vrana, who is from the Czech Republic, has 98 goals and 91 assists in 323 career regular-season games. He was selected by Washington with the No. 13 pick in the 2014 draft.
Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study
NEW YORK — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league’s first workplace demographic study.
“We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said.
The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annual fall meeting — also shows the NHL’s path forward.
The NHL has received plenty of criticism for being slow in the diversity department. Now, with an independent race and gender report card on the way and a baseline set, observers expect to see signs of progress, which could potentially help hockey grow revenue beyond the record $5.4 billion from last season if the growth into some underserved communities happens according to plan.
“If the NHL is able to diversify its workforce and audience, then it can ensure that the league will survive and thrive,” said Mikah Thompson, an associate dean at the University of Missouri-Kansas City law school and an expert on racial diversity issues.
“While pursuing diversity and inclusion is the right thing to do, it is also good for the league’s bottom line,” Thompson added. “A more diverse NHL workforce, including more diversity among its player ranks, will result in greater interest in the sport. The NHL’s fan base will grow once diverse people see themselves represented in the league.”
Representation, Davis said, is key at all levels, not just players, coaches and hockey operations executives. There has been progress in the front office with San Jose making Mike Grier the first Black general manager and six women being named assistant GMs.
Panthers’ PJ Walker to start at QB against Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — P.J. Walker will make his second straight start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Jacob Eason will serve as the backup.
This is the first time in his NFL career that Walker has started consecutive games.
“I have confidence in P.J.,” Wilks said.
The news comes following Sam Darnold’s return to practice on Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve.
Wilks indicated that he wants to give Darnold — who missed the first six games after suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason — more time to recover. The Panthers have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.
Russell Wilson: hamstring feels better 48 hours after injury
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson stepped up to the podium Wednesday without the noticeable limp he had after pulling a hamstring in the Broncos’ 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers less than 48 hours earlier and declared himself a quick healer.
“It’s feeling better every day,” Wilson said. “Day by day. Obviously it happened Monday night, but I heal quick. I don’t know if it’s Wolverine’s blood or what. But I feel better.”
The Broncos (2-4) will try to snap a three-game skid Sunday when they host the surging New York Jets (4-2).
Asked if he expects to play, Wilson said, “I’m hoping so. I’m doing everything I can to get ready to roll. So, that’s always my mentality.”
The only games Wilson has missed in his 11 NFL seasons came during his final season in Seattle last year when he sat out three games with a broken finger.
AP source: Panthers would trade McCaffrey for right price
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are considering trading 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey if they get something significant in return, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no trade is imminent.
It’s unclear how many other NFL teams have inquired about McCaffrey, who has been productive this season after missing 23 games over the previous two seasons with various injuries.
The Panthers are 1-5 this season and have struggled to find stability at the quarterback position.
Earlier this week the Panthers traded Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals for two late-round draft picks after he was involved in a sideline argument with an assistant coach and sent to the locker room.
Panthers put D Aaron Ekblad on long-term injured reserve
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers will be without top defenseman Aaron Ekblad until at least mid-November, and quite possibly longer, after the team putting him on the long-term injured reserve list with a groin injury.
Players on the LTIR list must miss at least 10 games and 24 days; the Panthers have 11 games in that 24-day window, so Ekblad is out for at least that many. He got hurt in Florida’s loss Monday at Boston.
“We’re not happy about it and obviously we’re concerned for him as a person first,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said Wednesday. “But he’ll be back. It’s not a season-ending thing. There’s no reason to believe he won’t be back at anything other than 100%.”
Ekblad missed Florida’s final 21 regular-season games last season with a knee issue and 21 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season season with a lower-leg fracture.
Injured Bueckers says she’ll spend season as student coach
STORRS, Conn. — Injured UConn star Paige Bueckers, in one of her recent Instagram stories. walks into a team photo shoot carrying a whistle and a clipboard and calling herself “Coach P,” much to the amusement of her teammates.
For the former national player of the year who will miss the 2022-23 season with a torn ACL in her left knee, the idea of becoming a student-coach for the year is only half tongue-in-cheek.
“I’m head coach,” Bueckers told reporters recently. “Coach let me take his spot. No, I’m just kidding. But I’m the players’ coach, I’m going to be the one they can talk to, the one that’s going to push them, also the one they can rely on when they need support. I’m definitely taking that job as a coach but I’m not sure which job I’m taking.”
The good news for UConn fans is that Bueckers also vowed to return to college next year, rather than declaring, as she could, for the WNBA draft. The junior turns 21 on Thursday and will be 22 during 2023, making her eligible.
Flames, city of Calgary to resume talks on new arena
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames and city officials said Wednesday they will restart negotiations for a new arena.
Their previous deal, agreed upon in 2019, collapsed late last year when the estimated cost of the project rose and the Flames withdrew. In January, the city hired third-party negotiators to resurrect the project, and those efforts led to Wednesday’s announcement.
The Flames have played for 39 years in their current home, the Saddledome, the second-oldest NHL arena behind New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Ex-Suns ticket executive gets 1 year in jail in fraud scheme
PHOENIX — A former Phoenix Suns ticket office executive has been sentenced to one year in jail and three years of supervised probation in connection with a fraud scheme.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Jeffrey Allen Marcussen used his position with the team to sell unused Suns tickets on a third-party vendor site for his own profit.
Marcussen, who worked for the NBA team for more than 15 years before his resignation, was found guilty of selling tickets for his own profit between August 2017 and February 2019.
He was charged with one count of fraud schemes and artifices, one count of theft and two counts of false return in September 2020 and pleaded guilty in the case six months ago.
Ronaldo not needed as Man United shows promise in EPL win
With a few minutes remaining in the match, Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United’s dugout and made his way along the side of the field and down the tunnel, shunning fans’ attempts at a high-five off the soccer great.
He was in no mood for that, not after failing to even make it off the substitutes’ bench.
United didn’t need him Wednesday.
Producing possibly its most complete performance under Erik ten Hag, United swept past Tottenham in a 2-0 win to move to the brink of the Champions League qualification positions in the Premier League.
Another of English soccer’s storied clubs is stirring, too.
Liverpool completed a redemptive week by beating West Ham 1-0 at Anfield, where three days earlier Jurgen Klopp’s team had seen off Manchester City by the same score. Darwin Núñez scored the first-half winner against West Ham, showing signs of life after a slow start at his new club.
Real Sociedad fan dies before Spanish league match
MADRID — The start of the Spanish league game between Real Sociedad and Mallorca on Wednesday was delayed for about 15 minutes after a Sociedad fan in the stadium fell ill and later died.
Emergency personnel were called in to help the fan in the stands. They tried to revive him before taking him to a hospital.
The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.
Spanish media said he was a 75-year-old Sociedad club member.
The club and players dedicated the victory to the fan and his family.
