NFL’s Donald, NBA’s Brown end their deals with Ye’s agency
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests outside of their sports. Both star athletes emphatically dropped the agency owned by Ye, as the music mogul is now known, amid rising international condemnation of his latest round of offensive and antisemitic remarks.
German sportswear giant Adidas also ended its extraordinarily lucrative partnership with Ye on Tuesday.
Donald, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, signed with Donda Sports last spring after the Rams won the Super Bowl. The seven-time All-Pro and his wife, Erica, denounced West’s “displays of hate and antisemitism” in a statement announcing their decision.
“We felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings,” they wrote. “We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race.”
Brown emphatically reversed his own tentative decision Monday to stay with Donda Sports, saying Tuesday that he will “continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.”
Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown was named the president of Donda Sports in February, and he claimed the organization bought a $2 million suite for the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
Donald and Jaylen Brown subsequently signed with the amorphous agency, which was supposed to represent the athletes in marketing and branding deals not related to their team contracts. Donda Sports also claimed to be “centered on professional and wellness support” in the announcement of its deal with Antonio Brown.
Donald and Jaylen Brown appear to be the only announced clients of Donda Sports, which has a nonfunctioning website and an Instagram account with over 279,000 followers and no posts.
NBA, NBPA seeking more respectful tone at all levels of game
NEW YORK — The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced a plan Tuesday to encourage more respectful behavior within basketball, even at youth levels.
Many groups — including the National Basketball Coaches Association, the National Basketball Referees Association and USA Basketball — are also involved with the “Respect for the Game” initiative.
The NBA has been using that term with players for nearly two decades, hoping for more positive interactions between players and referees.
In June, the NBA’s referees condemned violent acts toward officials in other sports, including a coach punching a 72-year-old umpire at a youth baseball game in New Jersey — the umpire needed surgery for a jaw injury — and the death of a soccer official in El Salvador who was attacked after ejecting a player from an amateur match. Many referee groups have also condemned instances of fans or parents losing control of emotions during games.
“Respect and dignity are core values of both the NBA and the NBPA,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said in a joint statement. “With the start of a new NBA season, we are reaffirming our commitment to promoting healthy and courteous relationships among players, coaches, referees, fans and parents throughout the game.”
The NBA and the NBPA said they will work with youth basketball organizations to have “Respect for the Game” included in their leagues. Jr. NBA events will now include participants taking a pledge to respect others and the game, the league said.
The NBA’s “Respect for the Game” policy was introduced in 2006.
No. 1 Georgia won’t have safety Dan Jackson against Florida
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia safety Dan Jackson is facing foot surgery that could end his season.
Coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday night that Jackson, tied for sixth on the team in tackles, won’t be available for No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s game against Florida in Jacksonville.
Jackson, a junior, has 16 tackles with one interception and a forced fumble.
Smart said he didn’t know when Jackson will have the surgery.
Jackson opened the season playing with Christopher Smith as the starting safeties in the Bulldogs’ base defense. Freshman Malaki Starks has since taken the starting role in the base defense and Jackson has played as the third safety in passing situations.
Smart said Georgia will have to find a replacement for Jackson in the “dime” package.
“With our depth at defensive back, David Daniel-Sisavanh is a guy that will step up and play,” Smith said, adding defensive backs Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith and JaCorey Thomas also regularly practice at safety.
“So, it’ll be done by committee with all those guys,” Smart said after Tuesday’s practice.
Jackson began his career as a walk-on and carved a role on special teams before earning a spot in the secondary.
Chiefs’ Clark suspended 2 games for ’21 weapons arrests
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was suspended two games by the NFL on Tuesday after pleading no contest last month to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in Los Angeles.
The league announced the suspension as the Chiefs (5-2) head into their bye week. He will miss games against the Titans and Jaguars and will be allowed back with the team on Nov. 14 in time for that week’s game against the Chargers.
The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service after he was arrested in March 2021, when he was pulled over while riding with another man in a vehicle that did not have a license plate. An officer noticed a weapon in the car and recovered two loaded firearms.
Three months later, Clark was pulled over for a code violation and officers discovered another gun in his vehicle.
The 29-year-old Clark has struggled with illnesses throughout the fall, and that’s limited him to just 15 tackles and three sacks. That comes after a disappointing season in which Clark had 4½ sacks, his lowest total since his rookie season.
Skip Schumaker hired as manager of Miami Marlins
MIAMI — Skip Schumaker was a candidate to take over as manager of the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets in recent years, only to see those clubs pick someone else.
The Miami Marlins didn’t let him get away.
Schumaker was hired Tuesday by the Marlins to become the 16th manager in franchise history after what the team described as “an extensive process.”
“As we continue to grow as an organization, we felt it was important to find an individual who had been a part of a winning culture,” Marlins general manager Kim Ng said. “Having been a member of two championship teams, along with his reputation for tenacity and getting every ounce out of his ability, Skip will be a tremendous example to our players. His leadership style, teaching skills and attention to detail made him the clear choice as the club’s new manager.”
Schumaker — who played for World Series-winning clubs in St. Louis in 2006 and 2011 — comes to Miami from the Cardinals, with whom he spent this season as the bench coach. Schumaker had been a first-base coach and associate manager for San Diego from 2018 through 2021, then joined the Cardinals’ staff.
“Skip has a long list of distinguished accomplishments as both a player and a coach that showcase the remarkable individual he is as well as the high level of credibility and leadership he will bring to the dugout and the Marlins organization,” Marlins owner Bruce Sherman said. “He has an incredible passion and winning spirit that will set the course for the Marlins franchise.”
The 42-year-old Schumaker takes over for Don Mattingly, who managed the Marlins for seven seasons. Mattingly went 443-587 with Miami, winning the NL Manager of the Year award after leading the Marlins to the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
AP source: Cowboys trade for Raiders’ Hankins to boost run D
The Dallas Cowboys acquired veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas in a move to bolster the run defense for one of the NFL’s best units, a person with knowledge of the trade said Tuesday.
Dallas is giving the Raiders a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft and getting a seventh-rounder in 2024, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.
Hankins was a healthy scratch two weeks ago in his third season with the Raiders, with one start in the five games he has played.
The 30-year-old Hankins was drafted in the second round by the New York Giants in 2013. He didn’t get a second contract there, spending 2017 with Indianapolis before joining the Raiders.
The Cowboys lead the NFL with 29 sacks and had a season-high five takeaways in last week’s 24-6 victory over Detroit, pushing that total to 12.
The closest thing to a weakness for the Dallas defense has been against the run. The Cowboys are ranked sixth overall, but 20th in run defense.
Hankins has 366 total tackles with 36 tackles for loss over 10 seasons.
Georgia Tech prepares 2 backup QBs with Sims still injured
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is preparing two backup quarterbacks to play Saturday at Florida State with Jeff Sims nursing a sprained foot.
“He had an MRI, and everything checked out with it,” interim Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key said of Sims on Tuesday. “He’s day-to-day moving forward.”
Key said Sims hasn’t been ruled out against the Seminoles, but he is planning to use backups Zach Gibson — a redshirt sophomore and an Akron transfer who filled in for Sims in last week’s loss to Virginia — and freshman Zach Pyron if Sims can’t play.
“I fully expect both Zachs will play in this game,” Key said. “(Sims) is day-to-day, but you have to expect both scenarios.”
Sims, in his third year as Georgia Tech’s starter, has completed 110 of 188 passes for 1,115 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also run for 288 yards and a score.
Sims was injured in the second quarter against Virginia and didn’t return. Gibson came in and completed 10 of 25 passes for 99 yards. Pyron has no game experience.
“When you get in those situations, you can’t overload a kid,” Key said. “You have to play to their strengths and what will help you move the football during the game. To be able to have both those guys, Gibson and Pyron, utilize the strengths that they have will help us as an offense.”
The Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) are 2-1 under Key as they prepare to face Florida State (4-3, 2-3).
NFL says referees didn’t get Mike Evans’ autograph
NEW YORK — The NFL says the two game officials seen interacting with Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday didn’t ask for an autograph.
“After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction between Jeff Lamberth, Tripp Sutter and Mike Evans did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph,” the league said in a statement Tuesday. “Both Lamberth and Sutter have been reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday — including during the pregame and postgame time periods.”
A reporter captured a video of Lamberth and Sutter approaching Evans as he made his way toward the locker room at the stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. There was a short, inaudible exchange between the game officials and Evans, before the four-time Pro Bowl wideout turns around and is handed a slip of paper. A second video appears to show Evans writing something as Lamberth stood next to him while Tampa Bay players walked past them to the locker room.
“I wasn’t signing my autograph, I’ll tell you that,” Evans said after the Buccaneers’ practice Tuesday in Tampa, Florida.
“I talk to a lot of officials. We’re all human beings. He’s a nice guy,” the eight-time 1,000-yard receiver added. “We were just talking about golf. That’s all we were talking about.”
According to the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association, game officials are not allowed to “ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.”
In addition, game officials are not allowed “to sell or trade NFL tickets for anything of greater value than the face value of the tickets” or “sell or trade for anything of value NFL merchandise, autographs or memorabilia.”
The CBA goes on to stipulate that game officials may need to obtain player autographs or team merchandise or memorabilia for personal or charitable purposes, but said that such requests should be made through the officiating department and never to a player or team employee directly.
Oops: Neb interim coach Joseph comments on unsigned recruit
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph slipped up in his role as Nebraska’s interim head coach Tuesday when he responded to a reporter’s comment and question about a standout high school player who recently pledged to sign with the Cornhuskers.
Malachi Coleman, a four-star wide receiver from Lincoln East High, held an event Saturday to announce he had chosen Nebraska over five other schools. He is the highest-rated prospect in the state.
The first day he can sign his letter of intent is Dec. 21. NCAA rules prohibit coaches from commenting on an unsigned prospective recruit.
A reporter at the Huskers’ weekly news conference interrupted as Joseph was answering another question.
“You got Malachi Coleman this weekend,” the reporter said.
“I wasn’t finished answering that question,” Joseph said.
The reporter apologized, and Joseph said, “I’m just joking. You’re so uptight. But, no, right, we got Malachi.”
Asked if he had spoken to Coleman since the announcement, Joseph said, “Well, he said six months ago he wasn’t coming, so you put the pieces together.”
Joseph was named interim coach Sept. 11, the same day Scott Frost was fired after the Huskers’ 1-2 start.
Joseph smirked immediately after making the comment and as he walked out of the news conference he asked athletic department media relations staffers if he had made a mistake.
Spokesman Keith Mann wrote in an email to The Associated Press that Joseph contacted the school’s compliance office immediately after the news conference to make its staff aware of the comment.
According to Bylaw 13.10.1.1 in the 2022-23 NCAA manual, an institution “is precluded from commenting in any manner as to the likelihood of the prospective student-athlete committing to or signing with that institution.”
Jets make trade for Jaguars RB James Robinson official
James Robinson has officially joined the New York Jets’ backfield as the replacement for injured rookie standout Breece Hall.
The Jets and Jaguars announced the trade for the running back Tuesday with New York sending Jacksonville a conditional late-round draft pick.
The pick is a sixth-rounder that can become a fifth-rounder, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the specific terms were not announced by the teams.
Robinson, a third-year pro who lost his starting job to former Clemson star Travis Etienne two weeks ago, passed his physical Tuesday — making the deal official.
Titans place rookie WR Kyle Philips on IR, sign Chris Conley
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s banged-up wide receiver group is getting even thinner with the Titans placing rookie Kyle Philips on injured reserve and signing Chris Conley off Kansas City’s practice squad Tuesday as a replacement.
The Titans now have 13 players on injured reserve, a group that already included their top draft pick this spring in Treylon Burks and second-year receiver Racey McMath. Tennessee currently has four receivers on the roster with the addition of Conley as the Titans (4-2) prepare to visit Houston (1-4-1) on Sunday.
Philips was Tennessee’s fifth-round pick out of UCLA, and he has eight catches for 78 yards despite missing one game with an injured shoulder. He was added to the injury report after apparently hurting a hamstring last Friday and was scratched from the Titans’ win over Indianapolis.
The 6-foot-3 Conley has started 62 of 102 games in eight seasons, and he has 213 catches for 2,807 yards and 15 touchdowns. Conley was a third-round pick out of Georgia by the Chiefs in 2015 where he spent four seasons.
He was with Jacksonville in 2019 and 2020 and Houston the past two seasons where he had 22 catches for 323 yards and two TDs.
