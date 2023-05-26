Washington heads to Pac-12 semifinals after 8-3 win over USC
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Cam Clayton went 3 for 4 with two doubles, Coby Morales and Jeter Ybarra each drove in two runs and No. 3 seed Washington beat USC 8-3 on Thursday night for its first Pac-12 Tournament victory.
Washington (34-17) advances to the semifinals on Friday.
Johnny Olmstead singled in two runs in the sixth inning to pull USC within 3-2, but Clayton answered with an RBI single in the bottom half. The Huskies also responded to USC’s lone run in the eighth with a four-run inning.
Will Simpson and Morales had back-to-back run-scoring hits, and AJ Guerrero and Johnny Tincher followed with sacrifice flies for a five-run lead.
Starter Stu Flesland III earned his seventh win of the season after allowing just one hit over 5.2 innings for Washington. Case Matter picked up his fifth save.
Caden Aoki (4-3) allowed six hits and three earned runs in a five-inning start for USC (34-23-1).
US, Canada reach semifinals at hockey worlds
TAMPERE, Finland — The United States beat the Czech Republic 3-0 on Thursday to set up a semifinal game against Germany at the ice hockey world championship.
Canada will face Latvia at Nokia Arena in the other semifinal on Saturday.
The Americans earned their eighth straight victory.
“This was a tough game and I’m really proud of our team and how we stuck to our game plan,” U.S. head coach David Quinn said. “There’s a real selflessness to our team and that’s been evident from the outset.”
Matt Coronato scored on a shot from the left circle that deflected off the skate of a Czech defenseman and into the net in the opening period in which the Czechs managed just two shots on goal.
Nick Perbix doubled the advantage midway through the second with a shot into the roof of the net to beat goaltender Karel Vejmelka.
Cutter Gauthier completed the scoring in the third with his seventh goal at the tournament.
The quarterfinal was a repeat of last year’s bronze-medal game, which the Czechs won 8-4.
In another quarterfinal in Tampere, Canada beat defending champion Finland 4-1. In last year’s final, Finland beat the Canadians 4-3 in overtime.
Jack Quinn, Samuel Blais and Michael Carcone scored for Canada before Finland pulled goaltender Emil Larmi for an extra attacker, leading to Teemu Hartikainen’s consolation goal with 3:08 left.
Only 50 seconds later, Canada captain Tyler Toffoli scored an empty-netter.
In the Latvian capital of Riga, Germany upset Switzerland 3-1 to reach the semifinals.
Jonas Siegenthaler answered Germany’s opening goal by Maximilian Kastner before John Peterka and Nico Sturm netted for the Germans.
Also in Riga, co-host Latvia followed the suit by upsetting Sweden 3-1.
Dans Locmelis, Mick Indrasis and Janis Jaks scored for Latvia. The Latvians beat Sweden for only the second time at the world championship and gave themselves a first chance to play for a medal.
Timothy Liljegren scored for Sweden.
Arizona State knocks out second-seeded Oregon State
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Nu’u Contrades went 5 for 6 with a triple and three RBIs, Luke Keaschall added three hits and four RBIs and Arizona State beat Oregon State 14-10 on Thursday to eliminate the second-seeded Beavers from the Pac-12 Tournament.
Catcher Bronson Balholm also had three of Arizona State’s 20 hits.
Arizona State (32-23), which lost to rival Arizona to begin the tournament, scored two runs in three straight innings to take a 6-1 lead before Oregon State scored four runs in the fifth — two on passed balls. Nick Mclain answered with his second RBI triple in two innings and Contrades added an RBI single for another two-run inning.
Keaschall homered in the seventh for Arizona State’s fifth two-run inning, and Balholm and Keaschall each hit a two-run single in the eighth.
The Beavers rallied with three runs in the ninth before leaving the bases loaded.
Mason Guerra went 4 for 5, including his team-leading 11th homer of the year, for Oregon State (39-18). Garret Forrester blooped a two-run single to center to become the 12th Beaver in school history with 200 hits.
Patriots docked two OTAs for breaking CBA practice rules, AP source says
The New England Patriots have been docked two days of organized team activities for violating NFL rules about offseason practices, a person familiar with the league’s decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on the condition of anonymity because the penalty wasn’t announced.
The penalties were first reported by ESPN. NBCSports.com reported the violation was for holding a mandatory meeting that was required to be optional.
The Patriots had been scheduled to hold an OTA on Thursday, but the team told reporters on Wednesday that it was canceled. Another day was canceled next week.
The team declined to comment.
Foot injury could keep Jimmy Garoppolo out of Raiders practices until July
HENDERSON, Nev. — New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not taking part in organized team activities as he continues to recover from a broken left foot.
Coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday that Garoppolo could be held out until July when training camp begins.
McDaniels said Garoppolo is one of a number of players being held out of OTAs.
“We’re always going to err at this time of the year on being smart,” McDaniels said. “We don’t play a football game for 3½ months, so try to rush (players) out there in May, it’s a poor decision.”
Garoppolo sustained the injury late last season, but said after signing with the Raiders in March that he wasn’t concerned about being available.
“You hate being in that situation,” Garoppolo said. “But once I got past that initial part, especially once we started to make a little bit of a run in the playoffs last year, I was getting ready to ramp up again and be ready. But things didn’t work out, and I’m glad with how things ended up.”
IndyCar driver Stefan Wilson has surgery to repair fracture in back
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar driver Stefan Wilson had surgery to repair a fractured vertebrae that he sustained in practice for the Indianapolis 500, and car owner Don Cusick said Thursday that he was “in great spirits and feeling better.”
Wilson was about halfway through a two-hour practice Monday when he was hit from behind by Katherine Legge as they went through Turns 1 and 2 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Legge’s car hit the wall with the rear, but Wilson was turned nearly head-on when he made contact. The safety team needed about 10 minutes to remove him from the car.
Wilson was taken to Methodist Hospital and underwent surgery Wednesday for a posterior fusion and internal fixation of the fracture. The procedure took about three hours and it was unclear when Wilson would be released.
“I feel a lot better day,” Wilson said in a video posted from his hospital bed. “The recovery journey starts now and the race recovery for the 2024 Indy 500 starts now. ... I’m so thankful to everyone who has reached out. It means a lot. It helps me keep my spirits high. I’m so disappointed I couldn’t race this weekend but the focus is on the future.”
Cusick said earlier Thursday that Wilson already was cracking jokes.
“When he came out of the anesthesia,” Cusick said, “he told the surgeon he was dreaming about running qualifying laps.”
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, who partnered with Cusick Motorsports for the No. 24 car, announced Tuesday that Graham Rahal would drive it in the 107th running of the Indy 500 on Sunday. Rahal failed to qualify last Sunday, when he was bumped from the field in the final seconds by his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammate Jack Harvey.
Judge grants Churchill Downs’ request for summary judgment to dismiss Bob Baffert’s lawsuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge has granted Churchill Downs’ motion for summary judgment that dismisses Bob Baffert’s claim the track breached due process by suspending the Hall of Fame trainer for two years.
Churchill Downs Inc. suspended Baffert in June 2021 after his now-deceased colt, Medina Spirit, failed a postrace drug test after crossing the finish line first in the 147th Kentucky Derby. The trainer’s request to lift the discipline was denied in February, keeping him out of the Derby for a second consecutive May.
U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings ruled in a 12-page opinion issued Wednesday that Churchill Downs’ suspension of Baffert did not devalue his Kentucky trainer’s license. It cited his purse winnings exceeding $1 million at Keeneland in Lexington and stated that his argument “amounts to a false analogy that distorts caselaw.”
Jennings denied CDI’s motion to stay discovery as moot.
The decision comes less than a week after Baffert-trained colt National Treasure won the Preakness in his first Triple Crown race in two years.
His record eighth win in the second jewel of the Triple Crown came hours after another of his horses, Havnameltdown, was euthanized following an injury at Pimlico.
Churchill Downs said in a statement that it was pleased with the court’s favorable ruling as in Baffert’s other cases.
It added, “While he may choose to file baseless appeals, this completes the seemingly endless, arduous and unnecessary litigation proceedings instigated by Mr. Baffert.”
Baffert’s suspension is scheduled to end on June 2, but the track’s release noted its right to extend it “and will communicate our decision” at its conclusion.
Yankees Aaron Boone ejected for 4th time this season
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fourth time this season and second time in a four-game span when he argued with Edwin Moscoso over the umpire’s strike zone during Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Boone held up four fingers while arguing with Moscoso, signaling Boone thought the umpire missed four calls. Boone also may have gotten spit on Moscoco while arguing, then after the ejection argued with first base umpire Chris Guccione.
Boone was ejected moments after Gunnar Henderson lined out to first to end the top of the third. Henderson worked a six-pitch walk in the first in which Moscoso called balls on three borderline pitches. Henderson laid off two pitches on the outside corner called balls in his third-inning at-bat.
Boone was ejected against Cleveland on April 12, against Toronto on May 15 and against Cincinnati on Sunday. He has been ejected 30 times in five-plus seasons as Yankees manager.
Braves recall LHP Dodd to start vs Phillies, place Tonkin on IL
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd on Thursday to start the opener of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Dodd was making his fourth start for the Braves, coming in with a record of 2-1 with a 6.46 ERA in the big leagues.
He has split time between the majors and minors, going 1-3 with a 6.67 ERA at Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta has been forced to patch up its rotation after long-term injuries to Max Fried and Kyle Wright.
To make room for Dodd, the Braves placed right-handed reliever Michael Tonkin, a Palmdale High grad, on the 15-day injured list with a strained neck, retroactive to Wednesday. He is 3-2 with a 3.42 ERA in 13 games.
Isaac Wilson, brother of Jets QB Zach Wilson, commits to play at Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Isaac Wilson is taking his sibling rivalry to the college football field.
Wilson, the younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, has committed to play the same position at Utah — an in-state rival of his big bro’s BYU program.
The four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, announced his intention Wednesday to play for the Utes. Lisa Wilson, his mother, posted several pictures of Isaac in Utah gear on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night.
Mike Wilson, the father of Isaac and Zach, has direct ties to Utah — he played defensive line for the Utes from 1993-94.
Isaac Wilson threw for 3,774 yards and 40 touchdowns in 14 games last season as a senior. He also ran for 695 yards and five TDs.
Zach Wilson threw 56 TD passes in 30 games over three seasons at BYU before being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Jets. He mostly struggled in his first two professional seasons and is slated to be the backup to Aaron Rodgers, who was acquired by New York from Green Bay last month.
Kiwi golfer Michael Hendry receiving treatment for leukemia
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand golfer Michael Hendry will miss this year’s British Open while receiving treatment for leukemia.
Hendry, who has won tournaments on the Australian and Japan tours and most recently won the Vic Open in Australia in February, was diagnosed with leukemia in April.
He has undergone one course of chemotherapy and is in remission. The 43-year-old said he has a “90%” chance of a full recovery.
Hendry expects to have three more cycles of chemotherapy and will be back in Auckland Hospital from Monday.
“The last six weeks have seen me in hospital undergoing treatment to try and rid myself of the disease,” he said in a social media post. “I have a long battle ahead of me.
“This is the fight of my life, a fight for my life, but one I am determined to win.”
Hendry had qualified for the British Open and was due to play the tournament for the third time. But he said while his prognosis is good, he likely would relapse if he stopped his treatment.
Clemson leading scorer Hall withdraws from NBA draft, returns to Tigers
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson leading scorer PJ Hall is returning to college after withdrawing from the NBA draft on Thursday.
The 6-foot-10 forward took part in the NBA combine and posted his decision to put off the pros on social media.
Hall led the Tigers with 15.3 points per game this past season. He also led the Tigers with 37 blocks, along with 5.7 rebounds. Hall helped Clemson finish third in the Atlantic Coast Conference while posting a program record 14 league wins.
Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Hall gained experience from going through the NBA’s combine that will help the team next season. “I’m counting on him and others to help lead a very talented group,” he said.
Hall was named to the all-ACC third team last season as the Tigers went 23-10.
Cincinnati fires 2 members of its baseball staff as it investigates possible NCAA violations
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has fired two members of its baseball staff a week after the school opened an investigation into possible NCAA violations.
In statement released Wednesday, the school said assistant coach Kyle Sprague and director of operations Andy Nagel were relieved of their duties May 17.
The school said it began an internal review of potential NCAA infractions involving the baseball program on May 8, and the review is ongoing.
“UC is cooperating with the NCAA in this matter,” the school said. Cincinnati provided no details and said it would not be “commenting further at this time.”
The Bearcats’ season ended Wednesday when they lost an elimination game to East Carolina in the American Athletic Conference Tournament in Clearwater, Florida. Cincinnati finished the season 24-33.
Cincinnati is the latest college baseball program hit with problems over the past month.
Alabama fired its baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, following a report of suspicious bets made at an Ohio casino involving his team. ESPN reported that surveillance video from the sportsbook located at the Cincinnati Reds’ Great American Ballpark indicated the person who placed the bets was communicating with Bohannon at the time.
Less than a week later, the University of Iowa said 26 of its athletes across five sports were suspected of wagering on sports in violation of NCAA rules. Its cross-state rival, Iowa State, acknowledged that some 15 of its athletes across three sports also are suspected of violating gambling rules.
NCAA rules prohibit athletes, coaches and staff from betting on amateur, collegiate and professional sports in which the NCAA conducts a championship. The rules are under scrutiny as legalized gambling spreads across the country, and the NCAA this week said it was planning an athletes-only survey on the topic.
Former UCF star QB McKenzie Milton joins Tennessee as offensive analyst
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, who came back from a gruesome leg injury in 2018 to play another season of college football for Florida State two years later, has been hired by Tennessee to be an offensive analyst.
Milton was a two-time American Athletic Conference player of the year at Central Florida, leading the Knights to consecutive unbeaten regular seasons in 2017 and ‘18.
He played for Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during the 2018 season. Heupel left UCF after three season to become the Volunteers’ coach in 2021.
“I couldn’t be more excited about starting my coaching career at Tennessee and reuniting with Coach Heupel,” Milton said in a statement. “I am grateful to Coach Heupel and Director of Athletics Danny White for giving me this opportunity. Their leadership makes a difference. I look forward to helping the program in any way I can.”
Milton, a native of Hawaii, injured his right leg during the regular-season finale against South Florida in 2018. The damage was so bad he needed emergency surgery; doctors initially told Milton he would likely never play again.
After sitting the 2019 season, Milton transferred to Florida State and played in six games, with four starts.
Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford will fight for undisputed welterweight championship
LAS VEGAS — Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will meet in a much anticipated showdown when they fight for the undisputed welterweight championship July 29 in Las Vegas.
“Finally giving the fans what they want!” Spence posted on Instagram. “This one a throwback fight on paper but it could be a one sided (butt) whooping one of the biggest fight(s) of the century!”
Both boxers are undefeated — Spence is 28-0 with 22 knockouts and Crawford is 38-0 with 29 KOs.
Spence holds the IBF, WBC and WBA belts, and Crawford is the WBO champion.
Coach Prime keeps driving ticket sales as Colorado turns in record day for single-game admission
There’s a high demand for a front-row seat to watch the turnaround at the University of Colorado under Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. Or so the soaring ticket sales indicate.
The Buffaloes sold 11,273 single-game tickets Wednesday, the largest one-day total for individual games in team history. The school already sold out of its season-ticket allotment, marking the first time that’s happened since 1996.
The demand has been through the roof since Sanders took over the downtrodden program in early December. Even the spring game — featuring snowy and cold conditions — sold out.
Sanders and his veteran coaching staff have their work cut out for them turning around a program that went 1-11 last season. They’ve seen many players exit through the transfer portal, only to replaced by a new batch of highly touted recruits. Fall camp figures to be just as much about learning names and faces as new plays and systems.
The Buffaloes over/under win total has been set at 3½ by FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is tied with Stanford for the lowest among Pac-12 teams.
Colorado opens the season on the road at TCU on Sept. 2 before hosting for Nebraska the next weekend. The Buffaloes also will host Colorado State (Sept. 16), Southern California (Sept. 30), Stanford (Oct. 13), Oregon State (for homecoming on Nov. 4) and Arizona (Nov. 11).
