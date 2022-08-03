NFL suspends Dolphins owner Ross for tampering with Brady
The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.
The league’s investigation found the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019 season but the team had impermissible communication with Brady and his agent, Don Yee. The league announced the findings of the investigation on Tuesday.
The Dolphins will forfeit a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft. Ross is suspended through Oct. 17. He may not be present at the team’s facility and may not represent the club at any team or NFL event. He also may not attend any league meeting before the annual meeting in 2023, and he is removed from all league committees indefinitely.
Dolphins vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal was fined $500,000 and may not attend any league meeting for the remainder of the year.
Lucroy retiring as Brewers plan to honor him
MILWAUKEE — Former All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy says he is retiring, more than a year after playing his last major league game.
The Milwaukee Brewers said Tuesday that Lucroy will be inducted into the team’s wall of honor on Saturday. Lucroy played for the Brewers from 2010-16 and was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016.
Lucroy, 36, hasn’t played in the majors since appearing in seven games last season for Washington and Atlanta. His final game was for the Braves at Miami on July 10 last year and he became a free agent on July 22 when he refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett.
“I am really blessed and fortunate to play the game as long as I did,” Lucroy said in a tweet. “The Brewers were the biggest part of that for me. I’m grateful for the fans and everyone who supported me along the way.”
Lucroy played 1,210 regular-season games with the Brewers, Texas Rangers (2016-17), Colorado Rockies (2017), Oakland Athletics (2018), Los Angeles Angels (2019), Chicago Cubs (2019), Boston Red Sox (2020), Nationals (2021) and Braves (2021).
He hit .274 with a .335 on-base percentage, 108 homers and 548 RBIs.
Bulls, Dragic finalize $2.9 M, 1-year contract
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic finalized a one-year, $2.9 million contract on Tuesday.
The Bulls tweeted a welcome message in announcing the deal about a month after the two sides reached an agreement.
The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2% on 3-pointers over 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto and Brooklyn. From Slovenia, he made an All-Star team with the Heat during the 2017-18 season and helped them advance to the 2020 NBA finals.
Dragic averaged 7.5 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc last season for Toronto and Brooklyn. Though the Bulls ranked fourth in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, they were last in attempts.
The Bulls took a big step by winning 46 games with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the way and posting their best record in seven years.
Orioles get OF Brett Phillips from Rays for $100,000
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Phillips hit .147 in 75 games for the Rays this year, but he could bring defensive value to a Baltimore team that is still in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Orioles, who have spent several seasons rebuilding but are unexpectedly contending now, dealt fan favorite Trey Mancini to Houston and reliever Jorge López to Minnesota before Tuesday’s deadline.
Phillips arrives with a .190 average in 347 big league games. The Rays designated him for assignment Monday. He grew up in Seminole, Florida, and was a Rays fan. Phillips was popular with his home fans, and the team gave away Devil Rays basketball jerseys featuring his name during a game last week.
Phillips was part of one of the most memorable moments in franchise history for Tampa Bay when he hit a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth in Game 4 of the 2020 World Series against the Dodgers. Two runs came home on the play, and the Rays won 8-7, causing a wild celebration.
Phillips was 7 for 7 on stolen base attempts this year for Tampa Bay, but he struck out 85 times in 184 at-bats.
NFL suspends Saints receiver Baker for 6 games
METAIRIE, La. — Saints second-year receiver Kawaan Baker is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced, Tuesday.
The statement from the NFL said Baker is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games, and will be allowed to return to the Saints’ active roster on Oct. 17, following New Orleans Week 6 home game against Cincinnati.
Baker, who played in college for South Alabama, was New Orleans’ seventh-round draft choice in 2021. He spent the bulk of his first NFL campaign on the Saints’ practice squad. Baker played in late-season games against Miami and Carolina, making one tackle on special teams. He did not play any offensive snaps.
This season, the Saints anticipate having a much deeper receiver group with the return of Michael Thomas from injury, along with the additions of free agent Jarvis Landry and first-round draft choice Chris Olave out of Ohio State. The Saints also brought back veteran Tre’Quan Smith.
Baker has the option to appeal, but it was not immediately clear if he intended to do so.
AP source: Denver receiver Tim Patrick suffers torn ACL
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have lost a top receiver to a torn ACL for a third consecutive season.
Wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off after catching a pass from Russell Wilson at the Denver Broncos’ training camp practice Tuesday, and a person with knowledge of the diagnosis told The Associated Press that Patrick sustained a season-ending torn ACL.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither Patrick nor the Broncos provided an update following his MRI.
Patrick’s injury continues a run of misfortune for Denver’s wide receivers. Last year, KJ Hamler blew out a knee in Week 3 and the year before that Courtland Sutton was lost for the season with a torn ACL in Week 2.
Patrick made a leaping grab over cornerback Essang Bassey but his right knee buckled as he made his first move after the catch.
Patrick was taken for an MRI, as was second-year running back Damarea Crockett, who hobbled off with a knee injury earlier in practice. Crockett tweeted that he sustained a torn ACL, ending his season.
Although Tuesday marked the Broncos’ first day in full pads, both were noncontact injuries.
AP source: Bills safety Poyer hyperextends left elbow
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer hyperextended his left elbow and is expected to miss several weeks, a person with direct knowledge of the injury confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person added Poyer should return before the start of the season, and spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not revealed the nature or severity of the injury.
Poyer was hurt in one of the final team drills of practice earlier in the day, and experienced such pain that he had to be carted away. Poyer grimaced as he laid down on the sideline while being tended to by medical staff. As he was being escorted to the training facility, Poyer bent down and knelt in pain before getting up to sit in a chair to wait for a cart to arrive.
The injury occurred with Poyer seeking a contract extension. The 10th-year player is entering the final season of his current deal and declined to attend the team’s voluntary spring practices.
Though no deal has been completed, Poyer expressed hope an extension could be negotiated after his newly hired agent, Drew Rosenhaus, arrived for the start of training camp to meet with general manager Brandon Beane.
The Bills are suddenly banged up at safety. Fellow starter Micah Hyde has been limited at practice since hurting his left hip on Friday. Poyer and Hyde have spent the past five seasons serving as Buffalo’s starting tandem.
Backup receiver Marquez Stevenson also left practice after hurting his foot.
Four South American nations launch joint bid for 2030 World Cup
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay soccer executives and political leaders on Tuesday launched their joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.
Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou hosted the leaders seeking to bring another World Cup final to the same Centenário Stadium in Montevideo where it was played in the first edition of the tournament in 1930. Then, Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2.
Alejandro Domínguez, the president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, said in a press conference that the candidacy “is the dream of the continent.”
“One hundred years (since the first World Cup) will be achieved only once. And it has to come back home,” Domínguez said. “We believe that is more than enough of a reason for FIFA to accept that this becomes the only bid.”
Spain and Portugal also have a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup.
The four South American nations started considering their candidacy in 2017. Brazil hosted the World Cup in 2014.
FIFA executives expect the 2030 pick will be made within two years. Qatar will host this year’s tournament, and the 2026 edition will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Falcons lose veteran Taylor to season-ending Achilles injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have lost defensive tackle Vincent Taylor to a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon.
Coach Arthur Smith announced Taylor’s injury following Tuesday’s practice.
Following the retirement of Eddie Goldman before training camp, Taylor’s injury leaves the Falcons without two veterans who had been projected to play prominent roles on the defensive line.
Taylor, 28, spent most of the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ injured reserve list following an ankle injury while starting the season opener.
Taylor signed a one-year deal with Atlanta as a free agent. He was a sixth-round selection in the 2017 draft by the Miami Dolphins and also has played for Buffalo and Cleveland.
Grady Jarrett is the established leader of the three-man defensive line. Taylor was pushing Ta’Quon Graham and Anthony Rush for a starting job.
Cardinals WR Marquise Brown activated, will start slowly
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have activated receiver Marquise Brown from the non-football injury list.
Brown was acquired in a draft-day trade with the Baltimore Ravens, giving the Cardinals a receiver who caught 91 passes for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns last season.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Brown suffered a minor hamstring injury before camp started while working out on his own. The 25-year-old is expected to have a big role in Arizona’s offense, particularly early in the season when three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is out for the first six games after being suspended for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.
Brown didn’t do much at practice on Tuesday, which was the team’s first day in full pads. Kingsbury said he’s “easing him back in,” starting with walkthroughs. He said he hopes the receiver will be “full go” by Monday.
Steelers re-sign kicker Chris Boswell to 5-year deal
LATROBE, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history.
The team re-signed veteran Chris Boswell to a five-year deal on Tuesday that carries a total value of just over $23 million. Boswell was entering the final season of a four-year extension he signed before the 2018 season.
The signing gives Boswell some stability and the Steelers one of the most reliable kickers in the league. The 31-year-old has made more than 88% (182 of 206) of his field-goal attempts since making the team through an open tryout during the 2015 season, the second-best percentage in league history among kickers with at least 200 attempts.
“I still have to perform every day I come out here and kick,” Boswell said. “Every game I have, I’m competing for my job. Because if I’m not getting the job done, they’ll find somebody to do it.”
Boswell initially struggled after signing his previous extension, making just 13 of 20 field goals in 2018. He responded by converting 84 of 91 field goals over the last three seasons, including 36 of 40 in 2021. He has thrived at notoriously tricky Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field), drilling 102 of 112 field goals (91%) at Steelers’ home games.
“He’s been an important part of this team for a few years now and we’re excited to continue for another five years,” general manager Omar Khan said Tuesday shortly after the deal was announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.