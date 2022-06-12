Dodgers’ Walker Buehler out until at least late season
SAN FRANCISCO — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler won’t throw for six-to-eight weeks because of a flexor tendon strain in his right elbow, making late this season the most optimistic timetable for his return to a major league mound.
Buehler left Friday night’s start at San Francisco after four innings when his elbow began bothering him. After the game, Buehler said he’s dealt with occasional soreness in his elbow in recent years, and he expressed concern.
Buehler was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday and flew to Los Angeles for an MRI. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said “as of now, yes,” when asked if Buehler could pitch for Los Angeles again this season.
If Buehler does resume throwing in six weeks, he would then have to build up arm strength and throw bullpens and batting practice before a likely minor league injury rehabilitation assignment.
The 27-year-old Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015, shortly after Los Angeles selected him from Vanderbilt with the 24th overall pick in the amateur draft. A two-time All-Star, Buehler is 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 12 starts.
“He’s our opening day starter, so to lose him in any capacity is a blow,” Roberts said. “Hopefully, we’ll get him back sooner than later.”
Left-hander Clayton Kershaw was activated from the 15-day IL to start against San Francisco after missing a month with a back injury. He gave up two runs over four innings, working on a 70-pitch limit, in Los Angeles’ 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants.
The Dodgers recalled right-hander Michael Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned lefty Justin Bruihl to the Pacific Coast League team.
“When you lose one of the best pitchers in the game, it’s a big blow to anybody,” Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman said of Buehler’s absence.
Frida Kinhult takes 1-shot lead into ShopRite LPGA finale
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Frida Kinhult birdied the par-5 18th for a 4-under 67 and the second-round lead Saturday in the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
Seeking her first tour victory, the 22-year-old Swede starred at Florida State and was the top-ranked amateur in the world in 2019.
“It felt pretty good out there,” Kinhult said. “The course has been a very scorable one this weekend and I have to keep it going. I know I can’t go out there (Sunday) and just make pars.”
Kinhult also birdied Nos. 8, 12 and 13 — all par 4s — in a bogey-free round in overcast and mostly calm conditions at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. She had a 9-under 133 total.
Lauren Coughlin was a stroke back after a bogey-free 65.
“I just kind of felt like it was all starting to come together,” Coughlin said. “I felt (Friday) that I played really well and was close. (Saturday) it finally just all clicked and the putts starting going in.”
Gusting wind and rain were expected Sunday.
“Tomorrow, anything can happen,” Kinhult said. “I can’t go out and make pars. I’ll have to fight for my birdies tomorrow and try to get a low one to get a W.”
Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Morgane Metraux were 7 under, each shooting 67. Fourth-ranked Lydia Ko (65) was 6 under with Albane Valenzuela (66), Lindsey Weaver-Wright (68) and Nasa Hataoka (68).
Isi Gabsa had the best round of the week, following an opening 74 with a 64 to get to 4 under. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko also was 4 under after a 71.
Kyle Larson to start on pole for 5th straight year at Sonoma
SONOMA — Kyle Larson can’t be beaten lately in qualifying at Sonoma Raceway, and he hopes his recent superiority leads to a similar stretch of dominance in the race.
Larson will start on the pole for the fifth straight time in the NASCAR Cup Series race at his home track after edging Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on Saturday in qualifying on the hilly road course in wine country.
Larson, who turned a lap at 92.11 mph in his Chevrolet, has won four consecutive poles for the race at Sonoma since 2017. There was no race in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and NASCAR didn’t hold qualifying in 2021, but the Sacramento-area native still started up front alongside Elliott through the alternative formula used last year.
Larson capitalized last year by winning the race in overtime. The defending Cup Series champion even surprised himself this year with his surge to the front of the field on the difficult course that challenges drivers to quickly figure out its twists and quirks.
“I feel like I could have run quite a bit faster,” Larson said. “On my good lap, I made a pretty big mistake in Turn 4. I was surprised I ran the lap that I did, because it was such a big mistake.”
Elliott was a fraction of a second behind Larson, and Chris Buescher qualified an impressive third after missing last week’s race at Gateway because of a positive COVID-19 test. Michael McDowell finished fourth ahead of Tyler Reddick, while Cole Custer came home sixth.
The leaders were no surprise, given the circuit and circumstances: Larson won on three road courses last season, while Elliott has collected seven of his 14 career victories on road courses.
Kentucky’s Steiner wins NCAA 200, Texas’ Alfred takes 100
EUGENE, Ore. — Kentucky’s Abby Steiner set a collegiate record in the 200 meters at the NCAA track and field championships on a soggy Saturday at Hayward Field.
Steiner was focused until the finish, when she raised her arms and smiled broadly. Her time of 21.80 seconds bested LSU sophomore Favour Ofili’s record of 21.96 set this year. Ofili was second behind Steiner.
“We just took what’s happened this whole season as learning experiences. Every race is an opportunity to learn from it, and fix certain parts of my 200. So I think it all came together at the right moment,” said Steiner, who also had the best time in the world this season.
Julien Alfred of Texas won the 100, finishing in 11.014 seconds and just narrowly holding off Oregon’s Kemba Nelson in 11.020. Alfred set the collegiate record in the 60 earlier this year.
Florida won the women’s team title with 54 points, a day after the Gators claimed the men’s championship. Florida’s women also won the NCAA indoor team title.
Rossi fastest at Road America to earn first pole since 2019
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Alexander Rossi won his first pole in three years and will now try to snap a losing streak that dates nearly as long.
Rossi will start from the pole Sunday at Road America, site of his last IndyCar Series victory 44 races ago on June 23, 2019.
“It’s pretty crazy to just think it’s been so long,” Rossi said.
Rossi turned a lap in Saturday qualifying of 1 minute, 44.8656 seconds on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile permanent road course considered one of the best in the world. His lap put the Andretti Autosport driver on pole for the first time since Belle Isle in 2019, three weeks before his last win.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been in this position,” Rossi said. “It’s amazing. It’s cool. We’ll enjoy it, but we’ve got a job to do.”
The American became the eighth different pole winner through eight qualifying sessions, the most parity since 1961 for IndyCar. There were nine different pole winners that season.
Josef Newgarden of Team Penske qualified second and was followed by Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Alex Palou, the reigning series champion, and Marcus Ericsson, the Indianapolis 500 winner.
Colton Herta of Andretti qualified fifth but will start 11th instead because he received a six-position penalty for making an unapproved engine change before the Indianapolis 500. Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP moves into the fifth spot and Romain Grosjean of Andretti will start sixth.
Kyle Busch gets 1st Truck Series victory of season at Sonoma
SONOMA — Although Kyle Busch is the winningest driver in NASCAR Truck Series history, he was down to his final chance to extend his decade-long streak of annual victories on the circuit.
To absolutely nobody’s surprise, Busch ended up raising a celebratory glass in wine country.
Busch emphatically hung on to his lead after a late restart to claim his first Truck Series victory of the season Saturday night in the circuit’s long-awaited return to Sonoma Raceway.
Busch roared away from teammate Chandler Smith, aggressive Zane Smith and the rest of the field to win a two-lap dash to the finish after a red flag. The Cup Series veteran led 45 of the 75 laps and persevered through three late cautions to add his 62nd victory to the biggest total in Truck Series history.
Busch has won a trucks race every season since 2012, and he finally secured his only victory of 2022 in his last opportunity after four previous winless starts. Cup Series drivers are limited to five trucks races per season.
“Feels good to get that win,” Busch said. “Trucks haven’t been here in a long, long time, so I wanted to do it just for the history and the nostalgia of the Truck Series in California, it being born in Bakersfield and just always racing here (at Sonoma). ... I love that aspect of it.”
Busch was the predictable star of the race at Sonoma, which hadn’t hosted a trucks race in 24 years. The rolling road course in Northern California previously hosted the circuit from 1995-98, and Busch added this win to his two Cup Series victories on the same track.
The victory was also the second straight for the No. 51 Toyota: Corey Heim won in the same truck at Gateway last week. Busch is the ninth winner in 12 Truck Series races during this competitive season.
Smith held off Ty Majeski for second place, while Cup Series driver Ross Chastain was fourth. Chandler Smith came in fifth.
Thongchai, Jimenez share Champions lead in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Thongchai Jaidee shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the second-round lead with Miguel Angel Jimenez in the PGA Tour Champions’ American Family Insurance Championship.
Thongchai birdied Nos. 14-16 and closed the bogey-free round at University Ridge with two pars. The 52-year-old Thai player is winless on the 50-and-over tour. He has 19 international victories.
“I think the green is soft, that way you can attack,” Thongchai said. “You hit a wedge, you’re going to be able to attack the pin.”
He tied for 10th last week in Iowa in the Principal Charity Classic to get into the field.
“My first time here. I enjoy playing here,” Thongchai said. “I think lucky. I’m very lucky to get this tournament, last week get me in. Like really proud to be here.”
Jimenez shot a 68 to match Thongchai at 10-under 134, rebounding from a bogey on 15 with birdies on 16 and 17.
“I know Jaidee for a long, long time.” Jimenez said. “We both played DP Tour, the European tour, and I played with him.”
Jimenez tied for second last year behind hometown favorite Jerry Kelly.
Avery wins 2 matches, US takes 5-point lead in Curtis Cup
ARDMORE, Pa. — Amari Avery won two more matches Saturday to help the United States take an 8 1/2-3 1/2 lead over Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup, with eight singles matches set for Sunday at Merion Golf Club.
Avery, the 18-year-old Riverside, California, player coming off her freshman season at Southern California, went 4-0 in the four-ball and foursomes matches.
Avery teamed with Megha Ganne to beat Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller 2 and 1 in the morning four-ball session and joined Rachel Kuehn in the afternoon foursomes for a 2-up win over Amelia Williamson and Emily Price.
“You always have to expect it’s going to be a tight, hard match,” Avery said. “Honestly, I love that. I never want it to be easy. I want to fight hard for my win.”
The United States leads the amateur series 30-8-3, winning 12 1/2-7 1/2 last year at Conwy Golf Club in Wales.
Kyrgios says he faced racist abuse from crowd in Murray loss
STUTTGART, Germany — Nick Kyrgios said he faced racist abuse from the crowd during a semifinal loss to Andy Murray at the Stuttgart Open on Saturday.
The Australian posted on Instagram following the 7-6 (5), 6-2 loss to Murray that he had heard abusive comments from the stands.
“When is this going to stop? Dealing with racial slurs from the crowd?” he wrote on Instagram. “I understand that my behavior isn’t the best all the time — but ‘you little black sheep’ ‘shut up and play’ little comments like this are not acceptable. When I retaliate to the crowd I get penalised. This is messed up.”
Kyrgios was given a point penalty for breaking his racket at the end of the first-set tiebreaker, and then a game penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the second set after he approached the crowd and appeared to ask: “What did you say?” Kyrgios then sat down and did not continue the match until he had spoken with the tournament supervisor.
Murray will play his first grass-court singles final since winning Wimbledon in 2016 when he plays second-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final.
Murray stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals on Friday, the first win for Murray in six years against an opponent ranked in the top five.
It’s the second final of 2022 for Murray, who lost to Aslan Karatsev at the hard-court Sydney Tennis Classic in January, and the first time that he has reached two finals in the same season since 2017. Murray, who has struggled to get back to his best following hip surgery, last won a tour singles title at the European Open in Belgium in 2019 and has a 46-23 record in finals.
Berrettini prevailed 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) over Oscar Otte in a tight match with no breaks of serve. Berrettini saved a set point in the first-set tiebreaker and needed three match points to close out the win.
England, Italy draw 0-0 among Nations League stalemates
LONDON — It was a night of stalemates for the big teams in the Nations League on Saturday, including a drab scoreless draw in the rematch of last year’s European Championship final.
England was held 0-0 by Italy to leave Gareth Southgate’s side without a win in three matches in the top-tier Group 3 this month as it prepares for the World Cup.
Just a couple of thousand schoolchildren were allowed into the Wolverhampton stadium as part of England’s punishment for its fans’ disorder ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, which Italy won in a penalty shootout.
Mason Mount hit the crossbar early on for England and home goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale denied Sandro Tonali before a second half disrupted by many substitutions as both coaches rotated their squad after a grueling season.
While last-place England is headed to Qatar in November, being top of the group will be no consultation for the Italians who did not qualify for a second straight World Cup.
Hungary, which beat England last Saturday, is a point behind Italy, after drawing 1-1 with Germany. The goals came in the opening nine minutes with Jonas Hofmann slotting in Germany’s equalizer to cancel out Zsolt Nagy’s strike in Budapest.
There were also two draws in Group 4. The Netherlands had to come from two goals down against Turkey to draw 2-2 after Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries scored inside three minutes early in the second half. The Dutch had a chance to seal a third straight win but Memphis Depay’s penalty hit the post to leave Louis van Gaal’s side with seven points.
Riske, Haddad Maia into grass-court Nottingham Open final
NOTTINGHAM, England — Alison Riske and Beatriz Haddad Maia will face each other for the Nottingham Open title after winning their semifinal matches on Saturday.
Riske, the sixth-seeded American, beat Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a rain-delayed match and will look to capture the fourth title of her career in Sunday’s final of the grass-court tournament.
Haddad Maia, the seventh-seeded Brazilian, advanced when Tereza Martincova was forced to retire in the second set. Haddad Maia was leading 6-3, 4-1 and will be playing in her second WTA final — five years after finishing runner-up at the 2017 Korea Open.
In the men’s event, top-seeded Dan Evans of Britain beat Jack Sock of the United States 7-5, 6-3 to advance to a final against Jordan Thompson, who won an all-Australian semifinal match 6-4, 6-2 against Alexei Popyrin.
Leclerc takes pole position for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Charles Leclerc is back on pole. Now comes the tricky task of converting it into a win.
Leclerc won the pole for the fourth consecutive race with a blistering lap around the Baku street circuit in Azerbaijan on Saturday, but the Ferrari driver failed to convert any of his last three pole positions into victories.
Leclerc ran a lap at 1 minute, 41.359 seconds with his last run of the session to beat Sergio Pérez of Red Bull by .282 seconds. Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen qualified third in the other Red Bull, .347 off Leclerc’s pace.
Leclerc has been first or second in every qualifying session this year, but has not won a race since the Australian Grand Prix in April. Verstappen won three consecutive races and Pérez won in Monaco two weeks ago.
Hamilton, Russell question safety of bouncing F1 cars
BAKU, Azerbaijan — Lewis Hamilton said he woke up in pain Saturday because this season’s Mercedes car has a tendency to bounce up and down at high speed. Now the seven-time Formula One champion and new teammate George Russell have questioned whether new 2022 rules force them to compromise their safety.
Moving to “ground effect” — where the floor generates aerodynamic grip — for this season was meant to tighten the competition between the cars. However, some teams have struggled with cars that bounce up and down at high speed — a phenomenon referred to “porpoising” — or bottom out and bang against the track surface.
Mercedes has been among the hardest hit. Hamilton said his “back was a real mess” after Friday practice and credited performance coach Angela Cullen for getting him in condition for Saturday qualifying.
“Thank God for Angela giving me physio every night and acupuncture. I woke up with quite a bit of pain this morning,” Hamilton said.
With ground effect potentially here to stay until at least 2026, Hamilton indicated he’d support rule changes to reduce the bouncing.
WADA says fresh court ruling can reopen Russian doping cases
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — A breakthrough court ruling in the Russian doping saga should lead Olympic sports bodies to revisit evidence for possible disciplinary cases against other athletes, the World Anti-Doping Agency said Saturday.
Three Russian canoeists, including a 2012 Olympic champion, were banned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday for their part in a state-backed doping program eight years ago.
WADA prosecuted the case using evidence it received from a Moscow laboratory that had been manipulated and withheld by Russian authorities for several years.
WADA has also given Moscow lab data to about 40 other sports bodies since 2019 and now wants some of them to review those cases after the evidence held up in court.
“It creates a precedent. If they have the similar kind of evidence available they should prosecute the cases,” WADA director general Olivier Niggli told The Associated Press on Saturday.
He spoke on the sidelines of a WADA annual conference where the Moscow lab affair was described as the “biggest and most complex investigation in world sports” that cost millions of dollars.
