LA Kings D Drew Doughty out 8 weeks with bruised right knee
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty will be out for about eight weeks with a bruised right knee.
Doughty will need six weeks of recovery from the first significant injury of his 14-year NHL career before he begins skating again. The Kings hope the 2016 Norris Trophy winner can return to the lineup in less than two months, Los Angeles general manager Rob Blake said Wednesday.
Blake also announced defenseman Sean Walker is out for the season after tearing ligaments in his knee. Walker was injured Monday during the Kings’ loss at St. Louis.
Doughty was injured by an illegal knee-to-knee hit from Dallas defenseman Jani Hakanpaa last Friday during the Stars’ 3-2 victory over the Kings. Hakanpaa received a five-minute major and a game misconduct after he skated into Doughty while the Kings star passed the puck and attempted to avoid the contact.
Blake described the injury as a significant bruise on the top of Doughty’s tibia, but the defenseman apparently avoided ligament damage.
Hakanpaa didn’t receive any additional NHL discipline for his hit on the 31-year-old Doughty, one of the NHL’s top defensemen for most of a career spent entirely in Los Angeles. Doughty was off to a strong start this season, with one goal and six assists in four games.
Doughty is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Canada. He has also been a model of consistency and durability for his entire career.
Doughty played in all 82 games for five consecutive seasons from 2014-19, and he played in all 56 games last year — the eighth time he has played every game of a season.
Walker had two assists in the first six games of his fourth NHL season. Blake said the Kings intend to fill the vacancies in their defensive lineup from within the organization after losing two right-handed shots in quick succession.
The Kings have lost five straight since a season-opening win over Vegas. They return to Staples Center on Thursday night against Winnipeg.
3rd person dies of injuries from Texas drag racing crash
KERRVILLE, Texas — A third person injured when a drag racer veered into a crowd and crashed during a racing event in Central Texas has died, police said Wednesday.
Rebecca Cedillo, 46, of Converse, a San Antonio suburb, died at University Hospital in San Antonio, Kerrville police Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said. Two boys, ages 6 and 8, died the day of the crash Saturday at Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, but police were withholding their names.
The crash happened as the driver, Michael Gonzales, was racing his 1990 Ford Mustang and began to lose control halfway down the 1/8-mile track laid out on one of the airport runways, police said. The car started to fishtail before sliding out of control off the runway and into a grassy area from which spectators were watching.
The vehicle struck multiple spectators before hitting a trailer and coming to a stop.
Quenneville’s meeting with Bettman may decide Florida fate
SUNRISE, Fla. — Joel Quenneville remained in place as coach of the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, one day before he travels to New York for a meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman that will likely determine if he can keep his job.
Meanwhile, the player who said he was sexually assaulted by a member of Quenneville’s Chicago coaching staff in May 2010 went public with his identity — he’s former first-round pick Kyle Beach — and said he’s certain Quenneville knew about the allegations when they were made during the Blackhawks’ run to the Stanley Cup that season.
“There’s absolutely no way that he can deny knowing it,” Beach told TSN.
An investigation, the results of which were released Tuesday, found that the allegations Beach made against then-assistant Brad Aldrich were largely ignored by the team for three weeks after a May 23, 2010, meeting discussing them took place.
Raiders owner: Team wasn’t targeted in email investigation
NEW YORK — Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis says he doesn’t believe the team was targeted in the leaking of emails that led to the resignation of coach Jon Gruden.
Speaking after the NFL owners meetings ended Wednesday, Davis also acknowledged the team has reached a settlement with Gruden, who received a 10-year, $100 million contract to return to coach the team in 2018. He did not reveal terms of the settlement.
Asked about any recent conversations with Gruden, whose racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments were uncovered during an investigating of workplace misconduct at the Washington Football Team, Davis said: “He’s hurt, he’s really hurt. I understand that. But he understands the ramifications of what he said.”
“We all have our demons in life,” Davis added, “and we have to understand that.”
Davis wondered about the timing of the leaking of the emails, and said he was not given a reason for delays in his team being told about them. The NFL has not and will not be releasing documents from the independent investigation of the Washington Football Team, saying the league is protecting the identities of those who testified. Gruden’s emails were to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington franchise.
Davis would like the league to release a written report of the investigation.
“I would like to see some of the things that were charged,” he said.
He also gave a lukewarm endorsement of Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, who was hired by Gruden.
Medina Spirit, Essential Quality to clash in Breeders’ Cup
Medina Spirit, the controversial winner of the Kentucky Derby, and Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality head a field of 10 horses for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, with trainer Brad Cox pre-entering two horses for the $6 million race that also includes Hot Rod Charlie.
Hot Rod Charlie finished third in the Derby and second in the Belmont. Preakness winner Rombauer hasn’t raced since finishing third in the Belmont on June 5.
The Classic field was among the horses pre-entered Wednesday for the $31 million, 14-race world championships on Nov. 5-6 at Del Mar. Fans are returning to the Breeders’ Cup for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic kept them away last year at Keeneland.
Knicks Go is Cox’s other entry in the 1 1/4-mile Classic on Nov. 6.
Medina Spirit is overseen by Bob Baffert, the all-time leader among trainers in Breeders’ Cup earnings at nearly $36 million. He currently is embroiled in legal fights in New York and Kentucky for multiple positive drug tests involving some of his horses.
The Breeders’ Cup is allowing Baffert to enter horses (he has eight total), but he has to meet certain conditions, including stricter out-of-competition testing of his horses and greater security at his barn. He has agreed to the tightened standards.
World Series opener viewers up 17.5% over last year’s low
HOUSTON — Atlanta’s 6-2 victory over Houston in Game 1 of the World Series drew an average of 10,811,000 viewers on Fox, up 17.5% from the record low of 9,195,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ opening 8-3 win over Tampa Bay last year.
The Braves-Astros number was the second-lowest total to start a Series.
Tuesday night’s game averaged a 6.1 rating, 15 share on Fox. Fox said it averaged 11,077,000 viewers combined for Fox, Fox Deportes for Spanish-language coverage and Fox’s streaming apps. The game was the most-streamed World Series opener at 273,619, an increase of 82%.
Before last year, the low for a Game 1 had been San Francisco’s 7-1 win over Kansas City on Oct. 21, 2014, viewed by an average of 12,191,000 on a Tuesday night.
Last year’s Series, played at the neutral site of Arlington, Texas, because of the pandemic, received an average television rating 32% below the previous World Series low. The six games on Fox last year averaged a 5.2 rating, 12 share and 9,785,000 viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The previous low was a 7.6 rating, 12 share and 12,660,000 viewers for the San Francisco Giants’ four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in 2012.
Calf strain limits Cowboys’ Prescott as Vikings game looms
FRISCO, Texas — Dak Prescott missed some individual drills in practice Wednesday so the Dallas Cowboys quarterback could do rehab work on the side for his strained right calf.
Receiver CeeDee Lamb says he’s “about 90 percent sure” Prescott will play Sunday night at Minnesota. The QB had the bye week to rest an injury sustained on his winning throw in overtime against New England.
Coach Mike McCarthy didn’t go much further than saying the Cowboys (5-1) were giving backup Cooper Rush more prep time this week. Prescott was listed as limited in practice Wednesday, the day before he was scheduled to meet with reporters.
Padres hire Niebla as pitching coach before landing manager
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller has hired a pitching coach before landing a manager.
Preller hired Ruben Niebla away from Cleveland on Wednesday, saying a number of factors made the Guardians’ assistant pitching coach and Southern California native too good to pass up even as San Diego’s managerial search stretched to three weeks.
Niebla, 49, has been Cleveland’s assistant pitching coach for the last two seasons. Before that, he spent seven seasons as the Guardians’ minor league pitching coordinator. Overall, he spent 21 seasons in Cleveland’s organization.
He is widely credited with helping develop starters such as Shane Bieber, former Padres farmhand Corey Kluber, Mike Clevinger — who’s now with San Diego — Trevor Bauer, Triston McKenzie, Aaron Civale, James Karinchak and Zach Plesac. Clevinger was traded to San Diego in 2020 and spent this season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Cruz wins MLB’s Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy
HOUSTON — Nelson Cruz has been given Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy.
Cruz, the 50th winner of the honor, was to receive the award before World Series Game 2 on Wednesday night.
The 41-year-old, a 17-year MLB veteran and seven-time All-Star, provided financial support to 1,200 families in his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping feed 700 families.
After a fire destroyed the home of a childhood friend, Cruz provided the town with a fire engine, 80 firefighter uniforms and an ambulance for transport of people to the nearest hospital, which is about an hour away.
His Boomstick23 Foundation began construction of an education and technical center last year and he will stock the center with computers to assist athletes in their education.
Cruz also organizes dentists and optometrists to go the town’s clinic for checkups, medicine and eyewear, and 500 patients received dental services last year.
Old Dominion leaving Conference USA for the Sun Belt
NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion announced Wednesday it has accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2023.
The addition of the Monarchs comes two days after the Sun Belt formally announced Southern Mississippi’s intention to join the conference.
ODU has played for seven seasons in Conference USA, which now has eight of its 14 members with plans in place to exit the league in the next few years.
“Joining the Sun Belt Conference is a game-changer for Old Dominion University and our athletic program,” school president Brian Hemphill said in a statement. “We are excited about the expanded opportunities and limitless possibilities now and well into the future.”
Athletic director Wood Selig thanked Conference USA for helping the Monarchs transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision, but said “the chance to enhance the overall athletic experience for the student-athletes, fans and alumni of ODU in the SBC with regional rivalries represents the perfect opportunity for the continued growth and evolution of ODU athletic programs in our pursuit of national prominence.”
White to start for Jets vs. Bengals for injured Wilson
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Mike White is going from little-known backup to the Big Apple spotlight.
White will make his first NFL start Sunday for the New York Jets against the Cincinnati Bengals in place of the injured Zach Wilson.
“We have a lot of faith in Mike,” coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday. “Mike has done a hell of a job. He’s earned this right to go out there and play on Sunday and show what he’s capable of.”
White filled in for Wilson last Sunday after the rookie quarterback injured his right knee in New York’s 54-13 loss at New England. Wilson has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament and will be sidelined at least two weeks.
The Jets traded for Joe Flacco on Monday, acquiring the 36-year-old veteran from Philadelphia for a conditional sixth-round draft pick. Flacco will not join the team on the practice field until Friday because of personal reasons — something Saleh said the team was aware of when they traded for him — but is participating in remote meetings.
Lightning’s Kucherov out 8-10 weeks after undergoing surgery
Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov is expected to be out 8-10 weeks after undergoing an unspecified surgery for an unspecified lower-body injury.
The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions announced Kucherov’s prognosis with no additional details Wednesday. The timeframe would mean Kucherov could be back playing just before or after the New Year.
Kucherov was injured Oct. 16 in Tampa Bay’s third game of the season. He doubled over in pain after an innocent-looking collision in the third period of the Lightning’s game at Washington.
Coach Jon Cooper said two days later that Kucherov would be out for a while. The team put Kucherov on long-term injured reserve not long after.
Kucherov was Tampa Bay’s leading scorer on each of the past two Stanley Cup runs. He missed the entire regular season last year recovering from hip surgery and returned for the first game of the playoffs.
Now 28, Kucherov won the Hart Trophy as MVP in 2018-19 when he led the NHL with 87 assists and 128 points. After winning the Presidents’ Trophy as the top regular-season team, the Lightning were swept by Columbus in the first round of the playoffs — a defeat Cooper and others credit to Kucherov adjusting his game.
AP sources: Saints negotiating with Texans for Mark Ingram
NEW ORLEANS — The Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints were working toward a trade Wednesday night that would send running back Mark Ingram to New Orleans, where he spent the first eight seasons of his career, two people person familiar with the situation said.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because not all aspect of the trade had been completed.
But one of the people said talks were “trending” toward an agreement in principle regarding Ingram’s move back to New Orleans.
Ingram has played in seven games for Houston this season, rushing 92 times for 294 yards and a touchdown. He also has seven catches for 24 yards.
Dolphins’ Flores says it again: ‘Tua is our quarterback’
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have a new quarterback, one who hasn’t played a snap in the NFL this season and set a slew of records in college.
It’s not who many expected.
The only new quarterback development that Dolphins coach Brian Flores had to offer on Wednesday was this: Miami has signed former Central Connecticut State quarterback Jake Dolegata to its practice squad.
Otherwise, the status quo remains the status quo: Even with trade rumors intensifying, Tua Tagovailoa is Miami’s starter for Sunday’s game at Buffalo, and Flores — as he has on at least two other occasions this season — had to make the same pronouncement.
Defensive coordinator Barry won’t join Packers in Arizona
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry won’t attend the team’s Thursday night game at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Packers had been preparing for this likelihood ever since Barry tested positive. They made it official Wednesday and said Barry’s responsibilities would be divided between defensive backs coach Jerry Gray and inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti.
Gray said that Barry continued participating in meetings this week virtually.
Browns’ Mayfield practicing, hopes to play against Steelers
BEREA, Ohio — One game on the sideline was too much for Baker Mayfield. The Browns’ starting quarterback has no plans to repeat it.
Mayfield will practice Wednesday to test his injured left shoulder, and if all goes well, he intends to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I think similar to last week, see what I can do and take it day by day,” Mayfield said following the team’s pre-practice walk-through.
He was asked if it’s possible he’ll play on Halloween against the Browns’ dreaded rival.
Clifford, Kolar, Hutchinson among Campbell Trophy finalists
IRVING, Texas — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, Iowa State All-America tight end Charlie Kolar and Michigan star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson are among 13 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, which honors the top scholar-athlete in college football.
The National Football Foundation chooses finalists from all levels of college football and the winner will be announced on Dec. 7.
All finalists receive a $18,000 post-graduate scholarship. The winner receives an additional $7,000 and the William V. Campbell Trophy, named after the former Columbia coach and player.
The other finalists announced Wednesday by the NFF are Montana State linebacker Troy Anderson, Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker, Western Michigan offensive lineman Mike Caliendo, Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) quarterback Cameron Dukes, Oklahoma defensive back Patrick Fields, Wisconsin defensive lineman Matt Henningsen, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy linebacker Joshua King, Slippery Rock wide receiver Henry Litwin, West Virginia safety Sean Mahome and Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan.
Favre repays $600K in Mississippi welfare case, auditor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Retired NFL player Brett Favre has repaid $600,000 in state welfare money he accepted for speeches where he didn’t appear, but the state attorney general could sue Favre if he doesn’t pay interest owed on the amount, the Mississippi auditor said Wednesday.
Auditor Shad White said Favre paid the $600,000 to the auditor’s office this week. White sent the former Green Bay Packers quarterback a letter Oct. 12 demanding $828,000, which was the $600,000 plus $228,000 in interest.
Of the $228,000, White said: “If he does not pay that within 30 days of our demand, the AG will be responsible for enforcing the payment of the interest in court.”
Court upholds settlement in women’s sports case at Brown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld a settlement between Brown University and student-athletes who had challenged the Ivy League school’s decision to drop several women’s varsity sports.
The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the university and the athletes who originally sued in letting the settlement stand, The Providence Journal reported.
Twelve athletes on the women’s gymnastics and ice hockey teams had asked the court to reject the settlement in the interests of current and future female athletes at Brown.
The settlement, approved by a federal judge in Providence last year, restores the women’s equestrian and women’s fencing teams to varsity status, and calls for an end to a 1998 legal agreement ensuring gender equity in varsity sports at Brown on Aug. 31, 2024.
The legal challenge centered on the Providence school’s decision to reduce several women’s varsity sports teams to club status. Several men’s sports were also reduced to club status, although some were later restored. The student-athletes alleged that the cuts violated the 1998 pact.
Home of Avs, Nuggets to require COVID-19 proof from fans
DENVER — Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday that beginning Nov. 10, Ball Arena will require fans 12 and older to show proof they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event for admission.
KSE said Paramount Theatre in Denver also will require all attendees, working staff and team personnel age 12 and older to present such proof.
Also, everyone over 2 years of age will be required to wear masks inside regardless of vaccination status.
Ball Arena is home to several professional sports teams, including the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche and the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, and the arena also hosts dozens of concerts. The new policy applies to all events.
Attendees under the age of 12 won’t have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result but must wear a face mask at all times except when eating or drinking.
Top seeds Halep, Kontaveit earn straight-set wins in Romania
CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania — Simona Halep won a battle of generations in Romanian tennis on Wednesday by defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round of the Transylvania Open.
Ruse, one of the up-and-coming talents in Romania inspired by former No. 1 Halep, won her first career title in Hamburg in July and reached the final in Palermo the same month to enter the top 100.
However, Ruse quickly found herself down 5-0 against Halep and dropped her serve two more times in the second set.
The top-seeded Halep, who improved to 14-0 in WTA-level matches against fellow Romanian players, will face Varvara Gracheva of Russia for a place in the quarterfinals.
The second-seeded Anett Kontaveit defeated Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 7-5 to stretch her indoor winning streak to 11 matches.
Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine, who beat Anastasia Gasanova of Russia 6-2, 7-5, and Jacqueline Cristian of Romania, who edged fifth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6 (5), 7-5, became the first players to advance to the quarterfinals.
Redick joining ESPN as NBA analyst following retirement
JJ Redick is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst a month after announcing his retirement following a 15-year playing career.
Redick will make his debut as a studio analyst on Nov. 3 during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. Besides contributing to many of ESPN’s studio shows, Redick will also be an analyst on some games this season.
“After 15 years in the NBA, I am excited to take what I have learned on the court and be able to provide my insight and strong opinions about the game I love,” Redick said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have found a place on the biggest platform in sports, ESPN. I look forward to starting my post-playing career with such an incredible organization.”
Redick was the consensus national college basketball player of the year in 2006 at Duke before being drafted 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in the NBA draft. He also played for Milwaukee, the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Dallas.
This isn’t Redick’s first foray into media. He launched his own podcast in 2015 and started ThreeFourTwo Productions last year. The name of the company is a reference to the 342 shots that Reddick made every Sunday during the offseason.
Roller derby team sues Cleveland Guardians to stop name use
CLEVELAND — A roller derby team that has called itself the Cleveland Guardians since 2013 sued the city’s Major League Baseball team in federal court in Cleveland on Wednesday alleging that the switch from Indians to Guardians infringes on its trademark.
“A Major League club cannot simply take a smaller team’s name and use it for itself,” the lawsuit said. “There cannot be two ‘Cleveland Guardians’ teams in Cleveland, and, to be blunt, Plaintiff was here first.”
The former Cleveland Indians announced in July that it would assume the name Guardians for the 2022 season after years of criticism that the Indians name and Chief Wahoo logo were racist. The new name was adopted from the two large Art Deco statues that appear to stand guard on a bridge spanning the Cuyahoga River.
The all gender roller derby team is based in the Cleveland suburb of Parma. It formally registered the name Cleveland Guardians in 2017 with the Ohio secretary of state and has been selling team merchandise since 2014, the lawsuit said.
Man City’s League Cup reign over after penalty-shootout loss
Manchester City’s four-year reign as English League Cup titleholder is over.
City lost 5-3 to West Ham in a penalty shootout in the last 16 on Wednesday after the game finished 0-0 after 90 minutes at the London Stadium.
Phil Foden struck City’s first penalty wide and it proved costly as West Ham converted all of its spot kicks, with Saïd Benrahma scoring the decisive fifth.
That condemned City to its first elimination in the League Cup since losing to Manchester United at the same stage five years ago. Pep Guardiola’s deep squad had won the competition every season since the 2017-18 campaign, with six of the last eight editions going to City.
“Nothing is eternal,” Guardiola said. “We fought a lot to win and win this competition. Today it’s finished, and next season we’ll be back to win it again.”
It marked a brilliant Manchester double for West Ham, which eliminated Man United at Old Trafford in the last 32.
“We were playing against a City second team that could fight for the (Premier League) title,” West Ham captain Mark Noble said.
“What a night for the club.”
City might have rested a slew of key players including Ederson, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva, but stars like Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling were in the team while Foden and Jack Grealish were among the substitutes who entered in the second half.
West Ham defended obdurately, though, and restricted City to few clear-cut opportunities despite also resting important players like top scorer Michail Antonio and Declan Rice.
The League Cup has been regarded as a significant competition for City, with Guardiola using it to give fringe players some playing time and to build up his haul of trophies at the club since joining in the offseason of 2016.
Now the competition is open, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Leicester joining the quarterfinal lineup on Wednesday that also contains Chelsea and Arsenal.
Barcelona fires coach Koeman after poor start to season
MADRID — After another poor performance and yet another loss, Ronald Koeman couldn’t hang on any longer as Barcelona coach.
It took less than three months after Lionel Messi’s departure for Koeman to finally succumb as the pressure kept increasing and the Catalan club’s struggles continued.
Barcelona announced Koeman’s firing shortly after the team’s 1-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Wednesday.
The loss followed a 2-1 home loss to rival Real Madrid in the “clásico” at the Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday.
Koeman had said in a post-match interview Wednesday he didn’t know if his future with the club was at risk. He soon found out. Club president Joan Laporta informed the Dutch coach of his decision after the loss.
Rublev, Shapovalov advance to St. Petersburg quarterfinals
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Home favorite Andrey Rublev reached the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Belarussian player Ilya Ivashka.
Rublev, the defending champion, saved all seven break points he faced to reach the quarterfinals at the event for the third time. He will next face American player Sebastian Korda or Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp.
The second-seeded Denis Shapovalov defeated Pablo Andujar 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 to set up a quarterfinal match against Jan-Lennard Struff. The German defeated the seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-3.
Russia’s Karen Khachanov and Croatia’s Marin Cilic also won Wednesday and will meet in an intriguing second-round match. Khachanov defeated Adrian Mannarino of France 6-3, 6-3 and Cilic overcame Spanish player Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 6-3.
Sassuolo wins 2-1 at Juventus on Lopez goal in stoppage time
MILAN — Massimilano Allegri’s 200th match in charge of Juventus ended in defeat as Sassuolo scored late to snatch a 2-1 victory in Turin in Serie A on Wednesday.
Maxime Lopez struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to hand Sassuolo its first-ever victory at Juventus. American Weston McKennie had canceled out Davide Frattesi’s first-half opener.
Juventus is 13 points behind Serie A leader AC Milan after 10 matches. Third-place Inter Milan closed the gap to its city rival to seven points with a 2-0 win at 10-man Empoli.
Sassuolo moved up to ninth, just a point behind Juventus.
One of Juve’s main problems this season has been finding goals, especially after the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. Only one team in the top 12 in Serie A has scored fewer goals than Juventus with 14.
Barça fires Koeman; 4 teams tied in Spain after Madrid draws
MADRID — Draws by Real Madrid and Sevilla left four teams tied for the lead in the Spanish league. Another Barcelona loss left coach Ronald Koeman out of a job.
The Catalan club fired Koeman shortly after the team’s 1-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, three days after a a 2-1 home defeat to rival Madrid in the “clásico” at the Camp Nou Stadium.
Barcelona’s fifth league loss of the season left it winless in away matches and only ninth in the standings with 15 points from 10 games. Barcelona had not gone five consecutive away matches without a win in nearly 20 years.
Club president Joan Laporta informed Koeman of his decision after the loss, and Xavi Hernández became the favorite to take over the club in its first season without Lionel Messi in nearly two decades.
Barcelona said Koeman “will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday.”
Madrid was held 0-0 by Osasuna at home, while Sevilla couldn’t manage more than a 1-1 result at Mallorca, missing its chance to take sole possession of the lead. Real Betis joined them at the top with a 4-1 win over Valencia. Sociedad, which visits Celta Vigo on Thursday, also has 21 points atop the standings.
Bayern handed its heaviest ever Cup loss, 5-0 at Gladbach
BERLIN — Bayern Munich usually deals out the thrashings in Germany, not the other way around.
The Bavarian powerhouse got a taste of its own medicine on Wednesday when Borussia Mönchengladbach knocked Bayern out of the German Cup with a fully deserved 5-0 victory in front of its ecstatic fans.
It was Bayern’s biggest-ever defeat in the competition and its heaviest loss in 43 years, since a 7-1 Bundesliga defeat at Fortuna Düsseldorf on Dec. 9, 1978.
“Everything went wrong that could go wrong,” Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidžić said.
Bayern conceded five goals in the German Cup for the first time since the 2012 final, when Borussia Dortmund wrapped up a domestic league and cup double with a 5-2 win. Bayern responded by winning the league, cup and Champions League treble the following year and every league title since.
Gladbach raced into an early three-goal lead with Kouadio Koné opening the scoring in the second minute, Ramy Bensebaini adding another goal in the 15th and then converting a penalty in the 21st.
It could have been more with the home team also missing two good chances in between.
It was the 35th minute before Bayern managed a shot at goal, with Serge Gnabry testing Yann Sommer in the Gladbach goal. Leon Goretzka forced a good save from Sommer after the break, but Bayern’s revival was brief.
Breel Embolo made it 4-0 in the 51st and grabbed his second goal six minutes later with Manuel Neuer preventing worse as he saved from Dennis Zakaria.
