AP Top 25: Georgia moves up to No. 2, passing Ohio State
Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season, passing Ohio State, after the defending national champions dominated their opener.
Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank released Tuesday, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel and 1,552 points.
The Bulldogs narrowed the gap on the Crimson Tide after beating Oregon 49-3 on Saturday. Georgia received 17 first-place votes.
Ohio State slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4.
Clemson dropped a spot to No. 5.
Florida debuted at No. 12 after its thrilling victory at home against Utah on Saturday night. The Utes slipped six spots to No. 13 after the loss.
The rest of the top 10 was Texas A&M at No. 6, followed by Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Baylor and Southern California.
USC is in the top 10 for the first time since the final regular-season poll of 2017, when the Trojans were eighth.
The eighth-ranked Fighting Irish dropped three spots out of the top five after losing 21-10 at Ohio State.
MLB asked to voluntarily accept minor league union
NEW YORK — The Major League Baseball Players Association asked management Tuesday to voluntarily accept the union as the bargaining agent for minor leaguers.
Bruce Meyer, the union’s deputy executive director, sent a letter to MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem that claimed a majority of minor leaguers had signed authorization cards.
The MLBPA, which reached its first collective bargaining agreement for major leaguers in 1968, launched the minor league unionization drive on Aug. 28. Players with minor league contracts, who earn as little as $400 weekly during the six-month season, would become their own bargaining unit within the MLBPA.
If MLB does not voluntarily accept the union, signed cards from 30% of the 5,000 to 6,5000 minor leaguers in the bargaining unit would allow the union to file a petition to the National Labor Relations Board asking for a union authorization election. A majority vote in an election would authorize union representation.
“Minor league players have made it unmistakably clear they want the MLBPA to represent them and are ready to begin collective bargaining in order to positively affect the upcoming season,” MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said in a statement.
The union did not say what percentage of minor leaguers had signed authorization cards.
MLB did not immediately comment on the letter.
Steelers to retire Harris’ No. 32 on Christmas Eve
PITTSBURGH — The “Immaculate Reception” will live on forever in Pittsburgh. Now too, will the number of the author of the most iconic play in NFL history.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will retire Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 on Christmas Eve, 50 years and one day after he plucked the ball out of the air and raced down the sideline to the end zone to pull out a stunning playoff victory over the Oakland Raiders.
The honor marks the third time in franchise history the Steelers will retire a number. They previously retired the No. 75 of Hall of Fame defensive tackle Joe Greene and the No. 70 of Hall of Fame defensive tackle Ernie Stautner.
“It’s about time they had an offensive guy on the list,” Harris said with a laugh on Tuesday.
Harris spent all but one of his 13 seasons in the NFL in Pittsburgh, arriving as a rookie out of Penn State in 1972 to a team attempting to escape decades of mediocrity. The Steelers reached the 1972 playoffs thanks in part to Harris’ 1,055 yards rushing, but found themselves trailing 7-6 in the waning seconds and facing fourth-and-10 at the Pittsburgh 40 with just 22 seconds to go.
US rolls into AmeriCup quarterfinals
RECIFE, Brazil — Halftime took two days, which was about the only challenging part for the U.S. in its final game of group play at the AmeriCup tournament.
Everything else seemed easy.
Craig Sword scored 19 points, Anthony Lamb added 15 and the U.S. rolled into the AmeriCup quarterfinals by topping Venezuela 101-49 in a game that started Sunday, was interrupted because of leaks caused by rain, then resumed 48 hours later — with both teams playing a separate game in between.
“Definitely a first for me,” Lamb said.
The U.S. lead was 48-21 when play was stopped Sunday; the Americans then beat Panama on Monday, while Venezuela defeated Mexico. And on Tuesday, to win a three-team tiebreaker atop Group C with Mexico and Venezuela, all the U.S. needed was to finish off a victory by seven points.
The Americans won by 52.
“I was happy with our guys,” U.S. coach Alex Jensen said. “It’s hard to play a half of a game, then come back and play the other half, especially because in the first half we played so well and then Venezuela had the good game against Mexico. I was proud of our guys to come back and pick up where we left off.”
Red Sox 1B-OF Cordero going to IL, Houck has back surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, — The Boston Red Sox are putting first baseman-outfielder Franchy Cordero on the injured list after he sprained both sides of his ankle in a game this week.
The Red Sox also said right-hander Tanner Houck had back surgery Tuesday and is expected to be ready for spring training next season.
Cordero was carted off in the fifth inning Monday night after running into the left field wall chasing Randy Arozarena’s double at Tampa Bay.
Cordero is hitting .219 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs.
Houck went 5-4 with a 3.15 ERA, and eight saves in nine chances over 28 relief appearances this season. He made four starts.
The Red Sox recently said Houck would have surgery for a disk problem. Dr. Christopher Bono performed the surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Designated hitter J.D. Martinez was in the original lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Rays after missing two games with back issues but was a late scratch.
In other injury news, Boston righty Nick Pivetta will make his scheduled start Wednesday night against the Rays. He exited his last outing Friday against Texas after three innings with a bruised left calf after being hit by a comebacker.
Righty Nathan Eovaldi, on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation, is scheduled for a bullpen session on Wednesday.
Kiké Hernández, Red Sox agree to $10M deal for 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kiké Hernández and the Boston Red Sox agreed Tuesday to a $10 million contract for 2023, preventing the infielder/outfielder from becoming a free agent.
Hernández is hitting .219 with six homers and 37 RBIs over 274 at-bats in his second season with the Red Sox. He has batted .239 with 26 homers and 97 RBIs with Boston, making 44 starts in center field, 47 at second and five at shortstop.
“We like good players,” Boston manager Alex Cora said before Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay. “What he brings to the organization, defensively, in the clubhouse, and offensively he’s a lot better than what he’s shown this year. He’s a great example for those kids in there. It’s important to retain this type of player.”
Hernández played a key role in the Red Sox reaching the ALCS last year, where they lost in six games to Houston. He went 20 for 49 with three homers and 10 runs during the postseason
“To me, winning is the most important thing,” Hernández. “I want to win in Boston. Last year was a little taste of it, and it was a surreal experience. Just the passion of the fan base. I want to be able to experience winning the World Series in Boston.”
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.
Reid, son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty, Jackson County (Missouri) Circuit Court records show. He was scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 26.
He faces up to seven years in prison, The Kansas City Star reported.
Police said Reid was intoxicated and speeding when he hit two parked cars on an entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021. A girl in one of the cars, Ariel Young, who was 5 at the time, suffered a traumatic brain injury.
One of the vehicles he hit had stalled because of a dead battery and the second was owned by Ariel’s mother, who had arrived to help, according to charging documents.
Court records show Reid was driving about 84 mph (135 kilometers per hour) shortly before the collision and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113 two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08.
Reid, who underwent emergency surgery for a groin injury after the crash, was placed on administrative leave. His job with the team ended after the Chiefs allowed his contract to expire.
The Chiefs in November reached a confidential agreement with Ariel’s family to pay her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses.
AP source: Backup C Montrezl Harrell, 76ers agree to deal
The Philadelphia 76ers have some backup big man help for Joel Embiid.
The Sixers have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent center Montrezl Harrell in a move that will reunite him with coach Doc Rivers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced.
Harrell was the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-2020 when Rivers still coached the Los Angeles Clippers. Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games last season with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.
The 28-year-old Harrell was a second-round pick in the 2015 draft by the Houston Rockets and will also be reunited in Philadelphia with executive Daryl Morey. He has averaged 12.9 points in 458 games with five teams.
Harrell is expected to be a significant improvement at the backup center spot behind Embiid. The Sixers had been poised to use Paul Reed and Charles Bassey as backups, but Rivers prefers to play veterans. He now has one he knows and is more comfortable with as the Sixers attempt to win their first NBA championship since 1983.
Embiid was the league scoring champion and gutted out the playoffs with torn ligaments in his right thumb, playing with a mask to protect his broken face and the lingering effects of a concussion.
Woman arrested outside Kentucky coach John Calipari’s home
LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky police arrested a woman Tuesday for trying to enter the property of men’s basketball coach John Calipari.
University spokeswoman Blair Conner said Lexington Police were called to assist university police outside of Calipari’s residence Tuesday morning. The woman, who was arrested outside the gate, was charged with trespassing and six counts of theft of credit cards from around the country.
Officials said the woman was looking for someone who wasn’t at Calipari’s house and that the theft charges are not related to the Hall of Fame coach.
Conner said the call to police did not come from Calipari’s home.
Police did not provide the woman’s name and said no further details would be released.
Tennis tour moves year-end championships from China to Texas
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The women’s professional tennis tour will hold its season-ending 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, moving the event out of China for the second year in a row.
The Florida-based WTA announced on Tuesday that Dickies Arena will be the site for the Oct. 31 to Nov. 7 tournament for the top eight singles players and top eight doubles teams in the rankings.
The 2021 WTA Finals originally were supposed to be held in Shenzhen, China, but were moved to Guadalajara, Mexico, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Then, late last year, the tour said that it would not have any tournaments in China in 2022 — and possibly beyond — because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official in that country of sexual assault.
As part of Tuesday’s announcement, the WTA called the Fort Worth plans part of a “one-year agreement” and said the year-ending event is “thereafter due to return to Shenzhen.”
