Dodgers acquire pitcher Tyson Miller from Brewers for cash
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash on Wednesday.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed righty reliever Daniel Hudson on the 60-day injured list with a right knee MCL sprain.
Miller was designated for assignment on July 8. He had a 5.79 ERA and seven strikeouts in seven games with the Brewers.
The 27-year-old has been in the major leagues for parts of three seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Brewers. Miller is 1-2 with a 7.92 ERA to go with 15 strikeouts and 14 walks in that span.
Miller was chosen by the Cubs in the fourth round of the 2016 amateur draft.
Dodgers and Padres will open 2024 MLB season in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20-21
NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play Major League Baseball’s first regular-season games in South Korea, opening next season in Seoul on March 20-21.
The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will play in Mexico City on April 27-28, MLB said Wednesday. The Padres and San Francisco Giants played the first regular-season games there this April 29-30.
MLB will have three sets of international games next year. A two-game series in London on June 8-9 between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies was announced last month.
MLB also said the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will play spring training games at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on March 9-10.
The international opener will be MLB’s ninth, following 1999 in Monterrey, Mexico; 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2019 in Tokyo; 2001 in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and 2014 in Sydney.
ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 3rd time
Longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale says he has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
Vitale tweeted Wednesday that he had surgery in Boston this week, and tests revealed that he has vocal cord cancer. He said he will undergo six weeks of radiation treatments.
“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season kicks off in the fall,” Vitale tweeted, adding that his doctor “feels that scenario is entirely possible.”
The 84-year-old Vitale has previously been treated for melanoma and lymphoma. He celebrated being cancer-free in April of last year.
Vitale has been with ESPN since 1979, the year the network launched. He called ESPN’s first college basketball broadcast. He’s also a longtime fundraiser for cancer research.
Vitale helped friend Jim Valvano to the stage at the 1993 ESPYs, where Valvano delivered his famous “Don’t give up” speech. Valvano died of adenocarcinoma less than two months later.
Tom Coughlin, Mike Shanahan are among the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame
CANTON, Ohio — Two-time winning Super Bowl coaches Tom Coughlin and Mike Shanahan and team owners Robert Kraft and Virginia McCaskey were among the 60 semifinalists announced Wednesday for the 2024 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The Hall’s 12-person Seniors Committee trimmed a list of eligible player nominees to 31. Each semifinalist played his last game in professional football no later than 1998.
Separately, the Hall’s 12-person Coach/Contributor Committee reduced the list of nominated candidates to 29 semifinalists.
Unlike in February when cornerback Darrelle Revis and offensive lineman Joe Thomas were selected for enshrinement in their first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame, none of the 31 players appears to be a lock for induction.
Coughlin coached the New York Giants from 2004-15, leading them to Super Bowl victories over the New England Patriots after the 2007 and ‘11 seasons.
Shanahan led the Denver Broncos to Super Bowl titles after the 1997 and ‘98 seasons. He went 178-144 overall with three teams, including a 46-10 mark from 1996-1998, an NFL record for wins in a three-year span.
McCaskey, who turned 100 on Jan. 5, became principal owner of the Chicago Bears in 1983 upon the death of her father, Hall of Famer George Halas.
Kraft has owned the New England Patriots since 1994. His teams have won six Super Bowls, all of them with coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.
The respective selection committees now will consider the candidates and will vote to determine 12 finalists from each group. The results of those votes will be announced July 27.
Coach/Contributor Committee members will meet Aug. 15 to select one candidate for final consideration for the next year’s Hall of Fame class.
The Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 22 and may select up to three candidates for final consideration.
Revis, Thomas, Ronde Barber, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Ken Riley, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware and Don Coryell will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 3.
Did Alcaraz’s father film Djokovic during practice at Wimbledon? Alcaraz says probably
WIMBLEDON, England — Someone apparently saw Carlos Alcaraz’s dad filming Novak Djokovic during practice at Wimbledon. So Alcaraz was asked if that did, indeed, happen — and he said he wouldn’t be surprised if it did.
That’s because Alcaraz’s father is a big fan of tennis. Spends all day at the All England Club, even, watching plenty of players other than the No. 1-ranked 20-year-old known as “Carlitos.”
Dad keeps an eye on matches. On practices, too. And so, sure, maybe he pulled out his phone and snapped some video of Djokovic, the son said.
“To be able to watch Djokovic in real life, yeah, probably it is true he’d film the sessions,” Alcaraz said.
The practice courts at Wimbledon are accessible to reporters and a limited number of fans, who often line up to watch the sport’s biggest names during their sessions and then record some footage as a keepsake.
Players practice on adjacent courts that have no walls or barriers between them, so they can keep tabs on each other, too.
If Alcaraz beats Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on Friday, he might end up facing Djokovic in the final. Djokovic has won Wimbledon four times in a row and seven times overall. He plays Jannik Sinner in the other semifinal.
So could video captured by his father give Alcaraz an advantage?
“I don’t think so,” Alcaraz said. “I mean, I have a lot of videos from Djokovic on every platform.”
Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame
Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and his former crew chief of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Chad Knaus headline a list of 15 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024.
There are 10 nominees on the modern era ballot and five on the pioneer ballot, which is designed to honor those whose careers began more than 60 years ago. Two modern era candidates and one pioneer candidate will be selected for the Hall of Fame when the 61-person committee meets on Aug. 2.
Together, Johnson and Knaus won Cup titles in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2016. Johnson’s seven titles as a driver tie him with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for the most in NASCAR history.
Joining Johnson and Knaus on the modern era ballot are former drivers Carl Edwards, Neil Bonnett, Jeff Burton, Ricky Rudd, Harry Gant, Tim Brewer, Harry Hyde and Larry Phillips.
Donnie Allison, an original member of the fan-favorite Alabama Gang, will be on the pioneer ballot for the first time, along with fellow drivers AJ Foyt and Sam Ard, car builder Banjo Matthews and car owner Ralph Moody.
Longtime NASCAR executive Les Richter joins the Landmark Award ballot for the first time after being on the Hall of Fame ballot three times before the award was created. The Landmark Award honors those who made significant contributions to the growth and esteem of NASCAR.
Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas to become minority owners of English club Leeds United
GULLANE, Scotland — Golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are set to become minority owners of English soccer club Leeds United, Spieth told Sky Sports on Wednesday.
Spieth and Thomas are investing in the San Francisco 49ers’ ownership group, 49ers Enterprises, which is in the process of taking over Leeds after its relegation from the Premier League to the second-tier Championship for next season.
Spieth said fellow PGA Tour player Rickie Fowler decided against investing after Leeds was relegated.
A message left with the 49ers on Wednesday wasn’t immediately returned.
“Relegation wasn’t ideal,” Spieth said, “but we got involved with the 49ers group about purchasing a larger share and getting in with them doing things so successfully as they do everywhere they’ve touched.
“We thought it would be a cool opportunity. It’s a big city, historic club, great venue in Elland Road, and once we looked into it we realized it could be really exciting.”
The 49ers’ ownership group first invested in Leeds in 2018 and increased its share to 44% in late 2021. The NFL club last month reached an agreement to take over Leeds with NBA players Larry Nance Jr. and T.J. McConnell joining as minority partners.
Leeds didn’t specify the sale price for the remaining 56% but British media reported it to be 170 million pounds ($214 million).
Spieth and Thomas are longtime friends. Spieth is a three-time major champion and Thomas has two major titles. Both are in Britain for this week’s Scottish Open and next week’s British Open at Royal Liverpool.
United States forward Christian Pulisic arrives in Italy for expected transfer to AC Milan
MILAN — United States forward Christian Pulisic arrived in Italy on Wednesday for a medical test with AC Milan before an expected transfer from Chelsea.
The 24-year-old Pulisic, who has one year left on his contract at Chelsea, is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Rossoneri and become the third American to play for the club after Oguchi Onyewu and Sergiño Dest.
“I’m very happy to be here. I’m excited. I’m excited to start with this historic club,” Pulisic told reporters waiting for him at Milan’s Malpensa airport. “It’s legendary and I’m really excited to come here and try to win some titles here.”
Milan is a seven-time European champion and won the last of its 19 Serie A titles in 2022. The Rossoneri lost to city rival Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinals last season.
Milan, which is owned by American investment firm RedBird, is preparing to pay a transfer fee of 20 million euros ($22 million) for Pulisic, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. That would be less than half of what Chelsea paid Borussia Dortmund for Pulisic in 2019.
Hampered by injuries, Pulisic never fully lived up to expectations in England. Although he did win the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup with the Blues.
Pulisic would be the second player to leave Chelsea for AC Milan in this transfer window after Ruben Loftus-Cheek also signed for the Rossoneri. Pulisic could also be reunited with former Chelsea teammates Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori at Milan.
Pulisic has played 60 times for the United States, scoring 25 goals. The Pennsylvania native helped the squad reach the last 16 at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.
MLB All-Star Game draws record-low viewership for 2nd year in row
NEW YORK — Baseball’s All-Star Game drew a record low in viewers for the second straight year.
The National League’s 3-2 win over the American League in Seattle on Tuesday night was seen by 7,006,000 viewers on Fox, down from 7.51 million last year. The game drew a 3.9 rating, down from a 4.2 last year, and a 12 share, the same as for the American League’s 3-2 victory in Los Angeles in 2022.
The Home Run Derby on Monday night, won by Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., drew 6.11 million viewers on ESPN, down 11% from 6.88 million last year in Los Angeles, where the network had the advantage of a larger local market. The derby was ESPN’s most-watched event of the summer.
British Open raises purse to $16.5 million with the winner to get $3 million
HOYLAKE, England — The British Open is raising its purse to $16.5 million, with the winner at Royal Liverpool next week getting $3 million.
The total prize fund was $14 million a year ago. Cameron Smith, who won at St. Andrews, earned $2.5 million.
Prize money increased this year at all the majors, with the U.S. Open going up to $20 million, most among the four Grand Slam events. Wyndham Clark received $3.6 million.
The Masters increased its purse to $18 million ($3.24 million to Jon Rahm) while the PGA Championship went up to $17.5 million (Brooks Koepka received $3.15 million).
“Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016,” said Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A.
Slumbers noted the “substantial increases” in prize funds across golf, with the PGA Tour establishing $20 million purses for its elevated events and $25 million for The Players Championship. Saudi-funded LIV Golf offered $25 million purses — $20 million for individual competition — last year.
Slumbers said the R&A also has raised the prize money for the Women’s British Open, along with putting more resources into elite amateur competition and programs to increase participation in golf.
“We believe that getting this balance right is vital to the long-term future of the sport,” he said.
Max Clark and Ava Brown are honored as the best high school players of the year
LOS ANGELES — Max Clark, newly drafted by the Detroit Tigers, and softball player Ava Brown were honored as the best male and female players of the year Tuesday night at the annual Gatorade awards for high school athletes.
Clark batted .646 with six home runs, 33 RBIs and 45 runs scored for Franklin (Indiana) Community High this past season.
The senior center fielder hit .646 with six home runs, 33 RBI and 45 runs scored this past season. Clark was selected third overall in last week’s major league draft, although he has signed a national letter of intent to play at Vanderbilt this fall.
“Taking home this award is a huge moment in my career,” Clark said. “The list of past winners speaks for itself; there are so many legends who have achieved great things on and off the field, so I’m honored to have my name next to theirs.”
Clark had a 3.97 GPA. He launched an online campaign that raised over $13,000 in honor of Illinois prep baseball player Ryan Jefferson, who died in 2021.
Brown, a senior pitcher from Montgomery, Texas, led Lake Creek High to a 44-1 record and a second straight Conference 5A state title this past season. She hit .462 with nine homers, 17 doubles and 65 RBIs. On the mound, the right-hander struck out 292 and walked just 30 in 172 innings.
She finished her career with an 81-0 record and 844 strikeouts.
“It’s a testament to not only my work on the field, but also what I’ve done in the classroom and in my community,” Brown said. “Seeing my name on the trophy alongside a list of so many legends means everything to me.”
Brown, who had a 3.55 GPA, signed a national letter of intent to play at Florida this fall.
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Nneka Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks presented the awards in a ceremony at Nya Studios in Hollywood.
Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen to return next month after suit against school settled, reports say
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen will rejoin the team next month after reaching a settlement in his lawsuit against the school, ESPN and Syracuse.com reported Wednesday.
Allen was set to miss this season after being suspended for the fall semester after a fight with another student in December 2021. But the settlement allows the sophomore to return to classes for the semester and rejoin the Orange in the middle of August.
Allen was the backup to Sean Tucker last season before making his first career start in the Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota. He rushed for 94 yards and broke Marvin Harrison’s school bowl record with 11 receptions for 60 yards.
NCAA head: There have been 175 sports-betting violations since 2018, 17 active investigations
LAS VEGAS — The NCAA has found 175 infractions of its sports-betting policy since 2018 and there are 17 active investigations, according to a letter from the sports organization’s president that was obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.
NCAA President Charlie Baker included the numbers in a letter sent this week in response to a query from Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat from Nevada whose district includes the Strip in Las Vegas.
The NCAA does not release details of active investigations and Baker’s letter does not list any schools or athletes. The NCAA told the AP in an email that less than 0.25% of its approximately 13,000 sporting events “are flagged for suspicious betting patterns, and a much smaller percentage have specific, actionable information.”
The NCAA pays a company to look for and flag potential betting policy infractions; many college conferences do the same thing.
In Baker’s letter to Titus, he said athletes, coaches and administrators committed violations ranging from $5 wagers to “providing inside information” and that the active investigations have a similar span in severity.
