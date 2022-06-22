Dodgers acquire OF Trayce Thompson
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers added outfielder Trayce Thompson to the active roster on Tuesday after acquiring him from the Detroit Tigers for cash.
Thompson returns to the Dodgers after spending parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with them. He hit .207 with 14 home runs and 34 RBI in 107 games over that span.
The 31-year-old outfielder, whose older brother, Klay, plays for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, began this season with San Diego. Thompson went 1 for 14 with two RBI in six games before being cut on May 10. He joined Detroit a week later and was sent to Triple-A Toledo, where he was batting .299 with eight homers and 19 RBIs in 25 games.
Thompson figures to help fill the void left by right fielder Mookie Betts, who is on the IL with a cracked rib.
The Dodgers open a nine-game road trip Tuesday night at Cincinnati.
In other moves, left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson went on the injured list with left forearm tendinitis. It’s his second stint on the IL. He is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in five innings.
Right-hander Walker Buehler was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for Thompson.
Sparks secure 1st victory for interim coach Fred Williams
LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike scored 21 points, Katie Lou Samuelson added 13 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Washington Mystics 84-82 on Tuesday night for interim coach Fred Williams’ first victory.
Los Angeles led 77-61 before Washington started a comeback. Natasha Cloud made back-to-back 3-pointers and she found Ariel Atkins in the corner for a four-point play. During the timeout between Atkins’ 3-pointer and free throw, the officials reviewed a Liz Cambage basket and ruled it came after the buzzer to reduce Los Angeles’ lead to 77-71.
Ogwumike was fouled before making two free throws with 10.2 seconds left to give Los Angeles a three-point lead. After a timeout, Cloud was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 2.5 left but missed the second of three free throws and intentionally missed the third before Los Angeles secured the rebound.
Chiney Ogwumike had 10 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles (6-9), which snapped a three-game losing streak.
Atkins scored 22 points and Myisha Hines-Allen had 17 points and eight rebounds for Washington (11-8). Cloud had 13 points and a career-high 13 assists. Elena Delle Donne did not play.
Djokovic, Nadal top 2 seeds at Wimbledon; Williams unseeded
WIMBLEDON, England — This time, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be on opposite sides of the draw.
The seedings for Wimbledon were announced on Tuesday, with Djokovic and Nadal being Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the men’s draw because of the absence of Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.
The top-ranked Medvedev cannot take part as a result of the All England Club’s decision to not allow players from Russia or Belarus to enter the event in 2022 over the invasion of Ukraine. Medvedev is Russian. The No. 2-ranked Zverev is out because of an ankle injury.
That means Djokovic and Nadal have been bumped up to being the top two seeded players and cannot now meet until the final. That wasn’t the case at the French Open last month, when Nadal beat Djokovic in the quarterfinals en route to winning a men’s-record 22nd Grand Slam title.
There will be a 23-time Grand Slam winner in the women’s draw in Serena Williams, but she will not be seeded.
The draw is Friday and the tournament begins Monday.
Since 2021, the seedings for both the men’s and women’s singles have been based on the world rankings.
Williams hasn’t played competitively since retiring from her first-round match at last year’s Wimbledon. She has been awarded a wild-card entry for the singles tournament at the All England Club starting next week and could therefore be drawn to play anyone in the first round.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland will be the top-seeded player at Wimbledon.
AP source: Koepka the latest to join Saudi-backed LIV series
CROMWELL, Conn. — Brooks Koepka, one of the first players to denounce a rival league for only 48 players, is the latest PGA Tour player to sign on with Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, The Associated Press has learned.
A person briefed on Koepka’s decision told the AP said he still would be able to compete on the PGA Tour until he hits a shot on the LIV Golf circuit. The person spoke on condition of anonymity without authorization to speak on behalf of the tour.
The Daily Telegraph in the UK first reported Koepka’s decision.
Koepka remained in the field for the Travelers Championship, though he was not at a player meeting Tuesday morning at the TPC River Highlands. The next LIV Golf event starts June 30 outside Portland, Oregon.
Koepka was second player, behind Rory McIlroy, who speak out against a rival league in March 2020 when he told the AP, “I have a hard time believing golf should be about just 48 players.”
“Money isn’t going to change my life,” Koepka said at the time.
The proposed rival league was different from LIV Golf, presented as the “Premier Golf League” though still relying on Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Greg Norman and LIV Golf took the idea of 48-man fields, no cuts with a team component.
Serena Williams wins 1st match of comeback after year away
EASTBOURNE, England — As “What A Feeling” boomed around Devonshire Park, Serena Williams strode onto center court at Eastbourne to a standing ovation for her first competitive tennis match in nearly a year.
Around 90 minutes later, fans were on their feet again, celebrating a comeback win for the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion at the Wimbledon warmup event on England’s south coast.
Williams partnered Ons Jabeur to victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round of the women’s doubles on Tuesday. Williams and Jabeur recovered from losing the first set 6-2 to win the second 6-3 and then the match tiebreaker 13-11 on their third match point.
“I caught some fire behind me,” the 40-year-old Williams said. “I needed that. It was good.”
The win means Williams will have at least one more competitive match before playing singles at Wimbledon as a wild-card entry. Main-draw play at the All England Club starts Monday.
Women’s PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9M
The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago.
The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses.
The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congressional Country Club, which has hosted the U.S. Open three times. The winner will get $1.35 million.
The USGA signed up a presenting sponsor (ProMedica) for the U.S. Women’s Open in nearly doubling the prize money from what already was the largest of the LPGA majors. Minjee Lee won $1.8 million from a $10 million purse earlier this month at Pine Needles.
The Amundia Evian Championship in France already announced a $2 million increase to $6.8 million, while the AIG Women’s British Open has seen steady increases with a new title sponsor and now is up to $6.8 million. The Chevron Championship had a $5 million purse, nearly $2 million more than the previous year.
That brings prize money for the five majors to $37.3 million. In 2012, the same five tournaments had combined prize money of $13.75 million.
Phone call between WNBA’s Griner and wife being rescheduled
WASHINGTON — A phone call between jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife has been rescheduled after an earlier attempt to connect on the couple’s anniversary failed because of an “unfortunate mistake,” Biden administration officials said Tuesday.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said the original call last weekend could not be completed because of a logistical error that officials have worked quickly to fix so that a new call can take place. The State Department and White House did not offer a date for the rescheduled call.
“It was a mistake. It is a mistake that we have worked to rectify,” Price told reporters Tuesday. “The call has been rescheduled and will take place in relatively short order.”
Griner was to have spoken with her wife Cherelle on Saturday, the couple’s fourth anniversary, for the first time since her arrest in Russia in mid-February. The call was to have been routed through the American embassy in Russia, which was to have patched the conversation through.
Suns hire first woman of color to NBA assistant GM job
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have hired Morgan Cato as an assistant general manager and vice president of basketball operations, becoming the first woman of color to hold an assistant GM title for an NBA franchise.
Cato comes to Phoenix after spending nearly a decade with the NBA league office, where she most recently worked as the associate vice president of business operations for NBA’s league operations department.
“We’re excited to welcome Morgan to the Valley and to the Suns organization,” Suns general manager James Jones said in a statement.
“With the league office, Morgan played a pivotal role on countless initiatives to grow the game and strategically develop for it to be played at its best. The addition of her background and knowledge will allow us to elevate our basketball operations in several areas.”
The team says Cato, from Brooklyn, New York, will report to Jones and coach Monty Williams to help the team’s “strategy and business processes for basketball growth and performance with a focus on coaching development, player engagement and front office personnel operations.”
Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits
HOUSTON — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached an agreement to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits that had been filed by women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment, an attorney for the women said Tuesday.
“Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled. We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements,” Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 24 women, said in a statement. “Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”
Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he was playing for the Houston Texans.
The first 22 lawsuits were filed in March and April 2021, with the latest two being filed since HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” aired an interview last month with two of the women who detailed their encounters with Watson.
Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lead attorney, did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Last week, Watson said he intended to clear his name and sidestepped any questions about whether he would settle with any of the women.
“I never assaulted anyone,” Watson said in his first public comments since being introduced by the Browns in March. “I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything.”
In March, two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations. But Watson could still be suspended if the NFL determines he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the settlements have “no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process.”
Cleveland signed Watson to a fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million contract in March, convincing the three-time Pro Bowler to waive his no-trade clause and join a team with solid roster.
Buzbee said he plans on taking the four lawsuits that weren’t settled to trial.
Naomi Osaka, LeBron James team up for entertainment venture
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James and Naomi Osaka are becoming teammates in the entertainment world.
Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Company, which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.
Tuesday’s announcement comes shortly after Osaka and Duguid started EVOLVE, an athlete representation agency.
“There has been an explosion of creators of color finally being equipped with resources and a huge platform,” Osaka said in a press release about her newest venture. “In the streaming age, content has a more global perspective. You can see this in the popularity of television from Asia, Europe, and Latin America that the unique can also be universal. My story is a testament to that as well. I’m so excited for what we are building at Hana Kuma. We will bring stories to life with this goal in mind: to make unique perspectives feel universal and inspire people along the way.”
The 24-year-old Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who also has reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father; the family moved to New York when Naomi was 3 and she now is based in Los Angeles.
Osaka recently said she would be skipping Wimbledon for the second year in a row. She has not competed on tour since a first-round loss at the French Open last month.
According to Forbes, Osaka became the world’s highest-paid female athlete in 2020 by earning about $37 million thanks to a long list of sponsorship deals.
More recently, she has been taking steps to broaden her brand beyond the tennis court.
Asked about EVOLVE at Roland Garros, Osaka said: “I think role models are really important, just to see somebody do something — and it makes you feel like you can do the same thing, too. I found it really interesting that there wasn’t a female athlete that’s done this before, but there has been so many men. So I think it’s a journey, and I feel like I’m going to learn a lot on the journey.”
Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Amazon Prime Video as studio analyst
NEW YORK — Ryan Fitzpatrick is taking his magic touch to the broadcast booth.
Amazon Prime Video announced Tuesday that Fitzpatrick, the recently retired journeyman quarterback nicknamed “FitzMagic,” is joining the streaming service as an analyst for its first season as the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football.”
Fitzpatrick will be part of Amazon’s pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.
Although the 39-year-old started for a record nine teams over his 17-year career, only one of this year’s Thursday night matchups features two of his former teams: the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 29.
“One of the great characters in the league, Ryan has been a fan favorite and a beloved teammate everywhere he’s gone over the last 17 seasons,” Jared Stacy, Prime Video’s director of global live sports production, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to now have him on our team and know our viewers will love seeing his sense of humor and intelligence on display every week.”
Fitzpatrick joins Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez and All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman as studio analysts. Al Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer with Kirk Herbstreit as his booth partner.
Prime Video will carry a preseason game when San Francisco faces Houston on Aug. 25. Its first Thursday night regular-season game comes on Sept. 15 when Kansas City hosts the Los Angeles Chargers.
Stars hire 2-time Cup Final coach DeBoer to replace Bowness
The Dallas Stars announced Tuesday that they have hired Peter DeBoer as their new coach, a month after he was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights.
DeBoer, who previously led New Jersey and San Jose to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season with both of those clubs, was let go by the Knights after they missed the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s five-season history. He had been their coach for 2½ seasons after replacing Gerard Gallant, who took Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural 2017-18 season and back to the playoffs in 2019.
Dallas was in the Stanley Cup Final two summers ago with Rick Bowness as their interim head coach before he got a two-year contract that went through this season. Bowness was 89-62-26 with two playoff appearances in his nearly three seasons.
“Pete brings a wealth of experience to our dressing room, and we’re thrilled to name him our next head coach,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “Every team that he has taken over has not only shown immediate improvement but has been ultra-competitive in the Stanley Cup playoffs. ... His resume displays the high standards he sets and his ability to get his team to play up to that level consistently.”
This will be DeBoer’s fifth head coaching job, including stints over 14 seasons with Florida (2008-11), New Jersey (2011-15) and San Jose (2015-20) before going to Vegas. He has a 513-379-123 record in 1,015 regular-season games. His 68-55 playoff record includes the Stanley Cup Final with the Devils in 2012, and three years later with the Sharks.
DeBoer will be the fifth coach for the Stars since Jim Nill became their general manager in April 2013. DeBoer follows Lindy Ruff, Ken Hitchcock, Jim Montgomery and Bowness.
Woodcroft gets 3-year deal after Oilers reach West final
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers have given coach Jay Woodcroft a three-year contract extension for taking over the team in February and leading them to the NHL Western Conference final.
The Oilers announced the deal Tuesday in removing Woodcroft’s interim tag.
Woodcroft was named the interim coach on Feb. 10 after Dave Tippett was fired following a 7-13-3 run that had the Oilers sitting fifth in the Pacific Division.
The Oilers underwent a rapid turnaround under the 45-year-old Toronto native, winning their next five games by a combined score of 22-8.
Edmonton went 26-9-3 with Woodcroft at the helm for the final 38 games of the regular season to finish second in the division. It was the second-best record in the NHL over that span.
The Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings in seven games to open the playoffs, then dispatched the archrival Calgary Flames in five contests to reach the conference final for the first time since advancing to the Stanley Cup final in the 2005-06 season.
Edmonton was swept by Colorado in the conference final.
Woodcroft had been head coach of the Oilers’ AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, since 2018 before being promoted to Oilers head coach.
Prior to joining the Condors, Woodcroft served as an assistant coach with the Oilers for three seasons and the San Jose Sharks for seven seasons.
He also spent three seasons as a member of the Detroit Red Wings coaching staff (2005-08), including their 2008 Stanley Cup championship season.
Woodcroft and Oilers general manager Ken Holland were scheduled to discuss the extension in a teleconference on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.