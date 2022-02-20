Panel denies US skaters’ appeal to get Olympic silver medals
BEIJING — Arbitrators have rejected a last-ditch request by American figure skaters to have their silver medals awarded before the end of the Olympics.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport said early Sunday in Beijing that it dismissed the appeal by the nine skaters, who finished second in the team event marred by a doping positive from 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva.
It did not elaborate on its decision, and said it would release details in upcoming days. The panel, with arbitrators from Denmark, France and China, met for 2 1/2 hours Saturday evening.
In an earlier decision, CAS had allowed Valieva to compete in the women’s event after her doping positive went public following the Russians’ victory in the team event. The International Olympic Committee responded by saying that no medals would be awarded in any event in which Valieva finished in the top three.
Losing the case means the U.S. skaters will receive their medals months, maybe even years, from now, after Valieva’s case winds its way through hearings and appeals. She led the Russians to a convincing victory in the team event. If that result is overturned, the U.S. would get gold medals.
The skaters had argued, without success, that they should at least receive the silvers before Sunday night’s closing ceremony. In a letter sent to IOC President Thomas Bach that was obtained by The Associated Press, the skaters’ attorney argued that the IOC’s “own rules mandate that a victory ceremony ‘to present medals to the athletes shall follow the conclusion of each sports event.’”
Flores hired to Steelers staff; lawsuit against NFL proceeds
PITTSBURGH — Brian Flores is back in the NFL.
The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach on Saturday to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores will specialize in working with Pittsburgh’s linebackers, a group that includes NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.
The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami. Flores led the Dolphins to consecutive winning seasons before he was fired in January.
Though he has returned to coaching in the league, Flores will not abandon the lawsuit.
“While coach Flores is now focused on his new position, he will continue with his race discrimination class action so that real change can be made in the NFL,” attorneys Douglas Wigdor and John Elefterakis said in a statement Saturday.
Flores joins a restructured defensive staff in Pittsburgh after longtime coordinator Keith Butler retired. Teryl Austin was promoted to take Butler’s place earlier this month.
“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”
Tomlin is the NFL’s longest-tenured Black head coach and one of three Black men to lead teams last season. The other two, Flores and Houston’s David Culley, were fired. Houston subsequently hired Lovie Smith, who is Black, and Miami hired Mike McDaniel, who is biracial.
Niemann stays on top as the major champs can’t keep up in LA
LOS ANGELES — Joaquin Niemann couldn’t find a fairway over the final two hours at Riviera and it didn’t matter. He still pieced together a 3-under 68 to set the 54-hole record and build a three-shot lead in the Genesis Invitational.
Cameron Young, the 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie, tried to keep it closer until taking two shots to get out of a plugged lie in the bunker in front of the par-3 16th green and making double bogey. He had a 69 and was three behind.
Joining them in the final group will be 24-year-old Viktor Hovland, who had eight birdies in his round of 65. That only got the Norwegian within six shots of Niemann.
Niemann, a 23-year-old from Chile, was poised to win for the second time on the PGA Tour and needed only one more round in the 60s to break the tournament scoring record, which has stood longer than any other 72-hole record for a PGA Tour event.
Niemann was at 19-under 194, breaking by two shots the record last held by Justin Thomas in 2017.
Thomas had said there was a long way to go when he started five shots behind with 36 holes ahead of them. He started with a birdie and then made 10 straight pars before a pair of bogeys that sent him and other past major champions going in the wrong direction.
Gonzaga, Auburn lead NCAA men’s committee’s initial rankings
The committee that will select the NCAA Tournament sees little gap between Gonzaga and Auburn as the top team.
For now, the Zags are the pick.
Gonzaga was the top overall seed in initial rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, sitting ahead of Auburn, Arizona and Kansas as the other teams holding No. 1 regional seeds.
Gonzaga, which held the No. 1 seed in last year’s early reveal, and Auburn have held the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the past five weeks, with the Mark Few’s Bulldogs (22-2) currently in their third stint at the top.
“I would tell you Gonzaga and Auburn, in the committee room: very close, razor thin I would even offer in the discussion - an extended discussion between these two teams,” selection committee chairman Tom Burnett said.
Burnett said there was also a slim margin between the the Tigers and the Wildcats as the third No. 1 seed, while Burnett said there was “maybe a little bit more separation” between Arizona and Kansas as the last of the top regional seeds.
Saturday’s nationally televised reveal of the top 16 overall seeds offers a snapshot of where things stand with three weeks remaining until the 68-team field is revealed on Selection Sunday.
Reigning national champion Baylor was the No. 5 overall seed, followed by Kentucky, Purdue and Duke as the regional 2-seeds.
Brittany Force takes No. 1 spot in NHRA Winternationals
POMONA — Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series’ season-opening Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals.
Force had a 3.661-second run at 333.91 mph in the final qualifying session, giving her 33 career No. 1 qualifiers. She drove to 12 No. 1 positions a year ago.
“It feels awesome to be back out here at my home track and starting a new season,” Force said. “I’m glad to be back, doing what we love and it’s even better to go No. 1 at the first race of the season. It pumps all of us up. We’re excited to get going and see what we can do this season. It felt good to have a solid pass going into race day. A 3.66, that’s pretty outstanding.”
Ron Capps topped the Funny Car field, and Erica Enders was the fastest in Pro Stock.
Defending season champion Capps raced to his 30th career No. 1 qualifier with a 3.857 at 332.43 in a Dodge Charger in the final session.
Kell Brook batters Amir Khan into 6th-round stoppage
MANCHESTER, England — Kell Brook channeled years of frustration into one of the most polished performances of his boxing career as he stopped bitter rival Amir Khan inside six rounds on Saturday.
Brook had courted a showdown against an opponent he has come to despise for several years only to be constantly rebuffed, but after being given an opportunity here he grasped it with both hands in this 149-pound catchweight bout at Manchester’s AO Arena.
Brook shrugged off being vociferously jeered to the ring by a crowd largely in support of Bolton-born and raised Khan and repeatedly left his foe on rubbery legs with countless punishing shots to the head.
Khan refused to buckle and stayed upright throughout but he absorbed some vicious blows and his face was heavily marked when referee Victor Loughlin stepped in to wave off the fight 51 seconds into the sixth round.
Khan, fighting at the venue where he first won a world title in 2009, only showed flashes of the form that saw him become a unified light-welterweight champion more than a decade ago as his fellow countryman claimed the bragging rights.
QBs Hickbottom, Witt, WR McClain stand out in Legacy Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Tennessee State’s Geremy Hickbottom accounted for 97 yards and a touchdown from scrimmage in three possessions, helping Team Gather beat Team Robinson 22-6 in the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday.
Hickbottom passed for 72 yards and rushed for 25, including a 3-yard touchdown dash around the right end.
Bowie State running back Calil Wilkins turned a short pass from Chowan’s Bryce Witt into a 12-yard touchdown and Norfolk State quarterback Juwan Carter added a 7-yard touchdown run for Team Gaither.
The teams were named for two of the most prominent former head coaches at historically Black colleges and universities: Grambling’s Eddie Robinson and Florida A&M’s Jake Gaither.
Southern receiver Marquis McClain caught seven passes for 84 yards for Team Gaither.
Hickbottom, who played for Grambling in the spring of 2021 before transferring over the summer, passed for 1,847 yards and rushed for 261 net yards in 10 games for Tennessee State last fall. He started the Legacy Bowl and drove his unit into field goal range on the opening series, but Virginia Union kicker Jefferson Souza sailed his 51-yard field goal attempt wide left.
Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension on Saturday.
The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season.
The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured.
But Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go his five assists in a career-high 47 games so far. Pittsburgh is tied with Carolina for first place in the Metropolitan Division.
Title race is back on in EPL after Kane sinks Man City
The Premier League title race really is back on.
And it’s all because of Harry Kane.
The striker Manchester City wanted to sign in the offseason last year consigned the leaders to their first league loss in nearly four months by scoring twice for Tottenham in a dramatic 3-2 win on Saturday.
His second — the winning goal — came in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Kane celebrating scoring goals at Etihad Stadium was something City fans thought they’d enjoy seeing this season.
They weren’t this time.
By Wednesday, City could find its lead over Liverpool down to just three points.
Liverpool trimmed the gap to six on Saturday courtesy of a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Norwich and is also at home to Leeds in four days’ time.
And Liverpool still has to go to City, in April.
Tottenham completed an improbable double over City, having beaten the champions 1-0 in the opening round, and the London team continues to cause City pain.
Alcaraz upsets Berrettini at Rio Open
RIO DE JANEIRO — Teenage Carlos Alcaraz shocked top-seeded Matteo Berrettini 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals at the Rio Open clay-court tournament on Saturday.
With support from home fans in Rio de Janeiro, the 18-year-old Alcaraz won his quarterfinal clash against Berrettini and set up a semifinal match later the same day against another Italian opponent, Fabio Fognini.
Fognini beat Argentina’s Federico Coria 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
Quarterfinals and semifinals are being played on Saturday due to heavy rain falling in Rio during the week.
Alcaraz, who won his first professional title last year in Umag, also on clay, is ranked 29th.
Langer keeps 2-shot lead in pursuit of 4th Chubb Classic win
NAPLES, Fla. — Bernhard Langer maintained a two-stroke lead Saturday in pursuit of a fourth Chubb Classic victory.
A day after shooting his age, the 64-year-old German star had a 4-under 68 to get to 12-under 132 on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course.
“It was a little more up and down,” Langer said. “Yesterday, I had a very clean card, no bogeys. Today, I had seven birdies, but also three bogeys. I felt it was a little tougher today. Different wind direction, and stronger wind as well.”
Scott Parel (64), Retief Goosen (67) and Tim Petrovic (68) were tied for second in the PGA Tour Champions’ first full-field tournament of the year.
Langer won the event — in its 35th season, the longest-running PGA Tour Champions tournament in the same city — in 2011 at The Quarry and 2013 and 2016 at TwinEagles. The two-time Masters champion has 42 victories on the 50-and-over tour and has won six Charles Schwab Cup season points titles.
Georgia assistant men’s hoops coach suspended after incident
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia coach Tom Crean is facing another challenge in his difficult season as assistant coach Wade Mason has been suspended following an incident earlier in the week.
In a statement released Saturday, the Georgia athletic association said the incident “is under review” following reports Mason was involved in an altercation with director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday night’s 84-65 loss at LSU.
Mason, in his first season on Crean’s staff, was not with the team for Saturday’s 85-68 loss to Mississippi. Georgia has released no details of the suspension.
Georgia hasn’t disclosed any details of the incident. Fish remained on the bench for Saturday’s game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.