Karros, UCLA beat Washington 14-8 in Pac-12 Tournament
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Karros went 5-for-5 with four RBIs, Michael Curialle was 4-for-6 and drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and UCLA beat Washington 14-8 Thursday night to avoid elimination from the Pac-12 Tournament.
Daylen Reyes hit a two-out double down the left-field line, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Curialle singled to left-center to give No. 3 seed UCLA (36-21) the lead for good at 7-6 in the top of the sixth inning.
The Bruins play second-seeded Oregon State vs. No. 6 seed California in a loser-out game Friday.
Curialle and Karros each had two of UCLA’s season-high seven doubles.
Coby Morales hit a two-run home run to right-center to give No. 7 seed Washington (30-26) a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second, but Curialle and Ethan Gourson hit back-to-back two-out singles — the second of which scored Jake Palmer from second base — and Karros drove them in with a double to right-center to make it 4-3 in the top of the third.
Reyes scored on a double by Curialle in the top of the fifth and, after a single by Gourson move Curialle to third, Karros hit a two-RBI single to left-center to give UCLA a three-run lead. Cam Clayton’s two-out single drove in Cole Miller and Josh Urps followed with a two-run homer to make it 6-all in the bottom of the inning.
Michael Snyder and Christian Dicochea each hit a solo home run for the Huskies.
Karros is 8-for-8 with a walk in two Pac-12 Tournament games.
MLB teams allowed to carry 14 pitchers through June 19
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ association are allowing teams to have an additional pitcher through June 19.
MLB and the union said March 31 that a 13-pitcher limit would be enforced starting May 2, then on April 16 announced the date had been pushed back to May 30. They said Thursday that the 13-pitcher limit will be enforced starting June 20, allowing each team to have 14 pitchers until then.
MLB and the union said the change was made as they continue to monitor player health.
CFL Players’ Association ratifies new CBA
TORONTO — The CFL Players’ Association ratified a collective bargaining agreement with the Canadian Football League on Thursday night.
The CFLPA made the announcement via email. The players’ vote came hours after the sides hammered out a seven-year tentative agreement — and two days after CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie unveiled the league’s final offer.
“We are pleased that players have now ratified a new collective bargaining agreement between the CFL and CFLPA,” Amnbrosie said in a statement. The CFL’s Board of Governors will conduct its ratification vote shortly. We look forward to a successful season — including preseason games this weekend —- and a long and productive partnership with our players.”
With the players accepting the agreement, the league’s exhibition season will open on time Friday night.
On Monday, the players voted against a tentative deal the union had recommended they accept.
Canada rallies in 3rd, tops Sweden 4-3 in OT in world hockey
TAMPERE, Finland — Drake Batherson scored on a power play 43 seconds into overtime to give Canada a 4-3 comeback victory over Sweden on Thursday night in the world hockey quarterfinals.
In the semifinals Saturday, defending champion Canada will face the Czech Republic, and the United States will play Finland. The Czech Republic beat Germany 4-1, the United States topped Switzerland 3-0, and Finland beat Slovakia 4-2.
Canada overcame a 3-0 deficit in the third period. Ryan Graves scored 1:21 into the period and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Matt Barzal connected 30 seconds apart late in regulation.
After William Nylander was called for tripping 25 seconds into overtime, Batherson fired a sharp-angle shot behind goalie Linus Ullmark from the bottom of the faceoff circle.
Altomare beats top-seeded Lee in LPGA Match-Play
LAS VEGAS — Brittany Altomare rallied to beat top-seeded Minjee Lee 2 and 1 on Thursday in hot conditions at Shadow Creek in the second round of group play in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play.
Three down after five holes and again after seven in triple-digit heat, Altomare cut her deficit to one at the turn with a birdie on No. 8 and an eagle on the par-5 ninth. The American pulled even with a par on the par-4 12th and took a 2-up lead with birdies on 13 and 14. She halved the next three with pars to end the match.
The winners of the 16 four-player groups will advance to single elimination at the conclusion of round-robin play Friday. Altomare (1-1) will face Youngin Chun (0-2) on Friday, and Lee (1-1) will play Caroline Masson (2-0). Masson beat Chun 2 and 1.
Lee is trying to win for the second straight event after taking the Founders Cup on May 15 in New Jersey. The Australian is ranked fourth in the world.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff followed her opening 6-and-5 victory over defending champion Ally Ewing with a 3-and-2 decision over So Yeon Ryu (0-2). Ewing beat Jasmine Suwannapura (1-1) 3 and 2.
Shadoff is is playing Shadow Creek for the first time.
Josh Donaldson apologizes to Jackie Robinson’s family
NEW YORK — Josh Donaldson has apologized to the wife and family of Jackie Robinson for referencing the pioneering Black baseball player in remarks that led to a confrontation with Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson.
The New York Yankees third baseman was suspended for one game and fined on Monday by Major League Baseball. The league said Donaldson’s comment on Saturday was “disrespectful and in poor judgment.” Donaldson has appealed the discipline.
“First and foremost, I have the utmost respect for what Tim Anderson brings to the game of baseball,” Donaldson said in a statement Thursday issued through his agency, MVP Sports. “I stated over the weekend that I apologized for offending Tim and that it was a misunderstanding based on multiple exchanges between us over the years. My view of that exchange hasn’t changed and I absolutely meant no disrespect. In the past, it had never been an issue and now that it is, we have a mutual understanding.
“I would also like to apologize to Mrs. Rachel Robinson and the Jackie Robinson family for any distress this incident may have caused. Jackie was a true American hero and I hold his name in the highest regard.”
Donaldson said after Saturday’s game that he twice called Anderson by “Jackie.” Robinson broke MLB’s barrier in 1947. Benches and bullpens emptied as tensions escalated.
Sugar Bowl moved to Dec. 31 to avoid conflict with NFL game
The Sugar Bowl has been moved off its usual primetime spot to noon EST Dec. 31 to avoid a conflict with a Monday night NFL game.
The bowl schedule for the upcoming season was released Thursday.
The games begin on Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and The Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida, and ends with College Football Playoff championship on Jan 9 at the NFL stadium in Englewood, California.
The CFP semifinals will be held Dec. 31, a Saturday, at the Peach and Fiesta bowls.
With Jan. 1 falling on Sunday, the games usually played on New Year’s Day were moved to Jan. 2, when the national holiday is observed. The move to Monday, Jan. 2 is common in college football to avoid conflicting with the NFL.
But ESPN found itself with a conflict that day: The NFL has scheduled the final regular-season game for that night, which forced a relocation by the New Orleans-based Sugar Bowl on the schedule.
The Rose Bowl is scheduled for a 5 p.m. EST start Jan. 2 on ESPN, and will precede the Bills at Bengals game.
The last time the Sugar Bowl was played before Jan. 1 was 1995 when it was a Dec. 31 game between Virginia Tech and Texas.
Pelicans’ Williamson cleared to play without restrictions
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to play this offseason without any restrictions after recent imaging on the fifth metatarsal in his right foot showed continued improvement.
Barring any setbacks, that should pave the way for Williamson’s return next season after missing all of 2021-22.
There was some hope the 6-foot-6, 284-pound Williamson might be able to return for New Orleans’ first-round playoff series against Phoenix after progressing to playing 5 on 5 games with team staffers in April, but that never materialized.
The Pelicans made the playoffs but lost in six games to the Suns in the first round after winning two games in the play-in tournament.
Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick out of Duke in 2019, has been limited to 85 games in three seasons due to injuries. He only played 24 games as a rookie due to a torn meniscus in his right knee.
When he’s played, he’s been effective averaging 25.7 points, 7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for his career.
McDaniels mum on Kaepernick workout for Raiders
LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Raiders concluded organized team practices Thursday with all four quarterbacks on the roster participating but the buzz surrounding the franchise was about Colin Kaepernick, who has gotten a workout with the club.
First-year coach Josh McDaniels wasn’t entertaining any conversation about Kaepernick’s potential future with the team, however.
“Just by a standard procedure, we will only talk about the people on our team,” McDaniels said. “Dave (Ziegler, general manager) and his staff have worked out tons of guys this spring, and we really don’t make comments about the evaluations that we made or what they looked like, what they didn’t look like, strengths and weaknesses, those kind of things.
“They’re kind of private obviously for us as we look at things to try to make decisions to make the team better.”
Kaepernick got his first chance to work out for an NFL team Wednesday since last playing in the league in 2016, when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.
McDaniels said there will be “a lot of people that are going to come in and out of” the facility with an opportunity to make an impression, and each evaluation will remain private.
‘Forgotten Four’ to be honored during Hall of Fame week
CANTON, Ohio — The four men who smashed the race barrier in professional football in 1946 have been selected to share the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Ralph Hay Pioneer Award.
The Canton, Ohio,-based organization announced Thursday that Kenny Washington, Woody Strode and Hall of Famers Bill Willis and Marion Motley — often called the Forgotten Four —will be honored during the Hall’s enshrinement week in August.
The award is named for the former owner of the Canton Bulldogs who hosted the NFL’s formational meeting in Canton in 1920. It was established in 1972 and is presented in recognition of “significant innovative contributions to professional football.”
Jaguars C Luke Fortner signs 4-year, $5.5M rookie contract
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars center Luke Fortner signed a four-year contract worth $5.5 million Thursday, becoming the last of the team’s seven draft picks to sign.
Fortner was a third-round selection, No. 65 overall, in the draft. The former Kentucky standout could be a plug-and-play starter for the Jaguars, who lost veteran center Brandon Linder to retirement last month.
Jacksonville has had essentially just two guys man the position for the better part of the past two decades. Brad Meester was the team’s starting center beginning in 2003, and Linder replaced him in 2014. Linder called it quits after eight injury-filled seasons.
The 6-foot-4, 307-pound Fortner, who turned 24 two weeks ago, started all 13 games at center last year for the Wildcats. He previously started 23 games at guard. He has master’s degrees in mechanical engineering and business.
DiMarco, 4 others lead Senior PGA Championship at 4-under 67
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Something in southwest Michigan agrees with Chris DiMarco’s golf game.
As a 19-year-old playing for the Florida Gators, DiMarco won the prestigious 1988 Western Amateur at Point O’Woods Golf & Country Club in Millburg.
On Thursday, the 53-year-old was one of five golfers who shot an opening 4-under 67 at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores.
“It’s hard to remember back that far … obviously I have some great memories from there,” DiMarco said.
American Gene Sauers, Australia’s Mark Hensby, Sweden’s Joakim Haeggman and France’s Thomas Levet also had 4-under 67s at the par-71, 6,734-yard Jack Nicklaus-designed course that’s hosting its fifth Senior PGA Championship since it opened in 2010.
DiMarco’s round featured six birdies, including five in a six-hole stretch beginning at the sixth hole. Not bad for only his second trip around Harbor Shores, where he played a practice round Wednesday.
Raikkonen to drive Cup race at Watkins Glen for Trackhouse
CONCORD, N.C. — Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 Formula One world champion, will drive the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in a NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International road course on Aug. 21 for Trackhouse Racing.
Raikkonen retired from Formula One last year after competing with the Sauber, McLaren, Ferrari, Lotus and Alfa Romeo teams. The Finland native has won 21 races and been on 103 podiums in his F1 career.
He won the F1 World Driving title in 2007 driving for Scuderia Ferrari.
He will be participating as part of a program called PROJECT91 with the goal of expanding Trackhouse’s international reach by fielding a Cup entry for renowned international racing drivers. Trackhouse Racing is a division of Trackhouse Entertainment Group, a venture of former driver Justin Marks and Grammy Award-winning rapper Pitbull.
Raikkonen previously competed in the Xfinity and Truck Series races at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May 2011. He’s never run a Cup race.
“I wasn’t looking to race again, but Justin came to my home in Switzerland and convinced me how serious he was about putting together a topnotch program,” Raikkonen said in a news release Thursday. “This will be fun, but it’s something I will take very seriously. I know how competitive the NASCAR Cup Series is and it will be a big challenge.”
Shell-Pennzoil inks 5-year extension across Penske portfolio
INDIANAPOLIS — Roger Penske signed a five-year contract extension with Shell-Pennzoil on Thurdsay that covers Team Penske, IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and most of Penske’s portfolio.
Team Penske and Shell-Pennzoil have won 96 races together, including Joey Logano’s recent NASCAR victory at Darlington Raceway.
The new deal has multiple layers and covers sponsorship of 30 races for Logano in NASCAR, as well as sponsorship of the Indianapolis 500 entries for Josef Newgarden (Shell V-Power) and Scott McLaughlin (Pennzoil).
Yankees sign Matt Carpenter, bring up Manny Bañuelos
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Matt Carpenter was inserted to the New York Yankees’ lineup as the designated hitter after agreeing to a one-year contract on Thursday, a week after he was released from the Texas Rangers’ minor league system.
Carpenter entered the lineup for a series opener at Tampa Bay when center fielder Aaron Hicks was scratched shortly before game time with hamstring tightness. Aaron Judge was moved from DH to center.
“It happened fast and now I’m here and I couldn’t be more excited about it,” Carpenter said after meeting with manager Aaron Boone at Tropicana Field.
“We just had a quick conversation about it but my response to him is that’s I’m excited to put a uniform on and be part of the best team in baseball right now,” Carpenter said. “I’m just fired up to be here. I’m going to hit the ground running.”
Injury-hit New York also selected the contract of 31-year-old left-hander Manny Bañuelos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Bañuelos was in the Yankees’ minor league system from 2008-14 but never made it up to the big league club during that time.
Carpenter, 36, gets a contract paying a $1 million salary while in the major leagues and $200,000 while in the minors. A three-time All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals, he hit .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 21 games for Round Rock of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.
Aaronson to join Leeds from Salzburg with 5-year contract
American midfielder Brenden Aaronson will transfer to Leeds on July 1 following 1 1/2 seasons with Red Bull Salzburg.
Leeds said Thursday that it had agreed to a transfer with the Austrian club. Aaronson, a 21-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, will have a five-year contract through the 2026-27 season.
Aaronson joined Salzburg from Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union. Jesse Marsch was coach of Salzburg at the time, left at the end of the season for RB Leipzig, then was fired in December and became Leeds’ coach in February.
Leeds won 2-1 at Brentford in its season finale last Sunday to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
Aaronson had six goals and 10 assists in 41 matches in all competitions last season as Salbzurg won its ninth straight league title and fourth consecutive Austrian Cup. He has five goals in 18 international appearances and is on the U.S. roster for four World Cup prep matches next month.
Canada cancels June 5 exhibition vs Iran after criticism
TORONTO — Canada’s exhibition against Iran at Vancouver, British Columbia, on June 5 was canceled on Thursday following criticism by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The Canada Soccer Association issued a short statement announcing the cancellation but did not include an explanation.
Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020, minutes after taking off from Tehran by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. The Canadian government says 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed.
Canada Soccer announced the match on May 12, part of preparations for the nation’s first World Cup appearance since 1986.
Country star Blake Shelton named Indy 500 grand marshal
INDIANAPOLIS — Blake Shelton will lend his voice to the Indianapolis 500 as the grand marshal for Sunday’s race.
The country music star and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” Shelton will give the traditional command for drivers to report to their cars during the official pre-race ceremonies. Shelton has a lengthy association with auto racing and served last weekend as the grand marshal for NASCAR’s All-Star race. He also played a pre-race concert at Texas Motor Speedway.
Shelton also collaborated with Indianapolis 500 rookie -- and seven-time NASCAR champion -- Jimmie Johnson on the driver’s helmet design for the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
De Bondt wins last flat stage of Giro; Carapaz still leads
TREVISO, Italy — Belgian rider Dries De Bondt won a four-man sprint to take the last flat stage of a Giro d’Italia that looks like being decided on the last day Sunday.
Richard Carapaz, the 2019 champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, maintained a three-second lead in the overall standings from Australia’s Jai Hindley, who was runner-up in 2020.
Hindley had a tire puncture within the final three kilometers of the stage — which were neutralized, meaning he was given the same finishing time as the other leaders he was riding with when he had to stop for mechanical help.
Mikel Landa stayed third overall, 1:05 behind Carapaz.
The remaining three stages will determine the winner: Grueling mountain legs on Friday and Saturday followed by a hilly individual time trial that ends the race in Verona on Sunday.
Luiten leads Dutch Open in front of home crowd
CROMVOIRT, Netherlands — Joost Luiten made an impressive start to his bid for a third victory at the Dutch Open on Thursday.
Luiten had eight birdies and one bogey in a first-round 7-under 65 in front of a home crowd at the European tour event at Bernardus Golf.
That gave the No. 401 a one-shot lead over England’s Eddie Pepperell and Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard.
