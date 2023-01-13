NCAA board approves recommendations for Division I reform
SAN ANTONIO — The NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved a host of recommendations Thursday intended to reform the top-tier of college sports, from membership standards to the size of championship brackets.
The D-I transformation committee made its final report public last week and board approval came at the NCAA convention in San Antonio.
“Keep in mind these are concepts at this point,” said Georgia President Jere Morehead, the chairman of the board. “So there’s still a lot of work to be done on the details, but tremendous progress was made today. The board was very adamant its support of student-athletes and most of the transformation committee recommendations focused on how to enhance the experience for student-athletes.”
The report called for more sport-by-sport governance in Division I, more involvement by athletes in governance and enhanced expectations for member schools with a goal of creating a more uniform experience for athletes.
Transformation committee co-chairs Greg Sankey, commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, and Julie Cromer, Ohio University athletic director, reiterated in a joint statement the work of transforming Division I will continue beyond the committee’s work.
“We’re confident these important changes will meet the needs of student-athletes because they were rooted in the perspective of student-athletes,” they said. “In fact, we’re confident that student-athletes’ voices have never featured more prominently in shaping how college sports is run.”
The committee also recommended allowing 25% of teams in sports sponsored by at least 200 schools to compete in annual championship events. That opens the door to possible expansion of the popular March Madness basketball tournaments from 68 to as many as 90 teams each.
Later Thursday, the annual state of the NCAA address was to be given by the current and future leaders of the association. Incoming President Charlie Baker, the former governor of Massachusetts, and outgoing President Mark Emmert were expected to share the stage along with Board of Governors chairwoman Linda Livingstone, the president of Baylor.
Atlanta will be site if Bills, Chiefs meet for AFC title
NEW YORK — Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game.
The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills’ Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
The Chiefs (14-3) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but played one more game than the second-seeded Bills (13-3). The league brokered the neutral site deal because Buffalo could have been the top seed with a victory over the Bengals.
The Buffalo-Cincinnati game Jan. 2 was halted in the first quarter after Hamlin collapsed and was resuscitated on the field.
Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday.
The NFL said Thursday that Atlanta was designated as a potential backup postseason site before the 2022 season. All other potential matchups in the AFC title game will be played on the higher seed’s home field.
Lamar Jackson says in tweet he’s suffered grade 2 PCL sprain
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are still practicing without Lamar Jackson.
Thursday, however, included one significant development — an update from the star quarterback’s Twitter account.
“Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process,” Jackson tweeted. “I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable.
“I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”
Jackson hasn’t practiced since injuring his knee in a Dec. 4 win over Denver. He missed the final five games of the regular season, and now the Ravens face the prospect of playing their postseason opener at Cincinnati without him Sunday night.
Tyler Huntley started four games in Jackson’s absence, then was held out of the regular-season finale last weekend — which was also at Cincinnati. Anthony Brown played quarterback in that game, a 27-16 loss to the Bengals.
Huntley has been dealing with shoulder issues, and he was limited at practice Wednesday. On Thursday, he did do some throwing in the portion of practice open to reporters. That’s what passes for good news with the Ravens these days, although the team did list Huntley as limited again.
Running back Gus Edwards (concussion) and receiver Tylan Wallace (hamstring) were also limited. Long snapper Nick Moore (illness), center Trystan Colon (illness) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness) did not practice.
WNBA All-Star Game returns to Las Vegas for 3rd time
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas will host this year’s WNBA All-Star Game for the third time since 2019, the league announced Thursday.
The game will be July 15 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. Players will take part in the 3-Point Contest and WNBA Skills Challenge on July 14.
The league will have a “WNBA Live” fan festival for the second year in a row. More information will be provided later.
Las Vegas also hosted the All-Star Game in 2019 and 2021. Last year’s game was played in Chicago, and the 2020 event didn’t take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re excited to once again host the league’s signature showcase event in the sports and entertainment capital of the world,” Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas said in a statement. “Las Vegas has showed up and showed out for the Aces and the WNBA since our first season, and we are looking forward to welcoming fans from around the world back to Michelob Ultra Arena for another incredible celebration of the best that women’s basketball has to offer.”
The Aces are the defending champions and they were prominent at last year’s All-Star Game. A’ja Wilson was a team captain, Kelsey Plum the game MVP and Becky Hammon the winning coach.
“The WNBA is thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023, to Las Vegas, a city that showed such incredible support for the Aces and the WNBA throughout last season, especially during the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV when the Aces brought the city its first (major) professional sports championship,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.
Guardians announce plans for major remodel of home ballpark
CLEVELAND — Back as a World Series title contender, the Cleveland Guardians are moving forward with upgrades to Progressive Field.
The team revealed on Thursday delayed final plans for a “reimagining” of its downtown home, which has aged well since opening in 1994 but is now the 11th oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball.
The Guardians have earmarked more than $200 million to remodel the upper deck, clubhouses and other areas over the next three years. The funds are part of an overall $435 million renovation project included in a new lease agreement the team signed last year through 2036.
The renovations will be done in stages and the Guardians intend to have them done by the 2025 season opener.
The ballpark’s new look will not include a sportsbook or space devoted for gambling, which became legal in Ohio on Jan. 1. The Guardians’ next-door neighbors, the Cleveland Cavaliers, opened a sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse last week.
MLB rules currently prohibit gambling spaces within the confines of a team’s ballpark.
“We’re in the process of working through what a retail sports (gaming) option might look like here at Progressive Field as we speak,” said Brian Barren, the club’s president of business operations.
AP source: Clemson working to hire TCU’s Garrett Riley as OC
Clemson is working to hire TCU assistant Garrett Riley as its next offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized and needed approval from the school’s Board of Trustees.
The board’s compensation committee had a meeting scheduled for Friday with a lone action item on the agenda: Football assistant coach contract, with athletic director Graham Neff.
No official announcement can be made until after board approval.
Tiger Illustrated was first to report Clemson was targeting Riley as its next offensive coordinator.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney announced earlier Thursday that offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter would not return to the coaching staff. Streeter is a longtime member of Swinney’s staff who was promoted to offensive coordinator after last season.
Streeter replaced Tony Elliott, who left Clemson to become head coach at Virginia.
Clemson has struggled offensively the last two seasons. The Tigers (11-3) finished last in the Atlantic Coast Conference in yards per play in 2021 (5.17) and improved to eighth in 2022 (5.60) as they won the conference.
Riley, the 33-year-old brother of Southern California coach Lincoln Riley, helped lead TCU (13-2) to its first playoff appearance in his first season with the school.
He joined the Horned Frogs with first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. TCU ranked 14th in the nation in yards per play at 6.69 and led the country with 22 plays of at least 50 yards.
Riley was also offensive coordinator at SMU under Dykes for two seasons.
Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason steps down
Derek Mason announced on social media Thursday that he is stepping down as Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator and taking a sabbatical from coaching football.
Mason took over this past season after Jim Knowles took the same position at Ohio State. Under Mason, Oklahoma State allowed 28.9 points per game, fifth in the Big 12, and surrendered 435.7 yards per game, eighth in the 10-team conference. The Cowboys finished the season with a 7-6 record and lost their final three games, including a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Mason joined the staff this season after being defensive coordinator at Auburn in 2021. He was the head coach at Vanderbilt from 2014 to 2020, and was defensive coordinator at Stanford before that.
2024 US Olympic diving trials coming to Knoxville, Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. diving trials for the 2024 Olympics will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee.
USA Diving awarded the competition to the Allan Jones Aquatic Center at the University of Tennessee.
The trials, to be held in June 2024, will determine the American team for the Paris Games.
“We’re very excited to bring the trials to Knoxville,” USA Diving President Lee Michaud said. “The city has a rich history of hosting major events, and we’re thrilled to continue that in 2024. We were very impressed with the vision and enthusiasm they brought forth in their bid.”
More than 100 divers are expected to compete at the 1,284-seat natatorium; the specific dates for trials will be set at a later date. Pending U.S. qualification, the event is set to conduct events for both men and women in individual and synchronized 3-meter springboard and 10-meter platform.
The U.S. diving team will be looking to build on the three medals it won at the Tokyo Olympics. China is the world’s dominant diving nation, claiming seven of eight gold medals and 12 medals overall at the Tokyo Summer Games.
Indianapolis hosted seven of the last 10 Olympic diving trials, including events that picked the teams for Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021. Next summer, Indy will host the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in a temporary pool at 70,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Colts.
Knoxville has hosted several major USA Diving events, including the 2019 junior national championships and the 2014 national championship. This week, a TYR Pro Swim Series event is being held at the university pool.
West Virginia parts ways with associate coach Larry Harrison
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Associate head coach Larry Harrison has left West Virginia with the Mountaineers off to an 0-4 start in Big 12 play, the school announced Thursday.
WVU said in a news release that it had parted ways with Harrison. The statement did not elaborate on Harrison’s departure.
Harrison spent 16 seasons on coach Bob Huggins’ staff. He also was with Huggins for eight seasons at Cincinnati.
“I want to thank Larry for his years of service to Mountaineer basketball, and I wish him well in his future endeavors,” Huggins said.
West Virginia (10-6) has lost four straight games to start the Big 12 portion of the schedule, including an 83-78 home setback to Baylor on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers rank ninth in the 10-team league in points allowed and ninth in free-throw percentage.
Pacers G Haliburton to miss time with elbow, knee injuries
INDIANAPOLIS — NBA assist leader Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers will miss about two weeks, and possibly more, due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise, the team said Thursday.
The Pacers said Haliburton was hurt Wednesday night against the New York Knicks and underwent an MRI on Thursday, and the team is awaiting additional opinion on the results of those scans. The Pacers said Haliburton will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.
Haliburton is averaging 20.2 points and 10.2 assists for the Pacers, who are 23-19 this season.
Indiana hosts the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.