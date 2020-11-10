Dodgers organization has 5 positive virus cases
The Los Angeles Dodgers organization has five people that have tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s according to figures from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
County health officials say one family member from the organization also has tested positive. The identities of those testing positive have not been released and the team has not commented publicly.
The Dodgers won the World Series on Oct. 27. It’s not clear if the number of positive tests includes third baseman Justin Turner. He was removed from the team’s clinching win in Game 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. Turner was placed in isolation, but after the game he celebrated on the field in Texas with his teammates.
49ers put Kendrick Bourne back on COVID-19 list
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have placed receiver Kendrick Bourne back on the COVID-19 list three days after removing him.
Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus last week and was forced to miss Thursday’s game against Green Bay along with three teammates who were deemed “high-risk” contacts.
Bourne then was removed from the list Friday following two straight negative tests but now is back on it.
The Niners also on Monday opened the 21-day practice window for cornerback Richard Sherman. Sherman has been sidelined since injuring his calf in Week 1.
San Francisco also promoted safety Johnathan Cyprien and receiver River Cracraft from the practice squad to the active roster and signed receiver Chris Finke back to the practice squad after releasing him last week.
Woodfork to head minor leagues for Major League Baseball
NEW YORK — Peter Woodfork was appointed Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of minor league operations and development on Monday and will oversee the farm teams under their new structure.
MLB is taking over governance of the minors from the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues following the expiration of the Professional Baseball Agreement on Sept. 30. The National Association had governed the minors since 1901; president Pat O’Conner announced Sept. 8 that he is retiring on Dec. 31 after 13 years in charge.
Minor leagues hope to resume play next year after missing 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 44-year-old Woodfork won three Ivy League baseball titles as an infielder at Harvard, from which he graduated in 1999.
He worked three years in the Labor Relations Department of Major League Baseball, became director of baseball operations for the Boston Red Sox from 2003-05 and assistant general manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2005-10, then returned to MLB in March 2011 as senior vice president of baseball operations, overseeing the umpiring department.
He will report to executive vice president Morgan Sword in the baseball economics and operations department. Woodfork will oversee the player development system, including licensed affiliates, partner leagues and club player development departments. He will have responsibility for governance, scheduling, umpiring, license compliance and administration of affiliated teams.
Notre Dame mandates virus testing after football celebration
INDIANAPOLIS — University of Notre Dame students are now subject to mandatory coronavirus testing with stricter penalties if they leave town before getting their test results after thousands of fans stormed the football field and threw parties to celebrate a double-overtime upset over Clemson.
The mass of students, players and coaches crammed close together on the field in the minutes following the Fighting Irish’s 47-40 win Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana, over then-No. 1 Clemson. Many were not wearing masks or had them pulled down.
All Notre Dame students are required to undergo coronavirus testing before they leave South Bend for the extended winter break, Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins told students in an email Sunday night. Jenkins didn’t specifically reference the storming of the field, but rather “many gatherings” over the weekend.
If a student is exposed or tests positive, they will be required to quarantine on campus for two weeks. If students don’t complete the mandatory coronavirus test — or if they leave before they receive their test results — they will be prevented from registering for classes, university officials said.
The campus has also introduced a zero-tolerance rule for gatherings that do not follow safety guidelines. Any student hosting a large gathering will face “severe sanctions.”
“As exciting as last night’s victory against Clemson was, it was very disappointing to see evidence of widespread disregard of our health protocols at many gatherings over the weekend,” Jenkins said in his letter. In addition to the game, numerous parties were held across campus.
Following the win, Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, while Clemson dropped to No. 4.
Postponement, outbreaks: SEC takes a hit from COVID-19
The Southeastern Conference is taking a hit from COVID-19.
The conference on Monday postponed Saturday’s game between No. 20 Auburn and Mississippi State because of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining within the Bulldogs’ program.
The SEC requires programs to have at least 53 scholarship players available for games. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach said the Bulldogs were just a player away from having to postpone last Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.
“Fortunately we didn’t have to,” Leach said. “We knew there was a pretty good chance we’d have to cancel this week just because we were that close (last week).”
No. 5 Texas A&M paused in-person activities after a player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a win at South Carolina. LSU is battling an outbreak that could put Saturday’s game against No. 1 Alabama in jeopardy. And Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has tested positive and could miss the game at No. 6 Florida.
The stop-and-start nature of college sports in the pandemic is familiar by now, but the cluster of problems was a reminder how fragile the season is. The problems Monday extended beyond the SEC, too: Michigan State announced that men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Mountain West canceled Air Force’s scheduled football game at Wyoming this Saturday due to an “upward trend” of COVID-19 cases at the academy and the Pac-12 opened its season over the weekend with two games postponed.
Mississippi State’s game against Auburn has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Starkville, Mississippi. Athletic director John Cohen said the Bulldogs were disappointed, but “our priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff.”
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said the Aggies were undergoing additional testing and contact tracing amid hopes the team could return to campus Tuesday. He was confident that Saturday’s game at Tennessee will be played.
Orgeron: LSU has COVID outbreak, injured QB still sidelined
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says his team is contending with a corona virus outbreak and resulting quarantines that have made it difficult to know whether a number of starters or regulars will be available for Saturday’s scheduled game against No. 1 Alabama — or whether the game might need to be postponed.
But Orgeron says he is certain that starting quarterback Myles Brennan will not be ably to play by Saturday because of an abdomen injury which has sidelined the QB for two games and might lead to a decision to shut Brennan down for the rest of the season.
“We’re talking to the doctors right now to see what’s the best for Myles,” Orgeron said during his usual Monday-of-game-week media conference. “Whether it’s getting it fixed, getting it operated now or wait, I think we’re still discussing that.”
Orgeron would not specify whether Brennan’s top two backups — freshmen TJ Finley and Max Johnson — were affected by COVID-19 testing or quarantines, or whether their availability was in doubt.
“We have to see what happens,” Orgeron said. “It’s a very fluid situation, but I will tell you we are very thin at that position.”
Orgeron said he did not want to say what his other options at quarterback are because he does not want to give away his game plan.
Panthers list McCaffrey as ‘day to day’ with shoulder injury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule says running back Christian McCaffrey is “day to day” with a shoulder injury he suffered in the closing seconds of Carolina’s 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rhule would not say if McCaffrey has already had an MRI or an X-ray, adding that he should know more about the extent of the injury on Wednesday.
The Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
McCaffrey missed six games with a high ankle sprain before returning on Sunday against the Chiefs and racking up 151 total yards and two touchdowns. He was injured with 1:10 left in the game when he was tackled near the sideline by Chiefs linebacker Dan Sorenson.
McCaffrey left the game for a few plays and was seen holding his shoulder on the sideline. He returned for one additional play before leaving again for good.
“Obviously, Christian’s a big part of this team,” Rhule said Monday. “I was happy to see him out there, discouraged for him that he got banged up, and we’ll see the extent of it as we move forward.”
McCaffrey was not made available for comment Monday by the team.
McCaffrey played 59 of Carolina’s 83 offensive snaps against the Chiefs.
“I thought he played really well,” Rhule said. “I think the ball down the seam that he reached back for, I thought, was an elite play. I thought he had some really nice runs, obviously scored a couple touchdowns.”
If McCaffrey can’t play, Mike Davis would get the start.
Ky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Authentic retired
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Authentic, winner of the Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic, has been retired to stud.
The 3-year-old colt will stand at Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, next year for a breeding fee of $75,000. The farm is owned by B. Wayne Hughes, who co-owns Authentic with MyRacehorse, Starlight Racing and Madaket Stables.
Authentic earned wire-to-wire victories in the Kentucky Derby in September and the $6 million Classic last weekend at Keeneland. He is a favorite to win an Eclipse Award for 3-year-old of the year.
“Ultimately, we just felt there wasn’t a lot more to accomplish for a Kentucky Derby and Breeders’ Cup Classic winner, so we have made the decision to retire Authentic to stand alongside his champion sire Into Mischief,” Ned Toffey, general manager at Spendthrift, said Monday. “It is very rare that you come across a 3-year-old as well-bred, talented and accomplished as Authentic.”
Trained by Bob Baffert, Authentic had six wins in eight starts and career earnings of $6,191,200. His only losses this year came in the Santa Anita Derby and the Preakness, where he finished second both times.
Figure skating nationals moving from San Jose to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — The U.S. Figure Skating Championships are being moved from San Jose, California to Las Vegas.
The national federation said Monday the switch was based partly on the successful bubble environment used for Skate America last month at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. San Jose will now get the 2023 nationals, while the 2022 event, which serves as the Olympic trials, will be in Nashville.
Nationals will take place Jan. 11-21 in Las Vegas. Nathan Chen, a two-time world champion who has won the last four U.S. titles, will lead the field. He won Skate America.
“This has been a season unlike any other, and we’re appreciative of our local organizers and the skating community in San Jose for their willingness to be flexible during these challenging times,” U.S. Figure Skating President Anne Cammett said. “We are also confident that the proven bubble concept we will implement at the Orleans Arena will ensure the 2021 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships are a successful event for all competitors, coaches and officials.”
Senior competition will take place from Jan. 11–17, and junior competition from Jan. 19–21. As with Skate America, no spectators will be allowed.
“While certainly disappointed, we understand the difficult but necessary decision made by U.S. Figure Skating to move the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose to 2023,” said John Poch, executive director of the San Jose Sports Authority. “As always, the care and safety of the athletes, staff and fans is our top priority. “
For fans who had planned on attending nationals in San Jose, refunds will be issued to all existing ticket holders to the original form of payment.
Mass. Governor Baker prohibits large capacity venues from opening to public
The New England Patriots won’t be allowed to have fans at any home games this season at Gillette Stadium.
Team officials said Monday they had been informed that an executive order from Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker prohibiting large capacity venues from opening to the public will remain in force for the remainder of the 2020 NFL season and the pro soccer season.
Stadium officials and Kraft Sports Entertainment tried to develop a plan to safely host a reduced number of fans that complies with guidelines issued by the CDC, the National Football League and Major League Soccer. But rising cases in the state forced the extension of the clampdown.
Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials reported a statewide total of 166,745 virus cases on Sunday and a fifth straight day of more than 1,600 new confirmed cases, the first time that’s happened since early May.
Team officials said they would continue to work closely with the advisory board to safely reopen the stadium next year.
Steelers TE McDonald has Coronavirus
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald has tested positive for COVID-19, the first player from the NFL’s last unbeaten team to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus since the start of the regular season.
Team spokesman Burt Lauten says the club was notified of the positive test on Monday morning, hours after the Steelers improved to 8-0 with a 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys. McDonald immediately self-quarantined and the Steelers remain in the NFL’s intensive protocol.
McDonald missed Friday’s practice with an “illness” according to the team’s injury report, but traveled to Dallas with the team and played 24 snaps total against the Cowboys, 20 on offense and four on special teams.
The Steelers have notified the league and have been in contact with medical advisors to begin contact tracing. Pittsburgh announced last week that an unidentified staff had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The team had been COVID-19 free during the first half of the season but have still been dealing with the virus. Their game at Tennessee originally scheduled for Oct. 4 was pushed to Oct. 25 due to an outbreak among the Titans. Hours after winning in Baltimore on Nov. 1, Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey tested positive, forcing the team to spend last week in the league’s intensive protocol program.
Cowboys cancel practice after Steelers' positive test
The Dallas Cowboys have canceled their practice for the bye week after Pittsburgh was notified of a positive COVID-19 test for tight end Vance McDonald a day after the teams played.
The Cowboys were planning a live practice Wednesday before getting word of the positive test from the Steelers. Coach Mike McCarthy said the club also was going virtual with meetings during the open week.
Dallas has quarterback Andy Dalton on the COVID-19 list and is hopeful he will be cleared by the end of the week. Dalton has also been in the concussion protocol. He is the Dallas starter after Dak Prescott broke his right ankle in Week 5, ending his season.
The Cowboys have lost four straight games without Prescott. They next play Nov. 22 at Minnesota.
Bears OT Spriggs activated from COVID-19 list
The Chicago Bears activated backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.
Spriggs was one of two Bears players to test positive last week. Starting right guard Germain Ifedi was also placed on the list because of a close contact, and the Bears shut their facility and canceled practice last Thursday. Ifedi was cleared to play against Tennessee on Sunday.
The Bears also removed defensive back Michael Joseph from the COVID list on Monday, but he’s on injured reserve,
Packers activate LB Martin, RB Williams from COVID-19 list
The Green Bay Packers have activated linebacker Kamal Martin and running back Jamaal Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Martin and Williams both sat out the Packers’ 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.
The reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been in close contact with an infected person.
Michigan State basketball coach Izzo tests positive for virus
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school’s athletic department made the announcement Monday.
Associate head coach Dwayne Stephens will lead the Spartans’ practices while the 65-year-old Izzo is in isolation for 10 days.
Izzo, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, says he has minor symptoms and will stay connected with his coaching staff and players virtually.
Inaugural service academy XC championships canceled
The inaugural service academy cross country championships have been canceled due to upward trends of COVID-19 cases.
The event, dubbed “America’s Race,” was to have been the first tri-meet featuring all three service academies, Army, Navy and Air Force and was scheduled for Veterans Day on Wednesday at West Point. It would have been the first major athletic event staged on the parade grounds of The Plain since the opening of Michie Stadium in 1924.
The competition was to have included a women’s 6K race and a men’s 8K, and attendance was to have been limited to the Corps of Cadets.
Army’s men’s and women’s cross country teams will instead hold an intra-squad meet Wednesday on The Plain, the original grounds of the academy and the site of the first Army-Navy game in 1890.
Air Force’s football game at Army two days ago also was canceled because of a virus outbreak in and around the Air Force Academy in Colorado.
Arkansas coach Pittman positive for COVID-19
Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19 and could miss the Razorbacks’ game at No. 6 Florida on Saturday.
The university made the announcement Monday in a news release.
Pittman was tested Sunday as part of the team’s regular protocol and learned Monday that his test came back positive. SEC protocol for asymptomatic positives will require him to isolate for at least 10 days from the date of the positive test. Pittman was tested again Monday morning and was awaiting those results.
Defensive coordinator Barry Odom will serve as the team’s interim head coach. Pittman will take part of team meetings virtually while in isolation.
The Razorbacks are off to a 3-3 start in Pittman’s first year, a significant jump from last year’s 2-10 campaign. Arkansas has won two of three and is coming off a 24-13 victory over Tennessee.
Olympic sports federations concerned about qualifying events
Olympic sports federations have shared concerns about completing qualifying events for the Tokyo Games during the coronavirus pandemic.
World Rowing official Matt Smith says during an online meeting of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations that “it is really getting urgent that we start to make decisions.”
About 57% of more than 11,000 places in the Tokyo Olympics had been secured in March when the games were postponed. But many of the 33 sports on the Tokyo program now have challenges staging international events.
ASOIF director general Andrew Ryan says the group is “very, very concerned” that “we present (athletes) with an equal opportunity to qualify.”
Smith says “we need help and we need to exchange information.”
Talks are expected between the governing bodies and with the IOC.
World rankings and past performances could be used to allocate entries for Tokyo if qualifying events cannot be organized.
Fans no longer allowed at Hungarian playoff game
The Hungarian soccer federation says fans will no longer be allowed to attend the national team’s European Championship playoff game on Thursday.
About 18,000 fans could have been in the 67,000-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest for Hungary’s match against Iceland. A Euro 2020 place is at stake. But the Hungarian government has announced new restrictions to cope with the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
An official attendance of 18,531 watched Ferencvaros host Juventus last week in a Champions League game at the national stadium.
Budapest is among 12 host cities scattered across the continent for Euro 2020. Hungary will have two home games in Group F if it qualifies for next year’s postponed tournament.
The Hungarian soccer federation says the new restrictions “have a significant impact” on soccer and it will pay refunds for tickets bought.
