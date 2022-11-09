NFL flexes Week 11 Chiefs-Chargers matchup to prime time
NEW YORK — The NFL has made its first change of the season to its “Sunday Night Football” schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers into prime time.
The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC with the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers moving to 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS.
The Chargers will appear on Sunday night in consecutive weeks. They will travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in prime time on Sunday. The Bolts are also scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night on Jan. 1 in Week 17.
The Chiefs will be making their third of four scheduled Sunday night appearances. They defeated Tampa Bay on Oct. 2 and Tennessee in overtime this past Sunday. Kansas City is also scheduled to play Denver under the lights on Dec. 11.
MLS Cup final averages combined 2.155 million viewers
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles FC’s victory over the Philadelphia Union on penalty kicks in the MLS Cup final was the second highest in the league’s 27-year history for combined U.S. viewers.
Saturday’s game averaged a combined 2.155 million viewers on Fox and Univision, a 38% increase from the 2021 final between NYCFC and the Portland Timbers, which also went to penalty kicks.
It was the second-most watched club soccer match of the season by English-language viewers in the U.S. at 1.487 million, trailing the May 28 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid (2.76 million).
The Univision broadcast in Spanish averaged 668,000.
English viewership was fifth all time for an MLS Cup and second highest in Spanish.
American defender Richards to miss World Cup
American defender Chris Richards will miss the World Cup because of an injury that has sidelined him for more than two months.
“Gutted that this injury has ruled me out of the World Cup,” he wrote Tuesday on Instagram.
“Will be rooting for y’all the whole way,” he said of his U.S. teammates.
A 22-year-old from Birmingham, Alabama, Richards debuted for the U.S. in November 2020 and has made eight international appearances.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter is set to announce his 26-man roster Wednesday.
The U.S. already was missing Atlanta defender Miles Robinson, who tore his left Achilles on May 7.
Richards last played in a Sept. 6 exhibition for Crystal Palace’s under-23 team against Hertha Berlin. His last competitive match was Aug. 27 at Manchester City, when he entered in the 57th minute.
He agreed in July to a five-year contract with Palace, leaving Bayern Munich. Richards arrived in Germany four years ago from academy of Major League Soccer’s Dallas team and made his Bundesliga debut in June 2020 against Freiburg. He was loaned to Hoffenheim for the second half of the season and spent most of 2021-22 at Hoffenheim.
Richards made three Premier League appearances this season, all as a substitute, and started against Oxford in the League Cup.
Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. opens against Wales on Nov. 21, plays England in a Black Friday matchup four days later and closes group play on Nov. 29 against Iran.
AP source: Suspended Irving meets with Silver
NEW YORK — Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said.
The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.
That came hours after Silver said Irving made a “reckless decision” to post on his Twitter feed a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and said he would be meeting with him within a week.
They finally did on Tuesday, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on anonymity because the meeting and its details were private.
Irving eventually deleted the tweet and issued an apology on Instagram, after failing to do so when he met with reporters earlier Thursday.
But by then, Silver said he was disappointed that it had taken so long for Irving to apologize, and that he hadn’t denounced the material in “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”
Even after meeting with Silver, Irving has work to do to repair his relationship with the Nets. They were already angry enough by his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, leaving him ineligible to play in home games most of last season, that they refused to give him a contract extension over the summer. This time, he will have to complete measures they said would be necessary before he could return to play.
This year’s World Series is 2nd-least watched on TV
LAS VEGAS — The Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies finished as the second least-watched World Series on television.
The six games averaged 11,784,000 on Fox, down 1.3% from the 11,940,000 for the Atlanta Braves’ six-game win over the Astros last year and ahead of only the 9,946,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.
Houston’s 3-1 win in Game 6 on Saturday night was seen by 12,549,000 viewers on Fox, down 11% from 14,140,000 Atlanta’s 7-0 victory over the Astros in last year’s finale, played on a Tuesday night. Including Fox Deportes and streaming, this year’s Game 6 was viewed by 12,871,000.
Game 6 was played opposite several college football games, including Alabama-LSU on ESPN, Clemson-Notre Dame on NBC and Florida State-Miami on ABC.
Raiders waive former first-round pick Abram
HENDERSON, Nev. — Safety Johnathan Abram, who failed to meet the expectations of a first-round draft pick, was waived Tuesday by the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders announced the move on Twitter.
Abram, who was drafted 27th overall in 2019 out of Mississippi State, started the first seven games this season before being moved to a reserve role the past two weeks and having his playing time slashed.
He didn’t make the impact expected of a first-round selection and particularly struggled in pass coverage.
His release continues the Raiders’ makeover of the prior regime headed by coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock.
The Raiders used six first-round draft picks between 2019-21, and only running back Josh Jacobs and defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell remain. Both players did not have their fifth-year options picked up by the club before the season.
Another former first-round pick from the previous era, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, was waived in August. He was drafted 17th overall last year.
A’s still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Vegas
LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there.
The A’s, Forst said at baseball’s general managers meeting, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas.
“I’m aware of the commissioner’s comments, obviously,” Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the project. “I know (Kaval’s) working tirelessly in both spots. We’re just looking forward to having a new ballpark somewhere.”
After the city of Oakland missed a key deadline last month with the A’s to finalize an agreement on the $12 billion Howard Terminal project, Manfred said on a Sirius XM radio show that he doubted a stadium would be built there. He softened his stance somewhat during the World Series, but remained concerned “about the lack of pace.”
“The pace in Oakland has not been rapid, number one,” Manfred said Oct. 31. “We’re in a stadium situation that’s really not tenable. I mean, we need to do something to alter the situation.”
Tuesday’s elections in California and Nevada could affect where further talks go in Oakland and Las Vegas. The A’s haven’t been satisfied with the terms offered to this point in Oakland, and Nevada politicians have shown little interest in providing the kind of public money the club likely wants.
NBA All-Star player Dwight Howard headed to Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in the island’s top division.
“I can’t wait to see the fans, eat the food and have the best time ever ... and bring a championship,” the 36-year-old center said in a social media post.
Alongside baseball, basketball is the most popular sport in Taiwan, with both girls and boys high school championships broadcast island-wide.
Howard has collected league records with a clutch of teams, notably the Orlando Magic, and signed a one-year contract with the Los Angles Lakers in 2021.
The Leopards are among six teams in the T-1 league, which features numerous players from the U.S. and Europe.
The club did not provide details of the deal with Howard.
Rodríguez, Harris win Baseball Digest rookie awards
NEW YORK — Center fielders Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners and Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves were chosen rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay.
Rodríguez won the American League award Tuesday after hitting .284 with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs this season to help Seattle earn its first playoff berth since 2001. He stole 25 bases and compiled an .853 OPS.
Harris took the NL honor after making his major league debut May 28 and batting .297 with 19 homers and 64 RBIs for the NL East champion Braves. He had 20 stolen bases and an .853 OPS.
Rodríguez received all seven first-place votes in balloting announced by the publication. Harris garnered six, with the other one going to Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider.
Cleveland’s Chris Antonetti voted MLB Executive of the Year
LAS VEGAS — Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti was voted Major League Baseball’s Executive of the Year on Tuesday after his young team won the AL Central with a $68 million payroll that was 27th among the 30 teams.
Cleveland went 92-70 while using 17 players who made their major league debuts. The youngest team in the postseason, the Guardians lost a five-game Division Series to the New York Yankees.
Antonetti, 47, has been in charge of Cleveland’s baseball operations as general manager from 2011-15 and president of baseball operations since October 2015.
A 1996 graduate of Georgetown with a master’s degree from Massachusetts in business administration, Antonetti started in MLB as a Montreal Expos intern in 1997 and became assistant director of player development that November. He joined Cleveland in 1999 and became assistant general manager three years later.
In voting conducted by major league clubs before the postseason, Atlanta Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was second and Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto was third.
Oakland executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane won the initial award in 2018, followed by Tampa Bay general manager Erik Neander in 2019, Los Angeles Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman in 2020 and San Francisco Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi last year.
Colts’ Saturday hiring chided on diversity, fairness grounds
Even Jeff Saturday was shocked when Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay called late Sunday night to offer him the head coaching position.
A former two-time All-Pro center who snapped the ball to Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for 12 seasons, Saturday surely knows his X’s and O’s.
But the TV analyst’s only coaching experience was a three-year stint at Hebron Christian Academy in Georgia, where he led the team to a 20-16 record with three playoff appearances.
Irsay’s decision stunned people internally and around the league, though his affinity for Saturday was known throughout the organization. Saturday played 13 seasons for the Colts, made the Pro Bowl six times, helped them win a Super Bowl and is a member of the team’s Ring of Honor.
Critics immediately went after Irsay for hiring an inexperienced former player instead of elevating someone from the coaching staff, which is typical during in-season firings. Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley previously served as a head coach in Jacksonville from 2013-16. Senior defensive assistant John Fox spent 16 seasons as head coach in Carolina, Denver and Chicago, and led the Panthers and Broncos to Super Bowl appearances.
Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III called Irsay’s decision “a head-scratching slap in the face to every coach on that staff” in a post on Twitter.
Saturday’s hiring also didn’t sit well with the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which fights for equity and inclusion in pro football. The NFL has seven minority head coaches, including Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks.
Falcons lose another left guard with Hennessy placed on IR
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons’ depth at left guard took another hit on Tuesday when Matt Hennessy was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Hennessy started in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers as a fill-in for Elijah Wilkinson, who was placed on IR last week with a knee injury. Another left guard, Jalen Mayfield, already is on IR.
Hennessy, a third-round selection from Temple in the 2020 draft, started two games at center as a rookie.
Colby Gossett played behind Hennessy against the Chargers and could start in Thursday night’s game at Carolina.
The Falcons also signed safety Jovante Moffatt to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Moffatt played in the past two games on special teams as a standard practice squad promotion.
World Cup has 3 women set to referee matches in Qatar
TOKYO — Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita knows that being one of three women picked to officiate matches at the World Cup — the first time a woman will be in charge on the game’s biggest stage — is not simply about soccer.
Stephanie Frappart of France and Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda must be of the same mind. They are in a pool of 36 referees listed for Qatar — the rest are all men. FIFA has also named three female assistant referees in a pool of 69: Neuza Back of Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States.
Yamashita is aware that her selection put the focus on Japan’s low ranking on most measures of equal pay for women, and in global studies of gender equality.
Denmark’s Damsgaard goes from World Cup joy to penalty pain
Mikkel Damsgaard went into Brentford’s English League Cup match on Tuesday on a high after being called up to play at a World Cup for the first time.
The Denmark playmaker was brought back down to earth.
The 22-year-old Damsgaard struck what proved to be the decisive spot kick against the crossbar as Brentford lost 6-5 to fourth-tier Gillingham in a penalty shootout in the third round.
It was the only major upset on a night when Leicester continued its upturn in form to advance along with Bournemouth, which dispatched Everton 4-1 in an all-Premier League matchup.
Damsgaard, who impressed for Denmark at the European Championship last year as a replacement for Christian Eriksen following his cardiac arrest, received his call-up for the World Cup in Qatar on Monday night.
A day later, he showed off his talents with a neat touch and pass for Ivan Toney to open the scoring in the third minute for Brentford, which proceeded to dominate the game but failed to put away its chances.
Gillingham, which — at third-to-last place in League Two — is 77 places below Brentford in the English soccer pyramid, scored with its only attempt at goal in the match through Mikael Mandron in the 75th to take it to penalties.
After the first 11 attempts were converted, Damsgaard missed and Gillingham reached the last 16 for only the second time in its history.
Foul! Kings told again that refs missed late call in a loss
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings were right, again. And it didn’t matter, again.
For the third time this season, the NBA has told the Kings that a critical call was blown in the final moments of what became a close loss. The latest entry on that list: that Kevin Huerter was fouled by Golden State’s Klay Thompsonon a 3-point try as time was expiring in the Kings’ 116-113 loss to the Warriors on Monday night.
That was revealed in the NBA’s Last 2 Minute Report that was released Tuesday, with the league saying that Thompson made contact with Huerter’s arm, affecting a shot that fell short of the basket.
The L2MR details all officiated events — calls and key non-calls — down the stretch of games where the margin was three points or less at any time in the final 2 minutes. The NBA uses it for transparency.
“Kevin got fouled,” Sacramento coach Mike Brown told reporters after the game. “I know there are missed calls throughout the course of the game, missed calls on us, missed calls on our opponent. I just want, at the end of the game, somebody to step up and make the right call.”
Last Wednesday, Tyler Herro hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left in what became a three-point win for Miami. The Kings argued that he traveled; the next day, the NBA said that indeed was the case.
The third instance wasn’t as dramatic as the Huerter-Thompson play or the Herro shot. On Oct. 22, Kings guard De’Aaron Fox was fouled by the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George on a shot attempt with 1:20 left. It wasn’t called; the NBA said the following day it should have been. The Kings wound up losing that game by two points.
Hartford men’s basketball coach John Gallagher resigns
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Coach John Gallagher has resigned less than two years after leading the Hartford men’s basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament.
Gallagher, who was named head coach in 2010, sent his resignation letter to university President Greg Woodward on Monday, the eve of the first game of the season, which will be the school’s last at the Division I level.
In his letter, Gallagher said the school had consistently undermined the program “to the point where player safety and well-being has been jeopardized.” He cited a preseason scrimmage at Dartmouth in late October when one of his players was injured and wasn’t immediately tended to because the school did not send an athletic trainer with the team.
US marathon trials for 2024 Olympics will be run in Orlando
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 United States Olympic marathon trials will be held along the streets in Orlando, Florida.
USA Track and Field announced the decision Tuesday. The site for the rest of the track and field trials is still being determined.
The top three men and women finishers in the marathon race to be held on Feb. 3, 2024, will earn a roster spot for the Paris Olympics held that summer (provided they have met the qualifying standard).
“We’re excited to see great competition and fast times,” USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel said in a statement.
Added U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland: “As the pathway for making Team USA, the U.S. Olympic Team Trials stand out as remarkable sporting events, and we have no doubt Orlando will welcome our elite runners and put on a world-class event.”
The U.S. marathon trials for the Tokyo Games were held in Atlanta on Feb. 29, 2020 — just before the coronavirus pandemic led to the postponement of the Olympics for a summer. The rest of the U.S. track trials for Tokyo were held in June 2021 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Japan’s Endo leaves game unconscious ahead of World Cup
STUTTGART, Germany — Japan midfielder Wataru Endo was taken off on a stretcher after being knocked unconscious in a collision while playing for Stuttgart on Tuesday in an incident which could make him doubtful for the World Cup.
Endo collapsed to the ground after a clash of heads and needed lengthy medical treatment before he was stretchered off in the 82nd minute of Stuttgart’s 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin.
“Wataru Endo was unconscious on the field but was responsive again in the ambulance,” Stuttgart wrote on Twitter.
The 29-year-old defensive midfielder is Stuttgart’s captain and has played 43 times for Japan. He was named in Japan’s World Cup squad last week.
Japan’s first game of the World Cup is Nov. 23 against Germany before games against Costa Rica and Spain.
Brewers pick up $10 million 2023 option on 2B Kolten Wong
MILWAUKEE — Kolten Wong is staying in Milwaukee.
The Brewers have picked up the $10 million 2023 team option on the veteran second baseman.
Wong, 32, batted .251 this season and had a career-high 15 homers to go along with 47 RBIs and 17 steals in 134 games. He had a .339 on-base percentage and .430 slugging percentage.
But the two-time Gold Glove winner also had 17 errors to match his career high.
Wong spent his first eight seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, who declined to exercise a $12.5 million option to keep him in 2021. The Brewers then signed him to a two-year, $18 million contract that included a $10 million team option for 2023.
The Brewers would have owed him a $2 million buyout if they hadn’t picked up his option.
In his first season in Milwaukee, Wong batted .272 with 14 homers, 50 RBIs and 12 steals in 116 games while helping the Brewers win the NL Central title. Wong had a .335 on-base percentage and .447 slugging percentage that year.
Giants’ McKinney accepts responsibility for ATV accident
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney accepted responsibility for the off-road accident that injured his left hand during the bye week and will force him to miss at least the next four games.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday for the first time since the mishap in Mexico last week, McKinney said his injured fingers were surgically repaired when he returned to the United States. He wore a hard cast on his hand and a sling over his shoulder. There is no timetable for his return.
McKinney was vague in giving details about the accident which he said happened on Wednesday of last week. The 23-year-old would not say whether he was a passenger or was driving what he described as a Can-Am. When he tweeted about the accident Monday he had said it was on an ATV.
He said the vehicle tilted over and he fell on his hand during a sightseeing tour in Cabo. He later said the vehicle did not flip over and something hit his hand, but he didn’t know what it was.
WADA forces hearing in Russian skater Valieva’s doping case
AUSANNE, Switzerland — The World Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday it sent the Beijing Olympics case of teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva to sport’s highest court, accusing Russian officials of making “no progress” toward resolving it.
Under a rarely used power, WADA can take cases out of national agencies’ hands and send them direct to CAS if it can show that they are not being resolved in a “timely” manner, according to international anti-doping rules.
The Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, had indicated last month it was preparing to hold a hearing but wouldn’t make the verdict public because Valieva was only 15 at the time she tested positive.
“Despite putting RUSADA under formal notice to resolve the Kamila Valieva case promptly, no progress was made. Therefore, I can confirm WADA has now officially referred it directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” WADA president Witold Banka wrote on Twitter.
WADA warned Russian officials last month to speed up their investigation, which could result in the United States team being upgraded from silver to gold medals.
A case at the sports court in Lausanne, Switzerland, is still likely to take several months to process.
Australia, Kazakhstan open with wins at Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland — Australia and Kazakhstan claimed victories on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup, the biggest team event in women’s tennis.
The Australians, bidding for a first title in the competition in 48 years, beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group B thanks to victories by Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic in singles.
Kazakhstan won by the same score against Britain, the host nation, in Group C after Yulia Putintseva and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina won their singles matches.
Australia is a seven-time winner of the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup. All of its titles came from 1964-74.
Sanders beat Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-3, while Tomljanovic was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the Scottish city of Glasgow.
Kuzmova teamed up with Tereza Mihalikova to beat Sanders and Ellen Perez in the doubles.
Putintseva recovered to beat Katie Boulter 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Rybakina, ranked No. 22, dispatched Harriet Dart in a 6-1, 6-4 win.
In the doubles, Rybakina and Anna Danilina lost 7-5, 6-3 to Olivia Nicholls and Alicia Barnett, who were making their tournament debuts.
Musetti gets off to strong start at Next Gen ATP Finals
MILAN — Tournament favorite Lorenzo Musetti got off to a strong start at the Next Gen ATP Finals with a 4-2, 4-2, 4-2 win over Tseng Chun-hsin on Tuesday.
Musetti is the highest-seeded player for the year-ending tournament for 21-and-under players after Paris Masters champion Holger Rune withdrew to be an alternate for the ATP Finals.
At No. 23, Musetti is also the only player in the eight-man field ranked in the top 40.
Also, Jiri Lehecka beat Francesco Passaro 4-1, 4-3 (7), 4-1; and Brandon Nakashima defeated Matteo Arnaldi 2-4, 4-3 (7), 4-3 (4), 3-4 (4), 4-2.
Ecuador keeps World Cup place after ruling by sports court
GENEVA — Ecuador kept its place at the World Cup thanks to a Swiss court ruling on Tuesday, but will be deducted three points in qualifying for the 2026 tournament because of a false document being used to get a passport for a Colombia-born player.
The urgent ruling from CAS clears the way for Ecuador to play Qatar in the opening game of the tournament in Doha in less than two weeks. It also ended the hopes of Chile and Peru, who had each argued that they should replace their South American rival at the World Cup after accusing Ecuador of using an ineligible player in eight qualifying games.
But the CAS judges said Ecuador defender Byron Castillo was eligible according to FIFA rules to play in both the qualifying campaign and at the World Cup in Qatar “considering that the Ecuadorian authorities acknowledged Byron Castillo as an Ecuadorian national.”
However, the judges also said they accepted the argument that Castillo was born in Colombia and that false information about his date and place of birth had been used to get an Ecuadorian passport.
In Ecuador’s favor, CAS said “a series of extenuating circumstances” included that the soccer federation had started a disciplinary case against Castillo “which was halted by a decision of the Ecuadorian judiciary.”
CAS also imposed a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs ($101,000) which the Ecuador soccer federation must pay to FIFA — although that’s a small fraction of the $9 million that Ecuador is guaranteed as the minimum prize money for playing at the World Cup.
