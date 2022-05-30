LA Galaxy’s Joveljic nets 2 goals in 4-1 win over Austin
CARSON — Led by Dejan Joveljic’s two goals Sunday, the LA Galaxy beat Austin, 4-1.
Both of Joveljic’s goals for the Galaxy (7-5-2) came in the second half, the first in the 64th minute, and the second in the 88th minute, assisted by Efrain Alvarez. Joveljic also recorded two assists in the game.
The Galaxy also got one goal each from Alvarez and Chicharito.
Austin’s (7-4-3) goal was scored by Diego Fagundez.
The Galaxy outshot Austin 14-11, with nine shots on goal to three for Austin.
Jonathan Bond saved two of the three shots he faced for the Galaxy. Brad Stuver saved five of the nine shots he faced for Austin.
Both teams next play Saturday, with the Galaxy hosting the Portland Timbers while Austin visits CF Montreal.
Burns rallies to win Colonial
FORT WORTH, Texas — Sam Burns made a 38-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole at Colonial, which came just more than two hours after he had finished his round, to beat top-ranked Scottie Scheffler on Sunday.
After finishing his 5-under 65 to get to 9 under, Burns was done in the clubhouse when, at one point, Scheffler was among five players tied at 10 under.
The gusty wind and a strange sequence changed all that. And Scheffler needed three clutch putts for a 72 just to get into the playoff matching 25-year-old standouts and close friends.
Burns’ seven-stroke comeback matched Nick Price in 1994 for the biggest in a final round to win Colonial.
The playoff began with both driving into the fairway at No. 18, the same hole where just moments earlier Scheffler made a 6-foot par after his approach on his 72nd hole went into the bunker.
Scheffler got on the green with his approach in the playoff, but was 36 feet away. Burns hit just off the back edge of the green and used his putter, with the ball curling the last few feet into the cup. Scheffler made a good run with his putt, but didn’t have a birdie all day.
It was the third win this season for Burns, and his fourth overall in his last 27 starts. The world’s 10th-ranked player won at Valspar for the second time in March.
The Colonial win was worth $1,512,000, along with a plaid jacket and a custom-built Schwab Firebird Trans Am.
Masters champion Scheffler was going for his fifth victory in his last 10 starts. He missed becoming the first player since Tom Watson in 1980 with five wins in a PGA Tour season before the start of June.
Eun-Hee Ji wins LPGA Match-Play, gets US Women’s Open spot
LAS VEGAS — Eun-Hee Ji won the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play for a spot next week in the U.S. Women’s Open, beating Ayaka Furue 3 and 2 in cooler conditions at Shadow Creek.
Ji, the 2009 U.S. Women’s Open winner at Saucon Valley, took the last spot at Pine Needles with her sixth LPGA Tour victory and first since 2019.
At 36, Ji is the oldest South Korean winner in LPGA Tour history. Ranked 83rd in the world, she was seeded 36th in the 64-player field.
Furue is winless on the LPGA Tour. Ranked 27th, the 22-year-old Japanese player was seeded 10th.
After making bogeys on the first two par 5s to fall a hole behind, Ji birdied the par-3 eighth to tie it. She holed out from 97 yards for eagle on the par-5 ninth and won the par-4 10th with a par for a 2-up lead.
Furue took the par-4 11th with her lone birdie of the match, and Ji countered with a par win on the par-4 12th. They halved the next three holes and Ji ended it with a par win on the par-5 16th — holing a 10-footer before Furue missed her par try.
In the windy morning semifinals, Ji beat Andrea Lee 4 and 3, and Furue edged Lilia Vu 2 and 1. Vu beat Lee 4 and 2 in the third-place match.
Host Finland beats Canada in OT for world hockey title
TAMPERE, Finland — Sakari Manninen scored on a power play at 6:42 of 3-on-3 overtime and Finland beat Canada 4-3 on Sunday for its fourth world hockey championship title.
Finland completed an Olympics-world double after winning in China in February.
Thomas Chabot was sent off for hooking, setting up the winning power play. With the 4-on-3 advantage, Manninen scored on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Mikael Granlund.
The countries met for the third straight time in the finals. Finland beat Canada in 2019 in Slovakia, and Canada topped the Finns last year in Latvia. The 2020 event was canceled.
Granlund scored twice and Joel Armia added a goal for Finland. Jussi Olkinuora made 19 saves.
Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, with Whiteclould and Comtois connecting late in the third with goalie Matt Tomkins off for an extra attacker. Whitecloud pulled Canada within one with 2:12 remaining to pull Canada within a goal and Comtois tied it with 1:24 to go.
In the third-place game, David Pastrnak had a hat trick in the Czech Republic’s 8-4 victory over the United States.
Spezza announces retirement, will join Leafs front office
TORONTO — Veteran Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement Sunday after a 19-season NHL career.
The 38-year-old is moving into the Maple Leafs’ front office as a special assistant to GM Kyle Dubas.
Taken second overall by Ottawa in the 2001 draft, Spezza spent his first 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators before joining the Dallas Stars in 2014 and Toronto in 2019.
Spezza finished with 995 points (363 goals and 632 assists) in 1,248 regular-season NHL games, with another 76 points (28 goals and 48 assists) in 97 playoff games.
The two-time NHL All-Star (2008, 2012) ranks in the top 100 on the NHL’s career list for games played (tied for 96th), assists (80th) and points (94th).
He had 12 goals and 13 assists in 71 games this season, adding another assist in five playoff games.
“Hockey has been my life’s work and to be able to come home to Toronto and bookend my playing career where it started was incredible,” Spezza said in a statement. “To the fans — in Ottawa, Dallas, Toronto and across the league — your impact on the game is immeasurable. I’ll never be able to replicate that feeling of stepping onto the ice to the roar of the crowd, but it is something I’ll always remember. Thank you.”
Alker shoots 63, rallies to win Senior PGA for 1st major
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Steven Alker avoided mistakes down the stretch and closed with an 8-under 63 on Sunday for a three-shot victory in the Senior PGA Championship, his third title this year and first major.
Alker started the final round four shots behind and forged a three-way tie with Stephen Ames and Bernhard Langer on the back nine.
Langer missed the green on consecutive holes and made bogeys to fall back. Ames hit his drive into the water on the par-4 14th and had to scramble for bogey.
Alker birdied the 15th and 16th holes playing in front of Ames to seize control, and Ames couldn’t catch up.
Alker finished at 16-under 268. Ames closed with a 70 to finish second, while Langer (71) finished alone in third.
Alker, a 50-year-old from New Zealand, spent the bulk of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour and a few seasons on the PGA Tour and European tour. Since he turned 50 last summer, he has taken over the PGA Tour Champions.
He started as a Monday qualifier and had top 10s that kept getting him into the next events until he finally won during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. This year, he now has a tour-leading three victories and has two runner-up finishes.
The victory gets him into the PGA Championship next year at Oak Hill. Alker had such an ordinary career before 50 that he never qualified for the PGA Championship.
White Sox SS Tim Anderson to IL with right groin strain
CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is headed for the injured list after he left Sunday’s game against the Cubs with a right groin strain.
Anderson went down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins’ fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out. He appeared to be favoring his right side as he was helped off the field.
The team said he will be evaluated further on Monday.
“It’s definitely a groin issue. The severity is going to depend on the further check, but he’s going on the IL for sure,” manager Tony La Russa said. “He made that spin, not sure exactly if he got his spike stuck or something. That’s typical, he goes on the IL making a great play at the time we needed it.”
It’s another tough break for the struggling White Sox, who have been hit hard by injuries this year. Anderson went 1 for 2 with a first-inning single and ranks among the league leaders with a .356 batting average.
Danny Mendick replaced Anderson at shortstop.
“It’s devastating,” said teammate Jake Burger, who singled in the winning run in the 12th inning of the team’s 5-4 victory. “We were all around him. You saw all nine guys out there around him. It’s tough. He’s such a leader and such an impactful person in this clubhouse that it will be tough. But he’ll always be with us no matter what it is.”
UNC beats Boston College 12-11, wins women’s Lacrosse title
BALTIMORE — Sam Geiersbach scored three times — including the go-ahead goal with about 5 minutes to play — and North Carolina beat defending-champion Boston College 12-11 Sunday to win the NCAA women’s lacrosse title.
The top-ranked Tar Heels finished the season 22-0, setting a school record for wins and becoming the first undefeated national champion since 2017 (Maryland).
Charlotte North, the NCAA’s all-time goals leader, led Boston College (19-4) with four goals and Cassidy Weeks scored three.
Weeks and Jenn Medjid each scored before North added back-to-back goals to close the second quarter and open the third and give the Eagles an 8-7 lead. Jamie Ortega and Nicole Humphrey scored 61 seconds apart to give North Carolina a 10-9 lead early in the fourth before Belle Smith’s goal with 9:50 to play tied the score at 10-all.
Geiersbach put the Tar Heels in front for good on a goal with 5:26 left and Scottie Rose Growney scored to make it 12-10 with 2:23 to play.
North Carolina, has won 49 of last 50 games and 57 of its last 59, improved to 16-0 this season vs. ranked teams, including 9-0 vs. top-10 opponents and 5-0 vs. top-five foes.
